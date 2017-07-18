SHARE Is Gridlife The New Gatebil?

18th July 2017 2 Comments
Drive All Day

I guess you could say that I’ve just been on a Speedhunters world tour.

I jumped straight from Formula Drift New Jersey to Gridlife Midwest; joined the Hot Rod Power Tour and then hit up Pikes Peak; jetted over to the UK for the Goodwood Festival of Speed, and then onto Continental Europe for the Gumball 3000. The weekend past I was in Montreal for Formula Drift Canada.

  • Larry_Chen_2017_Speedhunters_Gridlife_02
  • Larry_Chen_2017_Speedhunters_Gridlife_03

I met up with many old friends and made new ones along the way, but more important was the chance I had to hang out with a few of the Speedhunters crew. Paddy McGrath, Jordan Butters, and Mark Riccioni were all at the Goodwood Festival of Speed. It’s been so long since a large group of us were shooting together, and it was beyond fun.

Larry_Chen_2017_Speedhunters_Gridlife_04

I’ve attended so many motoring festivals and racing gatherings all over the world, but looking back at the past couple of months got me thinking about what makes an event ‘fun’ for me nowadays.

Larry_Chen_2017_Speedhunters_Gridlife_05

The answer is fairly simple: my favorite events are the ones that my friends attend.

Today I want to talk about Gridlife Midwest, which I attended last month. If you caught my stories from last year’s event, you might remember me comparing Gridlife to Gatebil. This time around I wanted to find out whether the American festival has become more relevant in the car culture world than the Scandinavian original.

  • Larry_Chen_2017_Speedhunters_Gridlife_07
  • Larry_Chen_2017_Speedhunters_Gridlife_06
  • Larry_Chen_2017_Speedhunters_Gridlife_08

I set out to put together this event story plus shoot three completely different cars for features. Stay tuned for these!

Larry_Chen_2017_Speedhunters_Gridlife_09

I hit the ground running, as did the Donut Media guys who came out in force to capture what Gridlife is all about by video. At the far right of this line-up is Chris Forsberg’s VK56-powered Infiniti sedan, while the two Mercedes-Benzes were drafted in for chase car duties.

Larry_Chen_2017_Speedhunters_Gridlife_10

I was not at the event for five minutes before I strapped myself into the passenger seat of Mr. Toad’s wild ride.

Larry_Chen_2017_Speedhunters_Gridlife_12
  • Larry_Chen_2017_Speedhunters_Gridlife_11
  • Larry_Chen_2017_Speedhunters_Gridlife_13

I’d never actually ridden in this car before, but I had been looking forward to it since I featured it all those years ago.

Larry_Chen_2017_Speedhunters_Gridlife_14
  • Larry_Chen_2017_Speedhunters_Gridlife_15
  • Larry_Chen_2017_Speedhunters_Gridlife_16

Insane does not really describe this drift shuttle. Gatebil had a similar program with stock BMW M5 drift taxis, but this Infiniti can do full course drifting like you’ve never seen before.

Larry_Chen_2017_Speedhunters_Gridlife_17

This truly was the real Mr. Toad’s wild ride. I feel like the drift shuttle needs to become a movement.

  • Larry_Chen_2017_Speedhunters_Gridlife_18
  • Larry_Chen_2017_Speedhunters_Gridlife_19
Larry_Chen_2017_Speedhunters_Gridlife_20

Along with Chris Forsberg, Vaughn Gittin Jr. brought out one of his many demo cars.

Larry_Chen_2017_Speedhunters_Gridlife_21

We were initiating inches away from Vaughn going into the first corner, and at one point I even had to pull my camera in so it would not get crushed by a Mustang body panel. It was my highlight of the event.

  • Larry_Chen_2017_Speedhunters_Gridlife_22
  • Larry_Chen_2017_Speedhunters_Gridlife_23

The war stories that we traded afterwards will last for a lifetime.

Larry_Chen_2017_Speedhunters_Gridlife_24
  • Larry_Chen_2017_Speedhunters_Gridlife_25
  • Larry_Chen_2017_Speedhunters_Gridlife_26

One of the chase car wheel-men was James Kirkham from Donut Media. He used to be a racing driver so he is not afraid to get close to the action.

