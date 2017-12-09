Time Attacked: Is It All Over?

Next Chapter >

The Truth

What on earth just happened?

It feels like just the other day that I was getting sunburned at events as per usual, and now it’s so cold I can barely get my fingers to turn the polarizer on my lenses. Time sure has a tendency to fly by at a ridiculously fast rate but that’s a good thing, especially in Japan because December is the month that my favourite season gets started.

You all know what I’m talking about, the proper hunters of speed will be out and about across Japan, at circuits like Tsukuba, attempting their best to shave precious time off their laps. Tuning shops and amateurs alike have until the end of February to extract the best performance from their cars, and as ever the Tsukuba Super Battle is the one that kicks the whole season off.

It’s the longest running Time Attack out there but for years it’s been evolving and changing. Okay, I’m sugar coating it; I’ll get straight to the point…

The event has progressively shrunk to a fraction of what it used to be back in the day and that’s not a good thing. It’s also not a necessarily bad thing either, but let me elaborate on that. You see, like anything our there, the tuning market has evolved pretty much along the same lines that the Japanese domestic market has.

I keep going on and on that there are no longer interesting cars out there, which is somewhat true – there are definitely less – but the main aspect is that tuners no longer see the reason to blow a ton of money and time in developing a crazy demo car that can challenge lap time records. The envelope has been pushed so much – thanks a lot Under Suzuki! – that it’s caused a split.

There are still a lot of teams out there attempting to go fast and under the mid-50 second barrier at Tsukuba, but it’s given space for other businesses to reinforce the idea that you don’t need to be a millionaire to have fun setting lap times. So as the bigger players in Japan move towards events like Attack and the Option Fuji Super Lap, Rev Speed has been left to cater to the lovers of track driving and the more affordable side of the car spectrum.

This coincidentally aligns perfectly with their reader base who are the type of otaku car guys that buy the mag to get insights into driving technique and advice on how to set up your geometry and interpret your telemetry. Let’s also not forget that Option and Rev Speed (like Doriten, G-Works, Motor Head, GenroQ & the Video Option series) all belong to the same publisher – San-ei Shibo – who are trying to split up their audiences accordingly to get their business models to work properly.

That said there is still a lot of exciting stuff happening at Super Lap, I just wanted you guys to understand how things are first, before diving into this opening post.

By the end of my coverage and the various spotlights I have lined up you’ll understand exactly what it’s all about these days. how Rev Speed has evolved to cater to the amazing variety there is in the Japanese car scene, rather than the craziest record breakers.





So while the turn out was probably the smallest I’ve ever seen it since my 10+ years covering it, the mix of cars is what kept that excitement flowing. That said, I couldn’t help but feel a wave of sadness hit me upon discovering that there was only one GT-R present in the paddock; the Rush Factory R35. I shed a tear and quickly moved along.

Same, But Different

I then spotted the Esprit 86 and I felt happy again, seeing that proper tuning is still very much alive. This turbocharged ZN6 managed a 58.1 second lap which is quite nuts if you think about how much slower a stock version is – probably 10 seconds slower, or more. It reminded me that there is still the HKS 86 out there that coincidentally was at Tsukuba the day prior for testing and filming for an upcoming promo video. I really do wonder how close that car will get to the Tsukuba record.

And speaking of that, here is Under Suzuki and the car that needs no introduction.

The guy is a machine, he’s been constantly chipping away at his time for a decade now and as I was walking into the paddock that morning he managed to set an all new personal best and new track record – a 50.366s. In itself is incredible, but chatting to him after the event I could sense a bit of disappointment.

First was that the engine had another failure. It was minor this time but it kept him away from the other two attempts he had planned on the day. The second is that he hadn’t made it into the 49-second bracket, he told me that his car is more than capable of getting there, it’s just nailing everything perfectly to make it happen.

That in no way takes away from the fact that he’s an absolute legend and will no doubt get to his goal sooner or later. His next attempt will be in January so I’ll make sure to be there.





Another favourite was there, the ASM Yokohama S2000. Aside from the fact that it’s still a disgrace that I haven’t featured this car properly yet (this must change this immediately), it’s still thundering along in the low 58-seconds with a best of 58.308s. I tip my hat to them for sticking to NA power and concentrating on developing and improving everything else.

