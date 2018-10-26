SHARE Californian Vibes In Bavaria: Germany’s First Luftgekühlt

26th October 2018
Summer, sun and air-cooled power – is there any better way to end a petrol-filled year?

There’s nothing that’s pushed the hype around Porsches more than the event based in California called Luftgekühlt, so my excitement was high when I first heard that it would be coming to Europe. Since I couldn’t attend the first event in Great Britain, I was even more thrilled to learn that there would also be one in Germany. And what better excuse to make an awesome weekend road trip with a good friend down to Munich.

  • SH_IATS_Luft_Germany_8227
  • SH_IATS_Luft_Germany_8245
Speedhunters_IATS_Luft_Germany_8809

The decision was quickly made to pack up my E46 with only the essentials and set off. Two days, two friends and over 1,200km.

Speedhunters_IATS_Luft_Germany_8520
  • Speedhunters_IATS_Luft_Germany_8368
  • Speedhunters_IATS_Luft_Germany_8286
  • Speedhunters_IATS_Luft_Germany_8324
  • Speedhunters_IATS_Luft_Germany_8631
Speedhunters_IATS_Luft_Germany_8235

After strolling through the inner city, I wandered off with my buddy Moritz to the Werksviertel Mitte. Judging from all the great flat sixes blasting their way through the empty and quite streets of Munich in the late morning hours, we knew for sure we were heading in the right direction. 

  • Speedhunters_IATS_Luft_Germany_8400
  • Speedhunters_IATS_Luft_Germany_8391
  • SH_IATS_Luft_Germany_8476
  • SH_IATS_Luft_Germany_8317
  • SH_IATS_Luft_Germany_8387
  • SH_IATS_Luft_Germany_8414
  • Speedhunters_IATS_Luft_Germany_8711
  • Speedhunters_IATS_Luft_Germany_8490

Arriving at the venue, we were welcomed by happy smiling people and a colorful range of 911s. The Werksviertel was a very well-chosen spot for Luftgekühlt Germany; the variety of backgrounds and vivid murals made it a dream for anyone who appreciates photography.

Speedhunters_IATS_Luft_Germany_8526
  • Speedhunters_IATS_Luft_Germany_8548
  • Speedhunters_IATS_Luft_Germany_8549

Dozens of amazing cars were filling up the area, and while the accumulation of machinery seemed almost overwhelming at first, the location had a sort of industrial feel that added a more relaxed appearance. Everything was beautifully arranged, and it was impossible not to appreciate the diversity.

Speedhunters_IATS_Luft_Germany_8238
  • SH_IATS_Luft_Germany_8344
  • SH_IATS_Luft_Germany_8621
Speedhunters_IATS_Luft_Germany_8510

Yes, it turns out that you can find diversity at an event that only presents air-cooled Porsches. Because that’s the thing, it’s never only air-cooled Porsches. These are time capsules capturing the essence of days gone by and telling stories about everything that can be experienced with a car. Seeing the different approaches on what a Porsche can be and what they were was incredibly inspiring; there really is no limit to the imagination.

Speedhunters_IATS_Luft_Germany_8449

On the subject of variety, it was also nice to see that the main goal was presenting cars that are actually driven by their owners. Take Carl Gustav Magnusson as an example: He took his freshly-built 912 to the Bernina Gran Turismo Hill Climb a few days after after the event.

Speedhunters_IATS_Luft_Germany_8682
  • Speedhunters_IATS_Luft_Germany_8646
  • Speedhunters_IATS_Luft_Germany_8661
  • Speedhunters_IATS_Luft_Germany_8685
  • Speedhunters_IATS_Luft_Germany_8647
Speedhunters_IATS_Luft_Germany_8638

Or the Porsche 64 replica build by the Austrian Porsche specialist Michael Barbach, who has been in the US driving this thing down the Californian coast with Las Vegas as its destination.  And don’t think it’s just any replica – it’s the Porsche before Porsche, being developed and built in 1939 to compete in the Berlin-Rome-Rallye. Based on the KdF-Wagen, it established the foundation for the 356, which itself laid the ground stone for Porsche as the brand it’s known as today.

Speedhunters_IATS_Luft_Germany_8705
  • SH_IATS_Luft_Germany_8701
  • SH_IATS_Luft_Germany_8704
Speedhunters_IATS_Luft_Germany_8706

There were no boundaries set when it came to creativity at Luftgekühlt Germany, and what I really valued was the coexistence of vintage Porsches and café racers. Due to the rising popularity of customized bikes that reinterpret classic design elements, the same philosophy also shifts over to the car scene, which is nice to see. The style cues that come with café racers are being seen more and more in custom car builds, like the Onassis build Project 9110101621 of Markus Haub.

Speedhunters_IATS_Luft_Germany_8764
  • Speedhunters_IATS_Luft_Germany_8788
  • Speedhunters_IATS_Luft_Germany_8756
SH_IATS_Luft_Germany_8768

Going up to the roof of the venue building, there was a loft-esque living room feel with an amazing view over Munich and some real heritage metal.  One very special sight was the Group 4 911 ST 2.3 rally car, the last remaining of two built, which were raced by Eladia Doncel and Alberto Ruiz-Giménez. Those two cars were actually the first cars of the then new Repsol Motorsport Team.

