Happy Holidays From The Speedhunters

2016 has almost come to an end, and as ever it’s been a wild year of Speedhunting.

Our team has been busy bringing you the best coverage from the coolest events around the world as well as hunting out those builds that help push and evolve global car culture in so many directions.

Over the course of the next week, we’ll be rolling out our end of year retrospective stories and taking some time off to re-energize for the awesomeness that 2017 will no doubt bring.

On behalf of the entire Speedhunters team, I’d like to take this opportunity to thank you for your continuous support and wish you all a great holiday season and a Happy New Year!

55SHズ

Dino Dalle Carbonare

Editor In Chief

Instagram: speedhunters_dino

dino@speedhunters.com

Digital Illustration by Khyzyl Saleem