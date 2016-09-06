Why I’ll Never Buy An AE86

I’ll never buy an AE86.
I can’t ever see a situation in the future where a Hachiroku would make me part with my own money for one. Yet, here I was at an event dedicated to the famous AE86 just a few weeks ago. Am I a hypocrite for this? I don’t think so, but I will try to explain.
I had completely forgotten about the event happening, the event in question being 86 Fest at Mondello Park. I hadn’t forgotten it out of absolute ignorance or anything, I think time has just been getting away from me lately. I was planning on driving home for a weekend visit to my folks in the south of Ireland, when I checked a couple of Facebook status updates which reminded me about the event.
Seeing as my route home takes me straight past Mondello Park, it would have been rude not to call in for a quick look around.
I do appreciate the AE86 and I get why they have the following that they do. They’re affordable, reliable, with a good engine in an FR layout. They have character in spades too, along with a good chassis. I would never say that they’re not a good car. Quite the opposite.
I love the variety in them too; Levin, Trueno, Corolla GT Coupe, notchbacks and hatchbacks. I love the different approaches that owners take and the dedication that some commit to keeping theirs an all-Toyota affair. I like when some step outside tradition too.
But still, I won’t ever buy one.Paddock Walk
Whilst this event also featured a live track, I decided to concentrate on the paddock side of things in an attempt to better understand the fascination with the Hachiroku. It’s not my intention here to offend any owners, rather I’m just trying to figure out something for myself. The AE86 has achieved such a status amongst the car community, that you’re often shouted down when trying to discuss their merits and drawbacks. Seeing as no one can shout at me – yet – I guess this is a good a place as any to articulate and explore my own thoughts on the car.
When it comes to the AE86 in Ireland, there are two very distinct and different camps. On one side you have the JDM lovers, and on the other the guys and girls who prefer the original Irish and UK specification. It’s quite amusing to an outsider, as these camps are so divided that you would think that they were talking about two different cars.
The Irish or UK spec is based on the Corolla GT Coupe, which was officially sold here when new. Modifications and customisation are strictly limited with this style. Original bodywork with Minilite or Superlite-type wheels are the staples, while optional extras include rally-style spotlights, mudflaps and even a CB aerial. You might laugh, but these are taken very seriously and often fetch overwhelming amounts of money when they go up for sale.
You will be more familiar with the JDM approach, it’s a style that’s replicated around the world. If I had to come down in one camp or the other, it would be the JDM side without doubt. The variety and individualism appeals to me.
This notchback in particular was a tough looking car and probably a personal favourite of the day. There was a pretty special Trueno present too, but I’ll save that for a separate spotlight.
Track time was divided between drift and grip sessions, which was reflected by the cars in the paddock. I was surprised though at the even balance for either session, considering the huge popularity of drifting in Ireland.
This Trueno – which I don’t think I got any closer to – has a pretty illustrious history here. Originally, it was Eric O’Sullivan’s Rockstar-liveried Levin which absolutely decimated all during its championship-winning season way back when. It’s been through a few owners since, but it’s great to see the S2000-powered car being used as intended.
I found this Levin hanging out behind the pit building. The red-over-black colour combination along with the white RAYS Volk Racing TE37s is a fairly timeless look.
There were familiar faces too, including Chris Gray from AE86 World’s sublime Levin, which we spotlighted at Japfest last year.
The balance between JDM and Irish/UK spec cars was heavily weighted towards the Japanese side of things, which ranged from engine swapped drift cars to humble and simple presentations. Bonus points if you can identify the previously spotlighted AE86 lurking somewhere in this photo, which isn’t the aforementioned silver Levin.Back On Topic
When it comes down to it, as much as I like AE86s, my attitude still hasn’t changed with regards to ever owning one. I just think that they’re in a strange place at the moment. They were always billed as an affordable car that anyone could enjoy for relatively small outlay, but these days the humble Hachi isn’t a cheap car anymore.
