Project Purist: The Jaguar E-Type Built To Drift

I know, I know. Some of you are going to be upset.
But there’s no need to overreact. Before you gush fury and vitriol all over the comments section, you should really know a bit more about where this car came from, and why it’s really not as sacrilegious as you might think.
First, let’s build the scene. The Jaguar E-Type is undoubtedly one of the most important machines in the history of sports cars. Revealed at the Geneva Motor Show in 1961, the world went crazy for Malcolm Sayer’s creation, with its sleek curves and flowing body lines. Built in Britain, and offering a monocoque chassis, disc brakes, independent front and rear suspension, lively performance and a top speed of 150mph, the Jaguar was a world apart from anything else available at the time. It changed the future of sports cars, and had an important influence on how sports car design is approached, even today.
It cuts an instantly-recognisable silhouette that remains admired and coveted around the world. It’s the quintessential British sports car. There aren’t enough superlatives to do it justice – the long, swooping bonnet, its low, purposeful stance and carefully considered lines – the Jaguar E-Type is the embodiment of tasteful automotive design.
It’s been called the best British car ever, and one Enzo Ferrari was quoted as saying that the Jaguar E-Type was, in his opinion, “the most beautiful car in the world”. Kudos indeed.
Between 1961 and 1975, the E-Type was produced in reasonably high numbers, and were surprisingly affordable too. Over 70,000 E-Types were made during the car’s 14-year production life, and prices started at just over £2,200 – just shy of £40,000 in today’s money.
Fast forward to 2016 and the popularity and desirability of the E-Type has elevated the remaining models to a lofty status. Prices vary wildly depending on the exact specification and originality of the car in hand, but in this day and age you can expect to pay between £60,000 and £250,000 depending on condition and configuration. The market for classic cars is booming too; those fortunate enough to have savings are no longer wise to squirrel them away in a savings account. Investing in the right model of automobile not only offers you great returns on your investment, but you get to have some fun along the way too. You can’t drive a bank account.
I digress, because the car you see in front of you wasn’t bought by a collector, and neither was it built to sit locked up in a garage accumulating value.
The brainchild of brothers Nick and Charlie Seward, this is the world’s first and only purpose-built, Jaguar E-Type drift car.From Less Than Metal
There’s probably a strong polarisation amongst those of you reading this. One half will be thrilled at the concept of seeing this beautiful and classic machine sliding sideways, billowing smoke from the rear tyres and screaming at the rev limit, whilst the other half will be undoubtedly disgusted at the mere mention of an E-Type drift car.
To the latter – get over it. When you see where this car has come from, to where it is now, and the reasoning behind it, there’s no reason to be enraged.
The sale of Nick’s NASCAR-inspired S15 that Paddy spotlighted a few years back was the trigger that set a two-year build snowballing into motion. He took a Toyota 1JZ motor in part-exchange for the Nissan, and made the very grown-up decision to buy a house. However, after having no race car in his life, and a perfectly good 1JZ sat there, his eyes started wandering for a suitable chassis. His grandad’s old Jaguar E-Type was sat rotting away in a barn, and it was free, but Nick and Charlie decided it was far too far gone to even consider.
After several more visits to the barn, and several cans of cider, the brothers decided to remove doubt from their minds by sand blasting what was left of the shell, “hoping nothing would come back,” Charlie tells me. “Unfortunately, after we were done, the front and rear bulkheads were still intact, so then we had to go ahead with the build.”
Word started getting out about what they were up to, and the Chinese whispers began to circulate online. If they were going to complete this project, it had to be done right. Fortunately, Charlie happens to be a talented fabricator, metalworker and painter, and owns Charlie’s Classic & Custom Body & Paint Shop down near Yeovil, Somerset (hence the cider). He’s used to dealing with concours-class restorations on a daily basis, and this same eye and ethos for quality has carried over lovingly into the Jag’s finish too. All of the metalwork and fabrication you see here, bar the roll cage, is Charlie’s doing.