Feed – of Fujita Engineering – has always been an outfit that stuck to a well-defined tuning recipe. Their demo car, thanks to the talented Nob Taniguchi, can put down a solid 57.987s lap but still manages to look like it’s a street car.

There are subtle aero upgrades in place, but it’s so beautifully simple that it continues to blow my mind. In fact, I think you can pick out 50 street going RX-7s that look wilder than this at any 7’s Day meeting.

And since we are talking about rotaries, we can’t possibly not give space to Pan Speed. I won’t lie, this is my favourite rotary outfit, it impressed me the first time I visited it 12 years ago and I have regarded it as the top shop since then. The thing that makes them stand out for me is that everything they do is out of the need for function.

Their engines, their suspension setups, right down to their body parts which are designed by a Super GT aero designer – it’s all there to add something tangible to a car’s final time around a track. And their 3-rotor RX-8 was the third fastest on the day with a 57.333s. It’s extremely light, well set up, and with just enough power.

Their customer FD3s, which is still road registered and runs a 500 HP motor mated to a Quaife sequential, managed to dip into the 59s, which was a big result for the owner.

At 56.502s the Ti Racing Exige was the second fastest car on the day. It was almost 6-seconds slower than Under Suzuki, which if you think about it much will give you a headache, but in no way does it take away from the fact that this is an insanely fast car.

It’s pretty much all carbon fiber, helping to drop weight and to make full use of that Toyota V6 at the back. And yes, before you guys remind me again, I need to go to Chiba and visit these guys and take a look at what exactly makes these cars so damn fast.

Only one Lancer Evo at the Tsukuba Super Lap? Yes, things have definitely changed, but like I mentioned earlier it’s more of an evolution and split of the sport rather than an end for it all. Still it was cool seeing that Sato-san at Unlimited Works brought out his Evo 8 and managed a 58.945s on the day.

And where there is an Evo, the WRX STIs aren’t too far behind. In fact with the Evo now gone, the Impreza is slowly becoming the car a lot of tuners are turning to in other to develop new products for.

D-Language had Tarzan Yamada on board to drive their street spec VAB and test out the Bridgestone RE-05D tire. Result for the day was a 1’00″957, which was not too far from breaking the one minute barrier but still impressive for a road legal car on street radials.

Their Suzuki Swift was on the RE71-R radials which prior to every outing were giving a through shave to make sure they were as sticky as they could get.

There was only one GT-R present as mentioned, but there was also a Skyline, an R32 Type M 4-door that the guys at Admix brought out.

A very interesting platform to be basing a time attack build on but that’s what their customer wanted to do so they made it happen. And with a best of 59.285s you could say that their job is done, as breaking the minute barrier was the first main goal that they wanted to achieve.

Emphasis on the Small

A good slice of the rest of the paddock was comprised of smaller cars. Cars like the MINI Cooper and the new generation Suzuki Swift, which has always been a favourite for those wanting to do the track racing thing on a budget.

The affordable car game, which you’ll see a bit more of in the spotlights I’ve got coming, is what Rev Speed has always been good at catering too. There are so many little shops across Japan that work hard at creating cool and affordable products for cars like these, it’s great they have an outlet to show the fruits of their labour and prove to the public the effectiveness of their parts.

Plus, how damn good does the ZC33S Swift look slammed on a set of ZE40s? This thing lapped in 1’05″766 – that’s pretty much what a stock BNR34 GT-R used to manage back in the day. Makes you think right?





And while anyone out there would automatically associate Midori Seibi Center with GT-Rs, this is the car that they brought to this year’s event: A Renault Megane RS on TE37s which put down a best of 1’04″544. Impressive for a street car on radials.

And of course because it comes stock with a turbocharged engine, the Abarth 124 Spider seems to have become a popular chassis to improve upon as you can see from this Stile demo car.

So there you have it, an insight into an old and familiar event which has slowly morphed into something to match the current state of affairs with the Japanese car scene.

Change isn’t necessarily bad, and there was still a great vibe at the event, you just have to remember that the big boys are now playing elsewhere, so we’ll just have to make sure we don’t miss those events either.

Dino Dalle Carbonare

Instagram: speedhunters_dino

dino@speedhunters.com