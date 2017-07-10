SHARE Rotary Overload At 7’s Day

Rotary Overload At 7's Day

10th July 2017 24 Comments
The Lure Of The Rotary

Are we at a crossroads? Are the younger generation no longer into cars? Are EVs going to kill everything we love and cherish? We certainly live in an interesting time for the automobile; there is change coming and that’s quite obvious, but how will it all impact us – the enthusiasts?

With the news that Volvo will only sell electric and hybrid cars from 2019, and the fact that BMW and Porsche are going electric with a lot of their production in the coming years, you can’t help but rub your chin and wonder what all of this will mean. But you know what? Who cares. EVs have their place in this world, but good old fashioned internal combustion engine vehicles still do too. That’s not going to change for a long time, so why waste time pondering it? What I still do wonder about however, is whether the Mazda rotary will make a come back or not…

7s_day_2017_dino_dalle_carbonare_25

Pacing up and down rows upon rows of RX-7s at Daikoku Parking Area last Friday afternoon, EVs were just about the furtherest thing from my mind. As the sound of modified Wankel engines around me buzzed with their signature rasp, there was much to rejoice. The passion and love that the Japanese show towards these old cars is just amazing to see.

7s_day_2017_dino_dalle_carbonare_30

If the bean counters, managers and engineers at Mazda still aren’t sure if they need to bring a new rotary-powered car to market in the next few years, all they have to do is send their people down to Daikoku during 7’s Day. The answer is clear.

7s_day_2017_dino_dalle_carbonare_34

But enough with the hypothetical thoughts; the reason behind the 7th of July meeting is to celebrate the rotary, and there was so much goodness to feast one’s eyes on that I just need to jump right into it.

7s_day_2017_dino_dalle_carbonare_16

As always, I want to give props to the guys in Japan that continue to support us. It humbles me dearly when people come up to me and tell me how they check out Speedhunters every day (even though the majority in Japan can’t read it!).

7s_day_2017_dino_dalle_carbonare_17

It’s this love that keeps us pushing forward. I’m just sorry I ran out of stickers so quickly this time; come and find us when we check out 8/6 day next month and we’ll make sure we have plenty in reserve.

7s_day_2017_dino_dalle_carbonare_18

The more the RX-7 ages, the more attractive it seems to get, and that goes for all generations of the car. This of course has something to do with the length of time owners are hanging on to their RX-7s, and nothing being on the horizon to steal them away from the character these cars possess.

7s_day_2017_dino_dalle_carbonare_19

I get it, we all do – the lure of the older performance car is stronger than ever. Yes, there are faster and more capable cars out there these days, but it’s all about the experience, not to mention the looks. FCs and FDs are akin to toy dolls for little girls – you can dress them up in such a wide variety of dresses for every occasion or style.

7s_day_2017_dino_dalle_carbonare_20

No two cars are totally alike either it seems. Owners mix and match, and every year at this event I see at least 20 cars I’d happily take home.

7s_day_2017_dino_dalle_carbonare_21

Sprinkled among the large turnout were a few rarities, some Mazdaspeed kitted versions, RZs, and the rarest of them all – the Spirit R.

Earlier Every Year
7s_day_2017_dino_dalle_carbonare_22

As I mentioned in my preview post, I predicted that this year’s meet was going to get pretty wild: not only did 7/7 fall on a Friday, but the weather was looking perfect. I’ve never headed out to Daikoku as early as 3:00pm before, but it was lucky I did.

7s_day_2017_dino_dalle_carbonare_26

Throughout the afternoon the Mazdas kept pouring in.

7s_day_2017_dino_dalle_carbonare_28

There was a continuous stream of cars; the off ramp that runs down into the parking area turned into a cat walk of sorts, an ever-growing crowd of onlookers admiring the spectacle as it unfolded in front of their eyes.

7s_day_2017_dino_dalle_carbonare_27

The sights you are confronted with on a day like this can be simply overwhelming. I met a handful of foreigners at 7’s Day and each had their own story of how they’d come to learn of the meeting and came to Japan to it check out, as well as the interesting ways in which they made their ways to Daikoku.

