A First Taste Of Techno-Classica 2023

I’ve been attending Techno-Classica Essen for many years now.

The week-long show held at the Messe Essen events center in Germany features a wide variety of cars, motorcycles and more, spanning from the pre-war era to more modern times. Exhibitors include car manufacturers, dealers, restoration companies and private collectors. Since its inception in 1989, Techno-Classica has become one of the largest events of its kind anywhere, so it’s no surprise that enthusiasts and collectors from all over the world attend.





This year was no different, but it still felt a little foreign to me. One of the big changes – and something that has been going on for a few years now – is diminishing support from the big three German car manufacturers.









A few years back, Mercedes-Benz, the VAG group and BMW each had their own hall at Essen, which they filled with prized possessions from their respective vaults. These days, the VAG group (Volkswagen, Audi, Porsche and Lamborghini to name a few) and BMW have stopped doing this altogether. Mercedes-Benz on the other hand still showcases cars from their museum at Techno-Classica, but it’s a much smaller affair now.









That said, Techno-Classica seems to be changing its focus too, and every year there are more and more traders on the show floor. This is not a bad thing, because it means many more cars to check out. The downside is, a lot of these vehicles are packed in really tight, making the event a real challenge to shoot.





I’m always up for a challenge though, and after walking Essen’s halls and familiarising myself with everything Techno-Classica Essen 2023 had to offer, I fired up the camera and began my hunt for the standouts of the show.

Jeroen Willemsen

Instagram: jaccojeroen