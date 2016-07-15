Endangered Species: The Simple & Clean S13

Next Chapter >

Whether it’s a supercharged V8-powered Formula Drift competitor like the one seen here a few days ago, or a BN Sports kit-wearing, pavement-scraping street car – few platforms work better as a blank canvas than the Nissan Silvia. But sometimes it’s nice to take a step back and just appreciate these cars in their milder, more original form.

Take this S13 I spotted in the parking lot at Mooneyes Area 1 in Yokohama the last time I visited for instance. There’s nothing radical going on here; no excessive camber, no glittery paint, no crazy engine swap; just a stock body, some appropriate 15-inch RS Watanabe wheels and a basic front-mount intercooler setup. And I love it.

In another decade or so when Silvias and 240SXs become truly sought after classics, I’m guessing it’s going to be the cars like this one that draw the most interest, and likely command the most money. And why shouldn’t they? I guess sometimes the canvas can be just as good as the art itself.

Now if you’ll excuse me, I want to find the cleanest and most original S13 I can find and tuck it away in my garage while I can still afford to do so…

Mike Garrett

Instagram: japanifornia

mike@speedhunters.com