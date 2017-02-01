SHARE Exploring The Grand National Roadster Show

Exploring The Grand National Roadster Show

EVENT COVERAGE
By
1st February 2017 0 Comments
Exploring The Grand National Roadster Show
Automotive Tradition

For as great as the Grand National Roadster Show is, I’ve always felt its name was a little misleading. Sure, open top hot rods and custom cars are a very important part of the show, but there’s so much more to the GNRS than just roadsters.

I suppose when your event has been going strong for 68 years there’s no reason to change things, and the thousands of people that pass through the gates every January certainly know what they are coming for.

2017-GNRS-Mike-Garrett-54 copy

With hundreds of cars of spread across its multiple indoor halls and even more on display outside, the GNRS is actually one of the most diverse car shows of its kind. It’s a place where one can enjoy everything from exotic show cars to humble daily drivers and rat rods.

2017-GNRS-Mike-Garrett-303 copy

Helping this year’s show were ideal weather conditions; it was one of the perfect Southern California days with clear blue skies, temps in the 70s and stunning views of the snow-capped San Gabriel mountains. No doubt this had a positive effect on show attendance, especially considering the rainy winter California has had so far. So without further ado, let’s take a look around the show.

  • 2017-GNRS-Mike-Garrett-65 copy
  • 2017-GNRS-Mike-Garrett-44 copy
  • 2017-GNRS-Mike-Garrett-61 copy
  • 2017-GNRS-Mike-Garrett-47 copy

One of my first stops was the Suede Palace, which is home to all things from the traditional side of hot rodding. And not just the cars, but the fashion and music as well.

2017-GNRS-Mike-Garrett-43 copy

Sure, the rockabilly tunes and vintage hairstyles are cool, but for me it’s the cars that do all the talking. Machines like Rich Robert’s stripped-down ’32 Ford with Flathead power.

2017-GNRS-Mike-Garrett-50 copy

Another cool thing about the Suede Palace is seeing the cars that aren’t afraid to show their age, like this Plymouth Woodie known as ‘Shipwrecked’.

2017-GNRS-Mike-Garrett-51 copy

It’s one thing to see 70-year-old paint and metal that’s been left untouched, but seeing an unrestored Woodie is something else. This is patina at a whole new level.

2017-GNRS-Mike-Garrett-67 copy

One of the great things about the GNRS compared to other car shows held in Southern California is the number of cars that come from out of state. The Pacific Northwest had a strong representation this year, including this ’30 Model A pickup out of Washington.

Beautiful Roadsters & More
2017-GNRS-Mike-Garrett-252 copy

We already covered this year’s America’s Most Beautiful Roadster winner, but some of the other builds that were competing for the award should not go without mention.

2017-GNRS-Mike-Garrett-264 copy

Here’s Shawn Killion’s ’28 Lincoln Roadster, which is built in a decidedly traditional style with a 331ci Chrysler Hemi V8 providing the power.

2017-GNRS-Mike-Garrett-258 copy

Moving in a more muscle car-influenced direction, here we have Don Lindfors’ ‘Boss 32′ Roadster Pickup which is powered by a Weber-fed Ford 351.

2017-GNRS-Mike-Garrett-249 copy

Timeless. That’s how I’d describe a build like Gordon Gray’s black-on-black Flathead-powered ’32 Roadster out of British Columbia, Canada. It’s just one more entry in one of the most diverse AMBR fields in years.

2017-GNRS-Mike-Garrett-231 copy

Customs also get plenty of love at the GNRS, and when it comes to building them few do it better than John D’Agostino who brought out a beautiful coach-built ’58 Packard known as ‘Rita’.

2017-GNRS-Mike-Garrett-230 copy

Less extravagant, but equally beautiful was Eddie Tovar’s ’49 Mercury which lets its ground-scraping stance speak for itself.

2017-GNRS-Mike-Garrett-226 copy

Despite the radical bubble-top conversion and space age styling of Victor Cacho’s showstopper, I like that you can still clearly identify the ’62 Ford Thunderbird that it’s based on.

