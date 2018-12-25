SHARE Is This Simple Stance?

EVENT COVERAGE
By
2 Comments
Every time I cover stance-related gatherings and events, I always end up with a lot of questions.

I don’t like to categorize too much, but in Japan especially we always end up looking at a pretty wide variety of approaches. From the wilder takes created for the sole purpose of grabbing attention, to the more honest builds that are done in a genuine way to highlight and boost the beauty and image of a specific car.

stance_nation_18_dino_dalle_carbonare_32

And every year at StanceNation in Odaiba I’m reminded how simple approaches often have the best results.

stance_nation_18_dino_dalle_carbonare_28

I think old school cars are the perfect basis for this sort of modifying ethos. You may forget about a certain model, but then all of a sudden you see one rocking a tight fitment and it blows you away.

stance_nation_18_dino_dalle_carbonare_29

Sure, the Ferrari 348 wheels are a definite attention-grabber here, but this BMW E21 seemed to perfectly illustrate what I was thinking on the day.

stance_nation_18_dino_dalle_carbonare_30

The big bright yellow emblem with the prancing horse is something I spotted from afar. It draw me in, and I instantly thought, ‘Oh right, Ferrari wheels; it’s the same thing as the Euro guys slapping massive Bentley wheels on VWs and Audis, but this could be cooler.’

stance_nation_18_dino_dalle_carbonare_31

Yes, it’s all about personal preference, but these 17s with their not-so-angular five-spoke design gently tucking into the fenders seemed like the perfect way to highlight the E21’s mix of straight-cut lines and curved edges.

stance_nation_18_dino_dalle_carbonare_33

Plus, this example was running the far more minimalistic single Euro headlights, which just emphasize the overall simplicity of the design.

stance_nation_18_dino_dalle_carbonare_34

It’s amazing what a well selected set of wheels and a hefty static drop can do for a car.

stance_nation_18_dino_dalle_carbonare_35

So we are once more reminded how simple is more pleasing to the eye. I wouldn’t say it’s the best approach, that’s down to each of us to judge, but like always I’d love to hear your opinions.

Dino Dalle Carbonare
Instagram: speedhunters_dino
dino@speedhunters.com

2 comments

Duke

I'm usually not one for bigger wheels on old cars, but jeez this works so well

2
Fabrik8

Those aren't actual 348 wheels, just replicas. 348 wheels don't have the dished area around the lugs, have a smaller hub bore, and of course are not 4-lug.

I like the style, but they aren't real.

