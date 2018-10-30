SHARE The Future Of Porsche Is A Tesla-Powered Classic 911

The Future Of Porsche Is A Tesla-Powered Classic 911

CAR FEATURE
By
30th October 2018 21 Comments
The Future Of Porsche Is A Tesla-Powered Classic 911
The Future Is Here

The year is 2077. You leave your ultra-high-rise via a personal shuttle which silently speeds off, taking you directly to your underground parking space. Really, it’s more of a storage unit than a garage; you’re one of the few remaining who still know how to drive a car, let alone actually own one.

With the sound of your footsteps echoing off smooth concrete walls, you walk up to your 100th anniversary 1977 Porsche 911 Coupe, recognizing again the greatness of its simplistic, timeless design as lights automatically illuminate the bodywork. It’s been fully restored with retro styling reminiscent of what you would have seen circa 2020 by one of the last remaining workshops in the world that specialize in this.

Expensive, but well worth every penny it cost to acquire, it’s a machine that makes you smile; far too many these days will never know the joy a car like this can bring. You roll out of your garage and point towards an empty highway as you plant your foot. Instantly, four thousand foot-pounds of torque is delivered from a retrofitted Tesla power unit to the wheels behind you. Let this number bounce around in your head for a minute. Four thousand foot-pounds.

2018-SH_STREETFIGHTER-LA-TESLA-E-RWB_Trevor-Ryan-002_4073

This is how much torque StreetFighter LA’s latest project makes, and the backdate ‘Electric-RWB’ does it with massive style, too. Only, this isn’t the future, this is right now at the 2018 SEMA Show.

2018-SH_STREETFIGHTER-LA-TESLA-E-RWB_Trevor-Ryan-003_4115

Dylan Coleman’s latest project checks so many boxes it’s hard to keep track of them all. But first and foremost, this build is hugely important when it comes to the future of modifying cars. In reality, it’s really not a case of if electric cars will take over as our main method of transportation, but when.

2018-SH_STREETFIGHTER-LA-TESLA-E-RWB_Trevor-Ryan-005_

I entirely understand the pushback when it comes to electrifying cars, especially when it comes to racing – I do love the sound of a good vintage V12, let me tell you. And while life might seem a bit depressing if the roads we drive on are comprised solely of cars like the Nissan Leaf or the BMW i3, car enthusiasts themselves aren’t going anywhere.

2018-SH_STREETFIGHTER-LA-TESLA-E-RWB_Trevor-Ryan-004_4119

This is what makes StreetFighter LA’s E-RWB so important. Perhaps it’s more than just another wild SEMA build; it could be a genuine insight into the future of modifying cars and, thus, car culture itself.

After all, there’s no special rule that requires electric cars to be boring.

Stars Align
2018-SH_STREETFIGHTER-LA-TESLA-E-RWB_Trevor-Ryan-040_4138

Unveiled this morning on the Toyo Tires Treadpass at SEMA, the project spawned from a simple desire to build something different. StreetFighter LA is known for their own wild wide-body kits, and is one of a handful of American companies who are designing their own. Dylan, the company’s co-founder, has built plenty of insane cars in the past, but this time around he wanted to go with something classic. Something timeless. Something pure.

It sounds like a Porsche would be the best way to go.

2018-SH_STREETFIGHTER-LA-TESLA-E-RWB_Trevor-Ryan-015_3760

With his father Lee being a huge fan of Porsche, the perfect car fell into their lap when their neighbors at LTMW were looking to pass on their ‘77 911 Coupe. The car was actually slated to be a show car at SEMA last year, but as it wasn’t looking like they would pull it off in time LTMW brought their own RWB to take up its allocated spot at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

The motor had been rebuilt prior to the father-son duo getting their hands on it, but with more time to plan an all-out build, Dylan started scratching his head and parted with the motor after a stroke of “pure luck.”

2018-SH_STREETFIGHTER-LA-TESLA-E-RWB_Trevor-Ryan-008_3625

The stars aligned, and Dylan found himself working with EV West, a San Marcos-based company that specializes in converting gas-powered cars into ones you can plug into a wall at home.

2018-SH_STREETFIGHTER-LA-TESLA-E-RWB_Trevor-Ryan-009_3627

The setup makes 563ewhp (electric wheel horsepower), which is comparable to a car making 700hp at the crank. I’m not sure how it really feels yet, but that’s something to dive into once we get to take it for a drive. Still, as the most powerful RWB ever built I’m positive it’ll rip my face clean off.

