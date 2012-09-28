Rough Muscle: Jon Sibal’s Dodge Challenger

I’m often asked what I like most about being a Speedhunter. There are many answers to that question, but naturally it’s the constant exposure to cars that comes to mind first. My colleagues and I spend most of our waking moments (and many of our sleeping ones) thinking about cars. We never stop thinking about photographing them, driving them, building them, or writing about them. On top of that, what I like most is that we aren’t locked into one particular genre or style of car.
Unlike those who work for more specialized enthusiast publications, we are able to bounce around between these different automotive subcultures as often as we change our shirts. We are given the unique freedom to feature just about anything we think is cool – regardless of its purpose and regardless of what continent or era it comes from. To put it simply, our love for the automobile has no restrictions.
Besides providing a daily dosage of cool automotive content from around the world, I hope that Speedhunters has helped people develop an appreciation for automotive styles they may have previously been unfamiliar with. Even better is if these people could take inspiration from this content and work it into their own cars.
So then it’s really no surprise that cars which blur these genres together are some of the most interesting to explore and few serve as a better example of this than Jon Sibal’s 2009 Dodge Challenger R/T.
I have a feeling most of you are already familiar with Jon Sibal. You’ve probably read his blog or seen his automotive renderings spread across the internet. He is a car freak through and through, and was part of the West Coast tuning community when I was still a middle school student. I first came into contact with Jon back in early 2008 when he would read my blog posts from Japan, including those about a certain group of wide body Porsches at Tsukuba Circuit. We have been mutual fans of each other’s work ever since.
Coincidentally, 2008 is also the year that the story of Jon’s Challenger begins. It’s not, however, the typical “guy buys car, guy modifies car” story. In the summer of 2008 the reborn Dodge Challenger had just hit the market and MSN Autos and Dodge had teamed up for the “Dream, Design, Drive” competition. People were given the chance to create an exterior design for the new Challenger, and if their design was chosen they would win themselves a brand new Challenger R/T – with their custom design applied to it of course.
Being a freelance artist and graphic designer by trade, Jon decided to try his hand in the competition. The design he came up with was a bold one, with photorealistic flames covering the car’s black body. I think you know where this is going, but in Ocobter, 2008 Jon was notified that his design was chosen as the winner of the competition – one of 330,000 entries submitted.
Just a few days before Christmas in 2008, Jon took delivery of the Challenger R/T – equipped with the Trak Pak, custom-painted 20″ SRT8 wheels, a six speed manual transmission, and its “True Fire” paintjob.
At this point, Jon’s automotive experience was limited mainly to modifying European cars like his worked E36 BMW. The Challenger was his first American car, but it didn’t take long for him to start with the modifications. By January of ’09 he had already dropped the car down on a set of H&R coilovers and installed a Zoomers exhaust system to give the Hemi a proper Muscle Car rumble.
Needless to say, when Jon took the flamed Challenger out for drives around Orange County the attention he got was immense. While he enjoyed chatting with people about the car and the constant stares, he decided he wanted to tone down the car’s exterior a bit. In the summer of 2010, with the help of Meguiar’s and their Wraptivo line of vinyl wraps, he had the car completely redone in a matte black finish.
The results were dramatic. The Challenger had gone from something bright and flashy to something sinister and understated. He could now take the car to the grocery store without making people drop their milk and fruit all over the parking lot. The Challenger also appeared at the SEMA Show in 2010 modeling its new look.
The wrap was actually just the beginning of a much bigger transformation for the car though. All through this, Jon’s mind kept going back to those RWB Porsches from Japan and he imagined what the Challenger would like if was done in a similar theme.
Around this time, Jon has the chance to meet up with RWB’s international director Toshi Ichiraku while he was visiting the states. Jon brought up the idea of doing an Rauh Welt-inspired Challenger and Toshi was very excited about the prospect. With Toshi’s blessing, everything was set in motion.
As you might expect, Jon was the first Dodge Challenger owner to order a set of SSR Wheels. The crew at SSR USA might have been slightly confused when Jon spec’d out his set of Professor SP1s, but he had a clear image in his head. Once the wheels arrived from Japan they went to the powdercoater. The original idea was to have the wheels done in a matching matte black, but Jon later decided to go with the vintage gold you see here.
The wheels ended up fitting perfectly for the look Jon was going for and I imagine he was quite relieved considering this move into uncharted wheel fitment territory. After some subtle modifications to the fenders it was time to move on to the suspension.
