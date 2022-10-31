SHARE Your Cars: Celebrating The Subaru Impreza WRX

Your Cars: Celebrating The Subaru Impreza WRX

Your Cars: Celebrating The Subaru Impreza WRX

If our request for reader submissions to celebrate the Impreza’s 30th anniversary this month has shown us one thing, it’s the sheer spread of WRX owners around the world, demonstrating just how truly global the model’s following is. Subaru owners are a devoted bunch.

As before, we’ve included all the submissions we could, but inevitably a few fell short of the requirements either due to image resolution, format or a lack of any information. Are there any other automotive anniversaries or notable dates that you’d like us to consider catering for with a similar readers rides post? Let us know in the comments below.

For now though, enjoy this selection of Impreza WRXs from Speedhunters readers all over the world…

Ben-Pippen_6487327
  • Ben-Pippen_6483441 (1)
  • Ben-Pippen_6483441

Owner: Ben Pippen
Location: NSW, Australia
Spec: 2017 WRX STI running a Deshele Performance engine rated for 800hp, MoTeC ECU, Air Lift Performance 3P air suspension, Work GTX 3P wheels
Instagram: dcent

Benji-Groves-IMG_8086

Owner: Benji Groves
Location: United Kingdom
Spec: 2002 WRX STI JDM model, Clubman inspired

  • Peter-Lineton-image1
  • Peter-Lineton-image2

Owner: Peter Lineton
Location: United Kingdom
Spec: L555 VLM is a 1996 WRX V Limited edition of which only 1,000 were built to celebrate Subaru winning the WRC manufacturers title in 1995, and has travelled 49,000km. The second car is a Version 6 WRX STI RA, one of only 2,000 built, with 29,000km on the clock

Tommy-Gutierrez8256

Owner: Tommy Gutierrez
Location: New York, USA
Instagram: sti.tommy

  • John-Halliday_0610
  • John-Halliday_0612

Owner: John Halliday
Location: United Kingdom
Instagram: projects_t_i

Alex GrabauIMG_20200221_075057
  • Alex GrabauDSC00123
  • Alex GrabauPXL_20220119_194950447

Owner: Alex Grabau
Location: Massachusetts, USA
Spec: Silver car – STI Version 1, blue car – STI Version 2 555 Edition, white car – STI Version 3
Instagram: cheaprentfastcars

Michael-Fee-20210716_175717

Owner: Michael Fee
Location: Co Fermanagh, Northern Ireland
Spec: 1996 Impreza WRX Type RA

  • Joe Hanna-eg33
  • Joe Hanna-eg33dyno
Joe Hanna-threewheel

Owner: Joe Hanna
Location: Colorado, USA
Spec: 1993 Impreza WRX inspired by Gatebil builds, SVX EG33 engine makes 967whp at 9,000rpm on E85 with twin 58mm turbos, track photo by: yia_lor_photography
Instagram: asfmachine

Jesse-Gee_20220820_181240_988

Owner: Jesse Gee
Location: Australia
Spec: 2012 STI Spec R, built to compete in track events while also being drivable on the street, running a built 2.5L IAG short block and making 410whp on E85, Cusco suspension upgrades
Instagram: quad_damage_sti

  • John-2
  • John-1

Owner: John Soulant
Location: New York, USA
Spec: 2015 Subaru WRX STI, purpose-built autocross car making 588whp and 554ft-lbs on 38psi of boost, Garrett G30-660 turbo, CSF radiator, RAYS Gram Lights 57CR wheels with Hoosier 275/35R18 tires
Instagram: l2anger06

Ric-McLaughlin-1e655417-f9a2-41a4-97c5-4e51658f3793 copy

Owner: Ric McLaughlin
Location: United Kingdom
Spec: 1997 WRX with 2000 Version 6 Type RA drivetrain, Group A exhaust, 323hp, KW V2 coilovers, Speedline 2013C wheels, photo by – v9photoworks
Instagram: ricmclaughlin