Larry_Chen_2017_Speedhunters_Gridlife_27

It was fun to see him on track getting those perfect stacked drift shots.

Larry_Chen_2017_Speedhunters_Gridlife_28

I went for a few rides with him as well and mounted my camera in front of the Mercedes to capture some chase shots.

Larry_Chen_2017_Speedhunters_Gridlife_33

Team Drift Alliance was not the only one scheming to get stacked drift trains; Team Falken Tire were out in force too.

Larry_Chen_2017_Speedhunters_Gridlife_34

While some drivers like Justin Pawlak brought out their current FD cars, the others put their previous competition drift machines to good use once more.

Larry_Chen_2017_Speedhunters_Gridlife_35

For Daijiro Yoshihara, Gridlife offered a chance for him to get behind the wheel of his 2011 championship-winning Nissan S13. It was so cool to be able to shoot this legendary car again, especially as it’s still in the original livery.

Larry_Chen_2017_Speedhunters_Gridlife_36

I don’t know about you guys, but I really want historic drifting to become a thing. We cover so many historic race cars on Speedhunters, and I feel like in a few more years old drift cars will become cooler than ever.

  • Larry_Chen_2017_Speedhunters_Gridlife_37
  • Larry_Chen_2017_Speedhunters_Gridlife_38
Larry_Chen_2017_Speedhunters_Gridlife_39

One of the reasons I think Gridlife is becoming so big is because of how the owner, Chris Stewart, talks one on one with the teams about what he can do to ensure the best time is had by all.

  • Larry_Chen_2017_Speedhunters_Gridlife_40
  • Larry_Chen_2017_Speedhunters_Gridlife_41
Larry_Chen_2017_Speedhunters_Gridlife_42

On top of that, Gridlife invites the right influencers from all over to compete and have a good time on and off track.

Larry_Chen_2017_Speedhunters_Gridlife_43
  • Larry_Chen_2017_Speedhunters_Gridlife_44
  • Larry_Chen_2017_Speedhunters_Gridlife_45

This becomes very evident as you walk the paddock through the hot pits and the car show areas.

Larry_Chen_2017_Speedhunters_Gridlife_46
  • Larry_Chen_2017_Speedhunters_Gridlife_47
  • Larry_Chen_2017_Speedhunters_Gridlife_48

The variety of cars that turn up is awesome, plus the quality and style of the builds surpasses all expectations.

  • Larry_Chen_2017_Speedhunters_Gridlife_51
  • Larry_Chen_2017_Speedhunters_Gridlife_52
Larry_Chen_2017_Speedhunters_Gridlife_50

Quite simply, Gridlife has become a staple event of midwest car culture. If you needed proof, the line just to get in was over a mile long.

  • Larry_Chen_2017_Speedhunters_Gridlife_53
  • Larry_Chen_2017_Speedhunters_Gridlife_54
Larry_Chen_2017_Speedhunters_Gridlife_55

I don’t know what the small town where GingerMan Raceway is located thinks about it, but I’m sure they don’t mind the area doubling or even tripling in population for the weekend.

Larry_Chen_2017_Speedhunters_Gridlife_56

The Hoonigan gang came out in numbers with their female driver search program.

Larry_Chen_2017_Speedhunters_Gridlife_57

These Fiat 124 Spiders are such cool builds. There needs to be more new rear-wheel drive rally cars.

  • Larry_Chen_2017_Speedhunters_Gridlife_60
  • Larry_Chen_2017_Speedhunters_Gridlife_61
Larry_Chen_2017_Speedhunters_Gridlife_59

Even the kids who attend show up with modified cars.

  • Larry_Chen_2017_Speedhunters_Gridlife_62
  • Larry_Chen_2017_Speedhunters_Gridlife_63

Just check out this scale Hoonicorn with working all-wheel drive and an e-brake.

