This Week’s Video Round Up

Another big week of Speedhunting is about to begin, but before we get stuck right into that it’s time to take a quick look at some of our favorite videos from the past seven days.

Let’s start with a new clip from Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT…

A brand new race car’s very first competition outing is always a testing time, and just finishing the event or being mildly competitive could be seen as a total success. For Toyota and rallying great Tommi Mäkinen, however, their return to the WRC couldn’t have gone much better.

A quarter of a century ago, McLaren took supercar performance to new heights. Behind the wheel of a McLaren F1, Andy Wallace set a new road car top speed record of more than 240mph, and this new short film from the British manufacturer celebrates that achievement on its 25-year anniversary.

One of the most talked about unofficial side events to this year’s Tokyo Auto Salon was a meet held by Super Street, Hardcore Tokyo and Falken USA, in Odaiba. Dino has a full wrap up of what went down at the ‘Fresh Tokyo’ meet in the coming week, but in the meantime you can check out this highlights clip from Performance Cars.