Conrad-Moore_2395-Edit

Owner: Conrad Moore
Location: Los Angeles, USA
Spec: 2002 WRX wagon, STI converted

  • Brett-Matheny-20190629_113115
  • Brett-Matheny-20190629_113220

Owner: Brett Matheny
Location: Colorado, USA
Spec: 2006 WRX Wagon, STI front bumper with lip, fender flares, side splitters, Sharpie design all over the car in black and green, TurboXS intercooler

Tim-Parker

Owner: Tim Parker
Location: Texas, USA

  • Daniel-Nixon_0616
  • Daniel-Nixon_0460

Owner: Daniel Nixon
Location: United Kingdom
Spec: 2004 WRX, approximately 320hp, Tein coilovers, full STI interior

Brandon-Dcruz

Owner: Brandon D’cruz
Location: Sydney, Australia
Instagram: ohsoinsta

  • Dave-Basky_20220130-134908_Gallery
  • Dave-Basky_20220814-152329_Gallery

Dave Basky
Location: United Kingdom
Spec: WRX  STI S202

Abel-Tan_DSC4747-HDR

Owner: Abel Tan
Location: Singapore
Spec: WRX STI Spec C, 1 of 3 in Singapore

Kyle-Henderson20220621_194419

Owner: Kyle Henderson
Location: Perth, Australia
Spec: 2011 Subaru WRX Premium 2.5L

Lee-Bazley_20221021-054256_Gallery

Owner: Lee Bazley
Location: Australia
Instagram: leebaz47

Gary-Parr

Owner: Gary Parr
Location: Nottingham, UK
Spec: 2003 WRX Wagon fitted with the Prodrive Performance Pack

Stephen-Cam

Owner: Stephen Camilleri
Location: Melbourne, Australia
Spec: 2000 WRX with 80,000km on the clock, other than being slightly lowered it’s stock standard right down to the exhaust

Antti

Owner: Antti Seppälä
Location: Finland
Spec: 2000 WRX STI Type R

Keiran-Walsh

Owner: Keiran Walsh
Location: Surrey, UK
Spec: Prodrive WRX300, #158 of 300 made for the United Kingdom
Instagram: scooby_wrx300

  • Sergio-Velez-01
  • Sergio-Velez-01-01
Sergio-Velez_162444-01

Owner: Sergio Velez
Location: Puerto Rico
Spec: 1998 Impreza 2.5RS (USDM), forged EJ205, JDM 2003 non-DCCD 6-speed swap, exterior features JDM Version 6 STI parts
Instagram: sergio_velez_official

Semih

Owner: Semih Kahraman
Location: Turkey
Spec: 1999 Impreza GT
Instagram: semihomeryasemin

  • Artur-1
  • Artur-2

Owner: Artur Novikovas
Location: United Kingdom
Spec: 2001 Impreza WRX

AIREVITAL_V1

Owner: G.B Ackermann
Location: United Kingdom
Spec: 2005 Subaru WRX

  • Matias-Tobar-0004
  • Matias-Tobar-0008
Matias-Tobar-0006

Owner: Matias Tobar
Location: Chile
Spec: 1999 Version 5 WRX STI Type RA, JDM model with a LHD conversion due to regulations prohibiting RHD cars

John-Ferren

Owner: John Ferren
Location: North Carolina, USA
Spec: 2003 Subaru WRX

  • Darren-McGrath-20221009-WA0000
  • Darren-McGrath-20220729-WA0016
Darren-McGrath-133350

Owner: Darren McGrath
Location: Ireland
Spec: Subaru Impreza WRX STI Version 6 Ltd Wagon

  • Ian-Duggan-1
  • Ian-Duggan-2

Owner: Ian Duggan
Location: Cork, Ireland

Nate-Robinson

Owner: Nate Robinson
Location: United States

Jeremy-White-9
  • Jeremy-White0
  • Jeremy-White8

Owner: Jeremy White
Location: NSW, Australia
Spec: 1995 WRX Wagon, 645hp on 38psi boost
Instagram: rh9gf8