Party All Night
  • Larry_Chen_2017_Speedhunters_Gridlife_65
  • Larry_Chen_2017_Speedhunters_Gridlife_66
Larry_Chen_2017_Speedhunters_Gridlife_64

Without a doubt, one of the biggest draws of Gridlife is the party scene, and this year the after hours atmosphere did not disappoint.

  • Larry_Chen_2017_Speedhunters_Gridlife_67
  • Larry_Chen_2017_Speedhunters_Gridlife_68
Larry_Chen_2017_Speedhunters_Gridlife_69

Not only did our good friend Rob ‘Chairslayer’ Parsons crowd surf, but Chris Forsberg also found himself being carried away.

Larry_Chen_2017_Speedhunters_Gridlife_70
  • Larry_Chen_2017_Speedhunters_Gridlife_71
  • Larry_Chen_2017_Speedhunters_Gridlife_72

After the lights went out and the concert was over, the pro and amateur drivers went from pit to pit hanging out with all the people who made it along for the crazy weekend.

  • Larry_Chen_2017_Speedhunters_Gridlife_73
  • Larry_Chen_2017_Speedhunters_Gridlife_74
Larry_Chen_2017_Speedhunters_Gridlife_75

Where else can you party with your drifting idols?

Larry_Chen_2017_Speedhunters_Gridlife_76

Even Gandalf The Drunk made an appearance again, although this year there were no unregulated burnouts.

  • Larry_Chen_2017_Speedhunters_Gridlife_77
  • Larry_Chen_2017_Speedhunters_Gridlife_78
  • Larry_Chen_2017_Speedhunters_Gridlife_79
  • Larry_Chen_2017_Speedhunters_Gridlife_80

Gridlife after hours is an absolute blast, and it’s made even better by all the characters you love to hate.

Larry_Chen_2017_Speedhunters_Gridlife_81

So the question is, has Gridlife replaced Gatebil? The answer is that there is room for both events to exist. The reason why Gridlife is becoming so popular with the pro teams is because it’s much more accessible than Gatebil. Before Norway and Sweden had the biggest and best festivals surrounding drifting, awesome car builds and music; but now that there is a similar type of event in North America, and I’m pretty happy about that.

The next Gridlife event will be held at Road Atlanta in around a month’s time, so if you’re within driving distance it’ll definitely be worth checking out.

Larry Chen
Instagram: larry_chen_foto
larry@speedhunters.com

Cutting Room Floor
Larry_Chen_2017_Speedhunters_Gridlife_82
Larry_Chen_2017_Speedhunters_Gridlife_83
Larry_Chen_2017_Speedhunters_Gridlife_84
Larry_Chen_2017_Speedhunters_Gridlife_85
Larry_Chen_2017_Speedhunters_Gridlife_86
Larry_Chen_2017_Speedhunters_Gridlife_87
Larry_Chen_2017_Speedhunters_Gridlife_88
Larry_Chen_2017_Speedhunters_Gridlife_89
Larry_Chen_2017_Speedhunters_Gridlife_90
Larry_Chen_2017_Speedhunters_Gridlife_91
Larry_Chen_2017_Speedhunters_Gridlife_92
Larry_Chen_2017_Speedhunters_Gridlife_93
Larry_Chen_2017_Speedhunters_Gridlife_94
Larry_Chen_2017_Speedhunters_Gridlife_31
Larry_Chen_2017_Speedhunters_Gridlife_32
Larry_Chen_2017_Speedhunters_Gridlife_95
Larry_Chen_2017_Speedhunters_Gridlife_96
Larry_Chen_2017_Speedhunters_Gridlife_97
Larry_Chen_2017_Speedhunters_Gridlife_98
Larry_Chen_2017_Speedhunters_Gridlife_99
Larry_Chen_2017_Speedhunters_Gridlife_100
Larry_Chen_2017_Speedhunters_Gridlife_101
Larry_Chen_2017_Speedhunters_Gridlife_102
Larry_Chen_2017_Speedhunters_Gridlife_30
Larry_Chen_2017_Speedhunters_Gridlife_29
Larry_Chen_2017_Speedhunters_Gridlife_49
1
mistermoons

Nope!

2
Paddy McGrath

Must. Attend. Gridlife.

Also, who's Jordan?

