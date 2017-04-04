SHARE Why We RWB

Why We RWB

4th April 2017
Why We RWB
From Internet To In My Face

RWB is more than fibreglass. It’s more than a style. There’s an intangible quality behind the scenes that inspires a deeper level of devotion both in owners and fans alike. I was hopeful the movie premiere of RWB – Life After Birth held recently in Melbourne, Australia would shed some light on what elevates RAUH-Welt Begriff to near mythical status.

For many years, RWB was something that only existed on the internet for me. I was an instant fan of the tough look and Nakai-san’s seemingly zero f**ks attitude; what I didn’t initially understand was the extra level of pride owners displayed when I’d watch a build clip or read a story. These lucky few who get to garage a piece of Nakai-san’s art talk of their creations more like the birth of a child and less like a car project.

RWBMovie_2017_Speedhunters_MatthewEveringham_001

Once Akira Nakai embarked on his RWB World Tour my fire of interest was once again sparked, and I made sure to check out the majority of completed builds. Again, the cars were amazing, and once more I was intrigued by the devotion displayed by owners. I’m assuming that outside of a few emails Nakai-san and these owners were complete strangers, but after a week in each country the locals all looked to have adopted this Japanese mad man with a band saw, fibreglass and some Sikaflex, into their families.

RWBMovie_2017_Speedhunters_MatthewEveringham_001-4

When I first heard rumors of Australia’s own ‘Rough-World’ build I was excited. Yes, I was excited for the unknown owner, but more so I was excited because Australia, as isolated as it is, was about to be included in something special. Now I have no ties to this car, and at the time I didn’t even know who the builder was, but I still felt some level of pride. Australia was finally going to be a part something that future generations of car fans may very well look back on and lament as the glory days.

RWBMovie_2017_Speedhunters_MatthewEveringham_001-3

The 2015 Yokohama World Time Attack Challenge would be the first time I’d lay eyes on Southern Cross, our first RWB. I’d seen a million images of the build online, but I’m the kind of guy that needs to see something with my eyes and touch with my hands to fully appreciate it. Chern Wong’s Porsche did not disappoint. Not only was the first time I’d seen SoCro, as they call it, it was my first face-to-face experience with an RWB build.

32946468784_1472b4b6b5_o

I honestly didn’t expect the finish quality to be so high. I guess the ‘Rough-World’ moniker must have played on me. I’d watched the chain-smoking, coffee-swilling Nakai-san freehand cut into dozens of panels and fit his kits in all corners of the globe with little more than his own bare hands, one closed eye and a tape measure. Clearly I’d underestimated the man. He’s an artist.

Listen to me. I’m starting to sound like one of them.

Meetings & Greetings
33660082921_7b13a8e7f0_o
  • 33789501015_beb41d0715_o
  • RWBMovie_2017_Speedhunters_MatthewEveringham_061

Fast forwarding to the current day. I’ve just landed at Melbourne Airport and need to meet up with Nakai-san, his good friend Toshi, and Ian ‘Mr World Time Attack’ Baker. Nakai-san and Toshi looked pretty good for having just jumped off a 15-hour flight. With a fresh supply of caffeine in our collective bloodstreams and a healthy dose of nicotine for our honored guest, we made our way to Melbourne’s IMAX cinema for the world’s first full-length feature RAUH-Welt film.

32976286543_5d7ea02f8d_o(1)
  • 33748426666_fa015926f3_o
  • 33632906572_e99b64822f_o(1)

Literally as soon as we arrive, Nakai-san comes back to life as he’s swamped by fans. Thirty seconds ago he looked like he needed to hibernate for a month, but here he is signing everything from skateboards to steering wheels. More than that, his appreciation for the fans and friends mirrored that of every owner/builder I’d noted earlier. Clearly he wasn’t taking the massive effort for granted from the hundreds of fans who’d come to share a minute of time with him and to be one of the very first to see the film. Not only had many people traveled from across Australia, fans from as far Poland, Malaysia, Japan and New Zealand were all present. Our New Zealand cousins from the ‘Far East Island’ had also brought along three of their own RWB builds to be united with their Australian counterparts.

33748435616_69406f5a24_o
  • 33658230281_e371238d28_o
  • 33659862041_cc5f259a46_o

I’d spent half hour with the man, and only seen him with the crowd for five minutes, but I was getting it. There are few living souls that inspire this level of connection within their chosen community. The owner’s circle of RWB isn’t just about ownership of a unique car, it’s about belonging to a global family of like-minded enthusiasts. Fans who’ve had contact with the owners and builds understand it, and after a short time without a computer screen between us I was getting it too.

