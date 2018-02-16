SHARE Does HKS’s New Tsukuba Record Count?

For me, Tsukuba is, and always will be, the benchmark for time attack.

For years, we’ve watched on from afar as the times fell. Over 10 years ago, a 55-second lap was breathtaking. Today, we’re talking about the HKS TRB-03 setting a barely believable 49.445-second lap around the 2.0km-long circuit in the Ibaraki Prefecture of Japan. A new lap record, but is it one that we should recognise?

Despite the incredible performance developments that time attack cars have made over the years – both from a power and aerodynamic perspective – there was always one thing that kept the playing field level, and that was the tyres. ‘Was’ being the operative word here.

With news of HKS’s new Tsukuba record, also came mumblings of the lap time being set on slicks, and not the traditional semi-slick (and street legal) tyres used by time attack competitors the world over. For a lot of us, this raises a question about the legitimacy of the lap time.

tsk_superbattle_17_dino_dalle_carbonare_74

There’s absolutely no doubt that the HKS TRB-03 is an incredible piece of machinery, as Dino has documented since it was unveiled early last year as the HKS GTS800. Nobody is taking that away from HKS or saying otherwise. However, the rumoured use of a slick tyre would – for me – completely invalidate that sub-50-second lap time. For comparison’s sake, Under Suzuki ran a 50.366 lap in December of last year in the Scorch Racing S15, 0.9 of a single second slower than the time set this week by HKS, while on semi-slicks. Any reasonable person would judge that time difference to solely be down to the choice of rubber, and some might even question why the difference isn’t larger.

Again, in December, the TRB-03 did run 50.259 at Tsukuba on semi-slicks, which almost begs the question why did they – allegedly – move to slicks when a sub-50 was within touching distance on semi-slicks?

It’s an interesting situation and I can’t wait to see how Under Suzuki and others respond to it. In the interest of balance, with cars so far removed from their original form, maybe it is time that time attack went to slicks and that we accept the change?

One thing is certain, the battle for supremacy at Tsukuba just got a whole lot more interesting.

Paddy McGrath
Instagram: pmcgphotos
Twitter: pmcgphotos
paddy@speedhunters.com

31 comments

1
ford capri

Was there ever a rule against using slicks? whether competitors were using them or not.

2
Paddy McGrath

I've always thought it was a gentlemen's agreement when outside of specific events that enforce tyre regulations.

3
Tim

I thought the tires were the 'control' aspect of time attack? Or is that more so just the different events put on have a control tire?

4
MotoTom

In official TA events the tyres are controlled. As this was HKS just going out to attempt to set a best lap there's no official control. The controversy or 'invalidation' would then come from everyone else setting their laps on semis and this (potentially?) on slicks and going against a gentlemans agreement.

5
Tim

So, potentially, 'IF' this was completed on slicks, there is no reason other teams couldn't run a set of slicks for a fast lap for 'unofficial' lap record bragging rights, correct? Then any 'official' times would be performed during an event on semis.

6
MotoTom

Basically, yeah

7
Jay Soh Tsu Chung

While there are no hard and fast rule about the type of tyres that can be used, it would have made things more interesting to watch HKS go under the 50-second lap with street-legal tyres.

8
Ruckus

To be honest, these rules are what's holding back time-attack from growing further. If people were allowed to build the craziest cars without a higher body restricting their capabilities, passing the 49 mark could be a piece of cake.

9
TRUMP

can anyone tell me why they haven't been using slicks this entire time?

just seems like if you're going to try and go as fast as possible, with the amount of money they put into them, might as well use them

10
RDS Alphard

Maybe HKS went for overall fastest "car" record instead of fastest "car" with Semi-Slick? I'm surprised to hear it's still faster than Under Suzuki's S15 with Semi-Slick, makes me wonder how far TRB-03 can push with Semi-Slick?

11
Mike Donnelly

Over here in the states the Unlimited class cars all run slicks so idk why the guys over in Japan don't. I know they all build their cars to comply with WTAC rules which is kind of the gold standard. That being said, Under should throw some slicks on :)

12
Joakim Karlsson

Maybe time to make a difference between street legal vehicles (in my opinion they should have an valid MOT) and real racecars. I for one think the street cars are more exciting!

13
aaron snyder

this sounds like a problem with the rules more than a record.

14
Paddy McGrath

It's not even a rule as such, more of an unspoken agreement.

15
Eoin Kenny

Do you differentiate between someone setting times on trofeo r vs say a Michelin cup then?

