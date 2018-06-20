SHARE Talking Top Secret

The reason I’m doing this is because I’m rather excited.

That’s why I’m taking you all the way back to April 2002 to one of the first times I visited a tuning shop called Top Secret, situated in the outskirts of Chiba. Much like many of you out there, the magical golden cars that Smokey built back in the day were something that helped fuel my initial passion for the whole scene, which at the time was still rather mystical and unknown to me.

This was even before I started shooting and writing professionally, as you can tell by the massively crappy pictures I snapped with what was at the time my very first digital point and shoot camera.

top_secret_retrospective_dino_dalle_carbonare_01

But this isn’t a tale about how I got into the world of cars, but more about Top Secret itself. You see, for years I dropped by this shop regularly, met with Nagata-san and Shibuki-san to shoot not only their demo cars but the countless crazy builds that they did for customers. Cars like the mighty Competizione R that ended up evolving a couple of times before being referred to as complete.

top_secret_retrospective_dino_dalle_carbonare_10

Of course, I kept tabs on the crazy pace of evolution on Nagata’s own BNR34, only dreaming that one day I too could chase the never-ending pursuit of power and performance (16 years on, and I’ve barely begun!).

  • top_secret_retrospective_dino_dalle_carbonare_09
  • top_secret_retrospective_dino_dalle_carbonare_03
  • top_secret_retrospective_dino_dalle_carbonare_08

But then I got the impression that far too many followers of the scene were jumping on the Top Secret bandwagon, to the point that they were over-hyping what the brand stood for and what Smokey was doing. This was a time of great success for the shop, and I was glad for them that their hard work was paying off.

It’s sort of what’s happening with RWB and Nakai right now. Preferring to dig deeper in other area’s of Japan’s car culture, I almost ended up losing touch with what they were up to. It’s just down to human nature I suppose, but in no way did I ever stop respecting them, and Smokey has continued to wow the world with his creations in the time since.

top_secret_retrospective_dino_dalle_carbonare_06

I’m almost embarrassed to show this, just look at the JDM tilt on this frame. I absolutely love it; it’s so early 2000s it hurts.

top_secret_retrospective_dino_dalle_carbonare_11
  • top_secret_retrospective_dino_dalle_carbonare_05
  • top_secret_retrospective_dino_dalle_carbonare_19
  • top_secret_retrospective_dino_dalle_carbonare_07

So where am I going with all of this? Well, I’ll be paying Smokey a visit next week. I will chat with the man himself and be shooting a special build he’s put together for a loyal customer.

top_secret_retrospective_dino_dalle_carbonare_18

I think it’s about time we revisit Top Secret and discover what the place is all about these days, what they are working on, what their plans are, and what Smokey himself thinks of the current car-scape. But most importantly of all, I want to see if he’ll do a fat burnout for the camera.

That’s why I want to know what YOU would ask Smokey if you had a chance to spend a few hours with him. What do you want to know from the man that is so synonymous with the Japanese car scene he pretty much defines it. Let me know below and I’ll do my best to get as many answers as I can.

top_secret_retrospective_dino_dalle_carbonare_13

By the way, the pictures you are seeing now are from November 2002 at a track day organized by Top Secret. This was, at the time, the shop’s brand new Z33 350Z demo car, and if you look closely behind you’ll see a very young Miki Ryuji who in about two years from this moment won the D1GP with the Top Secret S15. Back then he was a mechanic working with Smokey.

top_secret_retrospective_dino_dalle_carbonare_17

Check out Smokey smoothly drifting the Z33 out of the infield hairpin.

top_secret_retrospective_dino_dalle_carbonare_16

This was a shakedown for the car which was running a simple cam upgrade, intake, exhaust and a remap. I remember it sounded glorious; this was possibly the first time I had heard a VQ35DE through an aftermarket exhaust.

top_secret_retrospective_dino_dalle_carbonare_15

What really excited me on that day, and I remember it just like it was yesterday, was seeing these 19-inch versions of RAYS’ Volk Racing TE37 up close. They had just been released and I was seriously considering them for my R34.

top_secret_retrospective_dino_dalle_carbonare_14

But as you guys know, I ended up going for 19-inch CE28Ns, which I still have today.

top_secret_retrospective_dino_dalle_carbonare_12

I hope this little trip back to 2002 has got your juices flowing for a scene that to this day continues to excite, impress and of course evolve.

Don’t forget to post your questions for Smokey in the comments section below.

Dino Dalle Carbonare
Instagram: speedhunters_dino
dino@speedhunters.com

1
Christian

Here are some:

What do he think about the new Supra?

What is his favourite build ever?

2
Rich stover

Out of all the cars you have built which was your favorite? and why? How do you feel about the Japanese tuner scene now and where its heading?

3
Jay Soh Tsu Chung

My number 1 question:

Will he attempt to hit the magical 400 km/h mark one more time?

Author4
Dino Dalle Carbonare

He was supposed to do it later this year, but since Nardo' is now owned by Porsche it's a tad harder to organize similar high speed events as was done before. They are also resurfacing the track so this year is out at least

5
Lucien Bouchoum

If I wanted to ask something to Smokey himself, it will be about the Wangan Street Racing Scene in the 1990.

How they met up and raced late at night, how they were organizing that kind of racing ( if they were completely improvised or not, like announces on the newspapers), just to be able to go back in time and learn more about that.

And also what he thinks about the evolution of the tuning and the street racing scene compared to the 90s with the Mid Night Club era. What is he enjoying about the scene now, and what makes him grind his gears.

6
Gianluca Serrani

Konnichiwa Smokey-San!

How come we don't see many RB' swapped Z33 chassis around? Wouldn't this be the perfect power plant for the Z33?

Arigatouuuuuuuuuu

Author7
Dino Dalle Carbonare

Oh the car I'm shooting has something to do with this question...

8
ArcherOnCars

I had several questions, but of course if only 1 questions got answered, I'm happy for it.

1. What do you think of current Japanese tuning scene like, you are one of the early tuners that rise during the era of Top Speed, then you also enter brief foray in Drifting and now lately the tuning scene were focusing on time attack. Do you think the trend will change? Does Top Speed interested on making time attack car?

2. Do you ever check or wonder what happened to cars that you tuned? Do you regrets selling some of them or hoping that you can keep it all or making your own museum.

3. What do you think is the future of tuning industry, especially in Japan since performance car is getting expensive and harder to modified because of electronic and etc.

4. What is his favorite food and drink? Does he smoke and any favorite country that he has visited (or like to visit) in terms of the car culture.

9
Serg

Ask him about the Prius he built. Wondering if that was a customer car or his own thing, and what the goal was.

10
Rafał Szulejko

Please correct me if I'm wrong, but the company seems to follow the route of other famous tuning shops from early 2000s, with producing the same old components from their glory days and doing a bunch of parts for the R35 GT-R. Are there any plans to become relevant today?
There is still so much potential in this brand, and if they decided to do another halo project (assuming there are no financial problems), they could definitely pull it off.

Author11
Dino Dalle Carbonare

They do have a pretty big customer base and enthusiasts are still sticking with older cars. They do continue to come up with new bits and pieces

12
Chrisss

What's it like to be a tuner today compared to 25 years ago? Has the focus changed, like maybe from power to style because modern cars are more capable out of the box?

Author13
Dino Dalle Carbonare

Definitely a good one, although we all know he's all about the power

14
mark

What is the one car that's he's always looking forward to work on and why?

15
Sven

Are there any cars that you wish you'd been able to work on, but never got the chance?

