SHARE Australia Is The Most Powerful Place On Earth

Australia Is The Most Powerful Place On Earth

EVENT COVERAGE
By
30th May 2018 13 Comments
Australia Is The Most Powerful Place On Earth
Stacking Up

It’s the little differences you notice when you travel.

You know, the same things you’re used to back home, but they’re just presented in alternative ways. It’s one of the great aspects about discovering new places, cultures and meeting new people. But Australia is a little different.

To me, it’s more like an alternate reality rather than just a huge country 10 hours flight time away from Tokyo. Everything in Australia seems to be taken to the extreme; from the sun that wants to burn the skin off your face, to the wildlife that is trying to kill you, or the unique way Australian’s have evolved the English language. Then of course there’s the car scene.

If you had to sum it up in one word, you’d get the same answer from anyone that has visited the place: power. It’s all about power, more than anyone could, would and should ever need. Because you know, better be safe than sorry when the time comes to drop a gigantic skid. Australia is in love with massive horsepower – or kilowatts in this part of the world.

It’s amazing given the relatively small population that the country has spawned some of the most well known names in the industry, and there’s so much momentum going on that it isn’t showing signs of slowing down anytime soon. In that regard, it’s the complete opposite of Japan where good old-fashioned tuning seems to have dwindled into nothingness. The Aussies, on the other hand, well and truly own it.

This all said, I was excited to be visiting Meguiar’s MotorEx in Melbourne over the weekend.

MotorEx_engines_dino_dalle_carbonare_58

This show’s all about the other half of Australia’s car scene, the one I had yet to experience. You could count the Japanese and European cars with your fingers, MotorEX being more about good old fashioned muscle for the modern area.

MotorEx_engines_dino_dalle_carbonare_01

Matt flew down from Sydney to join me at the show and embark on a proper Speedhunting adventure which took us to some cool places and introduced us to some equally cool people. You’ll see what we got up to in the next week or two, but for now it’s all about MotorEx.

My first contribution from the event is all about engines. I don’t think anything could give you a better taste of what this show is all about than an massive motor gallery, incorporating all the naturally aspirated, blown and turbocharged insanity on display at the Melbourne Showgrounds…

MotorEx_engines_dino_dalle_carbonare_31
  • MotorEx_engines_dino_dalle_carbonare_34
  • MotorEx_engines_dino_dalle_carbonare_32
MotorEx_engines_dino_dalle_carbonare_78
  • MotorEx_engines_dino_dalle_carbonare_45
  • MotorEx_engines_dino_dalle_carbonare_46
MotorEx_engines_dino_dalle_carbonare_18
  • MotorEx_engines_dino_dalle_carbonare_12
  • MotorEx_engines_dino_dalle_carbonare_17
  • MotorEx_engines_dino_dalle_carbonare_21
  • MotorEx_engines_dino_dalle_carbonare_26
MotorEx_engines_dino_dalle_carbonare_20
  • MotorEx_engines_dino_dalle_carbonare_35
  • MotorEx_engines_dino_dalle_carbonare_37
  • MotorEx_engines_dino_dalle_carbonare_38
MotorEx_engines_dino_dalle_carbonare_28
  • MotorEx_engines_dino_dalle_carbonare_40
  • MotorEx_engines_dino_dalle_carbonare_41
  • MotorEx_engines_dino_dalle_carbonare_56
  • MotorEx_engines_dino_dalle_carbonare_64
  • MotorEx_engines_dino_dalle_carbonare_66
  • MotorEx_engines_dino_dalle_carbonare_67
  • MotorEx_engines_dino_dalle_carbonare_68
MotorEx_engines_dino_dalle_carbonare_73
MotorEx_engines_dino_dalle_carbonare_72

Believe it or not, but this L-series was the only naturally aspirated Japanese engine that I came across at MotorEx, but what a beauty sitting in this 240Z.