They’re actually pretty expensive, and parts are getting harder to come by too, which in turn means that the cars are going move even further beyond the reach of a lot of us. It’s fine if you already own one, but to get onto the first step of the AE86 ownership ladder is getting more and more difficult.
A good Levin or Trueno will now comfortably set you back the cost of a good E46 BMW M3 now – in Ireland, at least. An M3 is a lot more car for your money too, although they are hard to compare if truth be told. If you want similar attributes to the AE86, a Mazda MX-5/Miata can be picked up for a fraction of the price whilst still delivering cheap, fun motoring.
I really don’t want this to be interpreted as an AE86 bashing, it’s more of an observation of the current state of affairs. I just don’t think I could ever justify the premium that the Hachiroku now commands.
Maybe we’ve reached peak popularity for the AE86 and prices will begin to fall? I somehow doubt that. Their numbers can only dwindle further, which in turn will continue to drive prices up.
Maybe it’s a good thing that they’re expensive? If you’re willing to pay the current rates for a good one, you would have to really want one and logic would dictate that you would care for it and treat it well. This is a good thing, right?
I’ll never buy one, but I really hope people continue to cherish them and create new builds for many, many years to come.
No matter what though, I’ll always respect the AE86. You should too.
Paddy McGrath
Instagram: pmcgphotos
Twitter: pmcgphotos
paddy@speedhunters.com
Comments
For the price of a 30 year old Hachi, you can get a 2-3x more powerful and robust and larger BMW, what's the question..
Excellent article!
Odd, however, as the prices you speak of don`t really match up with my own experience at all.
Here in Norway, where no AE86 was ever sold new from Toyota, we have maybe 30 of them?
4000 quid for a vintage rally gr.A AE86, and around 1000 for a fairly rusted one which can be easily fixed with maybe 50 quid worth of steel plating and materials, 100E for complete poly bushing kit, 200E for brake overhaul etc.
In addition I get 16v 4A-GE`s for 100-350 quids, and transmissions for around 100-150 quid or add a Celica-Supra transmission (capable of 500whp) or a Ford Sierra transmission etc for a fair bit more in terms of conversion kits, (but you have something that lasts).
A genuine AE86 rear axle is what I consider the most expensive parts, whether they be 6,7" Zenki axle or 7,2" Kouki axle commanding around 700 quid but can easily be gotten around by sourcing a TA60 rear axle (identical to 6,7" Zenki axle but with open diff and drum brakes) for around 50-100 quids.
Suspension components are no more expensive for AE86`s than any other cars, and if you have a welder you can even make your own equal length 4-link with boxes for the cost of no more than what you pay for 10 gauge steel, some bolts, nuts, lock washers and a bit of drawing on some paper.
I can go on all day, the point is I don`t recognize my situation (and remember I`m in Dry-AE86 land) what so ever.
The only really expensive parts seem to be the JDM-style instrument clusters and those Redlines but it`s not like there are no other cars that command such prices for special items either.
wish i could pulled one out from a car graveyard in japan
I agree on the price thing, but even then, aren't we all car guys to begin with and buy cars that we don't really need. At the end of the of the day cars were just made to get us from point a to point b, if we were buying cars that made sense most of us would not own the cars we own. So the fact that the author wrote this article to begin with just leaves me with a lingering feeling that he does respect the 86 but just doesn't like them no matter the price. I guess my main point is why would you write an article explaining why you wouldn't buy a car and the drawbacks, gives me a feeling similar to when a "non-car-friend" throws shade for speding money on your car . There are plenty of cars that go for riduculus prices that make most of the mass just scratch their head and ask "WHY?!?!"
buy anyways great article and keep it up , this one got me thinking a little lol .
Agreed. Sloppy journalism.