This is another thing I’d should touch on. Like all parking areas in Japan, Daikoku is located along a highway, which means you can’t just go there from a normal road or expect to get in from behind the Daikoku Futo port side. You have to be on the Wangan, either coming from Yokohama or the opposite direction from Tokyo/Kawasaki, and take the exit off Bay Bridge. People grab taxis (and then get stuck there as there’s no other way to grab one for the return journey), rent cars or get lifts.

7s_day_2017_dino_dalle_carbonare_23

A lot of people come to Japan to check out this iconic meeting spot, and if Mazda rotaries are your thing, there is no better day to visit than July 7.

7s_day_2017_dino_dalle_carbonare_29

Of course, car guys are car guys, and even if they don’t own RX-7s they are still going to come along in their own cars and check out a gathering of this magnitude. This isn’t the cleanest NSX we’ve come across, but the Sorcery wide-body kit commanded attention.

7s_day_2017_dino_dalle_carbonare_32

When I saw this FD3S roll in I got very excited; the time attack look for the road complete with all the raw carbon fiber pieces made it an instant standout.

7s_day_2017_dino_dalle_carbonare_33

I grabbed a few shots with my trusty 70-200mm, but on my return from grabbing a wider lens from my car so I could get some details for a spotlight, it had vanished. It’s too bad, because I’m sure it would’ve had some cool modifications in the engine bay and interior.

7s_day_2017_dino_dalle_carbonare_35

There is always one car at an event like this that restores order. In a colorful sea of mixed and matched body kits, wild widened guards and overfenders, this FD RX-7 from Nagano stood out for its modesty. It’s hard to beat the polished stock look; all you have to do is add a well-chosen set of wheels and get aggressive with the stance and you’ll have a winner on your hands.

7s_day_2017_dino_dalle_carbonare_31

I’m not hating on the RE Amemiya, Fujita Engineering, Tamon Design and Veilside-kitted cars, but simplicity always wins in my book.

  • 7s_day_2017_dino_dalle_carbonare_42
  • 7s_day_2017_dino_dalle_carbonare_36

Variety is important however; it needs to be there.

7s_day_2017_dino_dalle_carbonare_37

But then you see an immaculate RE Amemiya special like this and you begin to question the opinion you just expressed… As I mentioned earlier, I honestly think I’d need about 20 of these things to satisfy the craving properly.

7s_day_2017_dino_dalle_carbonare_38

You can always expect to see some of the older RX-7s like the SA22C at this meet, but never in great numbers. This one arrived early but I didn’t see any others until the sun had well and truly set.

7s_day_2017_dino_dalle_carbonare_39

One for the Miata guys!

The Party Just Got Started
7s_day_2017_dino_dalle_carbonare_40

As the afternoon began transitioning to evening, the entire car section the parking area was totally filled. In fact, I don’t think I’ve ever seen it fill up so quickly, and I’ve been checking out these gatherings for well over 10 years now.

7s_day_2017_dino_dalle_carbonare_41

The atmosphere was palpable; it was as if everyone had finally arrived and the party was really about to start.

7s_day_2017_dino_dalle_carbonare_43
  • 7s_day_2017_dino_dalle_carbonare_44
  • 7s_day_2017_dino_dalle_carbonare_45

I always look forward to heading up to the second floor viewpoint of the main Daikoku PA building and peering down at the assembly of cars. I don’t think you could can get a view like this anywhere else in the world, and it’s always a reminder of why I love Japanese car culture so much.

  • 7s_day_2017_dino_dalle_carbonare_46
  • 7s_day_2017_dino_dalle_carbonare_48
7s_day_2017_dino_dalle_carbonare_47

There’s so much automotive variety to be found at Daikoku PA on a Friday evening, as these three images show. Do you guys remember the Spirit Rei Silvia from a couple of years ago? In my mind it’s still the best looking S13 ever.

7s_day_2017_dino_dalle_carbonare_49

These are the longest days of the year in Japan right now, but because the government refuses to embrace daylight savings time it gets dark before 7:00pm.

7s_day_2017_dino_dalle_carbonare_50

By this point the police had already started circulating and it wasn’t long before they got on the loudspeakers and let everyone know it was time to get out and alleviate the gridlock that had been created.

