Gallery: The Modified Machines Of IAMS

1st May 2023 5 Comments
When I accepted an invitation to attend the International Amsterdam Motor Show (IAMS) last month, I didn’t really know what to expect.

Although the event was held in 2018 and 2019, the 2023 show was its comeback post pandemic restrictions, and it would be my first time attending. However, the good friend that invited me along gave an assurance that I would not leave disappointed. It turns out he was right.

Speedhunters-IAMS-2023-7566
  • Speedhunters-IAMS-2023-7642
  • Speedhunters-IAMS-2023-7660
  • Speedhunters-IAMS-2023-7653
Speedhunters-IAMS-2023-7694

My friend was one of the people tasked by IAMS to fill a giant hall at the RAI Amsterdam with modified cars, and this was on top of the show’s usual suspects: supercars, hypercars, sports cars and classics. So there was plenty on offer, with something for everyone.

Speedhunters-IAMS-2023-7663
  • Speedhunters-IAMS-2023-7669
  • Speedhunters-IAMS-2023-7675
Speedhunters-IAMS-2023-7664

In all, more than 300 cars were displayed inside the 50,000sq/m convention center alongside more than 100 vendors for the five-day event. A lot of people come through the doors too, but I was lucky enough to be able to grab a sneak peek before IAMS officially opened, making it that much easier to shoot.

  • Speedhunters-IAMS-2023-7709
  • Speedhunters-IAMS-2023-7673
  • Speedhunters-IAMS-2023-7671
  • Speedhunters-IAMS-2023-7711

As mentioned a moment ago, there was no shortage of variety at IAMS 2023, with a good mix of expected Euros plus plenty of Japanese performance car icons.

Speedhunters-IAMS-2023-7704
  • Speedhunters-IAMS-2023-7812
  • Speedhunters-IAMS-2023-7820
Speedhunters-IAMS-2023-8030

Style, quality and attention to detail was a reoccurring theme throughout the halls though. Car culture in the Netherlands really needs a deeper dive…

Speedhunters-IAMS-2023-8055
  • Speedhunters-IAMS-2023-8163
  • Speedhunters-IAMS-2023-8059
Speedhunters-IAMS-2023-7899
  • Speedhunters-IAMS-2023-7849
  • Speedhunters-IAMS-2023-7851
Speedhunters-IAMS-2023-7852

This first gallery post should give you a good insight into what IAMS is all about, and I’ll be following it up in the coming days with spotlight-o-rama featuring some of the cars that really stood out to me.

Speedhunters-IAMS-2023-8181
  • Speedhunters-IAMS-2023-7644
  • Speedhunters-IAMS-2023-7658
Speedhunters-IAMS-2023-8078

Stay tuned for more from the 2023 International Amsterdam Motor Show, but until then enjoy the huge gallery that continues below.

Jeroen Willemsen
Instagram: jaccojeroen

Speedhunters-IAMS-2023-7569
  • Speedhunters-IAMS-2023-7649
  • Speedhunters-IAMS-2023-7651
Speedhunters-IAMS-2023-7574
  • Speedhunters-IAMS-2023-7677
  • Speedhunters-IAMS-2023-7680
Speedhunters-IAMS-2023-7686
  • Speedhunters-IAMS-2023-7683
  • Speedhunters-IAMS-2023-7700
Speedhunters-IAMS-2023-7690
  • Speedhunters-IAMS-2023-7763
  • Speedhunters-IAMS-2023-7730
  • Speedhunters-IAMS-2023-7771
Speedhunters-IAMS-2023-7696
  • Speedhunters-IAMS-2023-7784
  • Speedhunters-IAMS-2023-7783
  • Speedhunters-IAMS-2023-7790
Speedhunters-IAMS-2023-7801
  • Speedhunters-IAMS-2023-7809
  • Speedhunters-IAMS-2023-7823
Speedhunters-IAMS-2023-7687
  • Speedhunters-IAMS-2023-7828
  • Speedhunters-IAMS-2023-7850
  • Speedhunters-IAMS-2023-7859
Speedhunters-IAMS-2023-7716
  • Speedhunters-IAMS-2023-7986
  • Speedhunters-IAMS-2023-7919
  • Speedhunters-IAMS-2023-7913
Speedhunters-IAMS-2023-8016
  • Speedhunters-IAMS-2023-7896
  • Speedhunters-IAMS-2023-7903
Speedhunters-IAMS-2023-7915
  • Speedhunters-IAMS-2023-8042
  • Speedhunters-IAMS-2023-7998
  • Speedhunters-IAMS-2023-7692
  • Speedhunters-IAMS-2023-7946
Speedhunters-IAMS-2023-7990
  • Speedhunters-IAMS-2023-8005
  • Speedhunters-IAMS-2023-8007
Speedhunters-IAMS-2023-8027
  • Speedhunters-IAMS-2023-8034
  • Speedhunters-IAMS-2023-8035
Speedhunters-IAMS-2023-8158
  • Speedhunters-IAMS-2023-8096
  • Speedhunters-IAMS-2023-8182
Speedhunters-IAMS-2023-8169
5 comments

1
Tommy

I was here too! Got a few amazing pictures there, also that Ford Transit on air is a friend of mine, amazing build.

2
Tommy

Amazing event this was, I was there too! Even got to take some pretty cool pictures there myself.

decom_3c54f32351bb6e49a27232666f440c9e_645100610bbb3.jpegdecom_3c54f32351bb6e49a27232666f440c9e_645100610bbb3.jpeg
3
PrematuredGravy

That esprit turbo looks really good. I don’t know what it is about it

4
J

Looking at the orange Lamborghini I see the rear fascia was removed. Does this help with heat dissipation? Or drag?

5
Astronoud

More of the k-series EG and the white/pink 993 please

