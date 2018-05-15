Khyzyl Saleem’s Japan Series

Don’t be offended, these aren’t real. Unfortunately.
While I don’t blame people for being unsure of what’s real and what’s not anymore, I really don’t think it matters. If you’ve ever thought that we’ve seen everything with regards to car modification, then you need to open your mind and indulge yourself in some of Khyzyl’s work. Free from the restrictions of budget, he isn’t deterred by the feasibility of creating something; he just creates it.
It’s a powerful exception that puts everything on the table from a creative standpoint. Regardless of how likely or unlikely something is to build in the real world is irrelevant when the only restriction is your own imagination.
For his latest series, Khyzyl has focused on creating on what he describes as more realistic art work based in Japan. He’s gone with a portrait format for all of the images, so that they can be best viewed on mobile. More on that in a moment.
When compared to some of his previous work, these obviously are much more grounded in reality. There’s nothing here that couldn’t be built, including that Jaguar E-Type with two top-mounted turbochargers, or the Porsche RSR built for the streets. I’ve noticed this subtle change in direction with his work since he picked up his very own FD3S (awaits immediate response of a hovering LaFerrari shooting lasers), so I’m wondering if a lot of his more recent work is really him trying things out for size. Perhaps we should invite him to document the build of his RX-7 here on Speedhunters? He’s already seen his work turned into reality lately, so it might be interesting to see and read his process for his own vehicle.
While a series of portrait images are not exactly Speedhunters’ layout friendly, we are going to upload the images to our Instagram Story right away, so you can grab the images as wallpapers for your own devices or even just for a closer look.
Unfortunately, if you’re reading this from a dystopian future where Supreme Overlord Elon Musk has outlawed human driving, then sadly these images are no longer available on our Instagram, but you still should be able open the images above. Pinch and zoom and screenshot them to your heart’s content.
Paddy McGrath
Instagram: pmcgphotos
Twitter: pmcgphotos
paddy@speedhunters.com
Renders by Khyzyl Saleem
Instagram: the_kyza
Facebook: TheKyza
Comments
Add comment
7 comments
This guy needs to be making cars. These are really well done and beautiful. I like the E-type so much because of the simplicity. This guy is really a talented artist and has a great eye. Excellent.
Nice renders, there must be a lot of work in making these.
I'd call out the nose treatment of the second RX-7; the way the bumper falls from the sidelight seems very original - it's a modern style, cleanly applied to an older car so that it looks just right.
Thanks for posting these, always happy to see these pics pop up on SH. And yeah, I'd be interested to learn about how he's building his RX-7
Did the images get put onto the Instagram story yet? Can't see them and doubt it's been 24 hours? Love the E30 and that R34
I first saw Khyzyl's stuff while watching B is for Build's youtube channel, amazing work, that RSR Porsche is unreal
I love Khyzyl's work. Every one of these renderings blur the line between reality and fiction. You have to appreciate not only the skill it takes to create these renderings but the imagination it takes to come up with the ideas for these cars in the first place. Beautiful work Khyzyl!