RWB – Life After Birth

I entered the cinema armed with popcorn and a cold beverage. We were the last few to make our way in and the entire cinema was a buzzing with anticipation. I’d seen two teaser trailers and both looked good, but like completely different films.

33748373226_4db7c7fe90_o

Solid car films are few and far between sadly; the last proper automotive film that hit the mark and was truly enjoyable was Eric Bana’s Love the Beast. I’m happy to report back that RWB – Life After Birth fills the gap and doesn’t disappoint. I was amazed at the quality of production by such a relatively small team; clearly the movie, not unlike the cars, was a product of passion. More importantly though, it was entertaining and made me feel something. It made everyone feel something judging from the starry-eyed audience.

  • 32946149754_50177087d5_o
  • 32944714474_a3b0bcb41f_o
  • 32944714244_a9c0553959_o

The movie itself is split into two main sections with a difference focus. It opens with the build process which gives a really insightful perspective on how and why Australia’s first RWB Southern Cross came to be. More fascinating for me was how open the owner was with his journey. Chern is such a quiet, polite and reserved kind of guy; if you’ve only met him for five minutes it’d be easier to imagine him behind the wheel of a sensible city car instead of Australia’s first RWB build. That is until the conversation steers itself towards car talk. Once that floodgate is opened his emphatic passion for the automotive world takes over. This enthusiasm and some amazing visuals of cruising through the alpine regions carries the first section of the film.

The second half focuses on the group of RWB cars entered in the Idlers 12 Hour race at Motegi Twin Ring, Japan and the tightly knit community of owners around Nakai-san. The only part of the film that left me disappointed was not seeing more of the action on the track. Having a little more of those aggressive wide bodies at top speed and hearing flat engines burbling and barking would have been a nice bonus, but to be fair, I still leave Fast & Furious movies wishing they had more car action. Again, the cinematography is beautiful and crisp, and the soundtrack nails the vibe whether it’s action at the race track or inside Nakai-san’s RWB lair.

I left the cinema feeling as though I was in on the secret, like I was somehow now a small part of this global RWB family. I understood precisely why people put in the hard yards to own a piece of history and to be apart of it.

32946419444_42f83aff68_o

There are rumours that the movie will be shown at select cinemas internationally. If you’re lucky enough to have it screen near you do yourself a favour and make the effort – you’ll appreciate it. Even those of you who aren’t necessarily a fan or follower of the RWB movement will enjoy what the film offers. Hopefully it’ll also get a digital release later on but nothing has been confirmed. I’d love the opportunity to watch it again at home with my son and some friends.

Matthew Everingham
Instagram: matthew_everingham
matt@mattheweveringham.com

The Cutting Room Floor
RWBFilm_MEveringham_SH_0012
RWBFilm_MEveringham_SH_0032
RWBFilm_MEveringham_SH_0031
RWBFilm_MEveringham_SH_0030
RWBFilm_MEveringham_SH_0029
RWBFilm_MEveringham_SH_0028
RWBFilm_MEveringham_SH_0026
RWBFilm_MEveringham_SH_0024
RWBFilm_MEveringham_SH_0023
RWBFilm_MEveringham_SH_0022
RWBFilm_MEveringham_SH_0021
RWBFilm_MEveringham_SH_0020
RWBFilm_MEveringham_SH_0019
RWBFilm_MEveringham_SH_0018
RWBFilm_MEveringham_SH_0017
rwb_me_sh_222
RWBFilm_MEveringham_SH_0016
RWBFilm_MEveringham_SH_0015
RWBFilm_MEveringham_SH_0014
RWBFilm_MEveringham_SH_0013
RWBMovie_2017_Speedhunters_MatthewEveringham_062
1
Lucas Ayala

What did you mean by, "I'm starting to sound like one of them?"

Author2
Matthew Everingham

An RWB fan. :)

3
Camden Massey

I really like how Japan and the West coast have their own modification styles that can be attributed to the place they're from. I wish the south east US had anything remotely similar as a style hallmark.

4
teddy Portuano

WE have the southern squat , lol

5
993GT2

you guys have the "donk" don't you?

6
Camden Massey

Not for white guys really!

Author7
Matthew Everingham

I'm the whitest guy on the planet.

8
FlushPoke

As a Californian I would consider Pro Street to be a more of an East Coast style, maybe even leaning toward South East... But yea, donk for sure lol.

9
Thomas Truong

Getting this papermodel RWB 993 signed was the highlight of my day C: Just a day that you could never forget!

decom_4e287f2edd22eb10a7779f5b2e66b8d5_58e42e504543c.JPGdecom_4e287f2edd22eb10a7779f5b2e66b8d5_58e42e504543c.JPG
Author10
Matthew Everingham

I saw your paper car at the event. It looks great :) Do you make the plans for these or just download them?

