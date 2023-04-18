SHARE A First Taste Of Techno-Classica 2023

A First Taste Of Techno-Classica 2023

EVENT COVERAGE
By
18th April 2023 0 Comments
A First Taste Of Techno-Classica 2023

I’ve been attending Techno-Classica Essen for many years now.

The week-long show held at the Messe Essen events center in Germany features a wide variety of cars, motorcycles and more, spanning from the pre-war era to more modern times. Exhibitors include car manufacturers, dealers, restoration companies and private collectors. Since its inception in 1989, Techno-Classica has become one of the largest events of its kind anywhere, so it’s no surprise that enthusiasts and collectors from all over the world attend.

SH-techno-classica-2023-8656
  • SH-techno-classica-2023-8509
  • SH-techno-classica-2023-8534
SH-techno-classica-2023-8585

This year was no different, but it still felt a little foreign to me. One of the big changes – and something that has been going on for a few years now – is diminishing support from the big three German car manufacturers.

  • SH-techno-classica-2023-8495
  • SH-techno-classica-2023-8669
SH-techno-classica-2023-8425
  • SH-techno-classica-2023-8197
  • SH-techno-classica-2023-8369

A few years back, Mercedes-Benz, the VAG group and BMW each had their own hall at Essen, which they filled with prized possessions from their respective vaults. These days, the VAG group (Volkswagen, Audi, Porsche and Lamborghini to name a few) and BMW have stopped doing this altogether. Mercedes-Benz on the other hand still showcases cars from their museum at Techno-Classica, but it’s a much smaller affair now.

  • SH-techno-classica-2023-8282
  • SH-techno-classica-2023-8486
SH-techno-classica-2023-8285
  • SH-techno-classica-2023-8487
  • SH-techno-classica-2023-8257
SH-techno-classica-2023-8546

That said, Techno-Classica seems to be changing its focus too, and every year there are more and more traders on the show floor. This is not a bad thing, because it means many more cars to check out. The downside is, a lot of these vehicles are packed in really tight, making the event a real challenge to shoot.

SH-techno-classica-2023-8424
  • SH-techno-classica-2023-8334
  • SH-techno-classica-2023-8494
SH-techno-classica-2023-8409

I’m always up for a challenge though, and after walking Essen’s halls and familiarising myself with everything Techno-Classica Essen 2023 had to offer, I fired up the camera and began my hunt for the standouts of the show.

My main coverage of the event will focus on these machines, so check back soon for that.

Jeroen Willemsen
Instagram: jaccojeroen

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments

Add comment

E-mail is already registered on the site. Please use the Login form or enter another.

You entered an incorrect username or password

Sorry, you must be logged in to post a comment.

OFFICIAL SPEEDHUNTERS SUPPLIERS