  • Speedhunters_IATS_Luft_Germany_8758
  • Speedhunters_IATS_Luft_Germany_8798
  • Speedhunters_IATS_Luft_Germany_8722
  • Speedhunters_IATS_Luft_Germany_8762
SH_IATS_Luft_Germany_8719
  • Speedhunters_IATS_Luft_Germany_8717
  • Speedhunters_IATS_Luft_Germany_8761
  • Speedhunters_IATS_Luft_Germany_8742
  • Speedhunters_IATS_Luft_Germany_8743
Speedhunters_IATS_Luft_Germany_8727

But the star of this Luftgekühlt might have been the 908 that was used as a camera car in Steve McQueens Le Mans movie. Prior to being used for camera duty, McQueen and Peter Revson drove it at the 12 Hours of Sebring where they placed first in class. Therefore, the Le Mans theme was continued with the other displayed cars – the 1997 Porsche 911GT2 ‘Jumbo’ and the 1979 Porsche 935.

  • Speedhunters_IATS_Luft_Germany_8256
  • Speedhunters_IATS_Luft_Germany_8257
Speedhunters_IATS_Luft_Germany_8748

Luftgekühlt in Munich was a real blast and an amazing way to finish up my fuel-filled year. I’ve been to many places in Europe discovering all different aspects of car culture and driving my car on long road trips, all the while trying to find out where I feel at home in the car world. But truth be told, the more car meets, exhibitions and track days I attend, the harder it gets for me to say this is where I belong.

You might be wondering if driving over 1,200km in two days was worth it, and I would absolutely say yes. Luftgekühlt proved that there are always new things to see and discover, and was also a prime example of how we here in Germany should be celebrating our passion for cars.

Allen Dumler
Instagram: sophisticatedsmoothtalker
Facebook: allendumlerphotography

How To join the IATS program: We have always welcomed readers to contact us with examples of their work and believe that the best Speedhunter is always the person closest to the culture itself, right there on the street or local parking lot. If you think you have what it takes and would like to share your work with us then you should apply to become part of the IAMTHESPEEDHUNTER program. Read how to get involved here.

Speedhunters_IATS_Luft_Germany_8239
  • SH_IATS_Luft_Germany_8571
  • SH_IATS_Luft_Germany_8599
  • SH_IATS_Luft_Germany_8641
  • SH_IATS_Luft_Germany_8655
  • Speedhunters_IATS_Luft_Germany_8262
  • Speedhunters_IATS_Luft_Germany_8265
Speedhunters_IATS_Luft_Germany_8268
  • SH_IATS_Luft_Germany_8690
  • SH_IATS_Luft_Germany_8304
  • SH_IATS_Luft_Germany_8363
  • SH_IATS_Luft_Germany_8366
  • Speedhunters_IATS_Luft_Germany_8246
  • Speedhunters_IATS_Luft_Germany_8332
Speedhunters_IATS_Luft_Germany_8274
  • SH_IATS_Luft_Germany_8248
  • SH_IATS_Luft_Germany_8253
  • SH_IATS_Luft_Germany_8261
  • SH_IATS_Luft_Germany_8275
Speedhunters_IATS_Luft_Germany_8293
  • Speedhunters_IATS_Luft_Germany_8320
  • Speedhunters_IATS_Luft_Germany_8321
Speedhunters_IATS_Luft_Germany_8315
  • Speedhunters_IATS_Luft_Germany_8346
  • Speedhunters_IATS_Luft_Germany_8364
  • Speedhunters_IATS_Luft_Germany_8371
  • Speedhunters_IATS_Luft_Germany_8431
Speedhunters_IATS_Luft_Germany_8441
  • Speedhunters_IATS_Luft_Germany_8445
  • Speedhunters_IATS_Luft_Germany_8472
  • Speedhunters_IATS_Luft_Germany_8480
  • Speedhunters_IATS_Luft_Germany_8499
Speedhunters_IATS_Luft_Germany_8668
  • Speedhunters_IATS_Luft_Germany_8604
  • Speedhunters_IATS_Luft_Germany_8617
  • Speedhunters_IATS_Luft_Germany_8495
  • Speedhunters_IATS_Luft_Germany_8684
Speedhunters_IATS_Luft_Germany_8690
  • Speedhunters_IATS_Luft_Germany_8691
  • Speedhunters_IATS_Luft_Germany_8694
Speedhunters_IATS_Luft_Germany_8770
  • Speedhunters_IATS_Luft_Germany_8786
  • Speedhunters_IATS_Luft_Germany_8791
  • Speedhunters_IATS_Luft_Germany_8794
  • Speedhunters_IATS_Luft_Germany_8802
SH_IATS_Luft_Germany_8395
  • Speedhunters_IATS_Luft_Germany_8557
  • Speedhunters_IATS_Luft_Germany_8812
Speedhunters_IATS_Luft_Germany_8725
SH_IATS_Luft_Germany_8372
  • SH_IATS_Luft_Germany_8381
  • SH_IATS_Luft_Germany_8397
  • SH_IATS_Luft_Germany_8399
  • SH_IATS_Luft_Germany_8407
SH_IATS_Luft_Germany_8421
  • SH_IATS_Luft_Germany_8428
  • SH_IATS_Luft_Germany_8509
  • SH_IATS_Luft_Germany_8522
  • SH_IATS_Luft_Germany_8567
SH_IATS_Luft_Germany_8569
Roger Bass

Love the colors, the cars with the murals, amazing. My favorite is the survivor towing the Yammie.

