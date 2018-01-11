Project GT-R Is… Green!

It was cool reading through the comments on my recent black and white post covering off Project GT-R being wrapped. I’m also glad that no one really guessed the color I chose for the vinyl, as in a way it’s made me feel like I’ve gone for something that’s totally unexpected.
But believe me, a bit of thought went into this rather interesting hue. When Hashimoto-san told me that my car would be running a set of classic gold BBS Motorsport wheels for this year’s Tokyo Auto Salon show, visions of old race cars running the iconic 2-piece design conjured up in my mind. And that’s when the idea came to me: I should go for a take on British Racing Green.
I mean, it’s a GT-R, a Japanese sports car, so it doesn’t make any sense at all to go for a color that’s usually associated with English automobiles. Perfect. It will confuse and upset, but most importantly, people will take notice – exactly what you want a car to do at a show like TAS, right? If people take a few extra seconds to look at your car because it’s different, that’s a win in itself as far as I’m concerned.
On Thursday morning I picked up the completed GT-R from Kawanishi-ya in Yokohama and drove over to the Makuhari Messe exhibition center in Chiba to tick off something that’s long been on my bucket list: showing my GT-R at Tokyo Auto Salon.
Thankfully, Ron was there as well, meaning we could immortalize the moment with a cool series of images.
Before we did that, though, I had to ensure we at least got a few shots of it in nearby Makuhari New Town to share with you guys. I’m sure you’ll see some images floating around the internet from the show, but seeing a car out in the open just makes things all the more special.
When British Racing Green, or BRG as it’s commonly known, was first born, it was a much lighter shade of green than the one we associate it with today, so if Nissan had decided to offer the BNR34 in an inspired tone, I’m thinking that this is what it may have looked like. Bayside Green, perhaps? I don’t know, but if there had been a green version of Bayside Blue, I think this pearlescent shade with teal flip might have been the perfect match.
Then there are the wheels. These are BBS Motorsport E88s, a classic design built for and used predominately in racing. They measure 18×11-inch and are shot with Yokohama Advan Neova AD08Rs, the same 295-section tires I’ve been running on my red RAYS Volk Racing TE37RTs for a few years now. The split rim layout does make them appear smaller than they actually are, but I think that only adds to the brutally functional look they possess.
Behind the front spokes are Brembo GT 6-pot calipers mated to 355mm 2-piece, slotted and floating rotors. I spent most of the drive over to the Auto Salon trying to bed them in properly, and I’m happy to report that with each brake pedal application they came more and more alive. I can’t wait to put these bad boys to the test!
The rear rotors measure 345mm in diameter and are accompanied by 4-pot calipers. Oh and don’t worry, those aged blue wheel lug nuts were swapped out for something more fitting once the car was parked up on the show floor.
Back to the exterior wrap, here are some close-ups of the embossed ‘Tokonatsu’ and ‘Nuklheds’ logos that Narita-san and Nakamura-san incorporated into the rear wing stays. These guys are coming down to the show on Friday morning to re-wrap the passenger side headlight just like it was before it was removed for my late-night drive back to Tokyo.
Once the car was all wrapped up I finally had the chance to add a little something that’s been sitting on display in my office for a few years now. This R35 GT-R badge from Overtake was CNC-machined from a 15-layer block of carbon fiber.
The ‘RB26 Tribe’ sticker on the back window hints at there being some HKS bits hiding under the hood, but more on those in an update post on the engine.
I’m beyond ecstatic at how everything has come out; it’s like I’ve fallen in love with my 19-year-old car all over again!
Here are some more details of the wrap, hopefully showing you how it interacts with light. Vinyl wrap technology has certainly come a hell of a long way over the past years.
Let me know what you think of it all – I’m quite keen to hear everyone’s opinions, good or bad. I’ll just end by saying that it’s so difficult to plan something in your head, hoping that it might work out, and then spend a month flat trying to make it all come together. I have to give a massive thank you to all parties involved, from the guys at Hashimoto Corporation, to Narita-san and Nakamura-san, as well as Kawanishi-san who managed to fit the brakes at such short notice.
If you’re attending Tokyo Auto Salon this weekend, make sure you stop by the Hashimoto/Speedhunters booth for a look.
Dino Dalle Carbonare
Additional Photos by Ron Celestine
Definitely not the colour I thought you would choose Dino but I do like the execution. I was thinking more along the lines of a black or gunmetal colour but props to you for thinking outside the box.
The wrap looks great I love the color , it is odd seeing the bbq mesh on the the gtr but overall you pulled off your intended look perfectly.
Ps really looking forward to the varis supra feature can't wait for that photo set
Bbs^^^
Boss. Looks awesome Dino. You can't be unhappy with how it turned out.
GT-R+BBS wheels=PERFECT COMBO.
Love the color as well, Turquoise green metallic?
Looks GORGEOUS. That's what a proper R34 should be.
Never seen a GT-R in that color and it fricken works so well. Reminds me of the deep bottle green on the McLaren F1 XP GT.
I can't help but think that the BRG/Gold combo isn't "out there" enough for TAS. Execution and final outcome is exemplary though!
I was half expecting a PTS colour to be honest!
When I saw the title, I was worried it might be some lurid retina-slapping green, or a gloss dark green like the F82 M4... but that is just beautiful, and is made even more so with the wheel colour coordination. Perrrrrfect wheel fitment, ride height, and tyre size too. Considered, clean, and with nothing to prove. I really hope you keep those E88s on the car!
When I saw the wrap colour I was like, why didn't go a darker shade like C110 Kenmeri No.73 car? It would have been a great tribute!
But hey, I can't complain with BRG, Awesome job as always, those combinations are coming together really well!
I love those wheels. Wrap is well done. Clean classic r34gtr contgrats. I need to see many pictures of the new re amemya fd cars please.
Idc what country vehicles is affiliated with that color, its gorgeous!
Great choice! Not-In-Your-Face-green is an understated category of color. Was looking at BRG when I was about to wrap my Stagea but went for a dark blue metallic to hide all the flaws I hadn't had time to fix before I needed it out the shed. Now its back in the shed to get all those flaws fixed, panels redesigned, missing panels made, r35 rear bumper fabricated and some bigger work done. Always fancied the GTR GT3...
Green is good, but I would have gone for a darker tint to increase the contrast against the gold wheels.
Happy with the Yokohama tires? Considering for my own car next.
Great/classic combo! Only let down by an apparent lack of depth to the finish which it just doesn’t seem possible to get with wrap?
Next step, get it resprayed so we can see a deep gloss
Well done, it not only is unexpected, but also looks great! Again, well done
original... beautiful.
It looks horrendous. If you wanted something to stand out, go for something that suits its lines, and that's always a blue and gold rim combo. A metallic midnight/electric blue with golden Rotiforms would be really fresh, but not bring in too much hate.
On the upside it does look very jarring and 80's....
Love that its an original color, that being said not a fan of the car color / Wheel combo ( TE37V and a different shade of green possibly )