Edwardo-David-Ray-C

Owner: Eduardo David Rey C. Pardo
Location: Manila, Philippines.
Spec: 2008 Subaru Impreza WRX 2.5L

Colin-Choo_Subaru Aerospace origins_DSC_7112

Owner: Colin Choo Ying Hui
Location: Singapore
Instagram: poisonedby_jinba_ittai

Brent-Todd

Owner: Brett Todd
Location: Kent, UK
Spec: 2005 Subaru STI Type UK PPP
Instagram: todd.brett

Vincent-T

Owner: Vincent Trubesset
Location: Blois, France
Spec: 2010 WRX STI
Instagram: sousbasroues

  • T-Sebastian-2
  • T-Sebastian-1

Owner: Sebastian Theis
Location: Westerwald, Germany
Spec: Subaru WRX STI
Instagram: sebastian_nbrchallenge

S-Franke-1
S-Franke-2

Owner: Stephan Franke
Location: Germany
Spec: WRX STI S202, one of 400 and only 53 cars produced in this color
Instagram: subaru_impreza_wrx_sti_s202

  • Kiyan_6487327 (1)
  • Kiyan_50400001
Kiyan_6487327

Owner: Kiyan Weidner
Location: Germany
Spec: 2017 Subaru WRX STI, running around 360hp, KW V3 coilovers, 18-inch O.Z. Racing Superleggara wheels & Yokohama semi-slicks
Instagram: german_sti

Scott-Callis-2.5RS Front
  • Scott-Callis-2.5RS Interior
  • Scott-Callis-2.5RS Side

Owner: Scott Callis
Location: Oregon, USA
Spec: 1999 2.5RS, original owner

Ron-A

Owner: Ron Adams
Location: Massachusetts, USA
Spec: 2004 Subaru WRX STI Type RA race car, photo by Darian Nguyen
Instagram: brz_typeRA

Deniz-0
Deniz-2

Owner: Deniz (Dennis) Ari
Location: Washington, USA
Spec: 2007 Subaru Impreza 2.5i 5MT, fitted with Forester struts, ADF strut spacers, trailing arm spacers and subframe drop, Sparco wheels with General Grabber ATx tires

  • Justin-Taylor-1
  • Justin-Taylor-2

Owner: Justin Taylor
Location: New Zealand
Spec: 2003 WRX STI Spec C Limited

Jason_Ball_DSC9369

Owner: Jason Ball
Location: Buntingford, UK
Spec: 2005 WRX STI Spec C Type RA
Instagram: jasonmb323

James-Foulke_6552

Owner: James Foulke
Location: Virginia, USA
Spec: 2019 WRX STI
Instagram: garbagesp00ns

Rubia-20220612_144929

Owner: Rubia Ayabe de Oliveira da Silva
Location: Sao Paulo, Brazil
Spec: 2003 WRX Wagon

Jamie-Suter_2022_10_15_18_08_02_FN

Owner: Jamie Suter
Location: Buckinghamshire, UK
Spec: GC8 WRX STI
Instagram: shite_night

  • Mustafa_DSC4496
  • Mustafa_DSC4515

Owner: Mustafa Rahmani
Location: Washington, USA
Spec: 2007 WRX Wagon with full STI drivetrain swap, 298whp and 332ft-lbs at 15psi, K-sport coilovers, Whiteline arms, bushings and links, Apex Racing ARC-8 wheels with Toyo Proxes R1R tyres

Nazril_4

Owner: Nazril Pillay
Location: Pietermaritzburg, South Africa
Spec: 2004 Subaru WRX STI Stimulating Edition (#14 of15), HKS turbo, intake and Silent Hi-Power exhaust, 109 octane race fuel, O.Z. Racing wheels
Instagram: akirapillay

Rui_2625
  • Rui_-3fec-45cb-b566-f1d9f96f13f8
  • Rui__6806
  • RuiSoares_SantoTirso_HD_3
Rui__7185