  • MotorEx_engines_dino_dalle_carbonare_65
  • MotorEx_engines_dino_dalle_carbonare_74
  • MotorEx_engines_dino_dalle_carbonare_75
MotorEx_engines_dino_dalle_carbonare_76

What a better way to end the NA chapter with a VW flat-four stuck onto the back of a custom-built dune buggy for the road.

Blown Away
MotorEx_engines_dino_dalle_carbonare_82

It’s now on to what is easily the most popular route to forced induction: the supercharger. With the V8 being the engine that spawned the whole performance car market in Australia, it’s no surprise that blowers are still the weapon of choice.

  • MotorEx_engines_dino_dalle_carbonare_81
  • MotorEx_engines_dino_dalle_carbonare_83

Just check out how many flavors they’re available in, from bolt-on aftermarket roots type solutions for modern day V8s, to massive stacked old school drag setups on older rides, to custom racing builds like this crank-driven Vortech beast.

MotorEx_engines_dino_dalle_carbonare_70
  • MotorEx_engines_dino_dalle_carbonare_71
  • MotorEx_engines_dino_dalle_carbonare_84
  • MotorEx_engines_dino_dalle_carbonare_02
  • MotorEx_engines_dino_dalle_carbonare_03
  • MotorEx_engines_dino_dalle_carbonare_04
  • MotorEx_engines_dino_dalle_carbonare_05
  • MotorEx_engines_dino_dalle_carbonare_06
  • MotorEx_engines_dino_dalle_carbonare_08
  • MotorEx_engines_dino_dalle_carbonare_09
  • MotorEx_engines_dino_dalle_carbonare_10
  • MotorEx_engines_dino_dalle_carbonare_11
MotorEx_engines_dino_dalle_carbonare_19
  • MotorEx_engines_dino_dalle_carbonare_16
  • MotorEx_engines_dino_dalle_carbonare_22
  • MotorEx_engines_dino_dalle_carbonare_29
  • MotorEx_engines_dino_dalle_carbonare_30
  • MotorEx_engines_dino_dalle_carbonare_33
  • MotorEx_engines_dino_dalle_carbonare_36
MotorEx_engines_dino_dalle_carbonare_39
  • MotorEx_engines_dino_dalle_carbonare_48
  • MotorEx_engines_dino_dalle_carbonare_49
  • MotorEx_engines_dino_dalle_carbonare_50
  • MotorEx_engines_dino_dalle_carbonare_57
  • MotorEx_engines_dino_dalle_carbonare_59
The Snail Trail
MotorEx_engines_dino_dalle_carbonare_14

Last but not least, there is of course the turbocharger, my personal favorite. Here we have a very generously sized example strapped onto a RB30 bottom end/RB26 head combo powering the most Australian cars of them all, a Holden VL Commodore.

  • MotorEx_engines_dino_dalle_carbonare_15
  • MotorEx_engines_dino_dalle_carbonare_13
MotorEx_engines_dino_dalle_carbonare_23

What is there not to like about a turbo? They’re not a parasitic solution like a supercharger is, and despite it adding weight to any setup they more than deliver in the performance department.

  • MotorEx_engines_dino_dalle_carbonare_24
  • MotorEx_engines_dino_dalle_carbonare_25

The only thing is finding a sweet spot between spool-up/response and outright power, but if you look at the engine bays in this chapter you’ll notice that Aussies seem to massively favor kilowatts over pretty much everything else.

MotorEx_engines_dino_dalle_carbonare_42

That said, it seemed most of the motors with snails strapped onto them had pretty generous displacement.

MotorEx_engines_dino_dalle_carbonare_43

Some even used charge coolers to keep intake temps at optimum levels.

  • MotorEx_engines_dino_dalle_carbonare_51
  • MotorEx_engines_dino_dalle_carbonare_52

Every setup seemed crazy, the sort of thing you dream up for a joke but then it actually becomes a reality.

MotorEx_engines_dino_dalle_carbonare_44
MotorEx_engines_dino_dalle_carbonare_55

That’s why it’s so hard to not to love Australian car culture.

