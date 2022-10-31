Your Cars: Celebrating The Subaru Impreza WRX

If our request for reader submissions to celebrate the Impreza’s 30th anniversary this month has shown us one thing, it’s the sheer spread of WRX owners around the world, demonstrating just how truly global the model’s following is. Subaru owners are a devoted bunch.
As before, we’ve included all the submissions we could, but inevitably a few fell short of the requirements either due to image resolution, format or a lack of any information. Are there any other automotive anniversaries or notable dates that you’d like us to consider catering for with a similar readers rides post? Let us know in the comments below.
For now though, enjoy this selection of Impreza WRXs from Speedhunters readers all over the world…
Owner: Ben Pippen
Location: NSW, Australia
Spec: 2017 WRX STI running a Deshele Performance engine rated for 800hp, MoTeC ECU, Air Lift Performance 3P air suspension, Work GTX 3P wheels
Instagram: dcent
Owner: Benji Groves
Location: United Kingdom
Spec: 2002 WRX STI JDM model, Clubman inspired
Owner: Peter Lineton
Location: United Kingdom
Spec: L555 VLM is a 1996 WRX V Limited edition of which only 1,000 were built to celebrate Subaru winning the WRC manufacturers title in 1995, and has travelled 49,000km. The second car is a Version 6 WRX STI RA, one of only 2,000 built, with 29,000km on the clock
Owner: Tommy Gutierrez
Location: New York, USA
Instagram: sti.tommy
Owner: John Halliday
Location: United Kingdom
Instagram: projects_t_i
Owner: Alex Grabau
Location: Massachusetts, USA
Spec: Silver car – STI Version 1, blue car – STI Version 2 555 Edition, white car – STI Version 3
Instagram: cheaprentfastcars
Owner: Michael Fee
Location: Co Fermanagh, Northern Ireland
Spec: 1996 Impreza WRX Type RA
Owner: Joe Hanna
Location: Colorado, USA
Spec: 1993 Impreza WRX inspired by Gatebil builds, SVX EG33 engine makes 967whp at 9,000rpm on E85 with twin 58mm turbos, track photo by: yia_lor_photography
Instagram: asfmachine
Owner: Jesse Gee
Location: Australia
Spec: 2012 STI Spec R, built to compete in track events while also being drivable on the street, running a built 2.5L IAG short block and making 410whp on E85, Cusco suspension upgrades
Instagram: quad_damage_sti
Owner: John Soulant
Location: New York, USA
Spec: 2015 Subaru WRX STI, purpose-built autocross car making 588whp and 554ft-lbs on 38psi of boost, Garrett G30-660 turbo, CSF radiator, RAYS Gram Lights 57CR wheels with Hoosier 275/35R18 tires
Instagram: l2anger06
Owner: Ric McLaughlin
Location: United Kingdom
Spec: 1997 WRX with 2000 Version 6 Type RA drivetrain, Group A exhaust, 323hp, KW V2 coilovers, Speedline 2013C wheels, photo by – v9photoworks
Instagram: ricmclaughlin
Owner: Conrad Moore
Location: Los Angeles, USA
Spec: 2002 WRX wagon, STI converted
Owner: Brett Matheny
Location: Colorado, USA
Spec: 2006 WRX Wagon, STI front bumper with lip, fender flares, side splitters, Sharpie design all over the car in black and green, TurboXS intercooler
Owner: Tim Parker
Location: Texas, USA
Owner: Daniel Nixon
Location: United Kingdom
Spec: 2004 WRX, approximately 320hp, Tein coilovers, full STI interior
Owner: Brandon D’cruz
Location: Sydney, Australia
Instagram: ohsoinsta
Dave Basky
Location: United Kingdom
Spec: WRX STI S202
Owner: Abel Tan
Location: Singapore
Spec: WRX STI Spec C, 1 of 3 in Singapore
Owner: Kyle Henderson
Location: Perth, Australia
Spec: 2011 Subaru WRX Premium 2.5L
Owner: Lee Bazley
Location: Australia
Instagram: leebaz47
Owner: Gary Parr
Location: Nottingham, UK
Spec: 2003 WRX Wagon fitted with the Prodrive Performance Pack
Owner: Stephen Camilleri
Location: Melbourne, Australia
Spec: 2000 WRX with 80,000km on the clock, other than being slightly lowered it’s stock standard right down to the exhaust
Owner: Antti Seppälä
Location: Finland
Spec: 2000 WRX STI Type R
Owner: Keiran Walsh
Location: Surrey, UK
Spec: Prodrive WRX300, #158 of 300 made for the United Kingdom
Instagram: scooby_wrx300
Owner: Sergio Velez
Location: Puerto Rico
Spec: 1998 Impreza 2.5RS (USDM), forged EJ205, JDM 2003 non-DCCD 6-speed swap, exterior features JDM Version 6 STI parts
Instagram: sergio_velez_official
Owner: Semih Kahraman
Location: Turkey
Spec: 1999 Impreza GT
Instagram: semihomeryasemin
Owner: Artur Novikovas
Location: United Kingdom
Spec: 2001 Impreza WRX
Owner: G.B Ackermann
Location: United Kingdom
Spec: 2005 Subaru WRX
Owner: Matias Tobar
Location: Chile
Spec: 1999 Version 5 WRX STI Type RA, JDM model with a LHD conversion due to regulations prohibiting RHD cars
Owner: John Ferren
Location: North Carolina, USA
Spec: 2003 Subaru WRX
Owner: Darren McGrath
Location: Ireland
Spec: Subaru Impreza WRX STI Version 6 Ltd Wagon
Owner: Ian Duggan
Location: Cork, Ireland
Owner: Nate Robinson
Location: United States
Owner: Jeremy White
Location: NSW, Australia
Spec: 1995 WRX Wagon, 645hp on 38psi boost
Instagram: rh9gf8
Owner: Eduardo David Rey C. Pardo
Location: Manila, Philippines.
