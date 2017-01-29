This Week’s Video Round Up

Another big week of Speedhunting is about to begin, but before we get stuck right into that it’s time to take a quick look at some of our favorite videos from the past seven days.
Let’s start with a new clip from Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT…
A brand new race car’s very first competition outing is always a testing time, and just finishing the event or being mildly competitive could be seen as a total success. For Toyota and rallying great Tommi Mäkinen, however, their return to the WRC couldn’t have gone much better.
A quarter of a century ago, McLaren took supercar performance to new heights. Behind the wheel of a McLaren F1, Andy Wallace set a new road car top speed record of more than 240mph, and this new short film from the British manufacturer celebrates that achievement on its 25-year anniversary.
One of the most talked about unofficial side events to this year’s Tokyo Auto Salon was a meet held by Super Street, Hardcore Tokyo and Falken USA, in Odaiba. Dino has a full wrap up of what went down at the ‘Fresh Tokyo’ meet in the coming week, but in the meantime you can check out this highlights clip from Performance Cars.
To wrap things up this week we’ve got something a little different for you – a GM Holden Kingswood ute doing what it does best at the Tooradin Tractor Pull & Truck Show in Victoria, Australia. This tractor-pulling monster known as Dirty Deeds is powered by a 454ci big block V8 and features a seriously beefed-up driveline.
That’s all for now, but if you’ve caught a cool video in the last while, go ahead and share it in the comments section below.
The Speedhunters
Comments
I like how he's steering the ute in the hope the front will bob for long enough to make a steering correction!
Ah yes, the McLaren F1...the #1 car of my childhood and my favorite car of all time.
Who was watchig anything but the Daytona 24 this weekend!?!?
