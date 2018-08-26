SHARE Wider Is Better: TRD’s 3000GT

26th August 2018
Finding a Unicorn

The Supra is all we will soon be talking about.

When Toyota puts the new generation car on sale it will have quite the impact on the tuning scene around the world, and I’m sure I’m not the only one eagerly anticipating to see how it will all unfold. Last week we looked at a car designer’s interpretation of what the 21st Century Supra should have been according to him, this week we take things back the other way and look back at a car that possibly was the most visually enticing expression of the JZA80: TRD’s 3000GT.

I came across this car after looking through a small garage in Yokohama filled up with some mouthwatering modern day classics, and there next to a one-owner NA1 NSX-R it sat in all its widened beauty. This was one of only a handful of cars that TRD built in house, transformed visually with the 3000GT conversion.

trd3000gt_dino_dalle_carbonare_19

The idea behind this aesthetic kit was to celebrate Toyota’s success in JGTC and give owners the chance to sport an authentic GT car look on their very own street cars.

trd3000gt_dino_dalle_carbonare_01

This particular car is currently on sale, but before someone out there snaps it up I was given a chance to shoot it in all its glory.

trd3000gt_dino_dalle_carbonare_03

Some may say the JZA80 Supra was probably the last car that needed to be widened, but when it’s done in an official and authentic way through Toyota’s own motorsports division, well, it just makes total sense. The 3000GT kit was conservative, it boosted front and rear width by 50mm by pumping out the car’s natural curves.

trd3000gt_dino_dalle_carbonare_18

As much as this may sound like a contradiction, it’s as much aggressive as it is subtle, especially presented in black as you see here.

trd3000gt_dino_dalle_carbonare_21

The transformation begins up front with the bumper, an all new taller piece with an integrated finned lip spoiler and a far bigger gaping grille to feed more air to the intercooler and radiator behind it. It arcs out on the corners to line up with the wider front fenders giving an already totally different look compared to a stock car.

  • trd3000gt_dino_dalle_carbonare_06
  • trd3000gt_dino_dalle_carbonare_05

An optional piece and one we’ve seen countless times fitted on even “narrow body” Supras is the instantly recognizable TRD hood with its four iconic grilled openings. This was a special order piece, one I always assumed was made in carbon fiber but was actually rather thick FRP. Hardly any stock was kept and you’d have to usually wait a good month for it.

trd3000gt_dino_dalle_carbonare_41

The next piece of the puzzle were the wider front fenders.

  • trd3000gt_dino_dalle_carbonare_04
  • trd3000gt_dino_dalle_carbonare_22

Again these were made in FRP like the rest of the 3000GT conversion and featured rounded off triangular openings similar to the ones on the bonnet.

  • trd3000gt_dino_dalle_carbonare_20
  • trd3000gt_dino_dalle_carbonare_02
Baby got back

To help fill up the generous space now freed up under the wheel arches Toyota had their 18-inch two-piece five-spoke wheels fitted, 9.5-inches wide for the front and 10.5-inches wide for the rears. They could probably do with a bit more width and offset to really give the car the modern day stance it deserves. But then again those were the nineties and a tight wheel fitment wasn’t really much of a priority, especially from the manufacturer’s own tuning arms. Nothing a spacer at each corner wouldn’t fix, though.

trd3000gt_dino_dalle_carbonare_28

I’ll let you in on a little secret. You’ll probably hate me in about three seconds but hey, at least I’m being honest.

I never liked the JZA80. There, I said it. That was my opinion for a good 20 years, up until recently where I’ve actually cultured quite an affliction with the car. I don’t know what it was that didn’t make me like the car initially, maybe that bulbous design, the big headlights, or the plain and uninspiring interior.

Don’t get me wrong, I didn’t hate it, I was just more about the Skyline GT-R. I respected its mechanicals, except for the inherent lack of traction its FR layout gave it, but yeah, it just didn’t inspire me. Now, I want one bad, I want to build one up and do silly things with it. A 3000GT would be a true dream as I’m all about the GT look on this car, something I really became aware of when featuring this particular example.

trd3000gt_dino_dalle_carbonare_27

I just love how cleanly TRD executed the rear end too; pumping those arches, no overfenders, no screws nor rivets, all super clean as it should be.

