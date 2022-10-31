Your Cars: Celebrating The Subaru Impreza WRX

Next Chapter >

If our request for reader submissions to celebrate the Impreza’s 30th anniversary this month has shown us one thing, it’s the sheer spread of WRX owners around the world, demonstrating just how truly global the model’s following is. Subaru owners are a devoted bunch.

As before, we’ve included all the submissions we could, but inevitably a few fell short of the requirements either due to image resolution, format or a lack of any information. Are there any other automotive anniversaries or notable dates that you’d like us to consider catering for with a similar readers rides post? Let us know in the comments below.

For now though, enjoy this selection of Impreza WRXs from Speedhunters readers all over the world…





Owner: Ben Pippen

Location: NSW, Australia

Spec: 2017 WRX STI running a Deshele Performance engine rated for 800hp, MoTeC ECU, Air Lift Performance 3P air suspension, Work GTX 3P wheels

Instagram: dcent

Owner: Benji Groves

Location: United Kingdom

Spec: 2002 WRX STI JDM model, Clubman inspired





Owner: Peter Lineton

Location: United Kingdom

Spec: L555 VLM is a 1996 WRX V Limited edition of which only 1,000 were built to celebrate Subaru winning the WRC manufacturers title in 1995, and has travelled 49,000km. The second car is a Version 6 WRX STI RA, one of only 2,000 built, with 29,000km on the clock

Owner: Tommy Gutierrez

Location: New York, USA

Instagram: sti.tommy





Owner: John Halliday

Location: United Kingdom

Instagram: projects_t_i





Owner: Alex Grabau

Location: Massachusetts, USA

Spec: Silver car – STI Version 1, blue car – STI Version 2 555 Edition, white car – STI Version 3

Instagram: cheaprentfastcars

Owner: Michael Fee

Location: Co Fermanagh, Northern Ireland

Spec: 1996 Impreza WRX Type RA





Owner: Joe Hanna

Location: Colorado, USA

Spec: 1993 Impreza WRX inspired by Gatebil builds, SVX EG33 engine makes 967whp at 9,000rpm on E85 with twin 58mm turbos, track photo by: yia_lor_photography

Instagram: asfmachine

Owner: Jesse Gee

Location: Australia

Spec: 2012 STI Spec R, built to compete in track events while also being drivable on the street, running a built 2.5L IAG short block and making 410whp on E85, Cusco suspension upgrades

Instagram: quad_damage_sti





Owner: John Soulant

Location: New York, USA

Spec: 2015 Subaru WRX STI, purpose-built autocross car making 588whp and 554ft-lbs on 38psi of boost, Garrett G30-660 turbo, CSF radiator, RAYS Gram Lights 57CR wheels with Hoosier 275/35R18 tires

Instagram: l2anger06

Owner: Ric McLaughlin

Location: United Kingdom

Spec: 1997 WRX with 2000 Version 6 Type RA drivetrain, Group A exhaust, 323hp, KW V2 coilovers, Speedline 2013C wheels, photo by – v9photoworks

Instagram: ricmclaughlin

Owner: Conrad Moore

Location: Los Angeles, USA

Spec: 2002 WRX wagon, STI converted





Owner: Brett Matheny

Location: Colorado, USA

Spec: 2006 WRX Wagon, STI front bumper with lip, fender flares, side splitters, Sharpie design all over the car in black and green, TurboXS intercooler

Owner: Tim Parker

Location: Texas, USA





Owner: Daniel Nixon

Location: United Kingdom

Spec: 2004 WRX, approximately 320hp, Tein coilovers, full STI interior

Owner: Brandon D’cruz

Location: Sydney, Australia

Instagram: ohsoinsta





Dave Basky

Location: United Kingdom

Spec: WRX STI S202

Owner: Abel Tan

Location: Singapore

Spec: WRX STI Spec C, 1 of 3 in Singapore

Owner: Kyle Henderson

Location: Perth, Australia

Spec: 2011 Subaru WRX Premium 2.5L

Owner: Lee Bazley

Location: Australia

Instagram: leebaz47

Owner: Gary Parr

Location: Nottingham, UK

Spec: 2003 WRX Wagon fitted with the Prodrive Performance Pack

Owner: Stephen Camilleri

Location: Melbourne, Australia

Spec: 2000 WRX with 80,000km on the clock, other than being slightly lowered it’s stock standard right down to the exhaust

Owner: Antti Seppälä

Location: Finland

Spec: 2000 WRX STI Type R

Owner: Keiran Walsh

Location: Surrey, UK

Spec: Prodrive WRX300, #158 of 300 made for the United Kingdom

Instagram: scooby_wrx300





Owner: Sergio Velez

Location: Puerto Rico

Spec: 1998 Impreza 2.5RS (USDM), forged EJ205, JDM 2003 non-DCCD 6-speed swap, exterior features JDM Version 6 STI parts

