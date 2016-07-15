SHARE Endangered Species: The Simple & Clean S13

Whether it’s a supercharged V8-powered Formula Drift competitor like the one seen here a few days ago, or a BN Sports kit-wearing, pavement-scraping street car – few platforms work better as a blank canvas than the Nissan Silvia. But sometimes it’s nice to take a step back and just appreciate these cars in their milder, more original form.

Take this S13 I spotted in the parking lot at Mooneyes Area 1 in Yokohama the last time I visited for instance. There’s nothing radical going on here; no excessive camber, no glittery paint, no crazy engine swap; just a stock body, some appropriate 15-inch RS Watanabe wheels and a basic front-mount intercooler setup. And I love it.

In another decade or so when Silvias and 240SXs become truly sought after classics, I’m guessing it’s going to be the cars like this one that draw the most interest, and likely command the most money. And why shouldn’t they? I guess sometimes the canvas can be just as good as the art itself.

Now if you’ll excuse me, I want to find the cleanest and most original S13 I can find and tuck it away in my garage while I can still afford to do so…

Mike Garrett
Instagram: japanifornia
mike@speedhunters.com

Adam_4
Adam_4

The white van in the background of the picture is looking a little ricey...

zahmad
zahmad

Mine that's for sale in Australia:


jdmakeo
jdmakeo

@zahmad  thats the best looking s13 ive ever seen!

Yukster
Yukster

Anyone notice the license plate? It's a 3 numbered plate instead of a 5 numbered plate.  It could have different engine to something larger than a 2.0L engine.  Could it be a RB26?

JakWhite
JakWhite

This is basically the Nissan version of my car, though my intercooler is hidden.

Adam_4
Adam_4

@JakWhite I would probably describe this as "noice"... Well done!


captain future
captain future

I always enjoyed the clean lightly modified streetcars the most. Nothing wrong with a wild machine with big overfenders and a big wing but in the last years I got a bit tired of seeing them so its very refreshing to see something like this beautiful silvia.


Kaido
Kaido

Hey, could you guys make this picture into a poster/print that we can buy in the store?

eejjkk
eejjkk

@JesperS12 Previously owned (and LOVED) a CA18ET S12. Great little mix n' match, grab-bag of the Nissan parts warehouse put into that car. I bought it after it had been crashed into a tree. I straightened it back out the best I could but in the end, I had to sell it as it chewed through front tires like I was hoping for it to chew through back tires.


I still have the Mesh wheels off of it though. I sold it 10 years ago but STILL love those wheels and refuse to part with them. Plus they fit well and look very nice when on my S14 at track days.

T8DTurdbo
T8DTurdbo

@JesperS12 I had a SRA s12 as my first car. I hated the CA20 in that thing. But I loved the car. I loved it more then my s13. Well, about the same :p

KylePearson
KylePearson

Agreed on all counts! Great looking s13.

T8DTurdbo
T8DTurdbo

This is just so full of yes.

tenpennyjimmy
tenpennyjimmy

"sometimes the canvas can be just as good as the art itself."


Genius.

Slappy_Pistons
Slappy_Pistons

In the UK, breakers like Slide Motorsport just buy them up in bulk and break them for profit.  Dunno what happens to the shells.  A few go on to be rebuilt but I think many end up as scrap because they are too far gone.  It's a relatively simple shell to resto, but of course it's the time and effort to do so, and of course money if you don't have the facilities or skills.  It's nuts to think just how much they were going for a few years ago compared to now.  Shoulda woulda coulda.

JoeTee1
JoeTee1

kool pic and clean car but damm they are ugly , we didnt get ps's over here we got s13's, i owned over 10 for the reason they were so cheap a few years back and never payed more than £500 for one , i have to say reading this artical makes me a bit sad because its the reason they have gone up people buying them to make money on or just to try look kool , storing them away is the worse (i have a mate who wants to do that with a type x at the min )  instead of buying something cheap to slide about and have fun in, bmws have seem to take the place of them over here but even they are starting to go up a bit. anyways my point is dont buy cars to look at, buy them to drive and have fun in 

cjhcjh
cjhcjh

Nissan needs to sort out their priorities and get a low cost rwd sportscar (Silvia badged) out to the market and not faff around with the "crossover suv sportscar" crap they are on at the moment. Even drop their hybrid stuff into to it, but make it look good. People will flock to it. The Toybaru is a success, even if it has not sold that much. Last time I was in Japan in April, I saw many of them parked in residential areas. 

Colby O
Colby O

@cjhcjh  They did drop the z from the 45,000 price tag to around 35,000 but I feel where you are coming from. If Toyota ever releases the s-fr in the states or at all I am totally down to buy one of those 

CyborgGT
CyborgGT

That last sentence is all me. I want to find a clean car, probably do a classic two-tone Silvia conversion with stock SR20, and just enjoy the thing as Nissan built it. The S13 will be a true classic before long, and every time I see one on the road (or hell, even in magazines), they've been intentionally ruined by the owners.

JoeyBranum
JoeyBranum

These cars are already overvalued and overpriced by their respective community. Idiotic things like "drift taxes" are already driving prices up, and I can't imagine what it's gonna be like in the next decade with more and more being ruined by haggard body kits, rattle can paint jobs, and sticker bombed interiors.

Mike Garrett
Mike Garrett moderator

@JoeyBranum Yep. I'm on board with the well-modified ones of course, but way too many of these cars have been ruined already.

ac11477
ac11477

There is one for sale in Michigan, go to Muskegon Craiglist and search S13 rhd and all. 

Colby O
Colby O

there is an old guy running around my area with a stock sil80 and every time I see him I make an offer to buy it.

Slappy_Pistons
Slappy_Pistons

@Colby O I used to see stock RPS13s up until a few years ago often piloted by elderly people.  I think they have such a nice driving position and offer relative comfort, a bit like why Mustangs are popular with older people.  It's great because they've been in one ownership for such a long time.  That was THE point at which buying an S13 made sense, even an auto.  All those have been and gone now though.

rufus
rufus

I'd love to see a basic looking Sil80 in the flesh...or metal rather!

Bro, not 100%, i think it did not come from the Nissan factory. It seems like it did though doesn't it?

J_JZA80
J_JZA80

The 500 Nissan approved SilEighty cars were built by a dealer / Tuner called 'Kids Heart' in Japan. They are all 1997 model year cars, and they never appear for sale. I have been searching for a genuine one for years, none of the import agents can find them.

I suspect they change hands within an owners club in Japan, for astronomical sums of money. :)

TakaKiseki
TakaKiseki

The only thing I don't like is the fast tires. Other than that refreshing to see a clean one!

Kuroneko
Kuroneko

Great piece. One clean shot of a great car, and three short paragraphs to make the intelligent person think about the bigger picture. Great stuff!

Mike Garrett
Mike Garrett moderator

@Kuroneko Save the classics man!

William Emm
William Emm

Pretty poor effort for an article guys. One photo and barely 3 paragraphs? The S13 doesnt just have RS8s and a front mount, its obviously lowered, has an exhaust, a nismo front grille and brick headlights from a lower spec model. Clean S13s are great, but this is just lazy.

Rufus
Rufus

Go put up your site. Show everyone how it is properly done since you clearly know better.

CA18Meister
CA18Meister

What you mean brick light from lower spec ?

TarmacTerrorist
TarmacTerrorist

I thought s13 was a chassis reference.... What's spec got to do with it?

CA18Meister
CA18Meister

my question was for William emm ... He said brick light were on lower spec model s13 and thats a false statement.

He clearly doesn't know what he is talking about.

William Emm
William Emm

Rufus
Rufus

Whiner spotted.

