Video Round Up: The SEMA Edition

It’s been a month since the halls of the Las Vegas Convention Center were overrun with the latest and greatest from the automotive aftermarket and the more than 160,000 folks who turned out to do business at the 2016 SEMA Show.

Now that the dust has settled, we’re seeing more wrap-up videos appearing online, so we thought it only right to dedicate this week’s Round Up to the biggest industry show of the year. And what better way to get things started than with a clip from the Specialty Equipment Market Association itself…

This year’s SEMA Show was extra special for the fact that it was celebrating its 50th anniversary, and in this short documentary-style video both recent and original attendees share their thoughts on what the event means to them.

Next up, it’s Rotiform‘s parent company, MHT Wheels’ look at the event and some of the cars and trucks wearing its products with pride.

We probably don’t need to tell you that Toyo Tires had a huge presence at this year’s SEMA Show, and this nicely shot and edited clip gives you a look at some of the stand-outs.

Finally, we have an event introspective from our friends at CSF, which delves into how everything comes together and the week spent in Las Vegas, also including a cameo appearance by one of our own.

