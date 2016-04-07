The New Boss Has Arrived

Every year, Kei Miura finds a way to shock and get people talking. For 2016, this is the car that’s going to be doing that. Say hello to the new Pandem Boss FD3S.
With so many aftermarket aero options available, the FD Mazda RX-7 is one of the easiest Japanese cars to visually transform, but what we’re seeing here is slightly more complex.
As is the case with the Boss S14 I featured last year, the entire front of the car is removed and replaced with a new face. While on the Silvia it was a take on an old Charger, here Miura has taken his inspiration from the iconic Mazda RX-3 (Savanna in Japan) with its trademark quad round headlights and protruding central chrome grille. The ’70s front end look is then completed with a bucktooth-style lip spoiler and obligatory fender mirrors, which from the rendering appear to be old Nissan C10/S30 items which you can still find new.
Then it’s on to large-radius front and rear overfenders to give the pumped and menacing look that Miura’s cars have always been known for.
Topping it all off is a multi-piece FRP rear diffuser and a signature ducktail. So what do you think?
Along with the new EG Civic Pandem aero kit he released last month, Miura obviously has no intention of resting on his laurels this year. We tip our hat to one of the hardest working guys in the business!
*Special thanks to Kei Miura for providing these high-res images for us to use
Dino Dalle Carbonare
Instagram: speedhunters_dino
dino@speedhunters.com
Comments
And there's the answer to my request. Now it looks complete.
@KaloyanNikolov http://www.speedhunters.com/2015/07/re-amemiya-super-greddy-viii-16-years-on/ So this is where the rear comes from. I totally agree with you, those typical 90s' curves just don't match with that retro rx3 front. I think they could work on that further, e.g, have a set of more square-shaped rear fender flares.
BTW notice that green car's rear bumper and that fender flare has a visible colour difference to the main body
@HENRYC12 @KaloyanNikolov That's because that rear bumper is fibreglass. :) On 3rd gen Camaro's you also notice the shine on the paintwork breaks off at the front and rear bumpers. I don't know if this bumper is carbon fibre, but from memory the same thing occurs with cars that have painted carbon fibre components on aluminum, like the GT-R R35 Nismo. Same thing probably occurs with Kevlar. I guess this lack of consistency in paintwork finish is one reason why exposed carbon fibre is so popular on modern supercars.
I love the idea and the execution, I just wish they gave the rear some retro treatment as well. I've always loved the FD tail lights and curves but they just don't fit in with this retro styling (perhaps some Rx3-esque tail lights).
For the people who hate on this, imma show you how closed minded you are... I listen to 2 bands... But I think this car is pretty fucking cool... Bam... Haters can sniff my ass ;)
Pretty fucking good. I'm surprised at how much the RX-3 cues help the sad front end of the FD3. Normally I'm not really into any front end conversions but this isn't bad, purity aside. I'd love to see it without the over fenders.
Mhhh... I would have to say NEIN. As much as I like what RB has done with their designs, this one is a no from me. I know people are still going to buy it and build several 7ens with this kit and the cars are going to be cool and all, but this one just doesn't do it for me.
Here are some ideas MIura-san:
- Make an R32 version of the S14 Charger-esque front end. It would go with the tail lamps. The S14 version doesn't look well from the rear.
- Make a Supra JZA80 RB kit
- Make a Civic EK9 RB kit with an option of a N600 font end for maximum retro
Those would sell and would make for cool cars IMHO.
If this had been done with a FC chase as opposed to the FD the squared body lines would have blended so much better. Still a well executed build that keeps the hype around rotaries going.
Lol, take one of the most beautiful Jap sports cars and totally ruin it. Now FD lovers know how it feels to Z people when idiots turn their S30's into Ferrari GTO's
nice!
To quote The Who: "meet the new boss...same as the old boss."
Looks like a ruined FD to me.
I've always loved the front end of the RX-7, so for me personally, I would probably never buy this kit. However, I am seriously impressed with how Rocket Bunny is willing to innovate and try something new and potentially polarizing.