AE86 is a dream to own, you don't put a price on something you love no matter what it is.
a good read, well I've to agree with you as my 86 project is ongoing still yes parts are so damn expensive a set of redline tail lights could cause you a kidney, but that's the whole point of it isn't it? of course it's trending but it is a life style too :)
ae86 is for man, thats why you'll never buy one. sissy boy
Years ago I bought a 1986 Corolla GTS coupe with a bunch of extras for 2500 bucks in 2003, various shells and cars thru 2007. Now I couldn't find a worthy shell for less then a grand. Great car, tons of character and a blast to drive. When looking for a new project I had to go s14, cheaper, faster, same open slate for mods but I have less in a fully built sr20 and pretty much a brand new car for less then a 20v swapped coupe. Great car but doubt I will ever own one again and it does hold a special place in my heart but I'll never own one again.
Awesome article and great photos.
I agree with you 100%. Rotaries here in Australia especially RX3 sedans and RX2 coupes are on the up and up and are now getting out of reach also.
I agree with the author entirely on why it's hard to justify purchasing a 86. I remember these cars when they were new. And frankly, with the exception of rallying in japan and other parts of the world, and later drifting - thanks to Initial D - This cars sole appeal has been CHEAP RWD motoring. That's it. It was never the fastest. It's definitely not the best handling car, nor is it even that cost effective for modification.
It was always a old school economy car that just happened to be a hold out to old tech RWD engineering. Because it was produced in abundant numbers, and extremely cheap, it was embraced by funds strapped enthusiast. Now, thanks to time and attrition, the supply is being exhausted and all of it's "budget" attributes have flown out of the window.
The venerable 86 is now a toy for lifestylers and collectors; not budget driving enthusiast. The era and context that made the Hachi so appealing is over.
I'm not willing to pay a premium for a reminder of a time when [if you were broke] a Hachi was the answer. Especially when we now have used Miatas, 350z, G35/Skylines, 90s V8 F-Bodys, V8 Mustangs, S2000s, 80s-mid 90s 3 Series, and etc. to beat on for far less money, with far more performance potential.
No hate for the car, it's appeal and desirability have forced it out of the market that made it appealing in the 1st place.
I started drifting in a miata, had various 240sx backup drift cars along the way, and finally stumbled across an affordable AE86. After blowing up every type of 4AG known to man, I was fed up and parted it out for 7k USD, not counting the shell.. They are crazy expensive every step of the way.
I've since gone back to miatas (and still my backup 240 ^^). They're newer, more reliable (in the real world, not the hypothetical one), and way cheaper to drift. You pretty much just buy coils and you're ready to go drive, assuming you find an example with an LSD (it doesn't raise the price any so you might as well). The difference maker is that you can still buy miatas from the now-aging original owners that actually maintained them like normal human beings, and SO many of them are out there for the picking.
The AE86 has loads of charm, and it pains me to sit inside one since I love the interior so much, but as a car you wanna drive everyday and beat on, it's just way overpriced for what you get. Not to mention that another charming feature, the solid rear end, will make you wish you had IRS.
You use the word 'whilst' too much in your articles. Although your pictures make up for it.
@PlumsauceAP1 Whilst I appreciate your criticism, I could only find two instances of 'whilst' whilst re-reading the story. Whilst.
Some good points in this Paddy, and as always some lovely photo's too. As a Ma61 Celica Supra owner for the past 8 years and mixing with the Corolla boys, iv'e been taken aback by the rising cost of these old live axle ae86's. I suppose they are akin to mk1 /2 Ford escorts and Lotus sunbeams now both in rising value and driving experience so was only a matter of time till average cars started hitting £8 - 10,000. A good supply of aftermarket parts and replacement panels will keep them on the roads, but i have to say compared to my old celica supra - the Corolla is a bit too poverty spec for my liking - and tbh, the vast majority of the general public think it's a Trueno with wide arches anyhow!
@Shiredrifter Nice! great to see one of these Supras being well loved. When these Were new, nobody preferred a 86 to a Supra. Funny how time and perception has changed. Now a contemporary 80s Supra is the "budget" ride.
