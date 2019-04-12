Render To Reality: What’s Your Next Build?

Next Chapter >

When I was a kid, growing up in Britain meant car culture was all about Renault 5 GT Turbos, Cosworths, Vauxhall Novas and Golf GTIs.

I’d religiously read Max Power, Mini World, Fast Car and Revs magazine. To some these were UK magazines, but to me they were a way of putting off homework and immersing myself in a dream world. There was no Facebook, car forums or weird people on Instagram who lose their minds about Khyzyl Saleem ‘ruining’ a Pagani via the medium of a render.

But Khyzyl’s work makes me want to build more cars; I love this whacky flow of virtual reality.





Back in the ’90s, you had to buy magazines and use your imagination. I used to build cars in my head to help me go to sleep. I’d write lists of the parts I’d run on my ‘next’ build. Sometimes I’d have terrible thoughts and hope that one day I’d be able to afford a turbocharged CR-X Del Sol.

We all make mistakes, right?

The Kyza’s brain must be a wild place to be, all those pixels, car parts and ideas spinning about in his mind 24/7 like some sort of Photoshop, 3DS Max, Keyshot-based software solar system.

It’s good to dream, though, and rendering cars is almost certainly a lot less stressful and cheaper than building them for real. But occasionally these renders become reality.

This time last year Kenwood UK asked Khyzyl if he would be down for coming up with a new look for their Volkswagen Scirocco demo car. While one of Paddy’s shoots a few years back was very much the inspiration for the design, this render is the result.









The other day I had the pleasure of heading to London’s Brick Lane for a bagel and a donut with Khyzyl, whilst he shot these photos of his vision in real life. I know the Scirocco never made it to the United States, so perhaps this looks even more like a concept if you live across the pond in the US.

It’s very cool seeing people’s creativity coming to life like this.







Perhaps I’ve had too much coffee this morning, but, right now, pulling my F80 M3 to pieces and treating it to a carbon M4 GTS bonnet, Team Schirmer cage, Recaro Profi SP-G seats, Schroth harnesses, Pirelli Trofeo R tyres and a 700hp Pure Turbos conversion makes total sense.

So, what car do you want to build next?

Ben Chandler

Instagram: ben_scenemedia

ben@speedhunters.com

Digital Render & Photos by Khyzyl Saleem

Instagram: the_kyza

Facebook: TheKyza