A Jaguar heritage floorpan, inner and outer sills and boot floor were acquired, and Charlie and Nick set about restoring the Jag to its former glory – and then some. They wanted the mechanical components to be up to the demands of drifting, so a BMW E60 M5 rear end was chosen to handle the power and abuse. This ended up being far too wide for the original Jag rear wings, so Charlie fabbed up some new, wider wings from scratch and mated them to the original rear tub; they’re around 4.5-inches wider on each side.
At the front, a new A-frame was fabricated from chromoly tube to match the exact measurements of the original E-Type front clip. The Jag’s engine bay was plenty spacious enough for the Toyota motor, so the engine could be sat behind the front wheels without them touching the bulkhead.
Surely it’s this level of absurd diversity in car culture that we should be applauding at every opportunity? It’s certainly one thing that the British do very, very well.
The motor is a non-VVTi variety, running a GReddy T67 turbo mated to TiAL 60mm wastegate and custom exhaust manifold. Filtration is taken care of by a large Pipercross foam filter. On the other side of the block a custom intake manifold is fed by a Q45 throttle body.
The Jaguar also benefits from an AIS single jet alcohol injection system running 100 per cent methanol. The boot space houses two tanks – a 40L foam-filled ATL race fuel cell alongside the smaller methanol tank.
Rather than opt for an intercooler, the generous underbonnet space allowed them to utilise a PWR charge cooler setup to keep intake temperatures down.
Amongst all the bling and glitz of the engine bay a lone Thatcher’s Gold cider can stands out. It was originally a makeshift catch can for mapping, but stayed put as a homage to the brothers’ West Country roots. “Thatcher’s helped us a lot with the build,” explained Charlie.
All of the Jag’s wiring was done in house, with Syvecs GP6 engine management, bluetooth control and eight different maps to choose from courtesy of Protuner.
The resulting power output is a plentiful 480bhp. In a chassis that weighs just 1150kg that’s not bad going at all, with plenty of scope for more if it’s needed.
Vertical video is a sin and should be punished, but when the video is of a 1JZ-powered E-Type licking flames into the air then it’s okay with us.
As you might expect, most of the Jag’s footwork is completely custom, including a home-built double wishbone setup and custom Dampertech coilovers. The front hubs are Wilwood Mustang forged 2-inch drop spindles mated to 360mm discs with aluminium bells and Wilwood 6-pot callipers. At the rear the stock E60 M5 brakes are retained.
Swing open the positively tiny aluminium doors and peer inside and, much like the outside; the interior is a bonkers medley of classic Jag, drift influence and race car. A pair of Kirkey aluminum racing seats fit snugly inside the E-Type’s diminutive cabin, paired with Schroth Racing 5-point harnesses. Clamber over the door bars and into the driver’s seat and you appreciate just how tight on space it is. If you’re anywhere near 6ft tall then getting in and out is an exercise in putting your dignity to one side and contorting your body into shape.
Huxley Motorsport was enlisted with the task of creating the Jag’s T45 full roll cage, and an incredible job Marc has done too. The metalwork follows the shape of the fibreglass hardtop perfectly, making the most of the limited cabin space. Built to competition specification, the cage’s door bars are tied into the chassis too, further strengthening the Jaguar’s rigidity. The cage is finished in a titanium satin 2-pack paint.
The E-Type retains a Series 1 dashboard with a few modern touches such as the all-important kill switches and telltale boost gauge.
A floor-mounted Compbrake hydraulic handbrake means breaking traction is only a swift pull away, whilst the Jag retains the stock cable handbrake too for less enthusiastic engagements. Control is provided by a suede two-spoke OMP wheel and Drift Parts 4 You remote short shifter, mated to a BMW 330d 5-speed gearbox thanks to an ABC Clutch adaptor kit and Tilton twin-plate clutch. Footwork is handled by Tilton 600 Series pedals and a Tilton adjuster allows for easy changes to brake bias. The quilted leather tunnel cover is a classy touch, and a reminder that this is a classic Jaguar – you have to retain some refinement, you know.Curves In The Right Places
Some of the Jag’s exterior has been restored to the original E-Type specification, and there are some nice touches; the original fuel filler is retained, although just for show, and the original latches and hinges are used. The hardtop and alloy race boot lid feature matching vents, à la Jaguar’s super-rare ‘Lightweight’ E-Type model. There are some more modern updates and upgrades visible too.