Given the aggressive wheel and tire combination, it was crucial that the car sit just right. Jon soon found himself at Air Runner USA where another Japanese product was being fitted to his American Muscle Car.
The trunk of a Challenger might not be the first place you expect to see an Air Runner kit, but it has worked flawlessly on the big Dodge. Jon even has the ability to adjust the ride height using his iPhone. Oh the joys of technology…
While the RWB influence on the car is clear, Jon also took inspiration from other areas – particularly the SCCA Trans Am race cars from the early 1970s.
The hood pins and custom front lip spoiler bring to mind images of Sam Posey’s famous Challenger T/A racer, and in the greater scope of the car they make for a perfect blend of both vintage and modern styles.
Other retro Muscle Car elements found on the Challenger include an aluminum gas cap from Drake….
…and this fully functional carbon-wrapped Shaker hood scoop and induction system from Autoform. Anyone who is familiar with the original E-body Mopars will recognize the importance of the Shaker.
I’m not sure if I’ve ever seen a single car which blends so many vastly different styles into one package so completely and cohesively. In the grand scheme of things, there’s nothing particularity extreme done to the car. Instead, it’s a carefully selected combination of bolt-on modifications that give the Challenger its personality.
When the refreshed car made its official debut at last year’s SEMA Show it received a personal seal of approval from Nakai-san himself. It seems Jon has nailed the RWB-take on a modern American Muscle Car.
Perhaps more importantly, his experience with the Challenger has opened him up to a whole new section of the automotive world. Soon after he took delivery of the car, Jon co-founded the SoCal Challengers Club and he’s become very active in the community since then. He still has a deep love for European and Japanese tuning cars, but the Challenger has only served to broaden his automotive horizons and helped him meet some great people along the way.
The greatest result of a genre-bending car like this is the way it changes people’s opinions. To traditional Muscle Car fans, there’s no doubt that Jon’s Challenger has opened up their minds to new forms of modifications and styles that they would have never considered before.
On the other hand, when it comes to fans of RWB cars or other tuner machines from Japan, Jon’s Challenger has shined a new light on a platform that they may not have appreciated beforehand.
The power of a car to change people’s views is rare, and in the end there’s really no higher praise that can be used towards a single automobile.
Hats off to you, Jon.
-Mike
SPECS
2009 Dodge Challenger R/T
27J Popular Equipment Package
5.7 HEMI V8
6 Speed
Trak Pak with Hill Assist
Heated Leather seats
Upgraded Audio (Sound Group 1) 6 Boston Acoustics Speakers, 276W Amp
Wheels and Tires
– 20″ SSR SP1 3-pc Wheels Powder Coated in Vintage Gold 20×10.5 Front , 20×11.5 Rear
– Toyo Proxes4 245/40/20 Front, 275/35/20 Rear Tires
Suspension
– Air Runner System with iPhone Ride Height Controls
Exhaust and Intake
– Autoform Max Air Scoop Hood Intake System
– Zoomers Car Back Exhaust
Body
– Autoform Shaker Hood Intake System
– Wraptivo 3M Matte Black Wrap
– Wraptivo 3M DINOC wrap (Roof and Shaker Intake)
– Daley Visual Gloss Black Racing Stripes
– Mopar 10 Black Chrome Grill
– Drake Sequential Taillights
– Drake Aluminum Gas Lid
– AAC Dual Color Headlight Rings
– Custom Lip Spoiler
– 2012 SRT8 Front Lip Conversion
– Smoked Front and Rear Parking Lights
Comments
Add comment
4137 comments
Thank god he changed the design. Super sleek and aggressive. The old one, imo, was horrendous. But we all have different tastes; If it satisfied him that's all that matters.
I love the universal appeal of this car. The layman can appreciate it even if they don't know why it looks good, while someone with more knowledge of automotive genres can pick out all the different influences that come together. Well played sir.
This car is bitchin'......then I read about the Air Runner....and meh.....then I scroll down and see the air scoop/ Shaker wrapped with fake carbon fiber....meh....I'm a bit disappointed.
If the car used regular coilovers and some proper carbon fiber scoop, then it would be golden.
This car impressed me when I first saw it at Cars and Coffee, thanks for the spotlight.
This car is perfect. The challenger is to heavy a platform to be a real contender even on coils. If all you cared about was how the looked, then the wrap is fine. I love the new challenger. Not because it's drastically better than the old, but because it is such a good homage.