Instagram: sergio_velez_official

Owner: Semih Kahraman

Location: Turkey

Spec: 1999 Impreza GT

Instagram: semihomeryasemin





Owner: Artur Novikovas

Location: United Kingdom

Spec: 2001 Impreza WRX

Owner: G.B Ackermann

Location: United Kingdom

Spec: 2005 Subaru WRX





Owner: Matias Tobar

Location: Chile

Spec: 1999 Version 5 WRX STI Type RA, JDM model with a LHD conversion due to regulations prohibiting RHD cars

Owner: John Ferren

Location: North Carolina, USA

Spec: 2003 Subaru WRX





Owner: Darren McGrath

Location: Ireland

Spec: Subaru Impreza WRX STI Version 6 Ltd Wagon





Owner: Ian Duggan

Location: Cork, Ireland

Owner: Nate Robinson

Location: United States





Owner: Jeremy White

Location: NSW, Australia

Spec: 1995 WRX Wagon, 645hp on 38psi boost

Instagram: rh9gf8

Owner: Eduardo David Rey C. Pardo

Location: Manila, Philippines.

Spec: 2008 Subaru Impreza WRX 2.5L

Owner: Colin Choo Ying Hui

Location: Singapore

Instagram: poisonedby_jinba_ittai

Owner: Brett Todd

Location: Kent, UK

Spec: 2005 Subaru STI Type UK PPP

Instagram: todd.brett

Owner: Vincent Trubesset

Location: Blois, France

Spec: 2010 WRX STI

Instagram: sousbasroues





Owner: Sebastian Theis

Location: Westerwald, Germany

Spec: Subaru WRX STI

Instagram: sebastian_nbrchallenge

Owner: Stephan Franke

Location: Germany

Spec: WRX STI S202, one of 400 and only 53 cars produced in this color

Instagram: subaru_impreza_wrx_sti_s202





Owner: Kiyan Weidner

Location: Germany

Spec: 2017 Subaru WRX STI, running around 360hp, KW V3 coilovers, 18-inch O.Z. Racing Superleggara wheels & Yokohama semi-slicks

Instagram: german_sti





Owner: Scott Callis

Location: Oregon, USA

Spec: 1999 2.5RS, original owner

Owner: Ron Adams

Location: Massachusetts, USA

Spec: 2004 Subaru WRX STI Type RA race car, photo by Darian Nguyen

Instagram: brz_typeRA

Owner: Deniz (Dennis) Ari

Location: Washington, USA

Spec: 2007 Subaru Impreza 2.5i 5MT, fitted with Forester struts, ADF strut spacers, trailing arm spacers and subframe drop, Sparco wheels with General Grabber ATx tires





Owner: Justin Taylor

Location: New Zealand

Spec: 2003 WRX STI Spec C Limited

Owner: Jason Ball

Location: Buntingford, UK

Spec: 2005 WRX STI Spec C Type RA

Instagram: jasonmb323

Owner: James Foulke

Location: Virginia, USA

Spec: 2019 WRX STI

Instagram: garbagesp00ns

Owner: Rubia Ayabe de Oliveira da Silva

Location: Sao Paulo, Brazil

Spec: 2003 WRX Wagon

Owner: Jamie Suter

Location: Buckinghamshire, UK

Spec: GC8 WRX STI

Instagram: shite_night





Owner: Mustafa Rahmani

Location: Washington, USA

Spec: 2007 WRX Wagon with full STI drivetrain swap, 298whp and 332ft-lbs at 15psi, K-sport coilovers, Whiteline arms, bushings and links, Apex Racing ARC-8 wheels with Toyo Proxes R1R tyres

Owner: Nazril Pillay

Location: Pietermaritzburg, South Africa

Spec: 2004 Subaru WRX STI Stimulating Edition (#14 of15), HKS turbo, intake and Silent Hi-Power exhaust, 109 octane race fuel, O.Z. Racing wheels

Instagram: akirapillay







Owner: Rui Soares

Location: Portugal

Spec: Impreza WRX GT built as a replica of McRae’s Group A car, all work except the roll cage done by owner & friends using owner’s knowledge as a rally engineer working in the WRC

