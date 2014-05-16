How To Build An Everyday Outlaw

The last time I wrote a feature about a Porsche 911, I waxed lyrical about the things that make air-cooled 911s so great. To sum it up, my thoughts were that these iconic Porsches are great in stock form, but not so great, or so exotic, that you are afraid to tinker with one, or make it you own. You could once have considered them to be the working man’s dream car, but unfortunately the rising popularity and prices of older 911s have put them out of the reach of many.
It turns out, however, that the words ‘Porsche 911′ and ‘affordable’ don’t have to be mutually exclusive. And as evidence we present this 1978 911 SC built by none other than the Urban Outlaw himself, Mr. Magnus Walker.
Now, I know what you’re thinking. Magnus has an incredible garage full of badass Porsches, which is not something many of us can realistically aspire to. So, what does this guy know about doing a 911 on a budget? As it turns out, quite a lot.
At first glance, the 911s that make up Magnus’s collection might look fairly similar to each other. But as you talk to him, you begin to learn that each car has a different story, a different vibe and a different purpose. The purpose of this particular car is to show that you can have a very rewarding Porsche ownership experience, without breaking the bank.
Given Magnus’s reputation as a Porsche guru, he often would be asked for advice on which model offered the most bang for the buck. To this he would reply, ‘If you’ve got five to 10 thousand bucks to spend, buy a 924. If you’ve got 10 to 15 grand, buy a Boxster. And if you’ve got 15 to 25 grand buy a late ’70s 911 SC. For this project he decided it was time to put his money where his mouth is.
If you’ve ever been in the market for a project car, then you know one of the cheapest routes to go is take over someone else’s uncompleted project, or in this case – a former race car. When Magnus found this car it was used primarily at track events and came with a full rollcage and stripped out interior.
Picking up an ex-racer might not be the best route if you are aiming for a factory restoration, or to preserve something as collectable, but for Magnus’s mission it was the perfect candidate.
While many of his previous projects involved stripping down cars and rebuilding them from the ground up, the SC build would be much simpler and much more budget-minded. In that sense, it was best that he started with a strong-running, reliable base car that he could tweak to his liking.
In terms of modifications this car has been kept very simple, but at the same time Magnus has managed to inject his signature style throughout. He sourced secondhand parts whenever he could and actually completed the entire build in just eight weeks.Simple and Cool
With an emphasis on reliability, the engine under the decklid of the SC remains stock. It’s no power monster, but neck-snapping acceleration is not one of the reasons that this type of car is sought after.
So the the original 3.0-liter flat-six doesn’t make this car a quarter mile champ, but Magnus is more than satisfied with its low-end torque. This is something that makes the 911 very easy to drive on the street in comparison to his famous 277 ’71 911T, which makes all of its power at the top end of the RPM range.
Elsewhere, the drivetrain has also gone untouched – although the previous owner added a limited slip differential which gives the car a lot more bite coming out of tight corners, like those found in the mountains above LA.
Likewise, the suspension on the car has gone largely unmodified, with the most significant change being a set of 22mm and 28mm torsion bars.
There’s still plenty of grip on hand though, thanks to the Toyo R888 tires which are wrapped around a set of flat black Fuchs wheels measuring 8.0 inches wide in the front and 9.5 inches wide in the rear.
Also interesting is the fact that these wheels are 16-inch, while most of Magnus’s previous builds have run 15s. There’s certainly no denying the toughness of the tall and meaty look.
The body also remains pretty much as it was when Magnus found the car, with the RS-style panels giving the car a more aggressive and competition-inspired look.
If you look at Magnus’s other Porsche builds, you’ll find that not many of them run ducktail spoilers like this one does. It’s another thing to set this car apart from its garage mates.
Perhaps the most notable change on the car’s exterior is the paint job. The 911 was white when Magnus got a hold of it, and during the build he added his signature tri-color color scheme with red bumpers and a flat black hood and deck lid.
The multi-colored body gives the SC a look that’s very reminiscent of the 277 Urban Outlaw car. As you’ll see in a moment, the similarities don’t end there, either.
There’s no denying that the look of the car is pure Magnus Walker. In fact, 30 minutes after he completed the build someone snapped a photo of him cruising down the 5 Freeway, and before he even got back to the shop the car was all over social media.