Finally! something different on speedhunters. I dont like challengers at all but im happy to see something different on here. I love the stories and great builds but im so tired of the same platforms over and over again.
Love the new stance and hood, best Challenger I've seen thus far. Awesome choice of wheels too, I tip my hat to the builder and owner.
Amazing build! Makes me think, Maybe I ditched the USDM scene too fast...
mmm. professors. just slap some massive overfenders on her and some nice beefy rubber and then you've got yourself something special.
It looks awesome but I'm not gonna lie, it doesn't have the balls to back up its own look. Serious case of all show, no go.
@Hanma it's got a 5.7 V8. I'd hardly call that delicate.
@Hanma it's got a 5.7 V8. I'd hardly call that delicate.
Speedhunters, WHAT TOOK YOU GUYS SO LONG. I've been waiting for this feature for a hot minute.
@Mike Garrett @sean klingelhoefer Slight OT. Why is there no Corvette time attack cars? its a solid plattform. of the 2WD cars out there it got to be one of the cheapest and most potent combos out there.
"To put it simply, our love for the automobile has no restrictions." To me this is the epitome of a true auto enthusiast. I could never understand something as asinine as 'brand prejudice'. Over course we all have personal taste, i just cant see how someone can hate something simply because it was made in a certain part of the world, or by a certain person.
@Mike Garrett @sean klingelhoefer cheap as in got a lot of potential without chancing every single bolt..
Looks much better in matte black! And I've been waiting for this post for so long:) Thank you Speedhunters !
@GingerPixel @Hanma I'd call 370 hp in a car that weighs well over 4,000 lbs pretty weak. Especially when he spent that much time and money making it look like that.
@MatsNorway @Mike Garrett there are lots in Germany! There are also some in Japan, but North American rule books, at least for SLB, have a stupid "no pushrods" clause to eliminate them and V8 swaps from competition.
@sean klingelhoefer @MatsNorway @Mike Haha thats just ridiculous! And i think a Corvette with a OHC Ford engine or even a S6 would do good regardless. or must the engine be from same make?
I wasn't too sure about this car until i saw the last shot.
I wasn't too sure about this car then i saw the last shot. Nice!
I like it
I'll still know him as the guy with the rare BBS motorsport wheels
I still think the side of the car looks like a billboard IMO.. Widebody, wider wheels, a lil meatier tire, some interior work (to the track side of the spectrum), and actual coilovers would do this car some real good.
Great article, I love how this story was so much more than the typical buy n mod (which i don't tire of either) Great work in sourcing the fascinating stuff!
@MatsNorway @sean klingelhoefer @Mike I've read a fair bit about people tracking them in America where they're cheap, pretty sure there was also one at WTA, not to mention a v8 rx7. I've also read a fair bit about low milage cars blowing rods through the side of blocks, having oil fires, etc. Apparently once you put them on semi/slicks high g left hand corners causes oil to pool in the head. And with the stock intake manifold and fuel rail one of the cylinders (#7?) gets poor air fuel ratios (can't remember if its too rich or too lean).
If you look at the base of the air scoop that looks wrapped, not legit carbon. Might want to fix that up in the article. Interesting car regardless.
i remember seeing this car with the flames and all on this Deviant Art blog! such an awesome transformation!!!
would be nice to see a feature of his BMW....*hint hint*!!!!
Beautifully done!
@Vilko @MatsNorway @sean klingelhoefer @Mike
I hate these cars but I love this one.
I'm sorry but the Shaker Hood is Wraped not real CF
@RaphaelSinder yet... the sticker is really not done in very good job.. we can see the curly untidy stick up... -_-" what a spoiler
I hope he has kept that E36, that car looked immense. I remember Jon back in the Digimods days where his renders were amazing and he had a huge knowledge of design influences. He inspired me to try out photoshop and tooning. It is no surprise his cars have came out so good. I remember when he won that challenger, was so great to hear a great artist to win a huge competition, even though he won that DA Scion comp ;)! Keep it up Jon, your challenger is a mean looking car which looks great! Will keep reading your blog. Fantastic to see you on speedhunters!
@0versteer I agree.