11
Thomas Truong

I make the plans myself C: I released the files on the day of the event. I used to download models other people make but now alot of people have started to reduce in this hobby. Im trying to get it around since its a much more cheaper hobby than plastic model kits e.t.c link for the car is here anyways. Hope you can maybe try it out some time and share around to the many fans on here C: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/0B5jJsKUleqtLR0dVeFZQSWhsY1U?usp=sharing

Author12
Matthew Everingham

Thanks for sharing! I've had a look, very detailed! I don't think I'd have the patience to finish one.

13
Thomas Truong

Ive had many people tell me that XD This was my first ever released model to the public. My first ever design was a hakotora which was a commision build from a guy all the way from america. Hes happy with it. Ive also started doing some commission builds for people. You earn money for doing something you love. Shouldnt everyone?

14
FlushPoke

Great article Matthew! With FatLace up the road from me hopefully there will be a screening near by! Im also surprised Nakai San hasn't done a Winston Cup tribute livery yet, they sure had some cool designs in the 80's. And lol at the kid with the helmet in the theater, looks like the youngest guy in the crowd so it figures he's the only one looking at his phone... darn kids lol.

15
Dean

Front row of the photo is a woman on her phone.
110% chance she was dragged there by her partner

Author16
Matthew Everingham

Cheers mate. I'm sure Mark will organize a screening at some point. Winston Cup RWB would look great! :d

17
Matt Jones

That's some nice photography there, Matt.

Author18
Matthew Everingham

Thank you buddy.

19
Jocko

Deep dish wheels and overfenders. On one model car. Is there more? What am I missing?

20
Vince

RWB = really wide body ;-)

21
Adam Komorowski

HA! I see some guys from Poland :) I've been there when two Polish RWB's were being built. I dragged my then 6-month old daughter (gotta start them early) to the garage and even spoke briefly with Nakai San.

Before that I was like, yeah, some cool Porshes with overfenders and stuff, pretty cool. But I was missing the whole point. And then you meet the guy, you see the whole process and you are hooked.

Great article by the way!

22
Ali

so is there any chance to watch the movie !?

Author23
Matthew Everingham

Keep an eye on rwb.film.

24
Rob Podell

I feel like that image with an upperclass white dude wearing a Ralph Lauren polo juxtaposed by Nakai wearing a weird hoodie and aviators really captures what's going on with RWB. A creative dude with some style has found a rich client-base ready and willing to butcher 911s. I say butcher because of the execution; no finishing on the raw edges of metal; no rust prevention, just fuck it, cut things off and screw things on.

What a joke. I've seen honda civic bodykits installed with more attention to detail; if this guy took the same approach on a Del Sol we'd all be laughing at him.

25
joe

It definitely wouldn't happen without the underlying mystique of the the Porsche. My problem is that it slapping a body-kit on a Porsche is not 'developing' a car. It doesn't do much to make the car better really. It's a barely functional aero kit. That's all it really is. The rest is that that *cult of personality* shit that is part of celebrity culture.

26
fsda

i'd like it if it werent cutting up/ruining (if you prefer that term) classics

27
ReallyForeverAlone

I would much prefer a RWB car over some stanced 964.

28
Automotive obsession

RWB's Greatest https://youtu.be/-HrZb8FSwuc

29
Gtti

the spirit on this man really moves me

30
Alberto

I really love these photos, how can I get it in high resolution? If it's possible...haha
Thanks for the article! Awesome!

31
Steve

Please keep this man away from my 911.

32
Brian

I'm not sure the zero f*cks attitude is present. He cares for how these kits fit to the point that he installs them in person, brings his own equipment to ensure quality. I think that is a LOT of f*cks are given to something seemingly mundane as a body kit which is what makes it admirable, to discount that from what he does is insulting. I think that terminology had its heyday a while ago and probably needs to be allowed to die. A simple search shows a zero f*cks accord, zero f*cks cressida, zero f*cks miata, zero f*cks fiesta, so little f*cks to give about so many cars... basically a cheesy staple every youtuber has a zero f*cks video, a top 10 things I hate about my car, and a "you won't believe this..." video.

As a collective I think you guys are better then that.

Author33
Matthew Everingham

I'm referring to the 'Zero F#cks' Nakai-san gives to people's opinions on his work, his way of doing things and his lifestyle. Which registers right down there next to Old School Rockstars and Robert Downy Jr in the 90's on the F#ckometer.

34
Richard Clayderman

F*esta, M*ata, etc

35
Richard Clayderman

ＷＩＤＥ ＰＯＲＳＣＨＥ