2017-GNRS-Mike-Garrett-178 copy

With the aforementioned picture-perfect weather, the outdoor cruise-in area was packed this year, and not just with show cars either.

2017-GNRS-Mike-Garrett-175 copy

Case in point, this ’59 Chevy Wagon dumped on wires and proudly sporting multi-colored, less-than-perfect bodywork. From the big-buck to the low-buck, everyone is welcome in Pomona.

  • 2017-GNRS-Mike-Garrett-176 copy
  • 2017-GNRS-Mike-Garrett-177 copy

While the Corvair has always had its cult fans, it seems like more and more customizers are now embracing Chevy’s air-cooled machine. I fully support this movement and look forward to seeing a lot more Corvair builds in the future.

History On Display
2017-GNRS-Mike-Garrett-245 copy

One of my favorite parts of the GNRS is seeing the historic custom builds that have been unearthed and restored to their original form. Here’s a heavily modified ’49 Ford Convertible known as the ‘Shampoo Truck’.

2017-GNRS-Mike-Garrett-248 copy

Originally built in the early 1950s, the Ford was chopped, sectioned, converted to pickup bed and fitted with Cadillac V8.

2017-GNRS-Mike-Garrett-241 copy

Another historic machine that made an appearance was Ed ‘Big Daddy’ Roth’s original ’56 Ford F100 shop truck which was just given a fresh restoration at the hands of Galpin Auto Sports’ Dave Shuten.

2017-GNRS-Mike-Garrett-299 copy

Elsewhere, my eye was caught by a couple of really cool Mopar builds, the first being Darren Moore’s ’68 Charger which was packing a 572ci Hemi V8 up front. There’s just something about that understated green paint and the basic steel wheels.

2017-GNRS-Mike-Garrett-300 copy

Also green and also Hemi-powered was this ’65 Dart out of Alabama. This one’s got a Gen III 392 with a ProCharger and a whole bunch of trick one-off parts. Maybe I’m just biased towards the Mopar A-Body?

2017-GNRS-Mike-Garrett-180 copy

Race car fans would have also found a lot to like at this year’s show. Here’s the ‘El Cid’ Shelby Cobra Dragonsnake, which unlike most Cobras was one of five built for action on the drag strip rather than a road course.

2017-GNRS-Mike-Garrett-217 copy

Or for something a little bit different, how about a USAC Sprint Car from 1978? It’s scary and beautiful all at the same time.

2017-GNRS-Mike-Garrett-57 copy

There’s plenty more to come from the 2017 Grand National Roadster Show including plenty of car spotlights and a look at a special showcase dedicated to the ’55-’57 Chevy, so keep an eye out for those.

Mike Garrett
Instagram: japanifornia
mike@speedhunters.com

Cutting Room Floor
2017-GNRS-Mike-Garrett-5 copy
2017-GNRS-Mike-Garrett-61 copy
2017-GNRS-Mike-Garrett-143 copy
2017-GNRS-Mike-Garrett-170 copy
2017-GNRS-Mike-Garrett-171 copy
2017-GNRS-Mike-Garrett-183 copy
2017-GNRS-Mike-Garrett-211 copy
2017-GNRS-Mike-Garrett-212 copy
2017-GNRS-Mike-Garrett-214 copy
2017-GNRS-Mike-Garrett-215 copy
2017-GNRS-Mike-Garrett-224 copy
2017-GNRS-Mike-Garrett-243 copy
2017-GNRS-Mike-Garrett-242 copy
2017-GNRS-Mike-Garrett-238 copy
2017-GNRS-Mike-Garrett-235 copy
2017-GNRS-Mike-Garrett-233 copy
2017-GNRS-Mike-Garrett-297 copy
2017-GNRS-Mike-Garrett-306 copy
2017-GNRS-Mike-Garrett-307 copy
ADVERTISEMENT

Comments

1 comments
  Livefyre
Newest | Oldest

OFFICIAL SPEEDHUNTERS SUPPLIERS