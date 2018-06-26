The M3 Living A Static Life

After years of having 3 Series convertibles in the family – a pair of E46s first and then an E92 – it was Project Drop Top that really sparked my interest in how the Japanese look at BMW modifying. If I had to split it up, I’d say there are three main approaches taken.
Street tuned cars make up the biggest slice of the group, and by this I mean the more simple approach is taken, usually consisting of wheels, suspension and some basic performance mods like an exhaust and intake. Pretty much the way I’ve gone with my F33, and what shops like Studie are so good at.
Then there’s my favorite, the track day specials. These are still street cars, but true performance-focused machines running race dampers, big brake kits, stripped interiors and everything you’d need to shave precious tenths off your lap time at Fuji or Tsukuba. These are the sort of cars you’d see come out of places like SunBeam, and are all about function.
Finally, we have group three, the stance crowd.
Admittedly, this is the one side of BMW modifying I’ve spent the least amount of time covering in Japan. Sure, we see the odd slammed Beemer at shows like Wekfest, where incidentally I first spotted this M3, but there’s been a need to take a closer look. This is an approach that’s grown considerably in Japan with BMWs and other German imports.
And Dai-san’s CSL-inspired E46 is one of the best examples out there.
The car sits low on 326 Power coilovers that help maximise the effect the 18×9.5-inch (front) and 18×11.5-inch (rear) BBS Super RS wheels give. It’s a simple matter of taking that loved old BBS mesh look which is so well suited for older cars, and making it work in a bigger size on a modern performance car.
The static drop is quite aggressive, allowing the curvature of the blistered M3 fenders to swallow up the 18-inch rims beautifully.
The simple silver centers matched to a polished rim is also a nice choice, especially against the BMW’s factory red paint.
Aesthetic touches include a CSL front bumper complete with its asymmetrical intake that on a genuine CSL feeds a large carbon airbox. Dai’s also had the side blinkers and door locks deleted.
The CSL look is brought over to the rear thanks to the unmistakable trunk lid with integrated lip spoiler.
It’s clean and simple.
Under the hood, BMW’s sonorous straight six has received just one upgrade. The aFe Power induction system includes a sectioned-off airbox that full takes advantage of air sourced from the bumper intake.
Negative camber? Check.
The stock M3 exhaust has been left well alone; Dai thinks it’s just as loud as you’d want it to be, plus he loves the raspiness once the engine properly gets on cam.
Hit play to hear what it sounds like.
Despite the car looking like it hovers a few millimeters off the ground, Dai guarantees me that if you’re careful you can get away with not scraping. On the smooth roads of Japan’s capital city there are definitely no problems.
If you like the execution of the car thus far you will definitely fall for the cabin.
Again, the changes are minimal, starting off with a pair of Recaro Pole Position seats clad in leather and tartan fabric for their centers and backs.
The fabric’s pattern injects a little liveliness, but not too much that it breaks the fine monochromatic feel of the stock trim. In fact, the only color in the cabin seems to be the red piping on the aftermarket mats.
A Renown Chicane leather steering wheel was added, again the color kept in check through the use of black stitching.
You’ve probably noticed by now that this is an SMG-equipped car, and according to Dai the single-clutch automated transmission has yet to show any signs of wear and tear. The E46 cabin still wins when it comes to layout and design; it’s simple and driver focused.
In the world of stance a static drop and a hint of negative camber gets you kudos as you’re achieving the ‘look’ the hard way. Next up we’ll take a look at the other E46, a car that manages a similar appearance but with a different approach.
Looks awesome! I would be hesitant to go on a sprinted canyon run, but just cruising around would be fun! Even after all this time I have never really liked the S54 exhaust note, too pingy.
Ohhhh, bittersweet post.
I loathe BMWs and all their pseudo-Ultimateness.
But, on the other hand, this one looks terrific!
Then, I heard the exhaust which sounds like quarters being shot from a leafblower.
Is there a silver lining?
Well, possibly since the bar for the "ultimate driving machine" is apparently set fairly low.
Carbeque anyone???
For the past five decades BMW has been the only brand constantly producing sedans that manage to hit perfect balance of sporty handling and everyday usability. I mean just go and buy e36 316i for a few hundred and take it to a winding road and you'll find it's simply sublime. It doesn't have power and it's certainly not fast, but you can chuck it around in four wheel drifts and enjoy the perfect weight distribution. The new ones are a bit soft and the steering a bit inert but even they come alive on a nice bit of road. I recently drove all the new M-cars on track and I have to say the M2 is something special. If you are a car enthusiast and you get to drive M2, you are going to fall in love
Question: how does such 'stance' influence the ride/handling? It looks like it actually makes the handling worse to me but I'm not a suspension guru...
I'd like to hear more about this - I can't imagine it helps either. Does removing any suspension travel make it feel a bit wooden in corners?
I like everything about this car - except the stance.
Wheels, paint, interior etc all very nice.
I too would like to know how well it actually drives and handles.
Like the tartan seats. Are there extra cool points for having a left hand drive BMW in Japan?
This is surprisingly nice, although the use of the Renown steering wheel means the car has lost the paddle shifters.