  • MotorEx_engines_dino_dalle_carbonare_27
  • MotorEx_engines_dino_dalle_carbonare_47

Twin turbo 1UZ. Yes!

  • MotorEx_engines_dino_dalle_carbonare_53
  • MotorEx_engines_dino_dalle_carbonare_54

On top of the odd RB26 I even spotted an RB25. This was probably the most subtle turbocharged engine at the whole event.

MotorEx_engines_dino_dalle_carbonare_63

Even bikes are popular targets for a little dose of forced induction.

  • MotorEx_engines_dino_dalle_carbonare_60
  • MotorEx_engines_dino_dalle_carbonare_61
MotorEx_engines_dino_dalle_carbonare_62
MotorEx_engines_dino_dalle_carbonare_69

Of course, I couldn’t devote a chapter to turbos without including at least one image of a Barra 4.0-liter straight six. In all honesty, I was surprised I didn’t see more of these big Ford sixes at the show.

  • MotorEx_engines_dino_dalle_carbonare_79
  • MotorEx_engines_dino_dalle_carbonare_80
MotorEx_engines_dino_dalle_carbonare_77

I hope this post not only gives you a good visual interpretation of Australia’s infatuation with power, but that it sets the tone for the rest of the coverage that Matt and I have coming.

For now though, it’s G’day from me!

Dino Dalle Carbonare
Instagram: speedhunters_dino
dino@speedhunters.com

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments

Add comment

E-mail is already registered on the site. Please use the Login form or enter another.

You entered an incorrect username or password

Sorry, you must be logged in to post a comment.

13 comments

by Oldest
by Best by Newest by Oldest
1
Matt

The "Barra" is not quite a Barra, a SOHC 4.0l that came about before the Barra.

2
Matt

The Barra being a DOHC

3
Ash

I hate to be the wet blanket but that last image isn't actually a barra. It looks to be the Ford falcon Au straight 6

decom_d791a655274c5529d23ae783a3a1930f_5b0f456a6160a.JPGdecom_d791a655274c5529d23ae783a3a1930f_5b0f456a6160a.JPG
4
Simon Millar

Yeah thats SOHC from the good old days of the E series and AU

Author5
Dino Dalle Carbonare

What do they call it?

6
Simon Millar

Dino there wasn't a fancy name for it been around for so long, only reason Barra as that was short for the nickname given to it when it was being developed

7
Jay Soh Tsu Chung

I wonder how those turbo bikes are ridden, with the turbo and its pipings hanging off the sides, right in the path of where a biker's leg would be.

8
John Best

I wondered the same thing before seeing a turbo strapped to one. lol

Author9
Dino Dalle Carbonare

With heat shielding haha

10
James Cortez

Yea they want to be "different" for the sake of catching world attention. Who the hell except them use kilowatt? Horsepower is used by the rest of the world. Australian cockiness?

11
Andrew Hatch

Australia uses the Metric System and has done since the 1960's. using Kilowatts much like Newton Metres are a derivative of thinking that comes with that system, specifically what is termed as the International System of Units: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/International_System_of_Units

In other words nothing to do with cockiness, more to do with aligning to an established proper world-wide convention on a consistent way to measure and represent things across countries and systems.

Author12
Dino Dalle Carbonare

I doubt it's cockiness. I was told there was a change about 20 years ago, HP used to be the unit of measure everyone used. Metric is good as that's what I'm personally used to but there seems to be so many variations per countries, Germany and Japan use PS for example, but Germany quotes torque in Nm while in Japan they still use kgm. Then of course there's the L/100 km vs Km/L nonsense.

13
James Cortez

My point is, there is no need to introduce another unit of measurement. 1 PS is about 1 Hp and the rest of the world (at east here in North America) uses HP. OK the German & Japan want to use PS but we - car enthusiasts- know it is about 1 HP. Kw? Never heard of it till speedhunters mentioned it.

OFFICIAL SPEEDHUNTERS SUPPLIERS