A Supra With GT500 Aspirations

22nd August 2017
It may sound strange, but I’m almost glad that a lot of Japanese manufacturers have failed miserably when it comes to giving us worthy successors of cars like the Supra. Let me explain…

The more I feature and spotlight cool cars, the more this sentiment runs through my head. It’s the same with so many cars, the S-chassis, the AE86, the Skyline, and of course Toyota’s flagship sports car. There has never really been a proper replacement for the latter, and while we’ll be seeing a new Supra at the end of October at the Tokyo Motor Show, we all know it’s based on a BMW Z4. Don’t get me wrong, it’s a car that will be very welcome, but it’s hardly a successor to the JZA80, is it?

While the Germans never miss a beat when it comes to giving us successor after successor of performance models, the Japanese get confused and lost in their self-inflicted brand disorganization. And when decades pass between models, that’s when the enthusiasts push the envelope. Owners start to feel like their beloved cars will never see a successor that they’d happily trade up to, and that’s when we see great and unique creations surface.

godfather_supra_dino_dalle_carbonare_04

We’ve seen this expressed in so many different ways with so many different chassis, but never have I come across a Supra quite like the car you see here.

  • godfather_supra_dino_dalle_carbonare_01
  • godfather_supra_dino_dalle_carbonare_02

The owner has gone completely mad on it, commissioning a local bodyshop in Kuala Lumpur to sculpt a one-off wide body conversion to echo the success the JZA80 had in the GT500 ranks of the JGTC. There are no bolt-on fenders here, or even FRP for that matter  – everything you see is handcrafted out of steel, including the custom front and rear arches that meet up with equally wild-looking bumpers.

godfather_supra_dino_dalle_carbonare_09

For the owner, this is nothing short of a dream materializing in the real world. It’s like that ultimate spec list we all have in our heads for how we would like our own cars to be, but here he’s actually gone and done it.

godfather_supra_dino_dalle_carbonare_10

The custom aesthetics are complemented by select carbon fiber additions like the front and rear canards and the treatment along the profile of the car. A large GT wing and Top Secret rear diffuser finish off the aero treatment, before the whole look is pulled together with a custom set of Work Meister S1s in 18×8.5-inch at the front and a mammoth 18×14-inch at the rear.

godfather_supra_dino_dalle_carbonare_05

Swing the doors open and there’s an immediate premium feel to the cabin with Alcantara applied to almost every surface.

godfather_supra_dino_dalle_carbonare_13

The quilting on the center portion of the seats and on the door cards adds a certain elegance, contrasting the carbon trim that dresses the fascia and instrument cluster. The execution is of the highest quality but nothing can prepare you for the engine aspect of the build…

godfather_supra_dino_dalle_carbonare_08

You might expect a show car finish under the hood as well, but the owner has gone a completely different direction here. It’s pure race car, from how the 2JZ’s cam covers have been left unpainted with the massive coil packs sticking out like sore thumbs, to how the entire engine bay is lined in heat reflecting material. The motor is fully built with Ross forged pistons, Molnar Technologies forged connecting rods and Kelford cams to ensure toughness and reliability, while the big Garrett GT42 turbo sits on an Elixir billet exhaust manifold. Yes, billet, as in no chance of cracking – ever!

godfather_supra_dino_dalle_carbonare_06

On the intake side there’s an Elixir dry carbon plenum and a single drive-by-wire throttle body of the same brand. Fuelling is provided by a dozen 1350cc/min injectors fed by a pair of Elixir 500lph pumps.

godfather_supra_dino_dalle_carbonare_07

The car runs a Haltech Elite 2500 ECU with a flex-fuel sensor, meaning it’s more than happy to run either 100RON gasoline or E85. Of course, the latter will yield the most power and the reason there’s a fuel system geared up to support it all. Currently, the setup is producing 650whp on 1.2bar (17.6psi) boost pressure, but there’s potential here for 1000hp, which is where it will end up.

godfather_supra_dino_dalle_carbonare_11

It’s great to get so much love in all the countries we visit!

godfather_supra_dino_dalle_carbonare_12

Oh, and if the fully built 2JZ wasn’t quite enough, there’s always the wet nitrous oxide system to rely on for that little boost of power. This JZA80 is wild in every way!