Spec: 2008 Subaru Impreza WRX 2.5L
Owner: Colin Choo Ying Hui
Location: Singapore
Instagram: poisonedby_jinba_ittai
Owner: Brett Todd
Location: Kent, UK
Spec: 2005 Subaru STI Type UK PPP
Instagram: todd.brett
Owner: Vincent Trubesset
Location: Blois, France
Spec: 2010 WRX STI
Instagram: sousbasroues
Owner: Sebastian Theis
Location: Westerwald, Germany
Spec: Subaru WRX STI
Instagram: sebastian_nbrchallenge
Owner: Stephan Franke
Location: Germany
Spec: WRX STI S202, one of 400 and only 53 cars produced in this color
Instagram: subaru_impreza_wrx_sti_s202
Owner: Kiyan Weidner
Location: Germany
Spec: 2017 Subaru WRX STI, running around 360hp, KW V3 coilovers, 18-inch O.Z. Racing Superleggara wheels & Yokohama semi-slicks
Instagram: german_sti
Owner: Scott Callis
Location: Oregon, USA
Spec: 1999 2.5RS, original owner
Owner: Ron Adams
Location: Massachusetts, USA
Spec: 2004 Subaru WRX STI Type RA race car, photo by Darian Nguyen
Instagram: brz_typeRA
Owner: Deniz (Dennis) Ari
Location: Washington, USA
Spec: 2007 Subaru Impreza 2.5i 5MT, fitted with Forester struts, ADF strut spacers, trailing arm spacers and subframe drop, Sparco wheels with General Grabber ATx tires
Owner: Justin Taylor
Location: New Zealand
Spec: 2003 WRX STI Spec C Limited
Owner: Jason Ball
Location: Buntingford, UK
Spec: 2005 WRX STI Spec C Type RA
Instagram: jasonmb323
Owner: James Foulke
Location: Virginia, USA
Spec: 2019 WRX STI
Instagram: garbagesp00ns
Owner: Rubia Ayabe de Oliveira da Silva
Location: Sao Paulo, Brazil
Spec: 2003 WRX Wagon
Owner: Jamie Suter
Location: Buckinghamshire, UK
Spec: GC8 WRX STI
Instagram: shite_night
Owner: Mustafa Rahmani
Location: Washington, USA
Spec: 2007 WRX Wagon with full STI drivetrain swap, 298whp and 332ft-lbs at 15psi, K-sport coilovers, Whiteline arms, bushings and links, Apex Racing ARC-8 wheels with Toyo Proxes R1R tyres
Owner: Nazril Pillay
Location: Pietermaritzburg, South Africa
Spec: 2004 Subaru WRX STI Stimulating Edition (#14 of15), HKS turbo, intake and Silent Hi-Power exhaust, 109 octane race fuel, O.Z. Racing wheels
Instagram: akirapillay
Owner: Rui Soares
Location: Portugal
Spec: Impreza WRX GT built as a replica of McRae’s Group A car, all work except the roll cage done by owner & friends using owner’s knowledge as a rally engineer working in the WRC
Owner: Sebastián Legüe Villar
Location: Puerto Varas, Chile
Spec: 2000 WRX STI Type RA Limited Version VI, #1,570 of 1,577
Owner: Michael Rosenfeld
Location: Colorado, USA
Spec: 2008 Subaru Impreza WRX STI
Owner: Craig Jeffries
Location: NSW, Australia
Spec: 2005 ADM WRX STI & 2006 JDM WRX STI Spec C
Instagram: subyscoobydo
Owner: Patrick Stanners
Location: New Zealand
Spec: 1999 Version 5 WRX STI RA Limited, full bare shell restoration with fresh paint, zinc plating and powder-coated parts, motor built using Mahle pistons, VF22 turbo, Link G4 ECU, making 342whp/441Nm
Owner: Jay Downing
Location: Northants, UK
Spec: 2003 WRX STI Type UK with Prodrive Performance Pack, 326hp
Instagram: imprezaco
Owner:Jayson Fong