Owner: Rui Soares
Location: Portugal
Spec: Impreza WRX GT built as a replica of McRae’s Group A car, all work except the roll cage done by owner & friends using owner’s knowledge as a rally engineer working in the WRC

Sebastian-Legue-VillarLEG00177

Owner: Sebastián Legüe Villar
Location: Puerto Varas, Chile
Spec: 2000 WRX STI Type RA Limited Version VI, #1,570 of 1,577

  • Michael-Rosenfeld_2485_2
  • Michael-Rosenfeld_20200307_071447
Michael-Rosenfeld_20220716_140642985

Owner: Michael Rosenfeld
Location: Colorado, USA
Spec: 2008 Subaru Impreza WRX STI

Craig_Jefferies_DSC0428
  • Craig_Jefferies-DSC6294
  • Craig_Jefferies_DSC2227

Owner: Craig Jeffries
Location: NSW, Australia
Spec: 2005 ADM WRX STI & 2006 JDM WRX STI Spec C
Instagram: subyscoobydo

Patrick-Stanners-20221024_102637- 2
  • Patrick-Stanners-20221024_103046-2
  • Patrick-Stanners-20211105_190446 (2)

Owner: Patrick Stanners
Location: New Zealand
Spec: 1999 Version 5 WRX STI RA Limited, full bare shell restoration with fresh paint, zinc plating and powder-coated parts, motor built using Mahle pistons, VF22 turbo, Link G4 ECU, making 342whp/441Nm

Jay-Downing-20200524_104252

Owner: Jay Downing
Location: Northants, UK
Spec: 2003 WRX STI Type UK with Prodrive Performance Pack, 326hp
Instagram: imprezaco

  • Jayson-00 Ver6 Impreza WRX STi Type RA Limited_2
  • Jayson-00 Ver6 Impreza WRX STi Type RA Limited
Jayson-96 Ver2 Impreza WRX STi Type RA V-Limited_Image_Tom Baigent
  • Jayson-96 Ver2 Impreza WRX STi Type RA V-Limited_2
  • Jayson-96 Ver2 Impreza WRX STi Type RA V-Limited

Owner:Jayson Fong
Location: United Kingdom
Spec: Version WRX STI RA V-Limited & Version WRX STI RA, driving shot photo by Tom Baigent – tbaigent.photo
Instagram: analogue_thrills

Leo-Dupin

Owner: Léo Dupin
Location: Antibes, France
Spec: 1999 Impreza GC8, #51 of the limited edition ‘WRC’ model

  • Tom-Plester-DSC03635
  • Tom-Plester-DSC07740 (1)

Owner: Tom Plester
Location: United Kingdom
Spec: 2001 JDM Subaru Impreza WRX STI Version 7
Instagram: tomplester

Tudor Radu_6094
Tudor Radu_0307

Owner: Tudor Radu
Location: New York, USA
Spec: 2016 WRX STI, currently one of the highest horsepower FA20s in the world making over 800hp, car built as a tribute to my father who passed away from esophageal cancer in October 2018
Instagram: thatstockwrx

  • Aaron-Lancombe-2
  • Aaron-Lancombe-1

Owner: Aaron Lacombe
Location: Virginia, USA

D-Chow-20160731_075514

Owner: Doyle Chow
Location: California, USA
Spec: 2006 WRX Limited Wagon, Cobb Stage 2

  • _Tom_20221026_075309
  • Tom-20221026_075726

Owner: Mr. K
Location: Budapestn Hungary
Spec: 2006 WRX STI, forged engine making 375hp, Cusco RS LSDs front & rear, ST coilovers, STI Group N bushings, 18×8-inch Yokohama Advan RZ wheels

Hail-4
Hail-6

Owner: Hasrol Yusof
Location: Malaysia
Spec: 2006 WRX STI 204
Instagram: theblack_s204

