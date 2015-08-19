The Best Volvo In Sweden?

I’m sure you’re familiar with how we cover events here on Speedhunters. We go, shoot some pictures, take some notes and then share it all with you in the days following. Usually it runs in the order of an overview followed by some spotlights of our favourite cars. It’s logical, it’s straight-forward and it works.
Unfortunately, I have to break protocol with this one. It was my first time at Vallåkraträffen, a Swedish event synonymous with Volvo, when I saw her for the first time. At an event which was host to what felt like every Volvo in existence, she stood out amongst the crowd. Immediately, I was smitten.
In fact, I must have spent the first 20 minutes just walking around and taking it all in. I wanted to enjoy and appreciate her with my own eyes, rather than through the viewfinder of a camera. The smoothed and bumper-less bodywork give this 142 a timeless look.
The smoothness continued inside too, and peaking through the glass revealed a stripped interior which was fully colour-coordinated with the exterior. Small carbon touches and neatly routed lines ran from the rear to the front.
The only thing that broke up the muted colour pallete was the instantly recognisable blue and orange Nitrous Oxide Systems tank which sat behind the two front Sparco seats.
Originality has been retained, as the owner has stuck with the factory B20 inline four-cylinder – or at least sourced a period-correct example.
Exposed intake stacks on a pair of Weber carburettors provide visual, aural and performance benefits. That’s not to mention just how good the entire engine bay looks. You can see where the nitrous is injected behind the throttle linkage, reflected in the beautiful chrome rocker cover.
The more modern Super DTM style wheels add a nice contemporary look to the car without being ostentatious. They suit the Volvo perfectly. The brakes are big, but not over the top, if that makes sense? Clean, colour-coded and perhaps from a more modern car – it was hard to know without the owner at hand.
It’s just one of those cars where every detail has been considered, and what’s probably even more impressive are the parts we can’t see. You just get the immediate feeling that there’s more than meets the eye here. It’s a car that I would very much like to see up on a ramp so I could check out the underside.
It feels awful to tease you with this, but I can promise you that I feel teased too. It’s that first chance encounter that you can only hope repeats itself at some point in the near future.
Of course, there’s more to Vallåkraträffen than this, including some other eyebrow-raising cars and even a gymkhana event where the track was built in the space of around 15 minutes. From scratch.
I’ll be back later in the week with that, but for now, I am off to dream of the 142 that stole my heart…
Paddy McGrath
Instagram: pmcgphotos
Twitter: pmcgphotos
paddy@speedhunters.com
Comments
Add comment
40 comments
Astonished!
I want mine with bumpers, and ROTA Kyusha 15" rims, and a 5 cylinder turbo for good measures.
Speedhunters Personally I prefer this one http://www.speedhunters.com/2014/08/volvo-242-bmw-m5-v10-gatebil/
Perfect. Maybe, just a little perhaps?
Never really cared for Volvos....at all. Speedhunters has led me to search out 240 DL coupes in the local classifieds. What have you done to me?!
Nice 142, but what about the green one in the 4th bonuspic?
Nice 142, but what about the green one in the 4th bonuspic?
Seeing the "Hurst Equipped" badge is enough to make me want to know more too!
Seeing the "Hurst Equipped" badge is enough to make me want to know more too!
Mahfoodh why rotas tho? just buy the CR01s
A very well proportioned Volvo without bumpers. It looks brilliant!!
Gives me inspiration to my '66 122s build, love to know the specs on this!
Absolutely gorgeous Volvo. My choice of wheels would have been JP MK18 for it.
Hi Paddy, im that guy that commented on your Insta You should really come back next year and document all the action on Friday and Saturday night. Streetracing, burnouts in the city and police-chases are pretty much happening all over Helsingborg and Vallåkra (If you paid attention to the police-helicopter circleing over the city, it was there to find out where the streetracers were going :p) There are so many cool cars there too. big shoppingcenter-parkings are full at 12 in the night. If you are still not convinced maybe this will : https://www.youtube.com/user/Clintan66/videos (the videos with "helsingborg" in them) https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=helsingborg+streetrace https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ylqMPwTSx1A
Crazy, I was just driving south on I-5 in orange county last night and saw one of these on a trailer, was thinking I hadn't seen one in a while! Then the next morning you post this up. Pure awesome! Great article.
As a Finn it's difficult - although necessary - to admit that Sweden has a whole lot of kick-ass Volvo builds, from this to the Vöx Amazon.. but i gotta add that this isn't necessarily the one above all.
