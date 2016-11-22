Why Subaru Stood Out

It’s simple, really. In its formative years, Subaru stood out by making different and quirky cars; nothing else looked quite like them and of course they all boasted all-wheel drive.
The ’80s saw Subaru try really hard to get a foothold on the market, and in creating an identity for itself it wasn’t scared of experimentation.
It was during this time period that the Alcyone (also known as the Subaru XT and Subaru Vortex in international markets) was born. It was a big, angular wedge of a car, a coupe built to mix comfort with sporty handling, something that a lot of other Japanese manufacturers were doing at the time. Toyota had the Soarer, Nissan the Leopard, Mazda the Cosmo and Subaru had to have a go too. And looking at this thing you have to be glad it did.
People were poring over the Alcyone at the weekend’s Old Timer show in Odaiba, Tokyo. It’s a car you just don’t see often these days, and this one in particular has been given a decent static drop and a set of SSR Formula Mesh wheels to set it off nicely. Under that pointy nose sits either the ER27, a 148hp naturally aspirated 2.7-liter flat-six, or the EA82 a 119 HP 1.8-liter turbo like on this car, both powering all four wheels.
I loved how the interior has been kept stock with the sort of plush and curiously-styled seats that Japanese manufacturers were known for 30-odd years ago. Of course, it rocks a digital dashboard too, and is topped off with a two-spoke steering wheel which looked like it could have borrowed its styling from a Citroën.
These days Subaru has become a more mainstream brand; its vehicles sell well in important markets and therefore it sees no more need to experiment and innovate to make itself noticed. But I for one would love to see a new version of the Alcyone’s successor, the ’90s SVX. I’m sure Subaru would once again be able to create something totally different from the norm.
Just an FYI that the car could also be had in FWD configuration in the 'States-- and was much quicker this way with a five-speed.
Speaking of XT6s, here's one with a Magnuson blower and a Stack cluster. Really :D. This was an odd find at my favorite BMW shop:
they should take their 6 cylinder (EZ36D) and build a rear-engined awd 2 door m3 killer.
Too bad Subaru is so cookie cutter nowadays. :(
Subaru, I think, was the Citeron of Japan in its early days.. unusual styling.. Even in the small details.
@Thommo Absolutely, well put, totally agree. Only difference is Citroën still strives to create "different" and unusual car, Subaru has been Toyota-ized in a big way. Pity, a real pity...
That's one of my BIGGEST disappointments by SUBARU this merger with toyota which I think is ridiculous and should have NEVER happened. I agree with you Dino on the term 'toyota-ized' you couldn't be more correct. Toyota copied even the very color (identity) that SUBBIE is know for which acquired name Subaru-blue over the years.....kmt. 😡
I'm actually looking for an SVX to buy in the near future, they're very cheap and very rare, also good looking, reliable, and have good MPG. Why not? Some day they will be considered classics.
@EvolveWRC Absolutely. Pretty affordable in Japan too, if I had a warehouse to fill out I've would have gotten and SVX, along with one of these Alcyones
gran turismo... you have 52 million different s2000's and MX5's but not this?! whaaaaaat
@JakWhite hahaha sooooo true!
Would you just look at that steering wheel?! How cool is that.
Love it! Great find, Dino!
@beach_samurai Yeah, probably the car that stood out the most at the show!
SUBBIE is my ALL time greatest regardless of the other brands out there. Subbie has always known to be different and unique that's what I love about the brand... Never followed another brand but other brands follow them...just research it and you'll see for yourself; brands you never would do such a thing but amazingly, "yes they did." The six (6) star general is a street trendsetter...rumbles....pppssssssshhhhhh!!!
@Jamaur Yeah but they've so lost it
Dino as much as I would want to agree with you in some instances, but why have they lost it? (Your thought)
Need to see more subie love on Speedhunters! specifically, the Bajas, Brats and Foresters..
@forestersg6 Never seen a Baja or Brats in Japan. Foresters plenty!
I could have sworn I've seen a brat here before but they should be rare since they weren't created for the Japanese market to begin with.
Another great post, Dino. I've actually never seen an Alcyone in person. I've seen a few on Craigslist a few states away, though. Seen plenty of SVX's, though. I guess living in Michigan, which, being not only part of the rust belt, but also where GM, Ford and Chrysler are based, the older imports are harder to come by.
@forestersg6 Thanks man. "Rust belt" <<--- made me laugh
My favourite car from subaru! Thank you for featuring this Dino.
The wide bolt pattern looks so strange on those meshies
One complaint though, not enough pics!!
@keithnmeasures Great to hear this car went down so well! Yeah it's worthy of a feature almost, would have love a gander at the engine! Car had a Stance Nation award in the back seat so it's been around
This has to be the coolest car ever from Subaru!
Gotta love the cockpit design for no reason, especially that joystick shifter!
Sadly they'll never make these today...
@Anthony959rs So true on both counts!
Comment because Subaru on SH!
@bluestreaksti We need to hunt down more cool builds!
Soooo eighties!
@abezzegh87 Love it! haha
I'd like to see a cool, light weight, awd, 2 door suby. These last two gen wrx are to heavy and performance is crap. Most exciting thing from suby is the brz :/
@Gary89 Keep the dream alive
A clean svx is still a head turner.
@johnbezt It sure is, I've seen a couple recently and remember thinking why on earth didn't I like it when it first came out
in Switzerland we had the Subaru SVX which was the equivalent of the Alycone. I found it was an interesting car.
As Bogdan_Samoletsky said, the engine must be the 1.8 turbo EA82T. Flat 6 engine models had a different and larger front bumper to fit the radiator, had wheels with 5 holes, and never had digital cluster or hood scop! But it's cool to see an Alcyone at a car show, thank you very much for posting this article.
@Javi CM_turbo 21 Thanks for the correction
This podcast about Subaru's advertising campaigns might be of interest to some of you that weren't aware...
http://www.npr.org/sections/money/2016/10/14/497958151/episode-729-when-subaru-came-out
Beautiful car! I love it! And beautiful images.
But I think this one is with 1,8 turbo engine (the hole on the bonnet - predecessor of well-known subaru's hood scop marks it) EA82T. As I know ER27 were presented only on American market and were without hole on the bonnet, on Japanese market there were only EA82 and EA82T.
@Bogdan_Samoletsky Yep and 4x140 was only on EA82/T 1.8 litre. ER27 had 5x100.