Editorial: Are You Paying Attention?

Sometimes, it’s of the utmost importance that we lift our heads to take notice of what’s happening around us.
I’m sure that most of you who have been following the news recently will have read about a recent proposal from the European Transport Safety Council, and their recommendation to equip all new vehicles from 2024 with stringent speed limiter systems. The proposed limiters can be overridden according to the proposal, but will continue to sound a warning until your speed returns to at or below the posted limit.
For me, this wasn’t the most worrying point of these proposals, but rather the mention of mandatory fitting of data loggers also to every car being manufactured from the same point in time. I’ve written briefly about this before, but cars and motorcycles are amongst the last methods of transportation which offer us ultimate freedom. You don’t need permission from anyone, you can just get in your car or on your bike and travel anywhere you want, at any time.
But, for how much longer?
I would think that there are those in power who see cars as an archaic form of transportation, and would much rather we commuted in driverless pods that are publicly shared, but those raise their own questions, too. What if your pod decides that to bring you to a convenience store instead of the one you requested? What if it decides not to bring you at all?
Perhaps there’s the option of just not buying a new car in years to come, but what happens when rules & regulations evolve to prohibit any car without these systems fitted from legally using the roads? What happens when insurance companies refuse to insure cars without Intelligent Speed Assistance and data-logging?
While I would be amongst the first to welcome any common sense measures to reduce road fatalities, I don’t think these are the solution. On the contrary, I think these promote inattentive and distracted driving, where users will just let the computers figure it out and go back to whatever they were looking at on their smartphones.
You can already see countless examples of this online with people who are incapable of using systems like Tesla’s ‘Autopilot’ in the correct manner; either incorrectly assuming that it represents Level 5 autonomy or knowingly deciding to not give their full attention to the road ahead against the manufacturer’s recommendations.
This is a very strange time to be an automotive enthusiast, and it’s so important that we all pay attention to what’s going on around us. This isn’t the time to bury your head in the sand and to think that this isn’t your battle. It very much is.
Regardless of your preferences or how you define your own automotive tastes, it’s irrelevant. We’re a relatively small community – one which some would argue is in decline – so we need to be together on matters like these.
I don’t want to be at retirement age thinking of the good old days where we could do what we wanted and when we wanted as nothing but a distant memory. I want to be in my last days having contributed something towards an exciting future for car culture for the next generation.
Because for everything we’ve seen so far on Speedhunters, there is still a lot more to come…
Paddy McGrath
Instagram: pmcgphotos
Twitter: pmcgphotos
paddy@speedhunters.com
Comments
Add comment
12 comments
I totally agree as I’m 16 and I hope that the freedom to drive doesn’t become extinct by the time I’m 18, but what can we do about it.
Mweh, I'm a bit on both sides of the fence: For an enthausiast, who can really drive (as in: has a track license) and has a propper mindset, this would be the end. But that same enthausiast is merely in he 1% range of the car community. If not way less then that. Set that against all the people in Europe who own a car, and that percentage dwindles to 0,0% .
For the rest of the drivers that would be a good thing. A you already said: There are tons of drivers who aren't exactly driving: Moms with kids for instance, smartphones, representatives who are late for thir next appointment. And lets not forget the people who are driving expensive cars but can hardly find reverse. if these rules will happen, those people won't change one bit.
So in a sense, the car community isn't at fault, but the regular people driving from A to B are. And they couldn't care less for the most part. So in general it will be better for the majority of people.
And lets be honest, there is always one thing bugging me about the car scene in general, and the new car scene in specific: Why is it that people always want the newest model. First they want the new model, and then the next new model. Why did you pick the previous model in the first place? I for one don't understand that? But I still like the same car I do know, and will continue to do for the rest of my life. having a newer one is financially an easy option, but why would I? Or anyone else for that matter. If your that type of person, in my eyes, its more about what other people think when they see you driving the car, compaired to what you feel when driving the car (and the opinion of the world be damned).
So honestly: I welcome those rules. I'm more into classics anyway, so couldn't care less if that happens to new cars. Most people driving cars need it. And its not like they cant drive themselves: They just have restraints to not go over the speed limit even if they want to.
And it will never be backwards compatible for classics, as that would effect market value and historic value. Cars before the implementation will just skyrocket in price. Thats all....
Al Gore proposed banning older cars and he ran for president. The more people buy into climate change fear mongering, the more likely this is to happen.
Did you even try to read the article? There is a world outside of 'Merica? In this case the article states Europe. So what has Al Gore have to do with it?
As for climate change: I support Climate change. We finally have a bit better weather the last couple of years!
He stated that it couldn't happen, I gave him an example of how it was proposed by somebody who was nearly the leader of the most powerful country on the planet. I guess reading comprehension wasn't part of your education?
BTW, I missed that you were the originator of that comment, I should have known it wasn't worth responding to
This is the inevitable march of human progression, The people in power want to take away everyone elses freedoms thus concentrating more power within their position. I think its more interesting to think of how the manufacturers are going to survive such a transition. If level 5 autonomy is achieved then ownership of vehicles will drastically drop as well as the need for multiple manufacturers (who actually cares what their taxi looks like?). Thats even before we consider the drip in revenue that police departments will surly take by that point.
The other end of the stick is that this is politicians trying to legislate something that they have no clue about. The warning noise when traveling above the posted speed limit? How is that system going to work? Computer vision to pick up the road signs? (already proven to be able to be spoofed) GPS and maps? (gps signals fall out in certain types of terrain and show me gps maps that are 100% up to date and correct)
Yet again a perfect example of politicans trying to tell science and technology how to work with out actually understanding anything about unintended consequences. Heres a good question:
If all of these safety features come into play and it reduces police department revenue to such a point where traffic police are no longer needed and moved elsewhere, then who is going to verify that you have these systems in your car and that they are actually operating properly and not being fed bogus data? After-all, they are digital systems and digital systems are only as reliable as their inputs are.
I for one welcome them trying to implement these systems because i will be trying my hardest to break them and show how flawed their thinking is.
I totally agree, i will kill anyone who tries to tell me i cant drive my car and slam it as low as i want to.
Meh I dont even care. I am going to selfishly enjoy the fact that I was alive and actively racing during the early/mid 90s and got to enjoy my personal favorite hay day of the auto scene and not care about the stupid kids of the future. Looks like they missed it and were born in the wrong era. Oh well. I apologize for those who disagree but I really dont care, this is my honest opinion.
I most definitely agree even if I am American. There is so much error that can be found in these systems. yet people trust practically with their life.