Happening with every other retro/vintage Japanese car
we can't be friends then Paddy....my heart aches
Prices of AE86 are crazy in Malaysia too, you actually can get a recon Civic Type R FD2 with the similar price :P
In the 5th photo I saw the Sapphire cossie before I saw the 86 😂
At least a lot of you are lucky to be able to get your hands on one 'fairly easy' if talking couple or a few years back. Gentleman's agreement cars have always been expensive in Indonesia.
If you read Blake's story on JVWF, he mentioned that import things meet three hundred percent tax duty here. There's certainly some truth about it. 2015 S550 EcoBoost, for example, cost five times more than on 'States. If not surprising enough, S-chassis or maybe AE86 generally sold around USD 75000 (today's rate). You might found a few old guy that's not common to internet selling them for probably eight to ten times less, but you'd guess its hard to find one.
What suck here is that its illegal to import used cars from anywhere in the world; or from some rumours i heard that you could only if you're willing to pay a lot. But of course, we'd rather to grab a newer M2 or a Cayman GT4 (which weirdly not too expensive).
None of us like old cars becoming more and more expensive, but that's how market works i guess. In a few years maybe we'll see old cars become cheaper, yet its uncertain.
Prices skyrocketing is not just an 86 thing. Someone has already mentioned the so-called drift tax, but I think we're reaching a point in which every 80/90's car which wasn't strictly a "mom's car" is seriously overpriced. For example, the M3 E36 has nearly doubled the price in the last two years in my country. Before that, the same happened to the M3 E30 and I guess the next one in line will be the E46 that you mention in your feature.
And Porsches... That's on a whole different level. A 964 being twice the price of a 996 is insane. I'm not even taking into account the 993, which will soon be more expensive than some actual supercars.
@smrpr Yes, this angers me very much since Im into BMW's. 10 years ago I dreamed about fixing up a e30 but now they are so mainstreamed I wouldnt do it. I dont want to be ''another e30 guy''. Everybody fucking has them. Sucks...
And you are right BMW prices are rising, go to any Stance based page and almost every car is BMW. I fucking despise it. You cannot be unique with bmw anymore. My dream car was e30 m3 and 10 yrs ago they went for 10 k. Some even under. Now its 30k +.
Its a great looking car but its not WORTH 30k. Not a chance. You can get 2 M3 e46's for that (for now haha).
I mean, some models have to depreciate, as sad as it seems, we will have to modify newer models :(( they lack charm but at least we will be comfy.
Also, people stop buying older bmws!!!!!!!!!!!!!
I agree with you Paddy. I had a dream of building a Nissan S13 Kouki Type X with a RB26 DET (pure porn I tell you) and the cost became so overwhelming it was ridiculous. I stopped the project sold off all the parts and the car (at a loss), bought me a Lexus IS 250 and a Porsche 944
I feel the car scene has become a rich mans game... that or you're completely bonkers to spend unjustified amounts of money on overpriced goods... but racing is something entirely different
@Ujean It was always a rich mans game. Problem is most of us grew up with tuning mags of the 90's and back then 90's cars were affordable.
Now every classic tuner car is becoming more expensive due to them being old-timers or just based off their legendary status in the car culture.
We have to look at newer cars. 2000+
Sure 2000-2010 doesnt beat the 90's as far as cult status cars goes, part due to the fact cars were more computerized end eco, and in part because its too early to tell. In next 5 years there will be more newer cars modded.
90's are the new 70's, few people drive 70's only the wealthy car nuts who are into old buckets. Same is happening to 90's. Cult status, overmemeing certain models - its all bringing the price up.
I noticed there is still things to be had in the 2000+, and when they become expensive we will move to 2010+.
It could be worse. At least we're going forwards. I would not like to tune and daily a model T.
@Mechanophile @Ujean Agree, although being a USDM guy, I don't get how anyone prefers 80s - 90s JDM or even non exotic Euro to the newer cars of the same type (M3, M5, GT-Rs, Supras, and Rally cars excepted).
Unlike early 70s and older American cars, the JDM and Euro stuff got better and faster with each successive generation. I'd be betting on 2000 and newer cars used market prices vs lamenting the end of cheap prices for obviously inferior 80s and early 90s cars.