  • Trung-20220829_094519
  • Trung-STI P-2

Owner: Dante J. Raiden
Location: California, USA
Instagram: wickedcomet

Jackson-Miller_WRXMonth1

Owner: Jackson Miller
Location: North Carolina, USA
Highlights: 2018 WRX STI, A’PEXi intake, Invidia exhaust, 18×9.5-inch RAYS Volk Racing CE28 wheels

  • Matthew-Chandler_6137_16x9_AL
  • Matthew-Chandler_6150_16x9_AL

Owner: Matt Chandler
Location: United Kingdom
Spec: 2009 WRX STI

Kako-Sutdze

Owner: Akaki Sutidze
Location: Tbilisi, Georgia
Spec: 2006 WRX STI, 400hp, custom paint

Jonathan-Jenkins_6487327

Owner: Jonathan Jenkins
Location: New York, USA
Spec: 2019 WRX Limited

Arjen-20220430_180224

Owner: Arjen Diederen
Location: Netherlands
Spec: 2006 WRX Wagon

Andrew-Cliffe_20220312_114041

Owner: Andrew Cliffe
Location: United Kingdom
Spec: 1995 WRX Version 2 STI Type RA

Chris-Hecht

Owner: Chris Hecht
Location: Utah, USA
Spec: 2002 WRX, VF28 STI turbo, Invidia exhaust, Fortune Auto coilovers, 18×9.5-inch Enkei NT-03M+ wheels

  • Corey-Stover_8630 (1)
  • Corey-Stover_8753 (1)
Corey-Stover_2925

Owner: Corey Stover
Location: Washington, USA
Instagram: stiover

Daniel-Bell-Subaru4

Owner: Daniel Ball
Location: Auckland, New Zealand
Spec: 1997 WRX STI V-Limited, #521 of 555

  • Gary-Ohmit-04WRX_ConvictLake
  • RemasterDirector_V0

Owner: Garu Ohmit
Location: California, USA
Spec: 2004 WRX, 191,000 miles on original motor, Exedy clutch & ACT flywheel, 18×9-inch Enkei PF09 wheels with Federal 595RS-R tyres, Whiteline anti-roll bars

Laurence_170639
  • Laurence_170722
  • Laurence_173438

Owner: Laurence Rogers
Location: NSW, Australia
Spec: 2006 WRX Club Spec 9, 3-inch turbo-back exhaust, 18×8.5-inch Work Emotion D9R wheels, STI Brembo brakes

Mark-Hossack_2103

Owner: Mark Hossack
Location: Alberta, Canada
Spec: 2013 WRX STI
Instagram: m_hossack16

  • Myles-Ramsey-STi 1
  • Myles-Ramsey-STI 3

Owner: Myles Ramsey
Location: Ontario, Canada
Spec: 2015 Subaru STI
Instagram: mylesrramsey

Mohd-IMG20200127181232

Owner: Mohd Zulnasri
Location: Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Spec: 2005 JDM WRX STI

  • Ryan-Kucan_7844
  • Ryan-Kucan_8139
Ryan-Kucan_9594

Owner: Ryan Kucan
Location: Ontario, Canada
Spec: 2009 WRX STI

Tom-Scott-20150214_153309

Owner: Tom Scott
Location: South Devon, UK
Spec: 2005 WRX Wagon

Alan-Moore_1917

Owner: Alan Moore
Location: Newfoundland, Canada
Spec: 2022 WRX

  • IlyaFOX_5692
  • IlyaFOX_5697

Owner: Ilya Fox
Location: Moscow, Russia
Instagram: phoenifoxy

Robert-Llera-43552500-D5A6-4852-AA4E-2B7D319C5AB42015-08-05_20-04-30_850

Owner: Robert Llera
Location: Florida, USA
Spec: 2010 WRX on Work CR Kiwami wheels

James-Anglim-4

Owner: James Anglim
Location: Ireland
Spec: 2000 Subaru Impreza STI Version VI WRC Limited Edition 311/1000

