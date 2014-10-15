My World Of Custom Hot Wheels

Hello everyone! Where to begin? I guess I can start off by telling you that I’m Luke Baumstark, a 24-year-old from Rancho Cucamonga, California. I work as a woodworker and a waiter at a local steak house, and I’m also a part-time student.
Cars have been my love for as long as I can remember. They have always intrigued me and they continue to fascinate me still to this day – no matter what kind. Four wheels and an engine is all it takes.
I’ve been buying and collecting diecast cars for as long as I can remember, as they are a fun and fairly inexpensive way to surround myself with different kinds of automobiles.
My father was a diecast collector before me and my folks started helping me collect Hot Wheels and Matchbox cars when I was born. We didn’t have much money growing up with as many as four kids in the house at one time, but they always saw a way to slide a few bucks for the dollar diecast market.
Over the last 20-odd years I’ve amassed a collection upwards of 6,000 cars and counting. Until a few years ago I didn’t have a clue what to do with all of my duplicate cars. I always thought to myself, ‘how could this car look better?’ and ‘how can this be improved?’ I slowly started taking the cars apart and began customizing them to my liking.
It all started with changing the wheels and adding the sort of details that aren’t in the manufacturing budget for a $1 toy. Then I began painting them and adding rubber tires to make them more realistic.
Soon I was buying cars just for parts like engines, wheels and bodies – whatever I could use to change the look of another car. Over the years I’ve amassed an arsenal of parts and pieces to tailor cars to my own design.
There’s always been something about customized cars that I’ve loved. It was the ability to see someone’s true love, character and craftsmanship translated into a cool machine.
It’s so inspiring to see someone’s passion crafted into something they are proud of, regardless of what anyone else thinks about it. To me, that can be more beautiful than any car bought off the showroom floor.
At this point in my life I don’t have the money, time or the know-how to start doing this for myself – so I started doing it to my $1 diecast toys, and I’ve been having a blast creating the one-of-a-kind cars that I have thought up so far.The Process
So much of what I’ve learned has been from trial and error. There’s so much more to it than just simply painting a car a different color, or changing its wheels now.
Each car I modify goes through its own process from beginning to end. It all starts from the casting and works its way through various color scheme options, ride heights, accessories and wheel choices – things that ultimately decide the character of the car.
Once an idea is started the car gets drilled apart and paint is removed with an aircraft paint stripper. Examining the quality of the casting itself is next, and here I look for tags or unevenness on the metal before filing and removing all the bad pieces off. It’s important to get the casting looking as nice as it possibly can at this point because paint will show every flaw.
After that the casting is usually polished with a wire wheel and then buffed to smooth the casting out (depending on the paint chosen for the car). Once the car is cleaned up it’s time to drill into the original posts and tap them so the car can be reassembled with button-head screws, as opposed to tacky glue or permanent rivets.
Now it’s time to start the custom work. All of the lowering, lifting, engine fitments, exhausts, and other accessories are mocked up and sorted out. I do this all beforehand to avoid handling the finished paint too much as that comes with the risk of ruining it. After getting the car looking the way I want with the right wheels and parts for the scheme I’ve envisioned, it’s time for paint.
First a nice easy coat of a fine model primer to make sure the paint will stick and the casting is suitable for paint. Once dried, it gets a few coats of the chosen paint, which is usually a model car lacquer. I find the quality and pressure of most higher-end spray lacquers do a great job on this scale with the right technique. After it’s cured and ready to be handled, the long and tedious job of being fully detailed from the headlights to the window trim and interior begins.
Sometimes a patina look is needed, or hand painting designs and water-slide decals are applied to complete the look of the car. After it’s all cured and dried, each car is given a few separate clear coats to protect the paint and give it a nice glossy finish or matte coat if desired. After that it’s all a matter of assembling the car to be enjoyed!
With each new build I complete, the number of customizing steps seem to be growing.
I’ve had so much inspiration from fellow customizers, collectors and designers. The designs of Larry Wood and Jun Imai have always captivated me. Their attention to detail and creativeness have always been so outstanding. Every day I’m inspired by something I see – whether it’s someone’s car or someone’s vision and interpretation of something meaningful to them.
I’m learning something new about customizing every day and I can’t wait to see how far I can go and start pushing the envelope. I can’t thank all my family and friends enough for how much they have helped me. I’m looking forward to seeing what is next for me in this hobby!
Luke Baumstark
Photos by Matt Fong
Not really man, it's just a matter of choice, from the first time i started buying Hotwheels its been always real cars. I even bought a Camaro ZL1 with a Speedhunters livery on it!
Bima Leksono Same here. I've always leaned toward the more realistic cars, but I can appreciate some of the more fantastical themes. And I've got a couple of the Speedhunters Camaros, too.
Enjoyed the article. Thank you for sharing.
I, like many others, started collecting when I was young. Recently, the bug to start customizing bit and this is definitely inspiration.
Love that GTO gasser
inb4 people complain these cars aren't fast and everything on here needs to be a 10000000000 horsepower drag/drift/race car that can't have ay negative camber even if it would be helpful to handling.
Quite a topic to discuss. I start collecting HM almost twenty years ago, most of them are in their original blister. As Luke sometimes and only in selected (REALISTIC) models I buy two pieces of the same model one stays for the collection and the "spare" is set free to get some improvements. Is great to find the speedhunters logo in some of the best HW cars. (FE; datsun wagon).-
Great article,GREAT BUILDS Luke!
Unfortunately for some of us not everybody is able to build ground-up true scale modified cars.-
Gawddang, these are maginificent! Love them, especially the VWs. I so wish I had this kind of talent. Just awesome!
