SPECIAL FEATURE
By
25th May 2012 4,085 Comments
The Liberty Walk F40 In High Res

The F40 is a car that has over the last 25 years held its head high against the constant flow of supercars that countless manufacturers have released. It may no longer be the fastest or the most technologically advanced, but its simple formula of putting the driver at the center of its performance has cemented it in history as one of the best driver’s cars of all times.

Much like a lucky owner of such a dream machine may never grow tired of driving it, any car nut out there will never get tired of looking at it.

So I’ve prepped up some high res images of the Libery Walk F40…

…giving you a chance to admire these timeless lines on your desktops.

As ever scroll down and select the images you prefer them most…

…and stare away at a car that in this day and age, with so many rules and regulations, could never be made again.

Liberty Walk

Liberty Walk Ferrari F40 feature on Speedhunters

-Dino Dalle Carbonare

Comments

4085 comments

1
Pita

Thank you. Stunning car, this one.
 

2
ApexHunter

Awesome desktops! I wish there was the one showing the engine bay from behind, and a shot of the interior so you can see the awesome gated shifter.

3
Option86

Yesssss! Big thanks.

4
JasperW

 @ApexHunter I was hoping for the same thing when I opened this!

5
FrancescoDiGiuseppe

Someone would say blasphemy, especially some very radical Ferrari fan friends of mine.But what I see is perfection, passion, respect for the heritage.Enzo would be proud of this amazing reinterpretation.

6
Nikhil_P

thank you soo much dino!!!!
 
if only Ferrari made cars like this today.....as they say, they dont make them like they used to!!

7
Henry

none of the engine and exhaust??? uh.....

8
Coors

Perfection

9
Gvk

Last pic, my desktop. 

10
BaberKaleemKhan

Glad you guys are doing desktops more. Thank you. You have no idea what this means to us with the sort of creative folks that you have with cameras.

11
Yanesnyawai

if only there's someone who will break the rule. and for a reasonably priced tag, i will follow. :)

12
MPistol

p0rn

14
