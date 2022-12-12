SHARE Going Custom Crazy With A Nissan March

Going Custom Crazy With A Nissan March

EVENT COVERAGE
By
12th December 2022 4 Comments
Going Custom Crazy With A Nissan March

Since my time at the 2022 Mooneyes Yokohama Hot Rod Custom Show was a little more limited than in previous years, I set my sights on one car to spotlight. There were countless kustoms, muscle cars, hot rods and lowriders I could have chosen, but I was searching for something a little different.

It didn’t take me long to find it.

hrcs22_march_dino_dalle_carbonare_02

When I first laid eyes on this Nissan March from the front end, I assumed it was just slammed on air and running some serious onikyan for maximum visual impact. As it turns out though, the real impact is what’s happening inside the car, at the rear.

hrcs22_march_dino_dalle_carbonare_04

This is possibly the best example of over-complication that I have seen in a very long time. Fukushima’s Yuuki Suzuki has totally transformed the K12’s rear end by completely doing away with its beam axle in favor of a full custom – and totally crazy – suspension arrangement. The layout now employs two adjustable bike coilovers on each side, sporting built-in billet reservoirs.

hrcs22_march_dino_dalle_carbonare_03

The first thing you might assume is that the car was converted to rear-wheel drive – as I did. However, this March is still very much FWD. As you can see, the entire rear seat area and trunk space is now home to a whole lot of custom tube work that makes up both the roll cage and all the new subframe and suspension pick-up points.

hrcs22_march_dino_dalle_carbonare_05

Just like a pro drift car, the radiator has been relocated to the rear.

hrcs22_march_dino_dalle_carbonare_12

Suzuki-san knows a thing or two about custom body work, and has treated his March to a bespoke steel wide-body conversion. The smoothly-shaped, integrated flares front and rear closely hug the aggressive wheel fitment.

hrcs22_march_dino_dalle_carbonare_07

How these tires bead onto the Kranze wheels and hold air, I’m not actually sure!

hrcs22_march_dino_dalle_carbonare_11

The cabin is just as wild with numerous custom touches, including an aluminum speedway-style bucket seat, bespoke door cards and a drilled metal steering wheel.

  • hrcs22_march_dino_dalle_carbonare_09
  • hrcs22_march_dino_dalle_carbonare_06

Where a passenger would once sit is now home to a racing fuel cell and all the components and hard lines that make up the fuel system for a future engine build.

hrcs22_march_dino_dalle_carbonare_08

This is obviously a fun project that showcases the fabrication and custom bodywork skills of its builder more than anything else.

hrcs22_march_dino_dalle_carbonare_10

I just love the fact that Suzuki-san chose the K12 chassis, as it reminds me of the March 12SR that Autech built in the mid-2000s. That came with a high-revving 1.2-liter engine and a close-ratio manual gearbox making it so much fun on a technical mountain road.

I’m not sure how this build would fare in a touge environment, but it sure made a statement on the Pacifico Yokohama show floor.

Dino Dalle Carbonare
Instagram: dino_dalle_carbonare
dino@speedhunters.com

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments

Add comment

E-mail is already registered on the site. Please use the Login form or enter another.

You entered an incorrect username or password

Sorry, you must be logged in to post a comment.

4 comments

by Oldest
by Best by Newest by Oldest
1
StraightR

Oh yes, don't get me wrong, super cool...

But pls can we rather get some info on the white Roadster in front of it and the 356/358 off to the side there? The fab work here is awesome and unique but the (nice) body is nothing compared to the Roadsters... Very cool

Author2
Dino Dalle Carbonare

The Datsun, the Speedster or the BMW?

3
SAVAGE TUNER

I've been told that suspension setups like that are great for handling
The wheels and tires too!

4
Aly_Girl

Unique build that needs more power to back up its look.

OFFICIAL SPEEDHUNTERS SUPPLIERS