A Few Hours With The Morohoshi Family

Into The Night

For all the exposure that Morohoshi-san has received across the web, in magazines, on TV shows and even video games, we haven’t spent that much time with him here on Speedhunters.

Back in 2015, I worked closely with the Lamborghini rebel himself when it came to coordinating his Need for Speed debut and also visited his Fighting Star shop in the heart of Tokyo, but I never really checked out one of the regular late-night meet ups with his group of like-minded, supercar-owning friends.

For a while there Morohoshi was everywhere, and although he and his ever-evolving collection of Lambos still enjoy some limelight, now seemed like the right time to have a night out with this group of cool car guys. They might not be into what others are into, and their unique customization style may not make sense to some, but they’re a part of Japanese car culture that’s impossible to ignore.

A recent Sunday night, it finally happened. Morohishi had messaged me, mentioning that he and some of his guys would be stopping by Shibaura Parking Area on the way back from a big charity event in Saitama, and that I should come down for a look. So that’s what Ron and I did.

Morohoshi and his crew are one of a few Lamborghini-centric groups around the Tokyo area, and the first to do what they do. And what may that be? Well, aside from dressing their prohibitively expensive Bulls up with custom bodykits, Swarovski crystals and untold multi-colored LEDs, they try to spread the supercar word.

That ‘word’ is all about sharing their love and passion for these cars with everyone, allowing people to get up close and appreciate not only the brand, but also the unique ways in which they attempt to diversify from each other.

And believe me, they take this very seriously. The guys are continuously attempting to out-LED each other, or come up with new wraps and other ideas for maximum impact. It’s all done with a typical Japanese sense of respect and camaraderie, but as Morohoshi has always told me, having fun is the most important thing.









I often get asked why it is that this is a thing, and also why we give space to it. Sure, there is speed involved as these guys like to gun it through tunnels and down straight stretches of highways, but mainly it’s just so Japan. It somehow fits; you almost expect to see this coming out of a country that has made so many bizarre things its calling card.

It’s a take on that underlying need to stand out and be remembered, the product of an oppressed society which is always pushed to confirm and abide by the rules.

At night, around Tokyo’s highways and parking areas those rules don’t matter. It’s a breather, a way to vent, and at the same time feel part of a club with a real sense of belonging.

It’s also as visual as it gets. In fact, as these cars drove in I baptized them Italian UFOs, which is exactly what the low-slung shapes with under-glow and pulsating beams of lights pouring out of every panel gap looked like.

These guys have taken auxiliary lighting and done wild and crazy things with it.

From illuminating engine bays to attempting to make a car look like it’s just spent the day visiting the exclusion zone in Fukushima.

Another Facet Of Japanese Car Culture

Being in the presence of these cars is akin to witnessing something straight out of a manga.

The surprise of the night was this Huracán Performante that showed up in all its yellow glory.







Paddy will be making us all very jealous with an upcoming review of one he drove in Italy, but in the meantime I’ll be coming up with ideas and story angles so that I can also borrow one here in Japan. Maybe I can follow Morohoshi and his crew around for a night and see what they get up to? I’m sure Lamborghini Japan would appreciate that sort of coverage!

The owner of this car also has a McLaren P1 to play around with, so that might make this his runabout. It certainly doesn’t take away from the fact that this is one of the most driver-focused street cars to have ever come out of Sant’Agata Bolognese.

Video For Added Effect

I’m glad I finally had the chance to see these cars out in the open at night, but more so that I was able to capture this scene.

Lights and crazy wraps do make for wonderful images, but I was secretly going back to the Performante throughout the night and giving it dirty looks.

A big high-five followed by a very long Japanese bow goes out to Morohoshi for bringing this little group of cars together for us. These guys had a very long day at their event out of the city, but were cool enough to let Ron and I spend some time with their cars.

Now it’s time to hit play on Ron’s short video above; something I think captures the atmosphere of the night rather well.

Dino Dalle Carbonare

Instagram: speedhunters_dino

dino@speedhunters.com

Video by Ron Celestine

Instagram: celestinephotography