Does HKS’s New Tsukuba Record Count?

For me, Tsukuba is, and always will be, the benchmark for time attack.
For years, we’ve watched on from afar as the times fell. Over 10 years ago, a 55-second lap was breathtaking. Today, we’re talking about the HKS TRB-03 setting a barely believable 49.445-second lap around the 2.0km-long circuit in the Ibaraki Prefecture of Japan. A new lap record, but is it one that we should recognise?
Despite the incredible performance developments that time attack cars have made over the years – both from a power and aerodynamic perspective – there was always one thing that kept the playing field level, and that was the tyres. ‘Was’ being the operative word here.
With news of HKS’s new Tsukuba record, also came mumblings of the lap time being set on slicks, and not the traditional semi-slick (and street legal) tyres used by time attack competitors the world over. For a lot of us, this raises a question about the legitimacy of the lap time.
There’s absolutely no doubt that the HKS TRB-03 is an incredible piece of machinery, as Dino has documented since it was unveiled early last year as the HKS GTS800. Nobody is taking that away from HKS or saying otherwise. However, the rumoured use of a slick tyre would – for me – completely invalidate that sub-50-second lap time. For comparison’s sake, Under Suzuki ran a 50.366 lap in December of last year in the Scorch Racing S15, 0.9 of a single second slower than the time set this week by HKS, while on semi-slicks. Any reasonable person would judge that time difference to solely be down to the choice of rubber, and some might even question why the difference isn’t larger.
Again, in December, the TRB-03 did run 50.259 at Tsukuba on semi-slicks, which almost begs the question why did they – allegedly – move to slicks when a sub-50 was within touching distance on semi-slicks?
It’s an interesting situation and I can’t wait to see how Under Suzuki and others respond to it. In the interest of balance, with cars so far removed from their original form, maybe it is time that time attack went to slicks and that we accept the change?
One thing is certain, the battle for supremacy at Tsukuba just got a whole lot more interesting.
Paddy McGrath
Instagram: pmcgphotos
Twitter: pmcgphotos
paddy@speedhunters.com
I thought the tires were the 'control' aspect of time attack? Or is that more so just the different events put on have a control tire?
In official TA events the tyres are controlled. As this was HKS just going out to attempt to set a best lap there's no official control. The controversy or 'invalidation' would then come from everyone else setting their laps on semis and this (potentially?) on slicks and going against a gentlemans agreement.
So, potentially, 'IF' this was completed on slicks, there is no reason other teams couldn't run a set of slicks for a fast lap for 'unofficial' lap record bragging rights, correct? Then any 'official' times would be performed during an event on semis.
Basically, yeah
To be honest, these rules are what's holding back time-attack from growing further. If people were allowed to build the craziest cars without a higher body restricting their capabilities, passing the 49 mark could be a piece of cake.
can anyone tell me why they haven't been using slicks this entire time?
just seems like if you're going to try and go as fast as possible, with the amount of money they put into them, might as well use them
why doesn't the fact that they "did" reset the fastest semi-slick tire record at tsukuba get covered as an article on its own..?
I just thought that was a pretty big deal..at least for me more so than this article's slick tire record legitimacy.
ofcourse, sharing of and opening a place for discussion is valuable as well. in this case whether using slicks is okay.
but let's give them credit where its due.
they did well!
Never understood handicapping world class time attack cars with street tires. Semi slicks on the mild and street driven cars makes sense. The way I see it HKS has the record and if anybody wants to beat the record then step up to slicks.
I thought the point was the fastest time, do we need a * with cars running sub 55 second times, they are all super illegal race only vehicles, slicks or not none of them would pass any form of street worth inspection, without cheating or fraud.
There was something I could never get right when I made a local car culture website with some friends and it's something I gotta congratulate you on: saying things that may cause a big name to be upset with you. That takes guts and that is genuine journalism, bravo!
I fully agree with what you're saying Paddy: no control tyres, no record. Yes, it's not a formal rule set in stone but it's a gentlemen's agreement to make sure all this time attacking madness makes sense. Did HKS build an absolutely amazing and breathtaking car? Without a doubt. Are they still the major japanese powerhouse only rivalled by Trust/GReddy? Absolutely. Is this record valid? No sir, sorry.
Ridiculous...which manufacturer gets to be the "worlds fastest street tire"? And who and by what criteria is that even determined...bribes perhaps? and what if any competition is then left to produce more capable tires?
You seem to think the will to build such cars operate in a vacuum of profits and competition to acquire it, no it does not.
If you want to kill these companies and all that they are trying to achieve, outlaw them and replace them with corporate billboards and shared chassis too, I wonder how many NASCAR fans will come with it?
If someone wants to build a carbon fiber go kart with maneuvering thrusters and wild geometry that puts COG below ground, why stop them, isn't this the point, to be "the fastest"
The same basic arguments I've heard forever, NOS is cheating, nose cars is cheating, wheelie bars, 4 speed reverseless transmissions, inboard dampers, ground effects, active aero, 6 wheels instead of 4, motor swaps, tube frames, slicks, boost, displacement and on and on and on.
The record and limits to it is pointless, the pursuit of it is not.
I've been around long enough that issues like this come up often enough. We'll look back in a year few years and slicks will most likely be the norm.
HKS probably knew it would cause some stir up. They even added TRB in the name.
if suzuki puts on slicks it will go faster than a 49.4
Was there ever a rule against using slicks? whether competitors were using them or not.