I love it, looks great. Not everyones car has to be a rocketship as long as he likes it. What i don't get is the speed hunter sites obsession with RWB cars. Let me expand, they all look great, very cool cars, love the Porsches and the ae86 he did but its really not rocket science. Paint it Matte or satin black, lower it, gold rims, maybe flare the guards. Thats it. Dudes (and chicks) have been doing it to cars for years yet the fanfare around the cars does not stack up for me. Once again I love them and don't mean to hate on the tuner but stop carrying on like he is some sort of god who has reinvented the wheel. Way to make simple shit over priced.
¡¡Challenger R/T RWB!!
This is on top of my favourite list. What a street cruiser!
@RaphaelSinder I did think this?
@sean klingelhoefer @MatsNorway @Mike
Did'nt think they made pushrod engines anymore. Whats wrong with with over head cams?
Thanks Mike, for pointing out how boring and uneventful my job is!
I'm sure its not all great being a Speedhunter, but come on, your living the dream.
This car looks really familiar. I'm pretty sure it was in one of your Cars and Coffee posts. Hmmm... Damn, now I gotta go do some research. Off to Google!!!
@lanna_butterfly that's amazing :)))
This is the nicest (new) Challenger I have ever seen. So badass
@roeby @sean klingelhoefer @Mike Nothing. But push rod saves space. And is reasonably efficient in a V8
@RaphaelSinder For such alot of time, effort and money being spent on this, to go and have a poorly wrapped shaker scoop is just dissapointing. Looks shocking. Other than that I love it.
In my opinion, she's really one of the sexiest Challenger ever made..
Thanks for this great article.
In my opinion, she's really one of the sexiest Challenger ever made..
These damn SSR in this subtle bronze can make just about anything look good, crazy. Not saying this Challenger doesn't look fantastic regardless, it sure does.
Must say though that the choice to go matte black was the best thing he coulda done, doubt it would have received any kind of feature with them flames!
That just looks about perfect with flat black on SSR's and airbags.
@roeby A pushrod engine can be made much lighter and more compact than an OHC engine of similar displacement and output, mostly due to the fact that the heads are comparatively tiny without cams in them. GM LS-series engines use pushrods, and their small size and light weight are why they're so popular for V8 swaps in smaller cars.
@lanna_butterfly good morning young lady ... hope the sun is out for you today :))
@4littlejimmy Good Morning!! a little over cast today.. Heading to the Sunshine Coast (parents) for the long wkend. http://t.co/JglmjyLd
@lanna_butterfly ow looks like that here have a lovely night
beautiful, seen it a few times over the webs and always wanted some more coverage on it
@Mike Garrett Awesome article and pics. Must of been a great to shoot it.
One thing Mike, could you please implement a naming system for your awesome wallpapers like the other guys from SH, as the majority of your wallpapers are named the same, which causes conflicts when i go to save them. First world problems i know. Thx mate.
definitely a great looking challenger, perfect wheel fitment.
vinyl wraps always feel a bit 'non-committal', but I assume that he's legally not allowed to paint the car, since it was the result of the contest.
this car is a KILLER a living killing machine
this car is a KILLER a living killing machine
this car is a KILLER a living killing machine
this car needs a 392, srt10 motor, or at least a 6.1.. its oozes beast but just a 5.7 cant perform up to par of how that car looks. Looks and sounds great, but is lacking right foot punch.
New American muscle cars... They really just dont do it for me... Start creating some new lines and designs and some new cult cars... The new Mustang, Challenger and Camaro are just buckets of crap...
@Thommo Sad to say that like a judgment....
Hats off to bolt ons huh? If a flat black/gold rimmed challenger is genre-bending, then my forza 3 garage would literally make your face cave in from amazement.
I (mostly) got over that phase though
How did he win that contest with that flames design lol, it was so bad he even had to doa vinyl wrap over it. The other contestants must have had some pretty bad submissions if that took 1st...
I know this is old, and Ive gotta say that Jon's RWB porsche from 2015 sema show is probably my favorite rwb, partly because that color is great....that said how in the world are we calling this a RWB challenger? RWB has a common theme...this shares nothing from anything RWB even remotely. Its like saying if I were friends with Nakai and had a geo metro does that mean I have a RWB geo metro? Honestly saying this is a RWB challenger is corny. Its a challenger with rims. The fact a car with a wrap, wheels and air ride being really its only mods, made it to sema...to me is kinda sad, and shows its really only about who ya know,not about what goes into a build.
Good lord what a drastic improvement from the "before" stage! I've been hoping to shoot this car myself for some time, it's quite radical looking... and that's saying a lot because normally I strongly dislike the Challenger lol.