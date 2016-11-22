SHARE Why Subaru Stood Out

22nd November 2016 0 Comments
It’s simple, really. In its formative years, Subaru stood out by making different and quirky cars; nothing else looked quite like them and of course they all boasted all-wheel drive.

The ’80s saw Subaru try really hard to get a foothold on the market, and in creating an identity for itself it wasn’t scared of experimentation.

It was during this time period that the Alcyone (also known as the Subaru XT and Subaru Vortex in international markets) was born. It was a big, angular wedge of a car, a coupe built to mix comfort with sporty handling, something that a lot of other Japanese manufacturers were doing at the time. Toyota had the Soarer, Nissan the Leopard, Mazda the Cosmo and Subaru had to have a go too. And looking at this thing you have to be glad it did.

People were poring over the Alcyone at the weekend’s Old Timer show in Odaiba, Tokyo. It’s a car you just don’t see often these days, and this one in particular has been given a decent static drop and a set of SSR Formula Mesh wheels to set it off nicely. Under that pointy nose sits either the ER27, a 148hp naturally aspirated 2.7-liter flat-six, or the EA82 a 119 HP 1.8-liter turbo like on this car, both powering all four wheels.

I loved how the interior has been kept stock with the sort of plush and curiously-styled seats that Japanese manufacturers were known for 30-odd years ago. Of course, it rocks a digital dashboard too, and is topped off with a two-spoke steering wheel which looked like it could have borrowed its styling from a Citroën.

These days Subaru has become a more mainstream brand; its vehicles sell well in important markets and therefore it sees no more need to experiment and innovate to make itself noticed. But I for one would love to see a new version of the Alcyone’s successor, the ’90s SVX. I’m sure Subaru would once again be able to create something totally different from the norm.

Dino Dalle Carbonare
Instagram: speedhunters_dino
dino@speedhunters.com

otar
otar

they should take their 6 cylinder (EZ36D) and build a rear-engined awd 2 door m3 killer. 

keelerrobb
keelerrobb

Too bad Subaru is so cookie cutter nowadays. :(


Thommo
Thommo

Subaru, I think, was the Citeron of Japan in its early days.. unusual styling.. Even in the small details.

speedhunters_dino
speedhunters_dino moderator

@Thommo Absolutely, well put, totally agree. Only difference is Citroën still strives to create "different" and unusual car, Subaru has been Toyota-ized in a big way. Pity, a real pity...

Jamaur
Jamaur

That's one of my BIGGEST disappointments by SUBARU this merger with toyota which I think is ridiculous and should have NEVER happened. I agree with you Dino on the term 'toyota-ized' you couldn't be more correct. Toyota copied even the very color (identity) that SUBBIE is know for which acquired name Subaru-blue over the years.....kmt. 😡

EvolveWRC
EvolveWRC

I'm actually looking for an SVX to buy in the near future, they're very cheap and very rare, also good looking, reliable, and have good MPG. Why not? Some day they will be considered classics.

speedhunters_dino
speedhunters_dino moderator

@EvolveWRC Absolutely. Pretty affordable in Japan too, if I had a warehouse to fill out I've would have gotten and SVX, along with one of these Alcyones

JakWhite
JakWhite

gran turismo... you have 52 million different s2000's and MX5's but not this?! whaaaaaat


JakWhite
JakWhite

Would you just look at that steering wheel?! How cool is that.

Jamaur
Jamaur

SUBBIE is my ALL time greatest regardless of the other brands out there. Subbie has always known to be different and unique that's what I love about the brand... Never followed another brand but other brands follow them...just research it and you'll see for yourself; brands you never would do such a thing but amazingly, "yes they did." The six (6) star general is a street trendsetter...rumbles....pppssssssshhhhhh!!!

Jamaur
Jamaur

Dino as much as I would want to agree with you in some instances, but why have they lost it? (Your thought)

forestersg6
forestersg6

Need to see more subie love on Speedhunters! specifically, the Bajas, Brats and Foresters..

rebounder43
rebounder43

I could have sworn I've seen a brat here before but they should be rare since they weren't created for the Japanese market to begin with.

forestersg6
forestersg6

Another great post, Dino. I've actually never seen an Alcyone in person. I've seen a few on Craigslist a few states away, though. Seen plenty of SVX's, though. I guess living in Michigan, which, being not only part of the rust belt, but also where GM, Ford and Chrysler are based, the older imports are harder to come by.

keithnmeasures
keithnmeasures

My favourite car from subaru! Thank you for featuring this Dino.


The wide bolt pattern looks so strange on those meshies


One complaint though, not enough pics!!

speedhunters_dino
speedhunters_dino moderator

@keithnmeasures Great to hear this car went down so well! Yeah it's worthy of a feature almost, would have love a gander at the engine! Car had a Stance Nation award in the back seat so it's been around

Anthony959rs
Anthony959rs

This has to be the coolest car ever from Subaru!

Gotta love the cockpit design for no reason, especially that joystick shifter!

Sadly they'll never make these today...

Gary89
Gary89

I'd like to see a cool, light weight, awd, 2 door suby. These last two gen wrx are to heavy and performance is crap. Most exciting thing from suby is the brz :/

johnbezt
johnbezt

A clean svx is still a head turner.

speedhunters_dino
speedhunters_dino moderator

@johnbezt It sure is, I've seen a couple recently and remember thinking why on earth didn't I like it when it first came out 

Gianluca FairladyZ
Gianluca FairladyZ

in Switzerland we had the Subaru SVX which was the equivalent of the Alycone. I found it was an interesting car.

Javi CM_turbo 21
Javi CM_turbo 21

As Bogdan_Samoletsky said, the engine must be the 1.8 turbo EA82T. Flat 6 engine models had a different and larger front bumper to fit the radiator, had wheels with 5 holes, and never had digital cluster or hood scop! But it's cool to see an Alcyone at a car show, thank you very much for posting this article.

Bogdan_Samoletsky
Bogdan_Samoletsky

Beautiful car! I love it! And beautiful images. 

But I think this one is with 1,8 turbo engine (the hole on the bonnet - predecessor of well-known subaru's hood scop marks it) EA82T. As I know ER27 were presented only on American market and were without hole on the bonnet, on Japanese market there were only EA82 and EA82T.