16
Paddy McGrath

I don't, because they're both street legal tyres made with the same principles and are comparable in performance. Going full slick is another level of performance.

17
mike

But that then begs the question, where do you draw the line? R888's are technically a street tire but at the same time have race rubber compounds in them, at that point its just a small step to slick with treads. I mean thats where the rub always is in a "gentleman's agreement" and also why we consider official rule sets to have merit (for example building to WTAC rules). Personally i tip my hat to HKS marketing division and their ability to keep their mouths shut, at least for a little bit.

18
Peter

why doesn't the fact that they "did" reset the fastest semi-slick tire record at tsukuba get covered as an article on its own..?
I just thought that was a pretty big deal..at least for me more so than this article's slick tire record legitimacy.
ofcourse, sharing of and opening a place for discussion is valuable as well. in this case whether using slicks is okay.
but let's give them credit where its due.
they did well!

19
Paddy McGrath

For sure, nobody's taking that away from them. They were strangely quiet about that December time, I guess because their primary target was sub-50?

20
zurus

Never understood handicapping world class time attack cars with street tires. Semi slicks on the mild and street driven cars makes sense. The way I see it HKS has the record and if anybody wants to beat the record then step up to slicks.

21
ugod

I thought the point was the fastest time, do we need a * with cars running sub 55 second times, they are all super illegal race only vehicles, slicks or not none of them would pass any form of street worth inspection, without cheating or fraud.

22
CultusRamirez

There was something I could never get right when I made a local car culture website with some friends and it's something I gotta congratulate you on: saying things that may cause a big name to be upset with you. That takes guts and that is genuine journalism, bravo!

I fully agree with what you're saying Paddy: no control tyres, no record. Yes, it's not a formal rule set in stone but it's a gentlemen's agreement to make sure all this time attacking madness makes sense. Did HKS build an absolutely amazing and breathtaking car? Without a doubt. Are they still the major japanese powerhouse only rivalled by Trust/GReddy? Absolutely. Is this record valid? No sir, sorry.

23
ugod

Ridiculous...which manufacturer gets to be the "worlds fastest street tire"? And who and by what criteria is that even determined...bribes perhaps? and what if any competition is then left to produce more capable tires?

You seem to think the will to build such cars operate in a vacuum of profits and competition to acquire it, no it does not.

If you want to kill these companies and all that they are trying to achieve, outlaw them and replace them with corporate billboards and shared chassis too, I wonder how many NASCAR fans will come with it?

If someone wants to build a carbon fiber go kart with maneuvering thrusters and wild geometry that puts COG below ground, why stop them, isn't this the point, to be "the fastest"

24
ugod

The same basic arguments I've heard forever, NOS is cheating, nose cars is cheating, wheelie bars, 4 speed reverseless transmissions, inboard dampers, ground effects, active aero, 6 wheels instead of 4, motor swaps, tube frames, slicks, boost, displacement and on and on and on.

The record and limits to it is pointless, the pursuit of it is not.

25
John Best

I don't know if it should get the DQ. Slicks aren't cheating, they're just an advancement in tire* technology. If anything the lap time should just be considered outside of those set with semis.

For comparison's sake, what are some of the fastest lap times on slick tires?

26
ugod

The current lap times with street tires eclipses old records set on slicks, little grooves do little over time to stop progress just limit it for a time

27
Vega Asterion

Time Attack originated as road going, street legal vehicles with street legal tires going to the track on the weekend to see how fast they could run a single lap - 1 warm up lap, 1 hot lap, 1 cool down lap.
Rules as written:
[1] Commonly, as the cars are modified road going cars, they are required to have tires authorized for road use.

However, due to the nature of competition and ego's, it has now turned into a massive global event to see who can build the most over the top cars and put down extreme lap times. Just like drifting, it has now turned retarded...
Not a single one of the top time attack competitors is street legal, at least not where I live... So they may as well throw on slicks or just skip it and perform Time Attack with Formula 1 cars.

Just my opinion. I am a full supporter of grassroots racing, and run what you "drive" to the track!

28
ATGE

I've been around long enough that issues like this come up often enough. We'll look back in a year few years and slicks will most likely be the norm.

HKS probably knew it would cause some stir up. They even added TRB in the name.

29
Trevor Ryan

I would expect other teams to just strike back and beat them with slicks sooner or later. I understand the gentleman's agreement bit but the cars are already insane as it is, so why not...?

But what do I know

30
chris norris

if suzuki puts on slicks it will go faster than a 49.4

31
Zeus Edwards

interesting pic with the tilt shift , luv it ...