Putting Japanese 'muscle car' front ends on iconic Japanese tuner cars is a crazy idea, but also a lot of fun to look at.
As for the haters who love to come out in force for articles like this:
This is not all that different from the 180SX coupe/hatch swaps from the 90s. If you can appreciate a Sil80, you can find way to appreciate the concept behind this car.
The 'mainstream' ideas and concepts that you are using to bash this car were, at one time, revolutionary themselves. Without them, your "preferred" car culture wouldn't exist.
History says, "You're welcome."
@RotaryNissan People have been putting RX3 noses on cars that never came with them since the 80's....this is hardly innovative, it's just a really bad version of something that's been done before. ;) And it's really very different to a SIL80 or Onevia as those cars are more or less one in the same, however the FD and RX3 couldn't be more different(apart from sharing a rotary engine).
They are both Mazda.
People do crazy things all the time to stand out. Hellaflush stretch wheels, fart cans, vinyl wraps, rat rods with patina. How is this a bigger sin?
In case you missed it, this isn't my cup of tea either. But I can appreciate that it is well executed and the thought behind the idea (combining two iconic Mazda body styles).
What I fail to comprehend is the tooth-rotting hate that gets vomited all over articles like this. Individuals who are that close minded don't deserve to wear the title of 'car enthusiast', as they clearly have more bile than enthusiasm.
Loved the S14, but this just doesn't flow well IMHO. I like the individual characteristics, but put together, it seems disjointed.
More closed minded fuks in the world reading all the negative comments...sigh. Internet gansters. Internet warriors. Internet bullies. Bunch of fuks with no credibility. This kid and the 7 is badass. Now prepare for prices of FD 7's to go up too. Soon more older gen RX-7's are gonna go up too when Kei Muira starts tinkering with them too. I give this one 2 thumbs up. And the close-minded fuks can suck it hard. Build something and then talk.
@Kevin Truong Me personally it doesn't flow right. but to say I do not appreciate the work done would be a lie. I am not narrow minded the front just doesn't fit the back, this is coming from a car designer. The front I absolutely love. but i can see too much of the FD under the rest. I would like to see him work it a little more. maybe some DTM style sides to give it a little more edgyness, you know what? same with the back, then maybe a get rid of the hatch an notch back it... I guess to me it looks like a fantastic start, it just needs to be finished. I really don't think the price of FD's ae going to go up because of this design, but they will go up. They may be one of the prettiest cars made, like a '90s 2000gt. I know not the same company but it has a timeless shape. but to say the prices are going to go up if this guy makes a one off out of them is not quite on the mark. but I am happy to see some one with the level of passion for a project that you are showing for this guys. You are obviously a true fan, I like that. have a good one.
This sucks. It's damn ugly.
Please don't wreck any FD's!!
This is what I love about Miura-san's work. It took me a while to appreciate the S14 Boss kit as a Datsun throwback, and I am glad it has sunk in for me because as soon as I recognized the Savanna influence I fell in love. Sure, the kit as a complete might rub some people wrong, and the vibrant purple was a ballsy choice, but when you look through everything and spot the inspiration it just gets you.
Just two words: HOLY SH!T
The front end really reminds me of the lancia delta
How bout some opinions on this rotary render by me
@JoeOlSoulR #too5xy
Just no....the car has too much of a round nicely flowing shape and that sharp front end and crazy rear diffuser just don't fit IMO.
This kind of kit would fit bmw e36 far better than FD RX-7
both this and the s14 are too round shaped cars for boxy retro front end
it is not villanous. never will be.
Honestly this just reminds me of... Todays music
Fetty Wap's shit but people like him. This car's shit but people like it.
People who like Fetty Wap will defend his shitty music. People who like this Rx7 will defend it's shitty looks.
Same difference.
RE Amemiya does it better. The Odyvia is better.
Probably would have looked better on an FC RX7 or a bmw e30 or mark 2 escort or Lancia 037 or a group b audi quattro
......................
But whatever...
