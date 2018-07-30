SHARE Art Of Speed Levels Up

30th July 2018 0 Comments
I’m sitting here in my Kuala Lumpur hotel room having a good think. After two days spent at Art of Speed, my fifth time attending the event in six years, I can no longer treat it as something new. AoS is well and truly passed that.

It’s no longer the start-up show attempting to bring the country’s culture together – it’s done it.

aos_18_dino_dalle_carbonare_06

This all occurred to me after a few hours at the venue, a massive air conditioned convention center just outside of KL. Both halls of the show space were brimmed full of cars,  bikes, and entertainment of every sort.

And then there were the crowds. Within an hour of opening the doors on Saturday it was visually obvious this was going to be AoS’s biggest year ever. All told, attendee numbers were 25% up with 45,000 visitors through over the course of the weekend.

aos_18_dino_dalle_carbonare_03

Art of Speed is different to the glitzy shows we cover. Refreshingly, it’s not driven by big budgets and the newest and latest cars and tech; it’s a pure celebration of automotive passion. You see it in everything, from rough-around-the-edge DIY projects to more polished examples.

aos_18_dino_dalle_carbonare_09

And when you let imaginations flow, great things can happen.

aos_18_dino_dalle_carbonare_04

With Malaysia being the second home of Hot Wheels (this is where the majority of production is based out of), Art of Speed was a natural place to officially celebrate the 50th year of the die-cast giant. There was a big party around the Hot Wheels booth over the course of the weekend with kids very much at the center of it all.

aos_18_dino_dalle_carbonare_05

It was also the beginning of a very cool collaboration between Hot Wheels and RAUH-Welt Begriff, which will kick off in the new year and spawn what will no doubt become some of the most collectable cars yet – Nakai’s own RWB Stella Artois being the first out of the mold.

  • aos_18_dino_dalle_carbonare_11
  • aos_18_dino_dalle_carbonare_12
  • aos_18_dino_dalle_carbonare_13

To celebrate this, Christian Coujin and his team from RWB Malaysia were selling these cans filled with mixed goodies, with all proceeds donated to charity. I’m pretty sure all 150 of them were gone by lunchtime.

aos_18_dino_dalle_carbonare_07

Speedhunters gets a lot of love this show, and I was blown away by the number of things I was asked to sign, and the amount of selfies I was asked to be in.

aos_18_dino_dalle_carbonare_08

The passion and enthusiasm of our readership out here completely astounds me, and I have to give my deepest and most grateful thanks for the support you guys and gals continue to give us.

aos_18_dino_dalle_carbonare_10

It really makes returning to Malaysia every year a great pleasure.

aos_18_dino_dalle_carbonare_14

Events of this magnitude always serve as perfect venues to unveil new builds to the world, and this 3.4L carbon-clad S30 was a real standout. You’ll be seeing this one in more detail in the coverage I’ve got coming.

aos_18_dino_dalle_carbonare_15

But now that we’re including bikes on Speedhunters, I’ve decided to kick-off this year’s in-depth coverage from Art of Speed with a rather special build – something a little more futuristic than the classic you see above.

  • aos_18_dino_dalle_carbonare_16
  • aos_18_dino_dalle_carbonare_17
aos_18_dino_dalle_carbonare_19
  • aos_18_dino_dalle_carbonare_02
  • aos_18_dino_dalle_carbonare_18

There was so much happening, but I’ll definitely try my best to portray the sheer variety that I was presented with.

aos_18_dino_dalle_carbonare_20

So make sure you check back regularly over the course of the week to see what I hunted out from this year’s AoS…

Dino Dalle Carbonare
Instagram: speedhunters_dino
dino@speedhunters.com

