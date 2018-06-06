SHARE An Apocalypse-Proof Volvo

An Apocalypse-Proof Volvo

I AM THE SPEEDHUNTER
By
6th June 2018 8 Comments
An Apocalypse-Proof Volvo
Ratsto-mod 242

A few weeks ago I was Facebook creeping my local car clubs when a grainy looking iPhone snap of an apocalypse-worthy Volvo grabbed my attention. After some random messages and a quick Instagram investigation, I tracked down Phil Moul, the owner and builder of the extraordinary steel monster.

For just over six years Phil has been in possession of the 1979 Volvo 242 GT, which despite its appearance now started out as a stock, collector-plated car.

Speedhunters_IATS_Volvo242_Andrew_Ritchie_5320
  • Speedhunters_IATS_Volvo242_Andrew_Ritchie_0180
  • Speedhunters_IATS_Volvo242_Andrew_Ritchie_0122
Speedhunters_IATS_Volvo242_Andrew_Ritchie_5200

Phil did some bolt ons and power upgrades, but the turbo four-cylinder setup left him desiring something more powerful. A Ford 351ci V8 was slated to be dropped in and adapted to the Volvo chassis, but before a proper plan could be hatched a steal of a deal showed up on the local Craigslist, and Phil couldn’t pass it up.

Speedhunters_IATS_Volvo242_Andrew_Ritchie_6175

From the hulk of a wrecked 2014 Mustang GT came a fairly fresh 5.0-liter Coyote V8 motor with ECU and wiring harness, and a Getrag MT-82 6-speed gearbox and driveshaft. Phil then sourced a crusty but solid 8.8-inch rear axle from a Ford Explorer to handle the 5.0’s 420hp. As far as fitting the motor into the Volvo’s bay, Phil said it wasn’t too bad aside from having to make custom motor mounts and offsetting it slightly in the chassis to match the stock firewall and trans tunnel.

  • Speedhunters_IATS_Volvo242_Andrew_Ritchie_5310
  • Speedhunters_IATS_Volvo242_Andrew_Ritchie_5148

Before swapping in the Coyote engine, Phil had already started to transform the Volvo into the wide-bodied, wasteland battle-ready beast it is today. He started out by cutting up a pair of 242 fenders and flipping them left to right with some nifty angles for just the right fit. Extra sheet metal was grafted into the front fenders to pull them out and give the car its wide and menacing look.

Speedhunters_IATS_Volvo242_Andrew_Ritchie_0272

The car rides on Bilstein dampers and stock springs, sans a few coils thanks to a cut-off wheel. Phil took the time to fabricate a pedal box out of billet aluminium, and he also cut his own steering wheel quick-release out of aluminium and made it fit an aftermarket wheel. (If you check out Phil’s Instagram you can see the beauty that is his custom CNC and machine work.)

Speedhunters_IATS_Volvo242_Andrew_Ritchie_6099
  • Speedhunters_IATS_Volvo242_Andrew_Ritchie_6101
  • Speedhunters_IATS_Volvo242_Andrew_Ritchie_5274
Speedhunters_IATS_Volvo242_Andrew_Ritchie_5295

In the cabin, Phil has a few gauges from Auto Meter as well as a cage that he wanted to practice welding and tube-notching on. He reused the stock Volvo dash, carpet and one door card to semi-complete the interior. The seats consist of a Sparco Torino and an old bucket from his uncle’s Baja Jeep that was raced back in the ’70s. Anyone brave enough to ride shotgun in the vintage Jeep seat has been asked to sign the still-intact stock headliner with a silver Sharpie marker.

  • Speedhunters_IATS_Volvo242_Andrew_Ritchie_0193
  • Speedhunters_IATS_Volvo242_Andrew_Ritchie_5238
  • Speedhunters_IATS_Volvo242_Andrew_Ritchie_5261
Speedhunters_IATS_Volvo242_Andrew_Ritchie_6155

There’s nothing quite like this insane 242; Phil’s imagination and hard work definitely shows as the Swedish steel grumbles around the Vancouver area. His “Ratsto-mod” turns heads at every intersection and scares the faint of heart into thinking the end is near.

Not only is Phil one of the nicest dudes you could ever run into, his skills and humble nature have churned out a car that he truly enjoys and has fun with every time he turns the key. And he didn’t even have to do an LS swap…

Andrew Ritchie
Instagram: ridic_u_loose

How To join the IATS program: We have always welcomed readers to contact us with examples of their work and believe that the best Speedhunter is always the person closest to the culture itself, right there on the street or local parking lot. If you think you have what it takes and would like to share your work with us then you should apply to become part of the IAMTHESPEEDHUNTER program. Read how to get involved here.

Gallery
Speedhunters_IATS_Volvo242_Andrew_Ritchie_0085
  • Speedhunters_IATS_Volvo242_Andrew_Ritchie_6073
  • Speedhunters_IATS_Volvo242_Andrew_Ritchie_6148
Speedhunters_IATS_Volvo242_Andrew_Ritchie_6135
  • Speedhunters_IATS_Volvo242_Andrew_Ritchie_5367
  • Speedhunters_IATS_Volvo242_Andrew_Ritchie_6176
  • Speedhunters_IATS_Volvo242_Andrew_Ritchie_5372
  • Speedhunters_IATS_Volvo242_Andrew_Ritchie_0111
Speedhunters_IATS_Volvo242_Andrew_Ritchie_6116
ADVERTISEMENT

Comments

Add comment

E-mail is already registered on the site. Please use the Login form or enter another.

You entered an incorrect username or password

Sorry, you must be logged in to post a comment.

8 comments

by Oldest
by Best by Newest by Oldest
1
Richard Brown

I love this! So happy to see a coyote swap, can't wait to do mine.
More Canada!
Well done, the railroad spike photo stands out for me.

2
Ishac Ishac

Just was thinking that this exact photo should be the opening image.

3
Ishac Ishac

If each time i have to ride in this doomsday Volvo i'll leave no more space for the others (i problem i'm too far away). How can anyone pass a ride in it?

4
Andrew Ritchie

I don't think many people do pass up the opportunity

5
Julian

hahaa fun and cool build!

6
RDS Alphard

Oh wow, Coyote swap!
I saw someone posted this on IG before, I thought it's just 302 or something.

7
John B

Love it, but never understand why people bother to build a car with all this stuff and then throw the worst tires they can possibly find on them. It all starts from the ground up...

8
M89

what is this? Death Race!

OFFICIAL SPEEDHUNTERS SUPPLIERS