13th April 2023 0 Comments
Dubshed 2023: Exploring Eikon’s Main Hall
The Main Hall

Ah… April, how nice it is to see you.

Around this neck of the woods, it means longer evenings, a first real taste of summer in the air, and the clickety-clack of workshop doors being prised open after a long winter. It’s a joy, and right bang in the middle of it all – in Ireland at least – sits Dubshed.

  • DSC_2846
  • DSC_2850

Organised and run but GTINI, this event has become a staple of the Speedhunters calendar, and my own too. It was only when looking back at previous Dubshed images before heading north last week that I realised that this was going to be my seventh straight year attending.

  • DSC_2777
  • Dubshed_2023_on_SpeedHunters. Pics_By_Cian_Don (3)
DSC_4047
DSC_3084
  • DSC_2949
  • DSC_2875

Having firmly laid down its roots at the Eikon Centre on the outskirts of Lisburn in Northern Ireland, this year’s event felt busy, which is a great thing. That said, it was still full of friendly familiar faces from the local scene – something make all events like this so special. Strolling around the show floor, it felt like there was always someone ready to stop, chat and have the craic with.

  • DSC_3014
  • DSC_2900
DSC_2822
  • DSC_2890
  • DSC_2879

Arriving on Friday evening meant I could head along for an hour during the setup, and I immediately got a sense of just how big Dubshed 2023 was going to be. As a storm raged outside, show car owners and their friends and family frantically pored over gleaming paintwork left grime-ridden from a damp trek to the venue.

DSC_3419

And it wasn’t just a big turn out of cars. Come 12:00pm Saturday, the queue to enter the show stretched as far as the eye could see.

  • DSC_3011
  • DSC_3072
DSC_3161

I spent the first half of the show day strolling around the Eikon’s main hall, which is the exclusive home of VAG machinery during Dubshed. That’s what we’ll concentrate on today, but don’t worry, I’ll follow up with the equally impressive Logan hall, as it too was chock-full of incredible machines.

DSC_4618
  • DSC_2904
  • DSC_2934
DSC_2921

The first car to really catch my eye was Danny Healy’s freshly-built Mk1 Golf. Finished in Olive Green, sporting a lot of carbon – including its roof – and re-powered by a Seat Cupra derived 20-valve turbo engine, this thing is absolutely captivating. I must have spent 20 minutes soaking in the details. Rest assured, I’ll have a full feature on this build as soon as possible.

DSC_3004
  • DSC_2961
  • DSC_2979

Tucked away in a corner of the main hall was one of Dubshed 2023’s most impressive builds – Lee Maxwell’s VW Jetta C. Anyone that listens to the very very good Reload podcast will know the trials and tribulations that Lee and her partner Conor McCann had over the winter. A huge amount of work on the car was completed in a remarkably short time, all while the pair helped with Dubshed’s organisation.

DSC_4386

I’d seen and admired the Jetta before, but getting to know the remarkable story behind a build makes it all the more impressive.

  • DSC_4471
  • DSC_4636

KeepItClean had a pair of incredible Audi B5 RS4s on their stand, and the attention these received all day long made you realise that there was a real lack of current, or recent-shape Audi Avants on show. Timeless lines, simple style and killer wheels will just always remain cool.

DSC_3152
  • DSC_3115
  • DSC_4635
DSC_4179

How good do Corrados look, especially finished in Tornado Red? These are such an incredibly timeless design in my eyes.

  • DSC_3264
  • DSC_2887
DSC_4058

What I began to notice at Dubshed, and especially so this year, was the return of more older vehicle platforms to the show floor. It’s either that, or perhaps just what I’m feeling more attracted to these days. Mk1 and Mk2 Golfs have always been a scene staple, but there seems to be a lot more of them coming out of the woodwork now, the vast majority with a retro flavour.

DSC_4256

Another platform that really seems to be on the up in recent times is the Mk5 Golf GTI. I’ve seen a number high-level builds using this model, and I had a great chat with Jack Fanning who showed me around his Mk5.

DSC_4466

But it was another Golf – this time Grant Grilliland‘s insane Mk6 – that took home Dubshed 2023’s ‘Car of the Show’ title. Well deserved it was too.

I couldn’t begin to mention every amazing car in the hall as there were simply too many, so instead, I’ll leave you with a gallery from the opening half of my Dubshed 2023 coverage.

Cian Donnellan
Instagram: Ciandon
Facebook: CianDonPhotography

Gallery
DSC_2883
  • DSC_2915
  • DSC_2945
DSC_2998
  • DSC_3018
  • DSC_3022
DSC_3027
  • DSC_3036
  • DSC_3043
  • DSC_3065
  • DSC_3080
DSC_3106
  • DSC_3139
  • DSC_3144
DSC_3194
  • DSC_3244
  • DSC_3305
DSC_3326
  • DSC_3332
  • DSC_4033
DSC_4026
  • DSC_4074
  • DSC_4079
  • DSC_4100
DSC_4109
  • DSC_4116
  • DSC_4158
  • DSC_4174
DSC_4181
  • DSC_4184
  • DSC_4221
  • DSC_4224
DSC_4236
  • DSC_4282
  • DSC_4300
DSC_4404
  • DSC_4370
  • DSC_4442
  • DSC_4457
DSC_4617
  • DSC_4622
  • DSC_4631
  • Dubshed_2023_on_SpeedHunters. Pics_By_Cian_Don (4)
DSC_4634
  • DSC_4252
  • DSC_4151