The majority of work on this car has happened inside. As mentioned, the car was fully stripped and track-prepped when Magnus got a hold of it, so lots of his effort involved making the car more street-friendly. He began by getting rid of the front half of the cage.
Other work included new floor panels, carpeting and other bits to make the SC’s cockpit a more inviting place for street driving.
The car had a single Corbeau bucket seat when he got it, so Magnus tracked down another one to match and had both reupholstered with plaid inserts. He describes the look as ‘semi-punk rock’.
He also added some matching door pulls, which are affixed to the 911’s RS-style door panels.
Last but not least is a MOMO steering wheel – a detail no old Porsche should be without.Everyday Outlaw
As for the driving experience, it drives like a well-sorted 911 should – and that’s a good thing. When talking about the SC, Magnus kept comparing this build to his famous 277 car.
And while 277 is a bit quicker and a bit sharper, the SC’s power brakes and more abundant low-end torque make it a lot more user friendly for street driving, while still be a perfectly capable track car. In the end, it’s delivers much of the experience for a lot less money and time invested.
It’s got all the great feel of a 911, without having so much power as to overwhelm an inexperienced driver, making it the perfect machine for someone looking to kick off their adventures in Porsche ownership. It’s also car where you won’t worry about getting rock chips or finding other imperfections. It’s something you can just dive right into, as Magnus says.
Once again, it’s through the little details that Magnus has added his own personal touch. In that sense, it’s not unlike his other, more involved and more expensive Porsche builds. The fact that he’s made such a distinct car on a tight budget is very impressive.
There’s no getting around the fact that the classic 911 is losing its status as the attainable dream car, but as Magnus has shown with his SC build, it’s still possible to experience all the joys of ownership without bankrupting yourself.
This track rat turned canyon carver and LA commuter might not win over the Pebble Beach crowd, but it will still put a huge grin on the driver’s face every day. And when it comes down to it, that’s what cars should be about, regardless of what your bank account looks like.
Mike Garrett
Instagram: speedhunters_mike
mike@speedhunters.com
Photos by Larry Chen
Instagram: larry_chen_foto
larry@speedhunters.com
We think Mr Chen absolutely killed it on this feature, so for your viewing pleasure, here’s a few extra shots from the shoot. Make sure to grab them in high res by hovering over each image to bring up the ‘Download Wallpaper’ option.
...I mean Larry C. Sorry...haha.
Love these post! No frame aching camber or airbags to offend the eye.
And leaving it stock is the frosting on the cake to me, I give mucho props on this build and post.
@jamesinger Us Speedhunters all look the same anyways
kphillips9936 It may be mildly built, but as you can see it lives at redline all the time.
Larry Chen kphillips9936Just the way I'd prefer instead of dragging it on its belly.
Delicious
Awesome, awesome, awesome.
What was the budget for this car?
Awesome car, nice photos, great article, like always at speedhunters
Kevski Style
Yeah, I'd like to know too. The fact that it was a "budget build" was mentioned multiple times without even one mention of what the budget actually was!
Great article, re trimmed buckets look great a nice oe style mod.
Amazing car! One of the best you've done!
Very cool car and very cool pics.
Had my eye on this from the last feature, sick car!
@Captain Obvious Kevski Style No doubt we would all love to know even some range, did he nail the target here or was he able to pull this one off super cheap? Cool car and its so refreshing to see a 911 built on a budget with fun in mind!
It's interesting to see I'm not the only one rocking an early '90s vintage Kenwood head unit...awesome feature by the way, I'd take a driver's car like this over a show car any day of the week.
What does budget mean? Please tell us!
