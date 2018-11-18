The Mind Behind LTO’s BMW E30

‘Imagination means nothing, without doing.’
I’ve always thought it curious that the art of designing, styling and creating bodywork is so often overlooked when it comes to creating an automobile. It’s quite the paradox, as the looks of a vehicle are typically the first thing that attract us to said vehicle, and will often be the primary focus of discussion when, for example, a new car is unveiled to us.
At least until the specifications of the vehicle are released and discussion of the styling is reduced to an oversimplified argument of whether it looks nice or not…
We just don’t seem to properly appreciate the craftsmanship or thought process involved in designing something from an aesthetic point of view nearly as much as we should. Perhaps it’s because we either don’t fully understand the process behind it all, or because it’s something which is entirely intangible and subjective.
An efficient and powerful engine can be proven as ‘good’ by several forms of scientific measurement, but for any design is to be scientifically defined as beautiful? It cannot be done (obvious aerodynamic performance appraisal aside).
To really understand a vehicle’s design, from overall appearance to the minute details, you need to hear from the people responsible. This insight is invaluable in forming an educated opinion about what is in front of you.
No doubt, Khyzyl Saleem doesn’t need much in the way of introduction around these parts, but his new venture with business partner Eric Penelow, Live To Offend, probably does. The BMW E30 which they unveiled at SEMA was the first taste of what Live To Offend will bring to market from next year; the realisation of Khyzyl’s designs in physical form.
Anyone whom has ever met Khyzyl in person will know of his genuine passion and enthusiasm for creating almost anything to do with cars and motorsport. It’s this sincerity which makes LTO’s first offering feel somewhat different to being ‘just another’ wide-body kit. The laid back spoiler with adjustable Gurney flaps is an obvious homage to BMW’s Group 5 racers of the time, the Rotiform BM1 wheels inspired by the original BMW M1 or the use of lightweight carbon fibre are all details which should resonate with enthusiasts.
While there will be always detractors, I think it might be worth having Khyzyl along to further elaborate on these details, and perhaps to give us an idea of what we can expect to see in future from Live To Offend.
I love this and its crazy design, but, I am unsure who will specifically get "offended" by this.
Would it just be Purists? Or will it be those who prefer if you stayed on one side of the spectrum of Form Versus Function?
I think reversing the colors would have had more impact. For a car that "lives to offend" black doesn't make a very big statement and hides some of the body lines.
Thanks for the comment but we love the livery and paint combo! The idea behind the name is to create designs without care of outside opinion. What’s important in any build is that it makes “you” happy regardless of judgement and if you “offended” somone. Hence we live to offend knowing someone will leave a negative comment.
Its a great first foray in bring the digital to the real. I applaud his drive and determination to bring this to life but (and there is always a but) i hope this isn't where he stops, we don't need another rocketbunny, RWB or liberty walk. Given how radical some of his renders have been i sincerely hope that he turns the knob to 11 and breaks it off, i want to see kits based off of his drone series, things that make the three mentioned before look like the baby steps in body kits.
As much as we’d like to bring the drone series to fruition, LTO is a buisness and how many people would ultimately turn their car into a “drone”. Possibly one day but stay tuned as this is just the first design of many.
Oh i will stay tuned! There arent many people who would want to turn their cars into the "drone" version, but you might find a few who would, especially in a world where people will do the next crazy thing just to stand out. After all we live in a world where the tide pod challenge was a thing and bosozoku is a style of car modification. All i am saying is that it may be a good idea for the next sema car to hype a production kit that is a bit more reserved yet shares the same styling cues.
Also, from a business perspective the more exclusive a product, the more you can charge for it. Limited editions can make you money and bring in more interest in a lower market offering so a drone version might not be such a bad idea. Im not telling you how to run your party, just keep it in mind because someone might just want to and have a big bag of cash for you to do it
It must be surreal to turn a render into a reality just based off the creativity alone. That's something I'm sure every creator dreams of and Khyzyl Saleem is surely living out his dream right now. I can't even imagine feeling Khyzyl had when he first saw the build in person. This should be an inspiration to every artist out there to believe in their own work, talent and skill.
Respect!!!
For a couple of guys who are so positive, the name of the company is completely wrong. The idea of "building the surreal," straight out of one's imagination, is conceptually well beyond the consideration of others' opinions. Khyzyl and his work are on a level of maturity far above the childish LTO name.
You do realize LTO is practically a series Khyzyl himself created? If anything it's simply a respect being made to the series at this point. Nothing more, nothing less.
^^Exactly!
And Nick, we all agree his work is on a level of maturity, but we can also agree that the maturity, or lack there of, on comment sections can be quite amusing and down right offensive. The term live to offend simply means to create for your own happiness.
Yes. Every artist progresses, and I think "Live to Offend" is a theme that Khyzyl has moved past. It doesn't fit with the completely-epic work it represents (like this build). If I met Mr. Saleem, I'd say the same. But not before saying this:
@Khyzyl-- Thank you for keeping us dreaming, drawing, building and believing. I can't wait to see what you do next. If I had to guess, I'd say Speedhunters, as a community, is VERY interested in knowing what renderings are your favorites, and what designs you'd most like to see rolling on the SEMA carpet.
We need more builds like this!
Car is amazing. I have full intention to buy this kit when avaliable, but already know it will be too expensive if Carbon fiber is the only avaliable material.
Looking forward to see the next design. Hopefully you do 190e at some point
