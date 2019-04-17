SHARE The Unsung Heroes Of The California 8 Hours

The Unsung Heroes Of The California 8 Hours

EVENT COVERAGE
By
17th April 2019 0 Comments
The Unsung Heroes Of The California 8 Hours
Speed, Everywhere

Pit stops at all levels of motorsport have always fascinated me.

From the minutes-long ordeals you see on vintage highlight reels to the gas-splashing and frenzied buzz-buzz-buzz of five-lug wheel changes in NASCAR to the seconds-quick endeavors in Formula One, pits stops are an inevitable change of pace in nearly all top-level racing series.

This is especially true at an endurance event, where you aren’t just swapping for fresh tires but also a fresh driver.

2019-California-8-Hour-Pit-Stops_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_002_8734
  • 2019-California-8-Hour-Pit-Stops_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_003_8857
  • 2019-California-8-Hour-Pit-Stops_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_004_8862
2019-California-8-Hour-Pit-Stops_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_118_8677

This is why I spent as much time as I could in the WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca pits at the California 8 Hours that Sara and I attended last month.

There’s a lot more to a pit stop than what you see on TV, and there’s a lot more happening in the pits at endurance race like this versus a series where you just see quick wheel changes. Each move the crews make here is critical, too, capable of costing the entire team the weekend.

2019-California-8-Hour-Pit-Stops_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_104_8501

Over an eight-hour race it doesn’t make sense to try to save a second or two on an operation as dangerous as refueling, so the regulators of the series require 101 seconds for GT3 and GTC cars and 145 seconds for GT4/GTS and TCR cars if you fill up. Although this particular minimum time limit is set in place only if you’re refueling the car, there are still plenty of ways to exceed this time if you aren’t careful — especially if there’s damage or quick setup changes are required — because you aren’t allowed to work on the car while fueling takes place.

2019-California-8-Hour-Pit-Stops_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_100_3315

It’s also worth pointing out that the GT4 class doesn’t use center-lock wheels, meaning that the pit crew has to hit each wheels five times the old school way, hence the extra time required for GT4 cars in the pits.

2019-California-8-Hour-Pit-Stops_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_009_3273
  • 2019-California-8-Hour-Pit-Stops_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_007_3260
  • 2019-California-8-Hour-Pit-Stops_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_008_8719
2019-California-8-Hour-Pit-Stops_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_006_3253

From the pits it is ever more apparent how much of a team sport racing really is. The drivers tend to get the glory, but the tools and teammates here can make or break any race day. It’s cool to see how much engineering goes into this part of the weekend, too.

  • 2019-California-8-Hour-Pit-Stops_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_010_3138
  • 2019-California-8-Hour-Pit-Stops_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_109_3194
2019-California-8-Hour-Pit-Stops_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_012_8533

Pit strategy always plays a big role, and although it might not be as do-or-die here at the California 8 Hours as Formula 1, teams also have a lot more constraints to manage. Each driver is allowed a maximum single stint of 65 minutes and a maximum of 195 minutes over the eight hours. Also, each driver must complete at least 60 minutes behind the wheel, so you really have to do the math to figure when is best to take the time penalty to refuel, or just do a tire and driver change.

Talking to a couple of the race engineers was quite interesting, as there’s so much more to it than I previously thought. You might start out the weekend with a handful of optimum potential strategies, but you also have to react to what other teams around you are doing. Plus, there’s always the factor that you don’t have any idea what will actually happen on the track, and you’re constantly required to adjust your pit windows to accommodate damage, flat-spotted tires, sick drivers, or whatever else may come your way.

2019-California-8-Hour-Pit-Stops_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_124_8680
  • 2019-California-8-Hour-Pit-Stops_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_113_8401
  • 2019-California-8-Hour-Pit-Stops_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_013_8371
2019-California-8-Hour-Pit-Stops_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_005_3497

To ensure each of these conditions are met, and that nothing fishy goes on during the pits stops, a couple dozen SRO officials patrol the pits and garages throughout the duration of the race.

A Bit Of Chaos

Over any eight-hour stint of going all-out wheel-to-wheel with dozens of cars who’d like to take home a victory, mechanical failure is inevitable.

2019-California-8-Hour-Pit-Stops_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_014_3136

Around the halfway mark the garage of the Wright Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3-R lit up and all of the mechanics ran out, yelling, to push the car into their garage.

