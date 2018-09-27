SHARE R Tune Garage: Malaysia’s Retro Car Specialist

R Tune Garage: Malaysia’s Retro Car Specialist

SPECIAL FEATURE
By
27th September 2018 2 Comments
R Tune Garage: Malaysia’s Retro Car Specialist

As it is in other countries around the world, some of the best tuning shops aren’t located in the most central or most obvious places.

Some of these shops require effort, patience and a little inside knowledge to find. R Tune Garage (RTG) is definitely one of them.

Ron_Celestine_Speedhunters_RTG_Works_Food2

Situated around five hours’ drive south of Kuala Lumpur in Johor Baru, travelling by car to RTG meant going on another road trip through the country and eating some excellent food along the way.

Ron_Celestine_Speedhunters_RTG_Works_11
  • Ron_Celestine_Speedhunters_RTG_Works_22
  • Ron_Celestine_Speedhunters_RTG_Works_Mercedes
Ron_Celestine_Speedhunters_RTG_Works_21

Located in an industrial area of the city, the shop size immediately reminded me of those I often visit in Japan. Not too big and not overly complicated, but the cars parked inside and out let you know that it means business.

Ron_Celestine_Speedhunters_RTG_Works_Dwayne
  • Ron_Celestine_Speedhunters_RTG_Works_1
  • Ron_Celestine_Speedhunters_RTG_Works_Chevy_Impala
  • Ron_Celestine_Speedhunters_RTG_Works_2
  • Ron_Celestine_Speedhunters_RTG_Works_13
  • Ron_Celestine_Speedhunters_RTG_Works_14
  • Ron_Celestine_Speedhunters_RTG_Works
Ron_Celestine_Speedhunters_RTG_Works_3
  • Ron_Celestine_Speedhunters_RTG_Works_19
  • Ron_Celestine_Speedhunters_RTG_Works_17
Ron_Celestine_Speedhunters_RTG_Works_18

Dwayne Ho founded the company over 15 years ago, and in that time RTG has become the go-to shop for classic restorations, bodywork, and breathing fresh life into old engines with the use of new technology and parts.

Ron_Celestine_Speedhunters_RTG_Works_15
  • Ron_Celestine_Speedhunters_RTG_Works_16
  • Ron_Celestine_Speedhunters_RTG_Works_C10_5
  • Ron_Celestine_Speedhunters_RTG_Works_C10_2
Ron_Celestine_Speedhunters_RTG_Works_C10_4

Having only five staff members including Dwayne himself, RTG stays focused on turning out unique, high quality builds that they and their customers can be proud of.

Ron_Celestine_Speedhunters_RTG_S30_Datsun

More recently, the shop has become known for their work with the Datsun Fairlady Z, to the point that Z owners from all over Malaysia are bringing their cars to Dwayne for him and his team to work their magic on.

Ron_Celestine_Speedhunters_RTG_S130_Datsun_1
Ron_Celestine_Speedhunters_RTG_S130_Datsun_4
  • Ron_Celestine_Speedhunters_RTG_S130_Datsun_2
  • Ron_Celestine_Speedhunters_RTG_Works_10
  • Ron_Celestine_Speedhunters_RTG_Works_8
Ron_Celestine_Speedhunters_RTG_Works_7

Dwayne has been maintaining and modifying Nissan L and A series engines for as long as he can remember, and the love he has for these simple but iconic powerplants is what keeps him going.

Ron_Celestine_Speedhunters_Datsun_S30_RTG_2

So much so in fact that his personal car – which also doubles as a demo machine for RTG – is this beautiful carbon fiber S30. Readers with a keen eye may remember this S30 from Dino’s Art of Speed coverage last month.

  • Ron_Celestine_Speedhunters_Datsun_S30_RTG_1
  • Ron_Celestine_Speedhunters_RTG_Works_Mercedes_2

The Z’s L28 engine, which has been stroked to 3.4L, was playing up a little before I arrived, so I didn’t expect to spend much time with the Z, let alone do a proper feature on it. That was until Dwayne began asking his team to move all of the other cars so he could back the S30 out.

Ron_Celestine_Speedhunters_Datsun_S30_RTG

Shooting the Datsun was the perfect way to wrap up my visit to R Tune Garage – stay tuned for the full feature coming soon.

Ron Celestine
Instagram: celestinephotography

More stories from Malaysia on Speedhunters

  • Ron_Celestine_Speedhunters_RTG_S130_Datsun
  • Ron_Celestine_Speedhunters_RTG_Works_4
  • Ron_Celestine_Speedhunters_RTG_Works_5
  • Ron_Celestine_Speedhunters_RTG_Works_12
  • Ron_Celestine_Speedhunters_RTG_Works_20
  • Ron_Celestine_Speedhunters_RTG_Works_C10
  • Ron_Celestine_Speedhunters_RTG_Works_23
  • Ron_Celestine_Speedhunters_RTG_Works_Mercedes_1
  • Ron_Celestine_Speedhunters_RTG_Works_Food1
  • Ron_Celestine_Speedhunters_RTG_Works_9
ADVERTISEMENT

Comments

Add comment

E-mail is already registered on the site. Please use the Login form or enter another.

You entered an incorrect username or password

Sorry, you must be logged in to post a comment.

2 comments

by Oldest
by Best by Newest by Oldest
1
swampdonkey

Great article! A lot of the time automotive journos forget that the pictures of old rusty parts are just as important as the shiny ones. (that's why the shop is half full of them) Never seen triple type T Mikunis on a L series Engine before!

2
RDS Alphard

That brown '66 C10 used to be in Kuching & it was turquoise before become brown.

OFFICIAL SPEEDHUNTERS SUPPLIERS