The Best Show I’ve Never Been To: Players Select

That’s likely as strange a title as I’ll ever have to write, but let me explain.

I love cars, as I’m certain you do, too. Why would you be here otherwise?

I would, however, consider myself to be more open minded than most when it comes to cars and car culture. I do have my preferences, but that doesn’t mean that I can’t appreciate how others approach and present their passion for cars. I also have my dislikes, too, but I tend to not dwell on them. What’s the point? It’s just wasted energy that could otherwise be used for something positive.

As I’ve transitioned this last year from contributor to a more administrative role, it has meant that I don’t get to spend nearly as much time shooting and experiencing car culture in person as I previously would have done. So, just like you, I experience the majority of significant automotive happenings vicariously through the other contributors here on Speedhunters and elsewhere.

DSC01921

For most of us, I think Tokyo Auto Salon and SEMA are two particular highlights of the aftermarket’s calendar year. These two shows, on opposite sides of the Pacific, do generally tend to be a strong representation of the sharp end of current car culture. They’re not the whole picture, by any means, but they are significant events in the Speedhunters world.

As such, they’re very popular. If you’ve ever attended either in person, I’m sure you can attest to how tiring it can be as you shuffle along amidst a seemingly never ending crowd, hoping to at least catch a glimpse of the cars you really want to see. From a photographer’s point of view, these big events are a nightmare to photograph. There are exceptions to this, but in order to frame something nicely or create an interesting perspective that’s more than just a snapshot, you are required to have a level of patience that would send even the Dalai Lama storming out of a room.

DSC01748

This is what makes the CSF X Players Show collaboration so good. There’s no attempt to reinvent the wheel here, they just gather some of the best cars from SEMA and debut them in public for the first time. Simple.

That they have so much room so that the venue doesn’t feel overloaded? It looks like heaven.

  • DSC01675
  • DSC01676
  • DSC01679
DSC01680
  • DSC01682
  • DSC01684
DSC01686
  • DSC01688
  • DSC01691
DSC01689
  • DSC01694
  • DSC01696
  • DSC01697
DSC01701
DSC01704
  • DSC01706
  • DSC01707
  • DSC01708
DSC01710
  • DSC01713
  • DSC01717
  • DSC01718
DSC01724
  • DSC01726
  • DSC01729
  • DSC01731
  • DSC01733
  • DSC01736
DSC01734
  • DSC01743
  • DSC01744
  • DSC01746
  • DSC01747
  • DSC01750
  • DSC01753
  • DSC01755
  • DSC01761
DSC01760
DSC01762
DSC01766
  • DSC01765
  • DSC01768
DSC01773
  • DSC01779
  • DSC01780
  • DSC01782
  • DSC01787
  • DSC01788
  • DSC01792
  • DSC01795
  • DSC01796
  • DSC01798
  • DSC01799
  • DSC01802
  • DSC01803
DSC01804
  • DSC01806
  • DSC01811
  • DSC01814
DSC01821
DSC01822
  • DSC01839
  • DSC01842
  • DSC01843
  • DSC01848
  • DSC01856
DSC01852
  • DSC01857
  • DSC01859
  • DSC01861
DSC01864
  • DSC01865
  • DSC01868
  • DSC01869
  • DSC01872
  • DSC01885
  • DSC01886
DSC01888
DSC01890
  • DSC01893
  • DSC01896
  • DSC01898
  • DSC01905
  • DSC01909
DSC01916
  • DSC01920
  • DSC01936
  • DSC01937
  • DSC01941
DSC01943
  • DSC01944
  • DSC01945
  • DSC01947
DSC01953
  • DSC01955
  • DSC01959
  • DSC01960
DSC01962
  • DSC01966
  • DSC01975
  • DSC02010
DSC02008

This was the second year of Players Select, and also the second time I’ve missed it in person. The only positive I can really take from this is that I didn’t have to share a long haul flight with Ben to get there, but even now I’m starting to wonder if that amount of torture is worth it? Perhaps.

I guess we’ll see in 2019.

Paddy McGrath
Instagram: pmcgphotos
Twitter: pmcgphotos
paddy@speedhunters.com

Photography by Mark Riccioni
Instagram: mark_scenemedia
Twitter: markriccioni
mark@scene-media.com