**wondering if he would feel differently, if he already owned an AE86 on the cheap, and was about cash in**
@MPistol I'm fairly objective, TBH. I'd probably be laughing my way to the bank though, literally.
@Paddy McGrath @MPistol I'm saying! I still kick myself for not buying a 240sx in 1998 when I had the chance
@MPistol @Paddy McGrath We all say that. Forgetting that's even if we had bought one, we would have trashed it, or sold it for something else anyway. lol
Let alone currently owning one; and because of the increased value, refusing to sell.
A m3 is a lot of car alright but its still not a twincam
the twincam is the irish dream , driving one is like the first time every time and reignites my love of driving
Saying something is less desirable because of its price now is speculative ,
if the price is going up then you could say there is no better time to buy one !
@jshocks An MX5 will give you the same joy for a quarter of the price. People are also far more divided on the '86 than you might realise too. They've become a marmite car.
The obvious Canadian is puzzled over 'marmite'.
Honestly I'm inclined to agree with you Paddy. There is a world of other small RWD hatchback and coupe cars that could easily take the place of an AE86. These include but are not limited to
Nissan Silvia S12
Mitsubish Starion / Chrysler Conquest
Toyota Celica
Volvo 300 series (thanks @Speedman )
Porsche 924/944
Mazda RX7 (to a lesser degree)
Ford Mustang (Controversial I know)
And there are more out there. However, I will admit that the AE86 somehow transcends logic and commands an attention beyond it's humble build and I believe there is a romanticism applied thanks to Japanofiles and the popularity of Initial D. I can admit that I fell in love with the show and lusted after Takumi's car but in the end what the AE86 was portrayed as might have been a little embellished.
So to the AE86 fanatics, please keep loving what you do and to everyone else looking for something similar please look at my list above.
@PowerTryp Yip, the Porsche 944 is real value for money right now
I agree that the prices are way too high for them. You can buy so much more car for the money they cost. That being said, if you really love them, theyll be worth the cost. They're a car larger than life. They're bigger than 4 wheels and a motor. They're an icon. You are buying an icon for that premium.
I personally wouldnt buy one either even though you can get them relatively cheap here in Aus, especially when there are better bang for buck cars for what they cost.
I'll never buy one because they cost 15.000€, and for that money I can find a perfect M3 E36 for example.
@EvolveWRC e46 manual m3 even, at least in Europe. E36 has 2/5 ncap test :( After 25, I care about those.
Also look into torsional rigidity of cars you want.
I wouldn't buy any of the famous Japanese (or any famous car) for the same reason , they are overpriced !
@RDS 1968-1970 Dodge Charger anyone? It's TV and movie infamy is exactly why they cost too much and hard to find! It's like a self-licking ice cream.
Nice article as usual, Paddy :)
I personally think that JDM icons like the hachi-roku, the R34 GT-R, the Supra MKIV, the RX-7 FD or the NSX are going to be the next blue chip collector cars. Just look at the price tags of the first two GT-R gens. This trend can be compared to the current air-cooled Porsche trends. You won't get a decent luftgekühlten Porsche for under 100k anymore unless it's a targa or USDM/JDM car.
Don´t have money for AE86? Save some MR2 AW11 from rust death! You´ll have the same engine, you´ll be uniquie and if anything, their price will rise!
It's quite good fun to drive a slow car fast. It's even more fun to drive a cool, slow car fast. Love for your favorite chassis is a lot more than just 'posturing.' Vintage car guys know the feeling.
It'll happen to the s13s soon sadly
@4Forza Very true. Many S13's used to be dirt cheap in Aus but prices have gone up a fair bit already
nice photo Paddy
nice rides, ireland
ae86 IS villanous and will not be contained
"Bonus points if you can identify the previously spotlighted AE86 lurking somewhere in this photo".
Since you asked and no one else did it...
@Mitsuru Nailed it.