Owner: Sebastián Legüe Villar

Location: Puerto Varas, Chile

Spec: 2000 WRX STI Type RA Limited Version VI, #1,570 of 1,577





Owner: Michael Rosenfeld

Location: Colorado, USA

Spec: 2008 Subaru Impreza WRX STI





Owner: Craig Jeffries

Location: NSW, Australia

Spec: 2005 ADM WRX STI & 2006 JDM WRX STI Spec C

Instagram: subyscoobydo





Owner: Patrick Stanners

Location: New Zealand

Spec: 1999 Version 5 WRX STI RA Limited, full bare shell restoration with fresh paint, zinc plating and powder-coated parts, motor built using Mahle pistons, VF22 turbo, Link G4 ECU, making 342whp/441Nm

Owner: Jay Downing

Location: Northants, UK

Spec: 2003 WRX STI Type UK with Prodrive Performance Pack, 326hp

Instagram: imprezaco









Owner:Jayson Fong

Location: United Kingdom

Spec: Version WRX STI RA V-Limited & Version WRX STI RA, driving shot photo by Tom Baigent – tbaigent.photo

Instagram: analogue_thrills

Owner: Léo Dupin

Location: Antibes, France

Spec: 1999 Impreza GC8, #51 of the limited edition ‘WRC’ model





Owner: Tom Plester

Location: United Kingdom

Spec: 2001 JDM Subaru Impreza WRX STI Version 7

Instagram: tomplester

Owner: Tudor Radu

Location: New York, USA

Spec: 2016 WRX STI, currently one of the highest horsepower FA20s in the world making over 800hp, car built as a tribute to my father who passed away from esophageal cancer in October 2018

Instagram: thatstockwrx





Owner: Aaron Lacombe

Location: Virginia, USA

Owner: Doyle Chow

Location: California, USA

Spec: 2006 WRX Limited Wagon, Cobb Stage 2





Owner: Mr. K

Location: Budapestn Hungary

Spec: 2006 WRX STI, forged engine making 375hp, Cusco RS LSDs front & rear, ST coilovers, STI Group N bushings, 18×8-inch Yokohama Advan RZ wheels

Owner: Hasrol Yusof

Location: Malaysia

Spec: 2006 WRX STI 204

Instagram: theblack_s204





Owner: Dante J. Raiden

Location: California, USA

Instagram: wickedcomet

Owner: Jackson Miller

Location: North Carolina, USA

Highlights: 2018 WRX STI, A’PEXi intake, Invidia exhaust, 18×9.5-inch RAYS Volk Racing CE28 wheels





Owner: Matt Chandler

Location: United Kingdom

Spec: 2009 WRX STI

Owner: Akaki Sutidze

Location: Tbilisi, Georgia

Spec: 2006 WRX STI, 400hp, custom paint

Owner: Jonathan Jenkins

Location: New York, USA

Spec: 2019 WRX Limited

Owner: Arjen Diederen

Location: Netherlands

Spec: 2006 WRX Wagon

Owner: Andrew Cliffe

Location: United Kingdom

Spec: 1995 WRX Version 2 STI Type RA

Owner: Chris Hecht

Location: Utah, USA

Spec: 2002 WRX, VF28 STI turbo, Invidia exhaust, Fortune Auto coilovers, 18×9.5-inch Enkei NT-03M+ wheels





Owner: Corey Stover

Location: Washington, USA

Instagram: stiover

Owner: Daniel Ball

Location: Auckland, New Zealand

Spec: 1997 WRX STI V-Limited, #521 of 555





Owner: Garu Ohmit

Location: California, USA

Spec: 2004 WRX, 191,000 miles on original motor, Exedy clutch & ACT flywheel, 18×9-inch Enkei PF09 wheels with Federal 595RS-R tyres, Whiteline anti-roll bars





Owner: Laurence Rogers

Location: NSW, Australia

Spec: 2006 WRX Club Spec 9, 3-inch turbo-back exhaust, 18×8.5-inch Work Emotion D9R wheels, STI Brembo brakes

Owner: Mark Hossack

Location: Alberta, Canada

Spec: 2013 WRX STI

Instagram: m_hossack16





Owner: Myles Ramsey

Location: Ontario, Canada

Spec: 2015 Subaru STI

Instagram: mylesrramsey

Owner: Mohd Zulnasri

Location: Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Spec: 2005 JDM WRX STI





Owner: Ryan Kucan

Location: Ontario, Canada

Spec: 2009 WRX STI

Owner: Tom Scott

Location: South Devon, UK

Spec: 2005 WRX Wagon

Owner: Alan Moore

Location: Newfoundland, Canada

Spec: 2022 WRX





Owner: Ilya Fox

Location: Moscow, Russia

Instagram: phoenifoxy

Owner: Robert Llera

Location: Florida, USA

Spec: 2010 WRX on Work CR Kiwami wheels

Owner: James Anglim

Location: Ireland

Spec: 2000 Subaru Impreza STI Version VI WRC Limited Edition 311/1000