Speedhunters Live: Sign Up Now

Since announcing our first Speedhunters Live show, which will be held at Fuji Speedway on Sunday October 7, the feedback has been positively overwhelming. We’re ecstatic that this announcement has sparked so much interest, and we can’t wait to see all of our Japanese friends at the iconic venue for a proper Speedhunters-themed party.

We now have a dedicated event sign-up page live, and here you can log in, select the type of entry, and send us your details so we can add you to the list. Click here to get the process started. You’ll notice it’s all in Japanese, but if you’re in Japan and can’t make out the text, email us directly and we’ll help get your name down.

スピードハンターズ ライブ いよいよエントリースタート！ こちらの応募用紙へ必要事項をご記入の上エントリー下さい。皆さんのご応募お待ちしております！！

Dino Dalle Carbonare

Instagram: speedhunters_dino

dino@speedhunters.com