  • trd3000gt_dino_dalle_carbonare_07
  • trd3000gt_dino_dalle_carbonare_42

The setting sun over the Tokyo Bay that late summer afternoon really highlighted the car’s newfound rear girth. Just look at those hips.

trd3000gt_dino_dalle_carbonare_23

Part of the conversion was also a set of skirts which tied the front and rear ends together beautifully, even adding larger rear side intakes into the mix for more presence.

trd3000gt_dino_dalle_carbonare_16

The rear bumper was not touched or restyled, it probably didn’t really need to anyways, the kit just flowed nicely all around the car without interruptions.

trd3000gt_dino_dalle_carbonare_17

There were then two types of rear spoilers to choose from; the Type-S you see here and which allows for some adjustments in the rake of the main wing element, and a Type-R which was of a totally different design, was not adjustable but had a centre wing stay.

trd3000gt_dino_dalle_carbonare_24

The latter would have been my choice, it was just absolute nineties and fitted the car so well. The little carbon covers for the wing adjusters are aftermarket and are pretty much the only non-TRD detail on the car’s exterior.

trd3000gt_dino_dalle_carbonare_25

On the handful of cars that TRD built officially, they never touched any of the engines. That was left for the owners to do…

2JZ = fun
trd3000gt_dino_dalle_carbonare_14

Lifting the TRD vented hood it quickly becomes obvious that whoever owned this car originally couldn’t possibly live with a strangled stock 2JZ-GTE.

trd3000gt_dino_dalle_carbonare_13

Who would right? Look closer and you’ll see there’s a TRD chassis plate to warrant the fact that this was 3000GT car number 15 ,officially built at Techno Craft, something collectors froth at the mouth upon seeing.

trd3000gt_dino_dalle_carbonare_09

Stock 2Js have been proven many times around pretty much every corner of the world to be bulletproof up to some really fun power levels.

  • trd3000gt_dino_dalle_carbonare_10
  • trd3000gt_dino_dalle_carbonare_11

So this RZ spec Supra was dropped off at a tuning shop, stripped of its sequential turbo set up in favour of a HKS T04Z, along with all the supporting modifications that would allow the mid-sized single to reach its maximum potential. So that means an upgraded fuel system, a pair of hotter cams, a VVTi controller and a HKS F-Con V Pro ECU to control it all.

trd3000gt_dino_dalle_carbonare_15

Taking advantage of the TRD 3000GT’s front air dam, a massive Trust intercooler has been dropped right behind it. The car is set up to run two preset boost settings, a normal 1.4-bar setting which gives a reliable 600hp and a 1.7-bar ‘fun’ setting to scare yourself which throws an additional 100hp into the mix.

trd3000gt_dino_dalle_carbonare_12

Joining the TRD strut tower brace are some select suspension goodies, starting off with Zeal adjustable coilovers at each corner and a six-point roll cage which we’ll see shortly in the cabin.

trd3000gt_dino_dalle_carbonare_08

The drainpipe angled exhaust silencer is a must on any Supra and here it pours out that sweet, unmistakable deep growl that the 2JZ is loved for.

The Perfect Collectable
trd3000gt_dino_dalle_carbonare_40

There’s something so special about looking at a car that you know backs up its looks with adequate power, and here there are 700 horses worth of adequacy.

trd3000gt_dino_dalle_carbonare_35

The bolt-in six-point cage is the first thing you’ll notice when swinging the long and heavy driver’s side door. What you’ll also notice is the fact that it’s totally removable and it hasn’t caused any damage to any interior pieces and nothing had to be cut out to fit it. When I noticed this I let out a deep sigh of relief, as you know what I mean, on special cars like this, the more preserved the car is, the better!

  • trd3000gt_dino_dalle_carbonare_30
  • trd3000gt_dino_dalle_carbonare_31
  • trd3000gt_dino_dalle_carbonare_32
  • trd3000gt_dino_dalle_carbonare_33
  • trd3000gt_dino_dalle_carbonare_34

TRD gauges join some auxiliary Trust clocks, something that adds so much ’90s nostalgia inside.

trd3000gt_dino_dalle_carbonare_37

The rest of the cabin, steering wheel included, has been left untouched. Even the seats with their mid-nineties Toyota funky design fabric.

trd3000gt_dino_dalle_carbonare_36

The passenger side airbag cover has been removed and replaced with that looks like a Top Secret carbon instrument cluster, sporting three more gauges from the Trust catalogue.

trd3000gt_dino_dalle_carbonare_38

The car has obviously been cared for, there’s hardly any wear and tear anywhere in the cabin and even the steering wheel and shifter looked practically new, hinting that they were probably removed and replaced with something aftermarket and then refitted when put on the market.