Location: United Kingdom
Spec: Version WRX STI RA V-Limited & Version WRX STI RA, driving shot photo by Tom Baigent – tbaigent.photo
Instagram: analogue_thrills
Owner: Léo Dupin
Location: Antibes, France
Spec: 1999 Impreza GC8, #51 of the limited edition ‘WRC’ model
Owner: Tom Plester
Location: United Kingdom
Spec: 2001 JDM Subaru Impreza WRX STI Version 7
Instagram: tomplester
Owner: Tudor Radu
Location: New York, USA
Spec: 2016 WRX STI, currently one of the highest horsepower FA20s in the world making over 800hp, car built as a tribute to my father who passed away from esophageal cancer in October 2018
Instagram: thatstockwrx
Owner: Aaron Lacombe
Location: Virginia, USA
Owner: Doyle Chow
Location: California, USA
Spec: 2006 WRX Limited Wagon, Cobb Stage 2
Owner: Mr. K
Location: Budapestn Hungary
Spec: 2006 WRX STI, forged engine making 375hp, Cusco RS LSDs front & rear, ST coilovers, STI Group N bushings, 18×8-inch Yokohama Advan RZ wheels
Owner: Hasrol Yusof
Location: Malaysia
Spec: 2006 WRX STI 204
Instagram: theblack_s204
Owner: Dante J. Raiden
Location: California, USA
Instagram: wickedcomet
Owner: Jackson Miller
Location: North Carolina, USA
Highlights: 2018 WRX STI, A’PEXi intake, Invidia exhaust, 18×9.5-inch RAYS Volk Racing CE28 wheels
Owner: Matt Chandler
Location: United Kingdom
Spec: 2009 WRX STI
Owner: Akaki Sutidze
Location: Tbilisi, Georgia
Spec: 2006 WRX STI, 400hp, custom paint
Owner: Jonathan Jenkins
Location: New York, USA
Spec: 2019 WRX Limited
Owner: Arjen Diederen
Location: Netherlands
Spec: 2006 WRX Wagon
Owner: Andrew Cliffe
Location: United Kingdom
Spec: 1995 WRX Version 2 STI Type RA
Owner: Chris Hecht
Location: Utah, USA
Spec: 2002 WRX, VF28 STI turbo, Invidia exhaust, Fortune Auto coilovers, 18×9.5-inch Enkei NT-03M+ wheels
Owner: Corey Stover
Location: Washington, USA
Instagram: stiover
Owner: Daniel Ball
Location: Auckland, New Zealand
Spec: 1997 WRX STI V-Limited, #521 of 555
Owner: Garu Ohmit
Location: California, USA
Spec: 2004 WRX, 191,000 miles on original motor, Exedy clutch & ACT flywheel, 18×9-inch Enkei PF09 wheels with Federal 595RS-R tyres, Whiteline anti-roll bars
Owner: Laurence Rogers
Location: NSW, Australia
Spec: 2006 WRX Club Spec 9, 3-inch turbo-back exhaust, 18×8.5-inch Work Emotion D9R wheels, STI Brembo brakes
Owner: Mark Hossack
Location: Alberta, Canada
Spec: 2013 WRX STI
Instagram: m_hossack16
Owner: Myles Ramsey
Location: Ontario, Canada
Spec: 2015 Subaru STI
Instagram: mylesrramsey
Owner: Mohd Zulnasri
Location: Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Spec: 2005 JDM WRX STI
Owner: Ryan Kucan
Location: Ontario, Canada
Spec: 2009 WRX STI
Owner: Tom Scott
Location: South Devon, UK
Spec: 2005 WRX Wagon
Owner: Alan Moore
Location: Newfoundland, Canada
Spec: 2022 WRX
Owner: Ilya Fox
Location: Moscow, Russia
Instagram: phoenifoxy
Owner: Robert Llera
Location: Florida, USA
Spec: 2010 WRX on Work CR Kiwami wheels
Owner: James Anglim
Location: Ireland
Spec: 2000 Subaru Impreza STI Version VI WRC Limited Edition 311/1000
