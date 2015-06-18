Fleetliner: Retro Modern Hot Rodding

In my coverage of last weekend’s Canepa Cars & Coffee event I mentioned a couple of the most high profile vehicles at the meet. One was a rare and iconic McLaren F1 and the other was a brand new LaFerrari still wearing dealer tags. While both of these cars were getting a lot of attention, there were a couple of machines of the more homebuilt variety which were drawing equally big crowds.
This one comes not from a prestigious automaker in Europe, but a workshop in Pennsylvania called Posies Hot Rods & Customs. And although this one-off custom creation was built nearly a decade ago, it’s every bit as impressive today.
If you’re wondering what exactly you are looking at here, join the club. Although everyone was drawn to this custom machine, most asked the same question: ‘what is it?’
Known as the Fleetliner, this car started out as a 1947 Chevrolet sedan, but it’s hard to tell by looking at it. The body has been narrowed by 12 inches and the front end from the firewall forward bears zero resemblance to a stock ’47 Chevy.
Beneath the heavily altered body sits a completely custom tubular chassis, and the car’s fenders have been removed in favor of an exposed 19-inch front and 20-inch rear wheel setup with tall Excelsior tires.
The idea of doing things differently continues to the engine bay, which is home not to a V8 but a 308 cubic inch Roush-tuned Ford inline six with a Holley fuel injection system.
There’s also a Powerdyne supercharger, which helps make the six-banger produce somewhere in the neighborhood of 400 horsepower. The trans is a built C4 automatic.
The inside is more sportscar than it is ’47 Chevy – there’s a custom instrument panel and center console, custom upholstered bucket seats and a 10-point rollcage.
Whether you want to call it a custom, a hot rod, or a vintage-themed race car, the Fleetliner is a perfect exercise in retro styling, modern engineering and outside the box thinking.
Who needs exotic supercars when you’ve got something like this?
Mike Garrett
Instagram: japanifornia_media
mike@speedhunters.com
Comments
Add comment
29 comments
Chris 'Haffy' Hafner Agreed.
That is gorgeous. The colour works so well, understated but classy. I love it
Sure would like to see this one in person. It's classy, cool, thought-out, well-executed, and a welcomed surprise.
Nice find and thanks for sharing.
Glad to see our local C&C treasures getting some attention.
oh wow!
Beautiful!
I think this is awesome, but I also think it would look way better with a grille from something like a Hudson Terraplane.
I thought it was a stretched VW Bug at first... ahem moving on swiftly...
very impressive work, clean and un cluttered too, i love the understated style of it.
Dear Posies, thank you for that engine, it's not a V8 but is so perfect for this build; just beautiful.
That color is absolutely stunning. Great find! Excellent build.
I remember seeing this at the RM auctions showroom in Ypsilanti, MI years ago.
A virtual high five to you Mr G, so glad you spotlit this!
this thing is BEAST
Absolutely love this built !
I'd love to see video of it running !
Chris 'Haffy' Hafner
There's only ONE of this in the whole World , but there is a LOT of LaFerrari ... I like LaFerrari a lot , I adore it & I would love to have one in someday , but I must say this Hot Rod is just amazing , so much that , I want one too . XD
Love This.
Behold the Ford 308. Thanks to the supercharger its good for more than pulling stumps lol. Been fascinated with these engines ever since I read this wheel lifting Maverick http://www.hotrod.com/cars/featured/ccrp-1108-1971-ford-maverick/
very cool car!
bluestreaksti That thing is awesome!
Speedhunters_Bryn Just doin' what I can
AndrewTaylor Thanks!
TarmacTerrorist It def has a VW look to it until you see how big it actually is.
Brentonmartian Yeah that blue sets it off for sure.
Chris 'Haffy' Hafner Many people were doing just that!
Totally awesome car. This kind of thing is why I return to Speedhunters.
The sound of this thing must be sensational.
Looks too much like a stretched VW bug. Even the wheels sort of look German.
Mike Garrett TarmacTerrorist its that window and the curve on that rear that threw me, guess I should get my glasses prescription checked.....
Literally, a car to stop the traffic - carangoslegais.com.br
I would walk past a LaFarrari to look at this thing. So cool and take note ratters, not overdone with trinkets and junk. Just right I reckon. Love the injection setup too.