How about things like the Mooseville Rotary 142 (unfinished and yes the build is in swedish but browse the pictures, you get the point. i-n-s-a-n-e work.)
http://www.garaget.org/forum/viewtopic.php?id=250008
Or the fine (and yes, also unfinished :D) 142 Custom?
http://www.garaget.org/forum/viewtopic.php?id=281838
Garaget and some other swedish forums are definitely worth browsing! o/
Jorgenpa I did get a taste of it on Saturday night, but found most to be quite well behaved. I probably didn't hear the helicopter because my hotel room was just above a nightclub!
Paddy McGrath Jorgenpa Were you mostly in the city then? Its not too much there because the police are everywhere :/ This is a typical parking after the weekend:
Paddy McGrath Jorgenpa Were you mostly in the city then? Its not too much there because the police are everywhere :/ This is a typical parking after the weekend:
Nice photo, what is the specs of its engine ? The engine looks like a RT130 from Toyota corona.
Nice photo, what is the specs of its engine ? The engine looks like a RT130 from Toyota corona.
winstonbinauhan Thats a Volvo B20 motor, original fitment on the car.
winstonbinauhan Thats a Volvo B20 motor, original fitment on the car.
GarethDeacon winstonbinauhan Nice!
GarethDeacon winstonbinauhan Nice!
Nice one. Inspiration to finish mine sooner or later
Amazing 142... Makes me miss the one I had a few years ago.
Amazing 142... Makes me miss the one I had a few years ago.
only volvo 140/145! next summer I will run this beast #teamöverladd
Kinda looks like he took a standard hurst 4 speed shifter and flipped it upside down to get it to fit. Neat little trick.
Kinda looks like he took a standard hurst 4 speed shifter and flipped it upside down to get it to fit. Neat little trick.
Would prefer more sidewall, but nice work!
Would prefer more sidewall, but nice work!
Would prefer more sidewall, but nice work!
Excellent!
MilesHayler exactly mu thought.
MilesHayler exactly my thought
Adinoor Awesome Vo man! I want to have a classic Volvo to add to my garage pretty soon!
That is lovely
the car was very good
really really like to see the car that shiny new car fits like made for walking trailsthe car was very good http://utamadomino.com/app/img/peraturan.html" rel="dofollow" target="_blank">http://utamadomino.com/app/img/peraturan.html and very fast http://utamadomino.com/app/img/jadwal.html" rel="dofollow" target="_blank">http://utamadomino.com/app/img/jadwal.html mix of colors http://utamadomino.com/app/img/promo.html" rel="dofollow" target="_blank">http://utamadomino.com/app/img/promo.html from which to http://utamadomino.com/app/img/panduan.html" rel="dofollow" target="_blank">http://utamadomino.com/app/img/panduan.html make want pobud http://utamadomino.com/ see hatnya http://dokterpoker.org/app/img/peraturan.html" rel="dofollow" target="_blank">http://dokterpoker.org/app/img/peraturan.html kecepatanya http://dokterpoker.org/app/img/jadwal.html" rel="dofollow" target="_blank">http://dokterpoker.org/app/img/jadwal.html was very nice ,http://dokterpoker.org/app/img/promo.html" rel="dofollow" target="_blank">http://dokterpoker.org/app/img/promo.html suitable for a "http://dokterpoker.org/app/img/panduan.html" rel="dofollow" target="_blank">http://dokterpoker.org/app/img/panduan.html sharp bend http://dokterpoker.org or not sharp I guess motorists http://633cash.com/Games like this is http://633cash.com/Pengaturan" very skilled in the speed I hope I can membilinya someday will whether http://633cash.com/Daftar http://633cash.com/Promo there are http://633cash.com/Berita new cars http://633cash.com/Livescore are better I http://raksasapoker.com/app/img/peraturan.html" rel="dofollow" target="_blank">http://raksasapoker.com/app/img/peraturan.html 'll wait for it , with a stylish car classic http://raksasapoker.com/app/img/jadwal.html" rel="dofollow" target="_blank">http://raksasapoker.com/app/img/jadwal.html style I http://raksasapoker.com/app/img/promo.html" rel="dofollow" target="_blank">http://raksasapoker.com/app/img/promo.html also like http://raksasapoker.com/app/img/panduan.html" rel="dofollow" target="_blank">http://raksasapoker.com/app/img/panduan.html to see would be http://raksasapoker.com/ whether there is a http://yakuza4d.com/peraturan" rel="dofollow" target="_blank">http://yakuza4d.com/peraturan car that is http://yakuza4d.com as fast and forius http://yakuza4d.com/home like in the "http://yakuza4d.com/daftar movie , the car very http://yakuza4d.com/cara_main good car http://yakuza4d.com/hasil designed a way apparently hopefully http://yakuza4d.com/buku_mimpi there will be new cars more good and the price is quite pantastis then chances are I can membilinya the same as you have at this time
We need more 142 builds! And that rim really suit nicely on this car too