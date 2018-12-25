Is This Simple Stance?

Next Chapter >

Every time I cover stance-related gatherings and events, I always end up with a lot of questions.

I don’t like to categorize too much, but in Japan especially we always end up looking at a pretty wide variety of approaches. From the wilder takes created for the sole purpose of grabbing attention, to the more honest builds that are done in a genuine way to highlight and boost the beauty and image of a specific car.

And every year at StanceNation in Odaiba I’m reminded how simple approaches often have the best results.

I think old school cars are the perfect basis for this sort of modifying ethos. You may forget about a certain model, but then all of a sudden you see one rocking a tight fitment and it blows you away.

Sure, the Ferrari 348 wheels are a definite attention-grabber here, but this BMW E21 seemed to perfectly illustrate what I was thinking on the day.

The big bright yellow emblem with the prancing horse is something I spotted from afar. It draw me in, and I instantly thought, ‘Oh right, Ferrari wheels; it’s the same thing as the Euro guys slapping massive Bentley wheels on VWs and Audis, but this could be cooler.’

Yes, it’s all about personal preference, but these 17s with their not-so-angular five-spoke design gently tucking into the fenders seemed like the perfect way to highlight the E21’s mix of straight-cut lines and curved edges.

Plus, this example was running the far more minimalistic single Euro headlights, which just emphasize the overall simplicity of the design.

It’s amazing what a well selected set of wheels and a hefty static drop can do for a car.

So we are once more reminded how simple is more pleasing to the eye. I wouldn’t say it’s the best approach, that’s down to each of us to judge, but like always I’d love to hear your opinions.