2019-California-8-Hour-Pit-Stops_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_017_8403
  • 2019-California-8-Hour-Pit-Stops_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_018_8407
  • 2019-California-8-Hour-Pit-Stops_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_020_8427
  • 2019-California-8-Hour-Pit-Stops_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_019_8419
  • 2019-California-8-Hour-Pit-Stops_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_110_8430
  • 2019-California-8-Hour-Pit-Stops_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_021_3182
2019-California-8-Hour-Pit-Stops_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_112_3184

As the team scrambled to diagnose the issue the driver was having when shifting gears, I took the opportunity to get up close to the battle-beaten car.

2019-California-8-Hour-Pit-Stops_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_016_8393

It’s a great time to take in the details, and those with a general admission ticket are usually fine to take a quick peek at things as well. Just keep in mind you’re surrounded by a dozen guys working in a panic to get the car back on the track as an eager and edgy driver sits waiting — move swiftly and don’t linger.

2019-California-8-Hour-Pit-Stops_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_111_8436

The team tore the car half apart, and I took advantage of a moment of stillness to look inside the car to see what was going on. I also took a moment to ask a mechanic if it was a gearbox issue, to which he curtly replied, “Just because we have trouble shifting doesn’t mean it’s the gearbox, right?”

My welcome worn out, I scampered off.

2019-California-8-Hour-Pit-Stops_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_015_0733

Unfortunately for the Wright Motorsports team the issue wasn’t something that could be remedied and car number 912 was retired after leading the race earlier in the day. When you’re watching from home on TV you almost always see the frustration of the drivers when there’s a mechanical issue, but what you don’t always see is the disappointment in dozen other guys on the ground supporting the car. However, the team did have solace in the fact that their sister car would go on to take third, as covered here.

2019-California-8-Hour-Pit-Stops_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_106_3292
  • 2019-California-8-Hour-Pit-Stops_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_101_0797
  • 2019-California-8-Hour-Pit-Stops_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_022_3232
  • 2019-California-8-Hour-Pit-Stops_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_023_8353
2019-California-8-Hour-Pit-Stops_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_025_8632

It’s crazy how quickly the calm in the pits can turn to chaos when the car has an issue. The guys literally sprint around the paddock to get things back together.

2019-California-8-Hour-Pit-Stops_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_026_8642
2019-California-8-Hour-Pit-Stops_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_024_8606

As the Honda Team Motul group worked to repair and reinstall an upright (or, more likely, an associated part), their pilot remained in the driver’s seat, covered in sweat, patiently waiting for the opportunity to play catch up.

2019-California-8-Hour-Pit-Stops_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_027_3367

His chance came and the Acura NSX GT3 Evo was shortly back at it again.

From the panic of an unexpected repair to the urgency of a routine pit stop, the intensity in the pits is always high when a car comes in. Click play above for a quick look into what I’m on about.

2019-California-8-Hour-Pit-Stops_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_029_8685
  • 2019-California-8-Hour-Pit-Stops_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_028_3459
  • 2019-California-8-Hour-Pit-Stops_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_030_3499
  • 2019-California-8-Hour-Pit-Stops_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_119_3470
2019-California-8-Hour-Pit-Stops_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_032_8707

I can’t think of another sport where the seconds and minutes between the action is so intense, but pit stops are just one more aspect of racing that makes it so good to watch.

Anything can happen, always, and it’s the job of the unsung heroes in the pits to manage both the known and the unknown.

Trevor Yale Ryan
trevor@speedhunters.com
Instagram: tyrphoto
TYRphoto.com

Cutting Room Floor
2019-California-8-Hour-Pit-Stops_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_102_8514
2019-California-8-Hour-Pit-Stops_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_103_3358
2019-California-8-Hour-Pit-Stops_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_105_8497
2019-California-8-Hour-Pit-Stops_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_107_8479
2019-California-8-Hour-Pit-Stops_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_108_3216
2019-California-8-Hour-Pit-Stops_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_011_8364
2019-California-8-Hour-Pit-Stops_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_114_8445
2019-California-8-Hour-Pit-Stops_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_115_8460
2019-California-8-Hour-Pit-Stops_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_116_3234
2019-California-8-Hour-Pit-Stops_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_117_3283
2019-California-8-Hour-Pit-Stops_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_120_3480
2019-California-8-Hour-Pit-Stops_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_123_3530
2019-California-8-Hour-Pit-Stops_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_122_8711
2019-California-8-Hour-Pit-Stops_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_121_8367
ADVERTISEMENT

Comments

Add comment

E-mail is already registered on the site. Please use the Login form or enter another.

You entered an incorrect username or password

Sorry, you must be logged in to post a comment.

OFFICIAL SPEEDHUNTERS SUPPLIERS