The original headlamps, metal surrounds and glass lenses have been replaced by modern units complete with angel-eye sidelights and lightweight Lexan covers, and two small LED indicators reside in the front air ducts. All of this is easily unplugged when the front end is removed.
The one-piece front end originated from an E-Type that was raced in the 1970s, and is fastened to small winglets on the body by latches and straps, much like on the Lightweight version. Keep your zipties – leather belts and metal buckles are where it’s at.
The front wings have been masterfully reshaped to house the large billet front wheels, flaring out from the original lines before returning to tradition behind the front wheels. This gives the Jag a much more aggressive form from the front.
The E-Type sits on a set of custom billet Image wheels, measuring 18×9-inch at the front and 18×9.5-inch in the rear, shod in 225/40R18 and 265/34R18 rubber, respectively.
I’m not usually one to get excited about paintwork. It’s probably because I spend a good deal of time around competition drift cars, machines for which gloss finishes are an expendable luxury, likely to be scuffed and scraped across walls, the ground and other cars. The E-Type’s candy apple red on the other hand had me mesmerised.
The deep crimson hue appears to ebb and flow as the light passes over it, changing in hue and tone. In shadow and under cloud it’s a thick, blood red that seems to absorb the surrounding light, but when the sun hits it, it transforms into a gorgeous shade of bright red.
It’s really the only finish that could do a car as beautiful as the E-Type justice. The transitions between light and dark emphasis the Jaguar’s sleek curves and flowing body lines.
As with the rest of the bodywork, the paint was applied by Charlie. He tells me that it took over 300 hours of prep work alone to get the body ready for paint. The shell was coated in a three-stage metallic silver, before the distinctive Jaguar Old English White stripes were applied. The crimson hue is an ink-based Honda Candy Red. It’s simply stunning.
It’s the type of paint that you usually see on custom motorcycle tanks, or similar smaller parts. It’s very tricky to paint over a large surface, and even more difficult to match. Should Nick have an mishaps, running repairs could become a bit of an issue.
The car received its first real shakedown at the Forge Action Day at Castle Combe Circuit in Wiltshire last weekend. It’s a very fast and unforgiving track, and sadly much of the day was hampered by deluge. Regardless, the Jag did make it out on track briefly, and, more importantly, made it back in one piece. It’s got a heck of a lot of grip, which isn’t surprising when you consider the car’s configuration, track and layout, so I’m hoping Nick and Charlie can get it dialled in to be a bit more forgiving.
Whatever your opinion on the ‘Japuar’, as it’s been dubbed, you’ve got to commend the brothers for having the vision and skill to see the project through from a crazy idea that they both say should’ve never gone any further, to conception and ultimately, realisation.
In a world of cookie-cutter fibreglass-clad Nissans and BMWs, I think its awesome that someone has had the balls to stick two fingers up to the status quo. The result is a build that you might love, or you might hate, but you can’t fail to have an opinion about.
When I got chatting to Nick at Castle Combe, he told me that once people understand the story behind the car, most are actually really positive and interested. “Besides, they’re not even really that rare,” he explains. “If you went on eBay today you could buy 10 E-Types if your pockets were deep enough.” He points to Marc Huxley’s RA28 Celica drift car parked next to the Jaguar. “That thing’s a lot rarer, but people seem to get more pissed off at this.”
He’s got a point. It’s only through our perception of what an E-Type should be that we might find the idea of this car jarring. It’s not like everyone’s going to start cutting up classic E-Types for drifting left, right and centre. The E-Type world won’t be flipped on its head by this build, and neither will it affect the model’s precious heritage and value. Don’t worry.
