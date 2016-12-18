What We’ve Been Watching

Next Chapter >

Our final week of Speedhunting before the holiday season kicks off is about to start, but before that happens, it’s time to take a quick look at some of the videos we’ve been watching over the past seven days.

First up, it’s a brand new clip from Krispy Media…

Built out of Titan Motorsports in Florida, RWB Kyou-Kishi (translation: Fighting Knight) is one of latest creations by Mr RAUH-Welt Begriff himself, Akira Nakai. For this build, the filmmaking talents of Chris Petruccio, aka Krispy, were called upon once again, and the result is a 22-minute 4K documentary that’s well worth your viewing time.

‘Car of the Year’ group tests have been a staple feature of automotive magazines since forever, but one of the best – and most respected – is the shootout put together by Evo in the UK. With 12 cars, 7 judges and 5 day’s worth of driving, it’s a big undertaking, and this almost-half-hour-long film takes you behind the scenes with the greatest driving machines of 2016.

The Donut Media crew has brought us a ton of cool videos over the course of the year, and Three Days with a Champion adds a another to the list. This short film follows Formula D driver Chris Forsberg at Irwindale Speedway for the final round of the 2016 season – the event where he was crowned FD Pro champion for the third time.

Finally this week, it’s the latest stop-motion animation from Ford Europe’s Snowkhana series, aptly titled Snowkhana 5. Once again, the name alone should give you some idea of what to expect from this festive clip, but seeing is really believing, because this is epic.

That’s all for now, but as always, if you’ve watched a cool automotive-related video this week, don’t forget to share it with us in the comments section below.

The Speedhunters