"fuck the haters"
*dabs then walks away whpping and nae nae'ing*
@Matt Khoun People just have their own tastes and we just can't change that xd
On an FC ....you may be absolutely right
I can dig some of the rb and lb kits and I've always loved wide body cars but I'm worried that this is starting to turn into the old hin days of putting cl headlights on integras and is300 tail lights on civics. I think s14 kit worked but personally this kit just throws the lines all out of whack.
@FrankensteinConnelly Rocket Bunny IS the new VeilSide, how can people not see that is beyond me. It's Rice 2.0 at it's finest.
Since Rice 1.0...replicas of VeilSide kits were everywhere during that period.
@apex_DNA I still don't understand why you would dislike VeilSide just because copys were showing up but okay. I would have thought that'd make seeing an actual VS kit even better
The problem is not with VeilSide per se, it's that their replicas were everywhere and on everything in the late 1990s to early 2000s complete with headlight or front end conversions, wheels that didn't fit, and a multitude of other useless modifications. Don't you see the pattern?
@apex_DNA Yep, I've said it before and I'll say it again. Stretched tires, riveted overfenders and "aggressive" wheel fitment are this era's vinyl graphics, flappy Veilside/Bomex style aero, euro tails and neon.
RWB, LW and Rocket Bunny and anything similar will all look ridiculous in five years. (Looks ridiculous to me now).
Yep, people were defending "rice" 15 years ago just like they do now, history tends to repeat itself.
@apex_DNA @FrankensteinConnelly Since when did people not like VeilSide? I thought some of their body kits were pretty cool and you never see them so they're pretty unique too
I like it! Reminds me of the BMW CSL from the '70's, but with a purple japanese twist. Well done Miura-san!
the boss s14 took on a datsun front end or kenmeri front end not charger (looks more like a challenger
I see a Monteverdi 375 somewhere LOL!
Such an incoherent design front to back. Its telling that the overwhelming majority of comments on here are negative. I do really like the idea of nodding to the RX-3 but the rear end is totally not following the front.
Gimme that front end on a 20B Eunos Cosmo, hold the overfenders please.
This does not flow well. The lines of this conversion would be better suited for the miata.
Needs these taillights
I think it could work but the sleek front end of an RX7 and its flowing lines is one of its biggest appeals for me. Its a stunning car in standard form and this detracts from its looks too much for me.
The Rocket Bunny kits are the "in" thing right now. Its a phase that will pass just like everything else has done before it.
I really do wonder if the people saying it looks good are actually forming that opinion all by themselves or is it just because this style is so "in" right now and the internet makes you think it all looks good. The proportions are so off even Stevie Wonder could see it. The front end(grille etc) is too low down the snout for the width of the car, the roof is too high for that front end(this can be clearly seen in the opening pic), the grille surround with no insert looks silly, the bumperless look doesn't suit the RX3 front, the rear is so boring compared to the work done on the front and the mirrors really don't suit....they've just been thrown on to go with the "throwback" style. It's just not good at all.
@Spaghetti underrated comment
I think it has potential, but it needs all around back dating to compete with the Veilside Fortune rx7
He should have use a RX-3 to start with.
Why? The rx7 is such a better chassis, and suspension geometry. And there's a lot more rx7 then rx3. The front end of a rx3 is beautiful thus the front end conversion.
@mazdaspeeder86 The square shape of the front doesn't fit with the round shape of the back.
With the RX3 it would be more balanced.
I was replying to his. "Should've started with a rx3 instead" comment. What I said makes sense now?
@mazdaspeeder86 Did you seriously compare RX-3's and 7's chassis and suspension geometry in a discussion about latest bodykit trend? What does any of those things have anything to do with it?
@mazdaspeeder86 It still doesn't make any more sense by telling me you were replying to his comment. My question still remains, how does chassis or suspension geometry have anything to do with the latest bodykit trend?
There's no more discussion I guess. You're not getting the point of my statement. And your comment is contradicting itself. If you're looking for an arguement. Go seek your boyfriend to do so. I'm done.
Calm down. Nobody's arguing with you.