2018-SH_STREETFIGHTER-LA-TESLA-E-RWB_Trevor-Ryan-006_3623

It’s worth pointing out that this particular EV West conversion required no modifications to the body or the chassis of the 911. In fact, it even utilizes the factory mounting holes in the engine bay, meaning that the car maintains its integrity as well as its value as a classic. The swap was, in part, made possible by making use of a 930 axle conversion.

2018-SH_STREETFIGHTER-LA-TESLA-E-RWB_Trevor-Ryan-007_

On the aesthetic front, to make the RWB kit work on the backdate requires a number of other conversions be done to the car, and perhaps this is why we don’t see too many of these chassis being wide-bodied.

2018-SH_STREETFIGHTER-LA-TESLA-E-RWB_Trevor-Ryan-018_4061
  • 2018-SH_STREETFIGHTER-LA-TESLA-E-RWB_Trevor-Ryan-021_4082
  • 2018-SH_STREETFIGHTER-LA-TESLA-E-RWB_Trevor-Ryan-035_4103

The bodykit itself was fitted by Nakai-san (of course) earlier this month on location at StreetFighter LA and LTMW, just in time for SEMA prep madness.

The Modern Classic
2018-SH_STREETFIGHTER-LA-TESLA-E-RWB_Trevor-Ryan-042_4156

To keep the colossal torque in check, StreetFighter LA worked closely with Elephant Racing to develop a fully adjustable suspension setup. It’s a GT3-inspired retrofit system which also allows them to achieve an impressive stance.

  • 2018-SH_STREETFIGHTER-LA-TESLA-E-RWB_Trevor-Ryan-010_3629
  • 2018-SH_STREETFIGHTER-LA-TESLA-E-RWB_Trevor-Ryan-011_3755
2018-SH_STREETFIGHTER-LA-TESLA-E-RWB_Trevor-Ryan-012_4058

Ultimately, the power is delivered through an always-amazing set of BBS RS wheels wrapped up in Toyo Proxes R888R tires which measure 315 out back and 245 up front. With so many unknowns on this car going into the project, the final result is simply stunning.

2018-SH_STREETFIGHTER-LA-TESLA-E-RWB_Trevor-Ryan-038_4117

Sprayed in Porsche Ivory, a vintage 356 color, Dylan says he took a number of design cues from ‘50s and ‘60s Porsches when planning this particular build. In one sense, it’s almost a purist’s car. There’s great attention to detail and loads of modern, yet classy, touches around the 911.

2018-SH_STREETFIGHTER-LA-TESLA-E-RWB_Trevor-Ryan-014_3748
  • 2018-SH_STREETFIGHTER-LA-TESLA-E-RWB_Trevor-Ryan-036_4105
  • 2018-SH_STREETFIGHTER-LA-TESLA-E-RWB_Trevor-Ryan-020_4068
2018-SH_STREETFIGHTER-LA-TESLA-E-RWB_Trevor-Ryan-013_3737

These touches, while subtle, vastly improve both the aesthetic as well as the functionality of the 40-year-old Porsche. Details include TRE Motorsport 911R taillights and the super cool plug-and-play 9Eleven headlights up front.

2018-SH_STREETFIGHTER-LA-TESLA-E-RWB_Trevor-Ryan-019_4062

Then there are the less subtle touches too, like the wild RWB kit and that outrageous powerplant. Still, (perhaps ironically) Dylan says he expects this car to generate a lot less hate than some of the other stanced-out wide-body builds he’s become known for.

2018-SH_STREETFIGHTER-LA-TESLA-E-RWB_Trevor-Ryan-032_4227

Inside the cockpit, the retro-future theme continues. It’s a seamless blend of leather, Alcantara, chrome, and Burberry plaid. Dylan’s design for the interior came to life thanks to Rogelio’s Auto Upholstery.