Great article! I am also a HW collector who started when I was a little guy, and have since started to explore the customization realm as my collecting as really slowed down. I can honestly say Instagram was the catalyst for me, I happened to be searching car photos and stumbled upon some really awesome die cast shots. Before I knew it, I had my own die cast dedicated profile and was following all of the die cast enthusiasts I could find on there, including Luke's incredible profile! It was great for inspiration and the all around spirit of the community, sharing ideas and feedback, much like that of a scale automotive forum. I've since put together a handful of custom builds, and taken some creative shots of my favourite Hot Wheels castings. As mentioned in another comment this is a great way to satisfy the car building itch when you just don't have the resources or experience to work on full scale vehicles. Really happy to see Luke's work on Speedhunters! Thanks for the article.
I love custom toy cars. This cats work is top notch. There are few people out there doing this and I amazed by the steady hand and patience of these people. If you want to check out this other guy on FB called, Wicked Wonkas Chop It Faktory.
James Cray You have to realize that they have a pretty diverse market to cater to, and everyone's tastes are different. I do find myself leaning towards realistic models and don't really care for the types of cars you're speaking of. But, I know that my nephew absolutely loves the fantasy type cars and he couldn't care less what it looks like as long as it rolls on his track. You should take a look at some of the Super Treasure Hunt cars they have done in recent years, some amazing wheel and paint combinations on real make/model renderings. Also, I have noticed a rise in classic JDM castings over the past few years, which are a ton of fun to customize!
As an artist I can appreciate the time, effort and unbelievable patience in putting the master pieces together.
Awesome work and mucho props!
matthewyaa MInd sharing your IG profile name?
didnt know a hot wheel could look soooo good...lol
Luke, I've been following you for a good while now on Instagram. Awesome stuff! You even got me back in to Hot Wheels. I'm 29 now, and I haven't played around with Hot Wheels since I was probably 12 years old. It's amazing what you can get inspired to create with a little 3" long car.
angel_srt24 it's @mattswheels.
angel_srt24 it's @mattswheels.
silveradotx Bima Leksono Look out for the Datsun 510 wagon with our stickers on it too!
These are awesome! Thanks for sharing your story with us Luke! Great images too
SO cool!
thank you thank you thank you! speedhunters for covering this, I have a collection of somewhere in the late 4 digits of hotwheels and alot of the time I love the car but not the paint design or just the layout of it. This gave me a whole new look on my collection that are out of the box, oh hell yes :DD
And thank you Luke for the immense amount of inspiration, the furthest i've gotten with modifying my hotwheels was caving in the roofs with rocks so they look like they were in a horrific accident, that was when i was 6 hahah
Congrat brotha !!!! This shows for all ur hard work and time u send for ur customs Hot Wheels . As u know im a big fan of ur customs Hot Wheels . Keep doing what u doing brotha .
Loving the work man!
Love this stuff! Amazing attention to detail, and what other websites would you stumble across this?!
Too cool Luke! Keep up the good work!
Love your family friend Priscilla!
Sweet! Awesome work!
Amazing job! I know him from instagram. luke has a unique style. Go on like these!!!
You are an inspiration my friend! Don't stop doin what you're doin!
man, that was awesome.
i follow this dude on instagram. he has some fun "builds". right on!
in regards to Hot Wheels/die cast cars, i love being able to stop at a Target, and walk out totally happy with a ¢.99 purchase.
WOW! These are just... WOW!
Not only are you super skilled at building these but your modification tastes are basically perfect.
Love the Mexican blanket seat cover in the Ford.
Amazing, man! Great skill, I wish I had that skill and patience to do something whit my own little models!
Real great work.
This is RAD. I collect die cast cars myself and I've done the odd wheel swap on them, but nothing close to this. I might start getting into paintjobs after reading this article though.
Totally sick! Especially the Beetle hotrod and the green Riviera!
Best article in awhile. Love this. Amazing work.
awesome work dude............I can totally relate to this article........
How thick are the lenses on your glasses? Incredible...
haha this guy has good skills and excellent taste!
woooooooooooooooooooow!
awesoooooooooooooohhoooohohohohohoooome !
LamleyDLM will surely hunt for stuff like this.
SH, please find Rikmun Lim and feature him, as well as other good diecast modders out there!
Lol this makes me remember when I used to go nuts over Hot Wheels. That rat-rod Bug is seriously awesome!
Standing ovation!!!
Wow! Awesome job!!
Killer work. Should sell likeness of peoples rides.
As a diecast customizer myself, its been great getting to know Luke and being able to bounce ideas off each other for cars we're working on, whether its paint choice, wheels, etc. His builds are some of the best around, he keeps me motivated to build to the best of my abilities and I know help motivate him. That's the nice thing about this community, everybody helps everybod .
Awesome!
An amazing story and great talent here, Luke. You need to create videos of your work, blog, build up a niche brand for yourself and try to make some money off of your passion - the ultimate result. I also thought too bad Hollywood has moved on from practical models and sets in favor of more CGI, although there are still stop motion projects every year. Great stuff! Kim Shugart, CEO: http://federalautoloan.com/blog
WOW, these look amazing. Both the cars and the images! Congratz!
I recently gave my 4 year old son all of my old die cast toy cars (ranging from majorette to old school 1970's matchbox cars and siku die casts from the 80's)
some of the die casts are different today than they were when we were kids. Majorette cars aren't up to par to their old counterparts. This was one of the reasons for writing an article called http://kids-nook.com/matchbox-vs-hot-wheels-vs-majorette-toy-cars/