It’s not been built for the attention or Instagram ‘celebrity’ status that some people find alluring either. You won’t find Nick on any form of social media, and both him and Charlie don’t take anything too seriously. They’re just trying to keep drifting fun. People do keep asking who the guy with the aviators and cigar is though…
“That’s American race driver Bob Bailey. Apparently the car was all over the internet while we were building it, but no-one knew who it belonged to,” Nick tells me. “One day one of our neighbours gave us a vintage race suit and helmet, and Bob was born. He and his Jag have become quite popular online.”
Interestingly, much like Clark Kent and Superman, you never see Charlie and Bob in the same place at the same time…
Just a magnificient build, the colour is amazing, and the wheeld being a modern take on the original jaguar D type alloys are fantastic. What a credit
Mind blown! That level of build is insane. Hope he never crashes this beauty
I like this a lot. I think the wheels are slightly too big but even that's growing on me. I really love this car. Well done
Jordan_Butters - If no one liked it to start with, the photos and the story sold it. Perfection.
You guys really need to come up with a different shtick to:
- Car is probably some type of classic or supercar.
- Probably has bolt on flares or an LSx
- Article is "why can't we all just get along and like everything, if you're a real car fan you'd like all cars ever, even if the mods totally go against the spirit of the original car."
At least it's not another "Liberty Walk, Rocket Bunny and RWB are geniuses and make the bestest cars ever, even though they're literally all the same".
This car is pure art, there is no other way to describe it. The lines are perfect. I can't even imagine how much work went in this thing and how talented you have to be to complete such a difficult build with this kind of perfection level.
Another saved from the scrap heap by a hare's tooth, what's not to love?
Hmm... I've always wanted an ACmotors AC300me to drift.... ooooo or a Reliant Schimitar.....
lets see it drift
That is awesome!
You just pointed out two, so there is a different one to the first.
Also, did you read the bloody article? Did you read the Thoughts on cookie cutter cars?
It's getting there - the first shake down was on a ridiculously fast track in changeable weather. Hopefully they can get it dialled in.
Thanks Pete!
Lol who cares about the haters? So much wasted text about them = so lame
Good on 'em. Not much of a drift fan but lots of respect for doing something wild and fast and - even more so - doing it to an achingly high ambition.
Now to go poke around in some decayed barns around here....
The writing here was never good. The photos though!
Why do people prefer the non vvti engine? Seen it said a few times.
Looking at this, I am delighted at every angle, every detail, great work! I wouldn't mind a bunch more sidewall, though.
Jocky Agreed. It looks good except for the wheels.
This is amazing! If you can read,you should be inspired.
Reminds me of the Excessive Manufacturing Jaguar :
My god, what a build. The world needs more of these
@Guest prefer? Well, they are cheaper and a little easier to work with. If you use the engine in a rather narrow rpm range the VVTI advantages aren't important either
@Jdmturbo
What engine this have ?
I'm speechless on this , it is epic !
There's a gentleman on Instagram, cannot remember name, but is building a twin-turbo v10 jaguar of this same type. The v10 is a donor from a viper. Looks pretty amazing so far.
Please remember his name!
I'm uncomfortable with this. I'm having a massive conflict because part of me wants to like this, but the purist in me wants to hate it.
Well I have a 68 S1.5 E-Type and normally I always take the purist route, but this is fantastic. The car was saved from utter ruin and there are plenty of them around. Great work.
Mission accomplished U0001f601
Thanks for the feedback U0001f44dU0001f3fc
Jaw hits the floor every time I see this. Finally getting to see it in the much detail is just breath taking. Which I'd known the forge day was on so I could have seen it in the flesh!
They really threw me at first. But you know what they've grown on me and give it such an aggressive stance. As much as I'd like to see a bit more rubber the choice of wheels is bang on.
RDS Quoted from them on a forum:
http://www.bimmerforums.com/forum/member.php?624485-Prometheus&s=153fcfdbc8fe55b56c70ad24a7ad5c5d: It's running the factory 4.2L inline 6 (that we turbo'd) & one of our 5-speed conversions.
