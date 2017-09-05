SHARE Onboard The Calsonic R32 Skyline GT-R

VIDEO
By
5th September 2017 0 Comments
If there’s one machine that defined Japanese touring car racing during the Group A era, it’s the Nissan Skyline GT-R. And when it comes to race-spec BNR32s, the Calsonic car is in a league of its own.

The Nismo Festival, held annually at Fuji Speedway in Japan, is a staple event on the Speedhunting calendar, and when Blake checked out the 2016 edition last December there were plenty of famous Nissan race cars on display – including the iconic blue and white GT-R.

Nissan didn’t just show the car though – it had a race driver get behind the wheel and put in some demonstration laps. They weren’t at anywhere near race pace, but the onboard video above is worth checking out all the same, if only for the sound of the Grp.A-spec RB26DETT singing up front.

Brad Lord
Instagram: speedhunters_brad
brad@speedhunters.com