What does this Budget Outlaw cost? Isn't that the point - we see acquisition cost but what is all-in??? I waited and waited and read and ... Nothing-
although i never mention what i pay for cars or generally what i have in them ,i have never been one to spend big money buying any of the cars i own,naturally i hunt and pick around just like the rest of us,
the key to this build was acquiring a good running former track car in the budget that is mentioned at the start of this start of this article -sure it had some minor issues but don,t they all.
the real key for me was showing some self restraint and not doing "a full on whammy build " - i sourced a lot of used parts cheaply & pulled some parts such as the 16 " rims -deck lid grill & steering wheel from my back stock parts room
-the seats for example were $150 & i recovered them myself with left over tartan fabric we had on the shelf -the same thing for the door pulls & vinyl covered door cards.
exterior mirrors were $100 used and bolted straight on replacing the stock flag mirrors for a more sleek unique look
seat belts were also bought second hand for $150
the front splitter i cut from a 4 x8 sheet of 1/4 poly carbon plastic materiel that cost $120 -i actually cut 3 out of the sheet !
some parts such as the tires floor boards,plexi qtr Windows & rear duck tail were bought new
so by now you may get the idea that the build was a mix of new & used parts mixed together & trust me when i say this was an affordable build that is well within the budget & scope of anyone out there that is prepared to search around,get dirty & do some work themselves.,
at the end of the day the car came out just the way i wanted in a short amount of time & money .
as for the total budget build cost........
" i could tell ,yet then i would have to kill ya ! :)"
many thanks to Larry, mike & the entire speed hunters team for all their continued support
cheeRS
Magnus
"GET OUT AND DRIVE"
Great pics Larry! Also very much enjoyed the read Mike. This article reminds me that you don't need anything extravagant to enjoy driving. I have a 92' Honda civic hatchback that I drive daily and I love every feel I get in a banked turn, back road, or lengthy drive. Speed and power sure are fun to play with but you don't absolutely need it all the time. #joyofmachine
It's kool to see "Budget Builds" and all the details too. Only thing is budget builds are really different for each person. What is low budget to some is often times greater than what they had in mind. Could you build this car for what Mr Magnus has in it? Yes. But it isn't going to be a five grand car though. Mr. Magnus does have a stock pile of parts and that helps but I doubt it offset the cost that much. Having the skills, outlook and drive to build a low budget car is important. Mr. Magnus you out did yourself again.
Donkyyyyy misses the point - the article is entitled and extolls Budget - and even goes so far as to detail the base cost of the vehicle - but no where is there any reference/benchmarking of cost of parts, labor or anything - is it a $150k build with 90% parts and 10% labor or is it a $30k build etc. Please note that I have more than 30 cars - many Porsches and others from sympathetic restorations to concours restorations to restomods to performance tunes and new and ... however, I have a hard time trying to get a reference on what this costs -
brianelmore181 I'm witchu brotha…I pondered about getting a Tacoma for a daily but once I've got my "project" going again, I began using it as a daily. Now everywhere I go I get to enjoy driving it instead of letting it sit under covers.
Driver's car > show/drift/stance, whatever.
#joyofmachine
magnus walker that's the spirit of the build that we love and I did similar with an LS1 T56 RX7 build, it was a riot under 10grand. I guess we'll have to guess your total cost being around 25grand to let my brain rest and move on with other worries in life. I would LOVE to see all of the big time car builders at least ONCE do a budget build like this just to have one in their arsenal and to represent what can be done by the average Joe with a little hard work and a lot of digging for parts.
Awesome article, and images!!!
Great job Larry, really enjoyed this feature. A 911, either SC or 3.2 Carrera has been my dream car since I was about 12 years old. Hopefully soon I can make the plunge and pick one up. Thanks for keeping the dream alive!
What is the build cost? I know Magnus have parts laying around and hookup's , so his cost might be less. I am just wondering what this budget build would cost mortal men.
magnus walker
I had same mirrors in my '75 Ford Capri and one extra pair laying around. Those were quite popular in the '70s and goes great with anything from that period.
Tip of the day: If you order mirrors from UK, they are not the same as in the rest of the Europe. Only good for right hand drive cars.
After seeing this car, driving it and scouring the Internet for air cooled Porsche's I'd say a real-world estimate to build this car is right around $30k said and done
And, how much power?
What kind of line up do you own? I'm interested!
sean klingelhoefer agreed might be a little more if you had to source your own bumpers say 35k?
PhilMaurer sean klingelhoefer I think it really comes down to the initial price of the car. There are nice SCs out there sub - $20k but they sell in minutes. I've missed two myself this year alone. I think if you were to start with a car under 20k you could very easily build this car all-in for $30k including bumpers / deck lid / paint / seats / tires / suspension / muffler etc.