A fucking standing ovation and round of applause from me on this feature. When i saw what they started with, and how much time and no doubt endless nights plugging away, Drinking cider and creating this from not a lot - it's mind blowing. From someone with a project car in bits on the go, I can fully appreciate it in time, money and skill. Best of British in every sense of the word Guys!
Less to go wrong....
A total masterpiece.. beauty in all the meaning of the word. great functionality and so much style! a build to remember certainly.
Well I'm not a purist. I love it!
Jordan_Butters Dave Nonis is building something to that nature. I'm not sure if that who your talking about Logan but I've heard murmurings of a v10 E-Type by him
That colour is absolutely gorgeous
This is incredible! I love that they took a once beautiful car and turned it from a pile of scrap into something new and beautiful again. Candy apple red has always been one of my favourite colours.
Sorry, I posted earlier but this car is beautiful, I can't stop looking at every detail. It's a mechanical, sculptural, aural feast. Amazing job, well done boys!
I have no allegiance to British cars, and usually skim over drift coverage at best.... But this is the single best car Speedhunters has ever featured. All the better for being so beautiful PLUS being built to be driven.
I don't care for the wheel dimensions, but that body is gorgeous.
Easily the most beautiful drift car ever built. Always great to see cars being saved from becoming a pile of rust
I would love to see this Jag in Pebble Beach just to see the faces of the puris LOL!..Cars are meant to be driven and enjoy. There's nothing sadder, more depressing & idiotic that buying a car just to keep it park in a control temp garage. So kudos for the build, its insanely cool, brave, bold, and the quality and finish is superb i mean look at that engine bay, the exhaust manifold looks just like a oem part. The Jag was design to Race and Win. So let them race and enjoy it.
That's one happy looking car! Nice save
The car is built to the 9's! Amazing engineering and the fit and finish is show car status, but...for some reason my eye doesn't like it. I think the proportions are totally throwing me off. Does anyone else see the love child between a Miata and a 1964 Cheetah?? While the color is stunning, it doesn't seem right in red. The wheels are larger copies of the original racing steelies, but their diameter kills the execution.
I'm by no stretch a purist, but I guess in this instance I've realized my opinion is you just can't really improve on a perfect design. You can modify, make your own and do what you want, but sometimes it's not better, just different.
What is the logic behind wide wheels and narrow tires? I'm not even going to comment on the Toyota engine...
This car shits all over that thing up there!
I wonder how much the spew factor increases with the cabin being that far back.
Gorgeous car though, even if the 18 inch steelies are a bit gaudy.
You my friend are a WANKER!!!
Hotcakes i agree on they do to many LS swaps, LW, RB and RWB but not the way you presented you're grievances. Speed hunters should deff diversify more, the content is top notch but sometimes the receptiveness of the car makes me skip some articles. PS: speedhunters its time to revisit mike's blue 66 mustang, he's just took it to the next level.
Great build! its amazing they were able to save this car from that state, my only complain is i wish a little more British power should had been used.
I miss a drift video otherwise its beautiful car !
I was honestly sickened at the headline, not that to an E-Type just no, but seeing what they were working with... holy s**t well done, the work looks amazing
AndresSolisCastillo Maybe it was a space issue? The guy said he had a 1JZ laying around as well. Personally, I find the old Rover V8 has a menacing growl, but then again, not sure how suitable it is for drifting...
Noz265 Oh god, your argumentation is rock solid. Help me!!!
Gasosphere Perfect comment.
It's not suitable for reliability either.
"I'm by no stretch a purist, but I guess in this instance I've realized my opinion is you just can't really improve on a perfect design."
So errr you are a purist then?
The engine is a great choice for what they are doing with it, unlike the Jag you posted, this isn't for competition racing, its not a painstaking resto - it's for drifting for fun, having a laugh in. When you want reliability and turn key starts every time it makes hella sense to go Japanese.
As for your colour complaint... it's red. It's an e-Type. Ok it has metallic flake in it, it's not the dreaded orange peel (like most E-Types from factory.....) Red Etypes are the epitome of the E-Type.... every Single One That's in my local area (and we have a few) is red.
