Speedhunters Live: The Show

Next Chapter >

What does Speedhunters mean to you?

During our 10-year history we’ve travelled countless times around the globe, explored all facets of car culture, and hunted out cars that have made an impact and represented something special and unique.

We’ve strived to bring an expanded and ever evolving view of this continuously changing world of cars through our team of contributors from around the planet, and via the talented budding photojournalists out there that submit to our #IAMTHESPEEDHUNTER program. Now though, we want to do something different.

It’s been a long time coming, but we figured there was no better time to launch Speedhunters Live than in our tenth year. Our first show will go down on October 8th at Fuji Speedway in Japan, the country that not only still sets the standard on so many levels for car culture, but one which we continue to look to for inspiration.

For this first event we are teaming up with RevSpeed magazine, a publication at the forefront of covering the functional side of the country’s aftermarket tuning scene. There will be 500 spaces up for the taking, and to make sure we are exhibiting the broadest selection of cars possible – much like the content on our site – each entry will be hand picked.

沢山の皆様に支えられお陰様で私達スピードハンターズも今年で10周年を迎えました。 これを記念してこの度スピードハンターズ初“10周年記念スピードハンターズライブショー”を世界でもトップクラスのカーカルチャーを持つ日本で開催する事となりました！ 500台という大きなスペースにご応募頂いたお車の中から私達が様々なジャンルで選ばせて頂き、ディスプレイ形式に致します！ 募集シートができ次第サイトに掲載致しますので、ふるってご応募下さい！車がご用意出来ない方でも是非是非ご参加下さい！！ 皆様のご来場楽しみにしております。私達と大いに盛り上がり、この節目を一緒にお祝いしましょう〜！！！

日 程: 10月8日(月) 祝日

場 所: 富士スピードウェイ

Stay tuned for more information, including the link to a special sign-up site we’re putting together which will go live next week.

We hope to see all our friends in Japan at the event where we can spend an awesome day celebrating the thing we all love the most – the culture of cars.

Dino Dalle Carbonare

Instagram: speedhunters_dino

dino@speedhunters.com

Photo by Chris Fowler