7s_day_2017_dino_dalle_carbonare_51

But that’s just the message everyone was waiting to hear; the party was always going to move to Umihotaru PA, which is exactly where I’ll meet you from with the second part of my coverage from this year’s 7’s Day. Stay tuned for that!

Dino Dalle Carbonare
Instagram: speedhunters_dino
dino@speedhunters.com

Comments

1
MaDR7

Great article, thanks for great pics too Dino!

Author2
Dino Dalle Carbonare

No problem man!

3
Eoin Kenny

I think you'll find that 86 day falls on the 6/8. Don't cave to the imperialist Americans! :-)
What's that funny looking mazda in the pic above the jacked itasha van? Great article, I'm looking forward to the second installment.

4
Wires

wait, sorry, you mean the red one (on my monitor that pic is to the left) That's an Autozam AZ-1

5
Eoin Kenny

That's the one! Thanks. Shouldn't it be wearing kei car plates though?

6
Wires

RX7 FB by the looks of it, with rear louvres. As much as I love an unmolested FD and the FC is growing on my every day, I'm surprised there wasn't more FB's and SA22's there, are they really that rare in Japan as well as here?

Currently putting the rebuilt engine back into my 85 then she'll be show ready... really hoping she makes an appearance on here one day!

Author7
Dino Dalle Carbonare

Would that make it 68 day? The Japanese put the month first so that's what we use. That's an SA22 RX7

8
j hulk4

I click on u guys every day dino, here in Detroit. So happy u guys do what u do. Don't ever think we don't appreciate u. Mazda design nailed 1,2 and 3 gen. I'll take factory look every time..

Author9
Dino Dalle Carbonare

Thanks for chiming in! High fives all round and thanks for the support!!

10
Chop36

The white FD with the hood up, 4th pic down maybe, what body kit is that?!? It's very Porsche esque....

11
Trikki Sixx

Pretty sure it's an RE-Amemiya Super Greddy 7 front end

Author12
Dino Dalle Carbonare

Yes that's the one

13
ANKRacing

It´s a kit made by RE-Amemiya! :)

14
ANKRacing

Thank you for this awesome article, Dino! It´s just exactly, what I love to read on Speedhunters.com! Japanese car culture is just the best worldwide and I can´t wait for the 2nd part!

BTW: I also always say: simple is key. The white FD you mentioned is just perfect in my eyes.

Author15
Dino Dalle Carbonare

The Japanese continue to lead the way! I really with the led the way with actual new affordable performance cars, but unfortunately we are seeing more of this sort of thing coming from the Euro & US camps. They need to have some sense shaken into them!

16
ChopE36

What body kit it on the white FD with the hood up, maybe the 4th picture down?!? It looks very Porsche like...

17
John Best

1) awesome! I love the variety of the kits made for the rx7. I wonder if mazda knew they made probably the best looking car to come out of japan.
2) that nsx looks driven!
3) underglow lights need to make a serious comeback.

Author18
Dino Dalle Carbonare

1)That and a design that just refuses to age! Let's not forget the FD3S was released in October 1991 in Japan, that's 26 years ago!! That blows my mind!
2)Tip of the had to the owner for abusing it and not washing it.
3)Morohoshi would hug you!

19
Turbology

I would be as bold to say the FD is one of the best-looking cars of all-time, period. Not only out of Japan, but anywhere. As Dino pointed out, it is almost unbelievable that it debuted in 1991.

They still turn my head anytime I see one in the wild, and this is one of the few cars that I believe looks better with the pop-up headlights, especially with the '99 spec bumper lights.

The FD is a rarity in that it also looks good from every angle, not an awkward perspective to be found. Most definitely a bucket list garage occupant for me.

20
Patrick Peebles

Did you run into Lino from Austin? I believe he was walking around with Ron.

Author21
Dino Dalle Carbonare

Yes I met a guy from Austin. We had a little chat, he's the guy that arrived there by Taxi! And doubt he was talking to Ron, as he was and still in in Thailand right now lol

22
Patrick Peebles

Ha, that's awesome.

23
Anthony Chang

I'm interested in that red FD in the second pic... looks quite special!

Author24
Dino Dalle Carbonare

AFFLUX ver.V, a $14,000 full conversion by Fujita Engineering.

http://www.fujita-eng.com/fd3s/index.html