Dino Dalle Carbonare
Instagram: speedhunters_dino
dino@speedhunters.com

1
rafal

I've always felt that LFA was kind of a MkV Supra, even though Toyota probably will never say that.
The car here - what bugs me with all these GT500-inspired builds is that they never catch the simplicity and beauty of the race cars. These bodykits just never do the job for me - there's just too many things going on, too many unnecessary and inconsistent lines - especially if you look at the rear fenders. I like the quality and attention to details of the build though.

2
JamalJanggut

The plate number looks legit, but I am not sure how this car passed as road worthy vehicle through land transportation authority in Malaysia.

Anyway, I have seen this car in Kuala Lumpur in a couple of occasion. In life, the rear of the car looks kinda boxy.

3
fat

it looks too high imo, esp the rear

4
Trikki Sixx

I don't often take a sincere dislike for the way a car looks but, goddam that is ugly!

The widebody completely does away with the nice smooth lines of the Supra and submits it's own horrible, spikey, silhouette.

Not sure a GT500 comparison is fair to the GT500 in this case...

5
Luke

..... "another one".... ruined japanese classic....

6
Dane

Nice to see some good quality coming out of developing countries. The last pic of the boot/trunk killed it for me as the rest of the car look so neat.

7
John Best

If toyota were to make a great sports car for us and didn't revive the Supra name, would it be dismissed? I don't understand the appeal because usually when a model name is shelved, the successor barely resembles the spirit of the former, and relies on nostalgia for sales. Call me a pessimist, but if a Supra emerges in the near future, it'll be based on a Z4, and my guess is they'll go as crazy with the styling as Honda did with the CTR and slap a Supra badge on the back. Is it a Supra? Do you really want another supra?

8
Dave Cox

I'm not sure that saying the collaboration between BMW and Toyota won't make a worthy successor is strictly accurate. The Celica Supra was a collaboration between Toyota and Lotus.

This could be a new evolution of the Supra.

9
John Best

Lol I like this car a lot. If you're going to drive around in 650+ hp then you might as well do it with your cheeks in comfort.

Wes
Wes

Ride height as well as wheel/tire fitment should be more aggressive to fit the profile of the car. Other than that its really torn between show car and race car. I cant really find a way to like or dislike it from that aspect; its almost like it has two completely different personalities!

11
annoynmous

Billet exhaust manifold? Seem to be cast iron tho....even the turbine housing of the turbo looks to be cast iron with the rusting...

12
Tyler Warner

I really do love Japanese cars ... sometimes I'm not 100% sure why. Germans cars are really Where it's at. $15k for an E46 M3. 350hp out of a NA I-6. $25k for a e92 M3 420hp. These are numbers never seen coming out of Japan.

None the less, Japanese cars still pull at me for some reason.

13
Fred Flinstone AKA FK u

Except its just not GT500 its a BASTARD! pffft. ugly too much money ... fat pig supra .. LUL .... make a real road-going GT500 class please.

14
DarkShadowFox

Supra:

Im gonna be a GT500 Car :D

15
andy

Why would it be advantageous to completely cover an engine bay like that in reflective material? It seems like you would reflect heat straight back toward the engine - wouldn't it be better if your inner fenders were a little warm rather than your engine getting hotter?
Typically the reflective material is employed to keep heat away from intake charge or sometimes to protect fragile components/panels or the interior from extreme heat. In this case I'm just confused...

16
Charles Chin

So much negativity. We should embrace what people want to do with THIER dream setup not OUR dream setup. If it was my car i would have done it a different way but thats just the problem....it isn't MINE. I admire owners who prods along their dream and takes YEARS to realize their dream cars and hopefully one day i'll have mine too.....kudos to the owners, live your dream....to the distractors - prove you walk your talk.