  • 2018-SH_STREETFIGHTER-LA-TESLA-E-RWB_Trevor-Ryan-024_4088
  • 2018-SH_STREETFIGHTER-LA-TESLA-E-RWB_Trevor-Ryan-037_4107
  • 2018-SH_STREETFIGHTER-LA-TESLA-E-RWB_Trevor-Ryan-025_4054
2018-SH_STREETFIGHTER-LA-TESLA-E-RWB_Trevor-Ryan-026_4095
  • 2018-SH_STREETFIGHTER-LA-TESLA-E-RWB_Trevor-Ryan-027_4096
  • 2018-SH_STREETFIGHTER-LA-TESLA-E-RWB_Trevor-Ryan-028_4218
2018-SH_STREETFIGHTER-LA-TESLA-E-RWB_Trevor-Ryan-029_4222
  • 2018-SH_STREETFIGHTER-LA-TESLA-E-RWB_Trevor-Ryan-031_4225
  • 2018-SH_STREETFIGHTER-LA-TESLA-E-RWB_Trevor-Ryan-033_4246
  • 2018-SH_STREETFIGHTER-LA-TESLA-E-RWB_Trevor-Ryan-034_4242
2018-SH_STREETFIGHTER-LA-TESLA-E-RWB_Trevor-Ryan-023_3620

A lot of thought went into the inside of this car and it’s readily apparent. The Indy steering wheel comes from Momo’s Heritage series, capturing the essence of a ’77 Porsche better than any other choice could have.

2018-SH_STREETFIGHTER-LA-TESLA-E-RWB_Trevor-Ryan-030_4224

Not to mention how incredibly good the chrome looks against the glossy white of the mostly-bare interior. Both at the StreetFighter LA workshop on Sunday night and the show Monday night I couldn’t stop taking photos of it.

Reaction
2018-SH_STREETFIGHTER-LA-TESLA-E-RWB_Trevor-Ryan-044_4212
  • 2018-SH_STREETFIGHTER-LA-TESLA-E-RWB_Trevor-Ryan-016_
  • 2018-SH_STREETFIGHTER-LA-TESLA-E-RWB_Trevor-Ryan-017_3834
2018-SH_STREETFIGHTER-LA-TESLA-E-RWB_Trevor-Ryan-048_

Now posted up at SEMA and roasting in the Las Vegas sunshine, crowds are forming around the car as you read this. After closely following the build for a couple days now I’ll probably be there too, eavesdropping and taking in all the reactions. Back in the moment as I write this, I’m really curious to see what the general consensus of the build will be.

2018-SH_STREETFIGHTER-LA-TESLA-E-RWB_Trevor-Ryan-200_4430

The E-RWB is the most intensive (and expensive) car that Dylan has ever built, and I’m sure it’ll create a huge stir. Regardless of what others think, it has, most of all, been an awesome project with his pops. It’s something they’ll remember conceptualizing, designing, and building for decades to come.

2018-SH_STREETFIGHTER-LA-TESLA-E-RWB_Trevor-Ryan-041_4153
2018-SH_STREETFIGHTER-LA-TESLA-E-RWB_Trevor-Ryan-022_4086

More immediately, the plan is to travel with the car as much as possible and show it off. After this, it’ll just be time to cruise around in the E-RWB and Dylan says it’s a car that won’t be leaving the family any time soon.

2018-SH_STREETFIGHTER-LA-TESLA-E-RWB_Trevor-Ryan-046_4229

Beyond this, I really wonder what the lasting impact of this car will be. After all, this isn’t the very first time someone’s electrified a classic car — look no further than when Prince Harry (whoever that is) got married and drove off in reimagined Jaguar E-Type Zero, powered, of course, by an electric motor.

Even Porsche themselves, the king of sports cars, are soon to release their Taycan which will be the first all-electric Porsche to hit the market. But as electric tech in cars becomes more mainstream, factory releases aren’t what I’m excited about.

2018-SH_STREETFIGHTER-LA-TESLA-E-RWB_Trevor-Ryan-039_4118

What I’m excited about are builds like this E-RWB. What I’m excited about is seeing what genuine, driving-loving car enthusiasts will do with this tech. The more time goes by, electric swaps will become increasingly more within reach.

If I was a smart man I’d grab an E30 while they’re still reasonable, buy up a wide-body kit from Khyzyl and Live To Offend (wait, what?!), and drive the pants off it until electric conversions become relatively affordable. It’d be totally future-proof, a car that would be incredible fun to drive, not to mention reliable as well as economical.

2018-SH_STREETFIGHTER-LA-TESLA-E-RWB_Trevor-Ryan-049_
  • 2018-SH_STREETFIGHTER-LA-TESLA-E-RWB_Trevor-Ryan-043_4158
  • 2018-SH_STREETFIGHTER-LA-TESLA-E-RWB_Trevor-Ryan-045_4219

What’s not to like? In that vein, I’m curious to know what you all think of this car and the concept behind it, as well if you would ever convert something yourself. Regardless of your answer (the comments section is open below), I hope the E-RWB can be a lesson to us all.

