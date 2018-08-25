Celebrating The Hachiroku In Hong Kong

Next Chapter >

Organised by the AE86 Club HK, 86 Day 2018 in Hong Kong also marked the 8th anniversary of the group.

The club members first gathered in a parking area early in the morning for a quick chat and even a monsoon season heatwave couldn’t stop local Hachiroku enthusiasts driving their beloved AE86s, a couple of them even running without A/C.











The group then conveyed to the Hong Kong SkyCity Marriott Hotel near the airport where we stopped for brunch.

















Similar to the United Kingdom, we had the AE86 Corolla delivered to Hong Kong as a new car back in the ’80s, but now, thanks to the local 20-year-old classic car import policy, we can easily source JDM Hachirokus – Corolla Levins and Sprinter Truenos – directly from the Land of the Rising Sun.









Although values of original AE86s in Japan and other countries are rapidly rising, it’s not stopping Hong Kong owners modifying their cars. The modification style here is heavily based on JDM, as parts can be easily sourced from Japan.





In total, 21 AE86s showed up, the star of the meet this TRD N2-kitted zenki Trueno running a 16-valve 7A-GE (1.8L 7A-FE block with a 4A-GE head) with Weber side-draught carbs.









The Hong Kong ’86 Day 2018 ended with a further drive to a remote location north in the New Territories for photo and video shoot (see above), where we all ended up with brand new club t-shirts and smiles on our faces.

Words & Photos by Derek Fong

Instagram: derek_fong

Hella Rough Facebook: hellaroughhk

Video by Billy Tang

Hella Rough YouTube: Hella Rough

More IAMTHESPEEDHUNTER posts

How To join the IATS program: We have always welcomed readers to contact us with examples of their work and believe that the best Speedhunter is always the person closest to the culture itself, right there on the street or local parking lot. If you think you have what it takes and would like to share your work with us then you should apply to become part of the IAMTHESPEEDHUNTER program. Read how to get involved here.

