How long till Urban Outlaw has more 2xl Hoddies in stock?
sean klingelhoefer PhilMaurer 3 k for seats, 3-5k for bumpers and decklids pre paint, 5k for fixing whats wrong with a 78SC under 20k even in CA where the 75-80 cars are the least wanted 911 due to smog gear needing to be retained... that already 31+k... before paint and tires... Plus lat I checked that year did not have fuchs on an offset, and real fuchs esp in wide widths are not easy to come by or not cheap custom jobs.
sean klingelhoefer PhilMaurer Maybe closer to $35K with those wheels and the engine build mentioned. Porsche engine builds are bank.
I gotta stop downloading the pictures in this article. They're just perfect! The car, the lighting, everything!
I think getting rid of the chrome would finish it off nicely, but that's just me.
I am in the middle of a BUDGET Porsche build with my brother as well.
bought an abandoned Porsche 924 at a dealership for 200euro.
then a tree branch fell on it in a storm and we got 200euros from the Insurance, so basically a free Porsche base to work on.
doorcards, dashboard all home made, carpet and interior panels all made with cheap regular carpet for a house.
bought some atev 17" retro wheels to have it period correct,but also on a budget.
as long as you think creative and outside the box you can end up with a Porsche for a whole lot less than you think that would be possible.
One can see his clothing industry background reflected in the interior, very tasteful.
Chri5 Duncan sean klingelhoefer PhilMaurer The engine is stock, you can expect that any SC you'd be looking at with decent mileage on it has already had a rebuild that you can figure into the sub-20k price (if you look hard enough). Fuchs are maybe another $2k or so, but an SC will already have some, albeit skinnier, but you catch my drift.
Here's how I break it down.
- 911 SC ~ $20k (I've seen cars as low as $16.5 recently in great / better than this condition that aren't track cars that have to be re-interiored)
- Bumpers / diy splitter / RS decklid / windows / paint for new pieces ~ $4k
- torsion bars / wheels / tires ~ $4k
- used seats / used steering wheel / interior elbow grease ~ $1k
- muffler / misc maintenance ~ $1k
Total = $30k
It kills me that I didn't try harder to buy an SC when they were $10k a few years ago. Dumb. They've long been my favorite realistically attainable 911, and though many are afraid of it, I really like Bosch K-jet injection. It's elegantly simple, and very reliable.
If & when I finally get one, it'll be an Outlaw along similar lines. Nice work!
koko san You always spot these quirky things.
JorgVanMeggelen Nice, keep us updated on the build.
sean klingelhoefer Where can I buy this: interior elbow grease ~ $1k?
Lachys114 Yeah me too...I didn't miss the point by the way.
i'd cut my left nut off for this car, i think a lot of the posts here miss the point that if you have a passion for it you can dedicate and source what you need with research, time dedication and networking. shit so magnus did it in 8 weeks, thats because he has dedicated years to his passion, respect.
id love this car. well done.
Well said.
Any idea what mirrors they are?
Team Chapman Racing Vitaloni Sebring
Thank you.
Omnigear If you start with a mid year, it'll be WAY less. Mid years have the infamous 2.7 liters, but most of them have been fixed with updated exhaust nd case savers or have newer engines by now. I picked up a 77 911S that ran for $3500.
Larry Chen sean klingelhoefer Much like patina, it cannot be bought, it can only be earned
ADDvanced Omnigear Ya even mid-years that have already been three-liter swapped are usually cheaper than SCs
The 81 to 83 911sc's are the better choice! Few upgrades to the engine by Porsche from the factory make it a better choice! None the less, bullet proof engines and satisfaction every time you drive one even in stock form makes the 911sc a smart and well invsted purchase!!!!
You mention a twin pipe muffler..I just saw the video from eGarage on this car and it sounds utterly fantastic...what exhaust setup is detailed by Magnus? Any input would be most appreciated..I have a 3.2 that needs this exact sound.
Hi Magnus, I just wondered where you sourced the mesh/grille on the ducktail as I
can see that making its way onto my car, yours Neil
Try a German company called Anna Thom or email me stuartq@reflexsafety.co.uk and I can supply these.
the last photo in ch. 3 = <3!! Nice work Mike G!!