Electric cars don’t have to be new, and they certainly don’t have to be boring. Thank you Dylan and StreetFighter LA for going out on a limb and proving this to the world.

Trevor Yale Ryan
Instagram: tyrphoto
TYRphoto.com

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments

Add comment

E-mail is already registered on the site. Please use the Login form or enter another.

You entered an incorrect username or password

Sorry, you must be logged in to post a comment.

21 comments

by Oldest
by Best by Newest by Oldest
1
Brayden

Need a video of a pull.

2
Trevor Ryan

We'll be taking it out first chance I get. Get ready for some wheelies ;)

3
Justin

not with that whack base model drive unit!

4
thathellastockusdm3rdgenyaris@instagram

This article is the accompaniment to the phrase, "Frankenstein". Its kinda cool that honda heads started this trend, but now its kinda moved on to almost anything with anything, if it doesnt belong or you make it work or fit from a totally different thing, i think that takes dedication. Its also unique, it brings me back to the time in like PS2 era where games like tokyoxtremeracer and need for speed underground 2 offered wild customization. things are more expensive now but seeing one off things in cars that do not belong that isnt an LS Swap definitely beats the hell out of seeing an LS swap the world era.

Much Love,

Tofu

5
Troy

I love it. I'd love to see where the batteries went, along with what kind of range this will get. I toyed with the idea of finding a wrecked Tesla to stuff into my mr2. But lack the electrical know how. Internal combustion bis just easier. Still. Gives me hope that I'll still be driving my 2 once the oil has gone

6
ADDvanced

The batteries are in the small box behind the motor/transmission. It's not a full tesla battery pack, so I'm guessing it has very limited range/power. Still, this is just a show car, not a driver, so.... those things don't matter.

7
SW1

very cool! The interior is really well done imho, and I breathed a sigh of relief when I saw the MOMO steering wheel!

Not sure about this statement:

"... it even utilizes the factory mounting holes in the engine bay, meaning that the car maintains its integrity as well as its value as a classic."

How does it maintain its integrity and value as a classic car, with cut-up bodywork?

8
Trevor Ryan

SW1 strikes again.

The bodywork is cut up by RWB, not EV West. Like I said.

I.e. you can do the Tesla conversion without cutting into your car.
:)

9
bumpsteer

Awesome car. Not so sure about the choice to combine neck-snapping torque, a roll cage, and a lack of headrests though. Sounds like a great way to get a sore neck and a cracked skull.

10
Luka_E30

Love the build,also a great cover of it. Classic Porsche such as this one with a modern electric powertrain is definitely something amazing. An E30 electric conversion has also already been done, here in Croatia. Mate Rimac, owner of Rimac Automobili has done it few years ago. There are videos on youtube to feast your eyes also. It might not be as clean as this build but definitely different and eye catching.

11
Trevor Ryan

Nice! I know they did the E-Type I mentioned but wasn't aware of that. Wonder what it would set me back lol

12
ben

right I'm no porsche fanatic and this things beautiful but wtf is a tesla battery doing inside of it

13
Upchuck

OMG, a 911 build!
I wish people would do more of these!

14
Yu-Churn Kow

R double ew Bees are cancur

//sarcasm

15
Dino Dalle Carbonare

I wanna drive it!!!

16
RevolverRob

It took me awhile to figure out why it was called "E-RWB". Especially when I looked at the photos, because the execution on this build is insanely good (really better than most RWBs). Then I realized they took an RWB car and repowered it, redid it, and did a phenomenal job of executing this build. Supremely nice - supremely.

17
Parsakaali

Lack of headrests makes me anxious with the presence of rollbar.

18
Matt Jones

That there is a right fancy golf cart.

19
nick

4,00l0 lb-ft of torque, yeah sure.

20
Justin

Didn't see any specs for the HV battery. How many kw's is the pack? This will ultimately decide the "HP/TQ" ratings. Base drive unit can make a max of 382hp with a pack around 80kw's............................................

21
Shane Savage

very nice! i think EV conversions aren't for all but definitely has a big future. two questions: range? why is there a tach?

OFFICIAL SPEEDHUNTERS SUPPLIERS