As for the wheels and tyre size combo.... it's 2016, if you don't understand stretched tyres now, you may never "get it"
You may be on the wrong site for your tastes.
If it's good enough for TVR, I'll deal with it.
That is a crime against humanity! I love it.
TarmacTerrorist You're so quick to judge...it is my opinion that the silver car I posted is way more appealing than the featured car. Here's my "purist" collection...
I know what my eye likes, and it isn't up there.
Incredible.
What's covering the exhaust in one of the last pics?
EvolveWRC Thats exhaust wrap, not sure if the entire pipe is covered, but you usually only see it in the engine bay
This is without a doubt one of the coolest articles that SH has posted all year. Incredible fabrication and ingenuity, stunning photography, and a great story to boot! Well done Jordan_Butters ! I really hope to see more stuff like this.
Some call it villanous
Well done. You found the post images feature. Good for you.
My remarks are in response to yours, you made some dumb assumptions that betray your attitude to cars, as do the above, I mean, is there anything more cliche then a small mans Harley and a selection of wheel choices that show you are playing to the crowd and not doing it for the love of the cars.
If you built those above you posted, you clearly have skill and I mean that but you lack creativity, repeating what's been done before. I thought you Americans were meant to be pioneers, finding your own way...
Interesting - loved seeing the local pub near where I lived before heading west to California! Miss Castle Combe - NASCAR is not nearly so much fun.
@Kenny EvolveWRC No, I mean in this photo
Everything I posted were tried and true drivers. Each one was a built as a daily driver, by me for me and not for anyone else. You know absolutely nothing about me, except for what I've been driving in the past 15 years or so...
You certainly are offended by my taste and opinion. I'm honored to be the example for the whole of America in your eyes!
I'll leave you alone and let you believe what you think is your truth. Congratulations.
Silencers needed to get it through the strict noise restrictions at Castle Combe.
SachaAlbarda looking at the amount of work that went into this build i highly doubt space was an issue. more then likely they used what they had, its ok tho its such an amazing build. Maybe later they can change the engine.
Holy crap, what a build. Epic. Just Epic.
One fockin bloody bada$$ BUILD right here! Seen a lot in my time, but this one...damn takes the cake
And you're a bigger WANKER than the other dickhead.
Those actually aren't Jag 'hips' according to the article. The only bit of the car I don't like. Spoils it's perfect original lines. (I agree with @Roman64 on that! LOL) Excellent build, great purpose, and a very original idea.
@roman64 lol. Why did you post those pics? You're just making it worse for yourself buddy.
TarmacTerrorist
*claims "their diameter kills the execution"*
*fits enormous near-Donk chrome Torque Thrusts to 60s Cadillac*
wow - I love this
Jordan_Butters Noise restrictions at a circuit, what a stupid thing, same happens here, I live near the Jarama circuit and they've built a residential area around it and now everyone is complaining about noise.
More like a kit car with an e-type vin plate to be honest.
Thank you. Best description ever...
Absolutely frikkin awesome!!! Certainly makes a change from the usual drift machinery.
Also quite a sympathetic update to the original form, it's still an E-Type under there, just now a bit more muscular.
Wow, this build is absolutely incredible and was constructed exquisitely. Gotta say, Mr. Butters, love the work you've been doing with all your stories lately. The way you compose your shots and text really pays homage to their endeavor. Keep it up, man! Jordan_Butters
mrwicksy TarmacTerrorist Enormous? 20 inch wheels on a nearly 20 foot car...hardly. The wheel fitment allowed me to drive that car at full drop without any contact or rubbing.
Noz265 Worse how? I didn't post them to showboat or gain approval from anyone. I simply posted them to show the self proclaimed terrorist that I was in no way a purist. I don't mind cutting and modifying a car to make them better drivers, or to accomplish a certain look.
This ain't a social club for me. I could care less about anyone's approval regarding my opinions or my builds. If anyone has a problem with my comments, or their clitoris get irritated if I don't like what they like, then that is a personal problem.