trd3000gt_dino_dalle_carbonare_26

We can safely call this quite the unicorns of JZA80s; the looks, the TRD plaque, the performance, the condition.

trd3000gt_dino_dalle_carbonare_44

It’s a car that will no doubt end up in the hands of someone that is looking for pretty much the perfect collectable Supra.

trd3000gt_dino_dalle_carbonare_29

It’s a car that I’m glad I got the chance to immortalize against one of my favorite shooting locations in Japan.

trd3000gt_dino_dalle_carbonare_43

However I am quite interested to hear about people’s opinions on this car and the TRD aero conversion. I do wonder if others like me have discovered a newfound love for the JZA80 and if so just what is it that makes this car so damn attractive?

Dino Dalle Carbonare
Instagram: speedhunters_dino
dino@speedhunters.com

1
John

Sorry, but this is miles beyond that RWB crap. This is how you wide body properly. Beautiful car.

2
Lance

They're both cool in their own way. Although I'm partial to OEM style widebodies too. The TRD2000 MR-2 and Impreza 22B also had a similar treatment.

Author3
Dino Dalle Carbonare

RWB has a style, Toyota has another

4
Joseph

Nice package; more technical details would be enjoyable. Photos look like they’re all instagram posts with the Reyes filter.

Author5
Dino Dalle Carbonare

That's as technical as the mods are, stock engine with mid sized turbo and upgraded fuel system. That's as easy as it is to get 600 HP on a 2J

6
Dan

Nicely done factory style,,,,,,bang on trend......a bit F40 from the side....

7
StraightR

Most of these shots are PERFECTION... apart the unfortunate plastic subject. I get this supra is rare and serious kudos to previous owners/mechanics/etc that keep these gems real for the future, but please try to retake these pictures with a real JGTC car made “stradale” (we know there are Japaense w the cheddar to pull Glickenhaus antics on JDM stuff). We will download them, and buy prints. Beautiful work... imperfect where it can be, in focus where it should be, and the colors feel solid and ethereal at the same time. Awesome.

8
David Flinn

This site definitely needs to get some more prints up! This car is totally garage wall worthy, too, haha. Simply gorgeous, and I'm not even that big on Supras.

Author9
Dino Dalle Carbonare

Thanks man :)

10
Rob Neil

i had no idea this was a option....perfect supra. my jdm dream garage just got a little bigger

11
Ice Age

This thing has wangan written all over it.

Conservatively styled cars like this age much better than more extreme things like Liberty Walk.

12
m1kurubeam

For many of us, our first exposure to the TRD 3000GT was likely getting a grey one as a prize car for getting all golds on the A License tests in the original Gran Turismo! Even back then it was quickly overshadowed by the Nismo 400R you got for perfecting the International A tests, so my 11 year old self from back then sort of understands what Dino means with holding the Skyline GT-R in a higher regard.
That said, I always loved the shape of the Supra and TRD 3000GT, and it's great to see the real deal in high resolution all these years later. Thanks for the feature, Dino!

13
DCaffarel

Cool car and a nice feature, Dino.
I would agree with EVERYTHING you wrote and posted here, especially the comment regarding correct body widening and the entire presentation that TRD pulled off here.
NEVER been a Supra fan and although like all Japanese cars of the 90's Supras look great and play well with the others at car shows and such, I always went Z32 or NSX...but this car changes that assessment. I'd own it in a heartbeat if I could afford it, and like you, find ways to make it my own with NO problem!

14
John Krzeminski

3000GT is an odd name to choose for a kit. Looks like every other modded Supra, though.

15
Budd

Beautiful light, and very well shot Dino....

16
Benny Earl

I was under the same impression as you Dino, i have been GTR man since the days of Gran Turismo as a youngster and as i grew older i have had the great opportunity of building and owning a few nice GTR's. Ranging from R32, R33, R34 at various power levels up to 1200hp, but recently a couple of years ago i became a proud owner of a 1998 RZS Toyota Supra with all the supporting mods similar to the car in this article. I was never much of a fan with the curvy supra exterior i much preferred the aggressive styling of the GTR's but it too has grow on me and with the right combination of body parts it to can look just as aggressive. The driving experience is much more daily driver friendly with the more torquey 3L Vvt-i 2JZ mated to the 6 speed Getrag it is very economical on fuel and the ride is nice and comfortable. I am a happy new found Supra owner and will probably keep it for a very long time, but at the end of the day which car would i rather have...... a mint midnight purple R33 GTR preferably a 400R.