Bottom line, I don't like that red drift car, or it's wheels, or the Toyota engine...period.
Noz265 Yeah yeah yeah, we're all wankers and dickheads...and your mama's fat! You guys here are showing your ass. All the name calling and tempers flaring is completely immature and ridiculous. Have an opinion, make a comment, give a compliment, whatever man, but this little name calling bullshit is weak...
WHAT AN UGLY FUCKING CAR!
Hands down my favorite car you guys have ever featured. These brothers .... they get it.
Awesome car, great pics, very informative.
If you could dial down the preaching I, for one would be very grateful.
EvolveWRC
Imbeciles move next to track then complain about the noise... Same thing at Laguna Seca and Irwindale!!!
Roman64 Noz265 Everyone's entitled to their say
Great pictures and great write up on an epic build ... well bloody done
What a stunning build! Well done for doing something genuinely different. As a Bristolian I've got to say the Thatchers Gold can is a brilliant touch, its West Country for chic you know...
In the Top 3 of Speedhunters features
What a great looking car with tons of appeal; well built and detailed. I would love to drive it.
Great job on the photos as well. Going to use one of them for a desktop wallpaper on my PC.
Used to live near Thruxton, I only complained so I could get free track time (didn't work) but I did get tickets every so often when the noise was going to be really bad.
It never bothered me tbh, but my family hated it.
Yes. I am a terrorist. Of tarmac. I admit it. For far too long tarmac has gotten away with laying about in our streets, costing us tax payers money, taking the jobs of good native cobblestones. Enough is enough I say, I'm proud to stand against the rise of tarmac, CONCRETE ROADS FOR ALL!
-_-
#MAKEROADSGREATAGAIN
I think of myself as a purist but this does not offend me a bit. Why would it. Build quality seems to be fantastic and it's been built for a purpose. I may not be fond of the styling, but who cares. It was not my vision, but the builders vision which they set to achieve. And they obviously did it well.
I don't get the apologetic tone of many SH articles of recent. Why not just let the car speak of itself and let the audience decide for themselves. No need to be on the defensive from the start.
Should have saved up a bit more and bought a skateboard mate
I like how this car has been built with a keen reverence for the proportions and looks that made the E-Type such a legend. No nasty wings, spoilers or janky wheels, just wonderful clean unobstructed lines and functional vents and scoops. Those gauges are beautiful and the shifter is art...I have no car to put it in right now but I just might buy it. Kudos to the builder(s) the amount of custom work something like this demands is a testament to your amazing work. And great choice on the ink based paint, I just love the depth...
The build quality is great, but the title misses the mark. Lets be honest, a JZ swapped drift car? Original or purist?
The XJ6 pic is a car built stateside 3 years ago that retained the major Jaguar suspension components and the original 4.2L straight 6 engine. It's been one of my favorite builds for 3 years, but seems to fly under the radar of people who are in the scene, especially media.
"Surely it’s this level of absurd diversity in car culture that we should be applauding at every opportunity? It’s certainly one thing that the British do very, very well."
The E-Type is a beautiful build, but I applaud the XJ6 as well that's been rolling smoke for a while now on Jag parts! Props to XJ6 builders for making it work instead of just swapping everything out, shame no one seems to know it exists.
An absolute thing of beauty! But how could someone ever risk slamming this against a wall?
Gorgeous, and yes, understanding the story really does make this palatable. Even in "stock" trim, the car wouldn't be worth the effort to restore, because it's not original, matching chassis and engine, and almost all of the parts would have to be purchased second-hand, fabricated, or sourced. At 60k on the low-end for a "needs TLC" example, these guys would have had more in parts/labor than they'd get out.
I'd rather see it built into something amazing, than sit rusting in a barn. Even rare, classic cars - I'd rather see them driven and appreciated rather than locled away to sit in a vault or museum for eternity.
Not a big fan of the wheels but that's just a personal taste.
Seeing the title, I thought that it was made from an Eagle E-type so no reason to frown but I was still curious.
The final result is very nice