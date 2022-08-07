86 Day: Readers’ Rides From Around The World

Next Chapter >

The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines ‘community’ as such: “A unified body of individuals: such as a group of people with a common characteristic or interest living together within a larger society.”

In a world where information is instantly available in the palm of your hands and we have cars that can drive themselves, most people would say an analogue vehicle has no place. Despite that, a subset of car enthusiasts soldier on, keeping cars which are nearing 40 years old not only running, but modifying and using them in anger. Rarely is this carried out in solidarity; the advent of the internet has allowed AE86 owners from just down the road and as far away as the other side of the world to keep in touch and truly embody the definition of community.

A little over a week ago, we published a call to arms; for AE86 owners everywhere to submit photos of their cars along with some basic information to celebrate 86 Day (8/6) 2022 and show just how widespread a following they have. The response was overwhelming to say the least.

Some owners provided a lot of information on their cars which was great, and we’ve included a few of those details where possible. I also thought it important to have Instagram handles listed as well, to allow both owners and enthusiasts the ability to follow and network with each other. Unfortunately, we also had quite a few submissions which for one reason or another did not meet the post specification guidelines, so that might explain why a car hasn’t been featured.

If you like this kind of post, let us know in the comments below. What other days that are unofficially celebrated for other manufacturers and models should we feature in the further? For now though, kick back and enjoy a plethora of AE86s from all over the planet…

Chaydon Ford

Instagram: chaycore

Owner: Michael Tz

Location: London, UK

Instagram: rustbucketsincorporated





Owner: Juan Colón

Location: Orlando, Florida, USA

Highlights: Original engine with 347,000mi (558,000km)





Owner: Mikey Bringetto

Location: Madera, California, USA

Instagram: ae86mikey

Highlights: Owned for 12 years; built for autocross and time attack racing; 1UZ-FE V8 engine swap; KW Competition suspension

Photographer: T REV

Owner: Hans Sjökvist

Location: Switzerland





Owner: Dmitriy, AKA Dimanit

Location: Moscow, Russia

Photographer: Andrey Dmitriev, VVCD Media





Owner: Eduard

Location: Costa Rica

Instagram: carlosvillegasrojas





Owner: Stefan Boyne

Location: Aberdeen, Scotland

Instagram: stefd3s

Highlights: Turbocharged Honda K-series engine; Millennium Jade paint





Owner: Jacob Durbin

Location: Lexington, Kentucky, USA

Instagram: dacobjurbin

Owner: Colin Frost

Location: Anaheim, California, USA

Instagram: cfrost





Owner: Luke Byfield

Location: Plymouth, UK

Instagram: lukebyfield97





Owner: John Yim

Location: Houston, Texas, USA

Instagram: ghoztt86

Highlights: Two of three Corollas owned; black coupe is built for drift with a Nissan SR20DET making 400hp; red hatch was a Bring A Trailer acquisition with stock 4A-GE

Owner: Ayesh Bandara

Location: Sri Lanka

Instagram: ayesh.bandara

Highlights: 4A-GE 20V Blacktop conversion





Owner: Brad Renard

Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA

Highlights: Set up for drifting; a previous owner fitted a Ford 302 V8, transmission and 8.8-inch rear-end which wasn’t initially ideal for Brad, but he’s come to love it; didn’t love the hood scoop so that’s since been removed





Owner: Ralphy Perez

Location: Rhode Island, USA

Instagram: slide.sexy

Highlights: 3S-GE BEAMS Blacktop engine conversion; J160 6-speed gearbox; drift-spec suspension; Weds Albin Fins and RS Watanabe wheels

Photographer: Raf, spanishenglish





Owner: Tito Melendez

Location: Michigan, USA

Instagram: boring_touring

Highlights: 4A-GZE supercharged engine; wide-body

Photographer: Maggie Warchol, maggiewarchol





Owner: Miguel Varella-Cid

Location: Tokyo, Japan (Car based in London, UK)

Instagram: neweraimports.cars

Highlights: Owned since 2004; full N2-spec 4A-GE engine producing 200hp at 9,000rpm; built by Techno Pro Spirit (Japan)





Owner: Cross Kirchmeier

Location: Arlington, Texas, USA

Instagram: swicked75

Highlights: Red hatch is a factory-spec GT-S; two coupes both feature 1UZ-FE V8 conversions

Owner: Vincent

Location: El Monte, California, USA

Instagram: fujiwara.tofu.cafe

Highlights: Shop vehicle for Fujiwara Tofu Cafe; Initial D replica; 4A-GE 20V Silvertop engine

Photographer: MR2MIVIN, mr2mivin

Owner: Hasibur Khan

Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA

Instagram: hasibur_driftriot

Owner: Joachim Corneliussen

Location: Fredrikstad, Norway

Instagram: joachimcorneliussen

Owner: Joseph Connolly

Location: Ireland

Instagram: connollyjoseph_jc





Owner: Stevie Bruton

Location: UK

Instagram: nakatooshi

Highlights: 4A-GE 20V Blacktop engine





Owner: Joseph Lee

Location: UK

Instagram: jkmlee5635

Highlights: Purchased from Japan auction house one month ago and currently awaiting shipping to the UK; modified 4A-GE 20V Blacktop engine; RAYS Volk Racing TE37 wheels





Owner: Josh Garwood

Location: Norwich, UK

Instagram: JoshGarwood86

Highlights: Previously built up as a drift car in Japan; stripped restored and modified to an OEM+ style in the UK; 4A-GE Big Port engine with HKS cams and ITBs





Owner: Oliver Valenghi

Location: UK

Highlights: Just completed a full underside nut and bolt restoration; bodywork and mechanical work to come





Owner: James Anglim

Location: Ireland

Instagram: ae86_1984

Highlights: Rebuilt 4A-GE 20V Blacktop engine; Goodline front bumper; RS Watanabe wheels





Owner: Landin Williams

Location: Seattle, Washington, USA

Instagram: squeeze.86

Highlights: Known as the Squeeze AE86 designed by Factory 83; 3S-GE BEAMS engine conversion with Panic Made parts; simple setup for reliability

Photographer: Colton Blackmore, sixspeedsoul





Owner: Jesse Garo

Location: Hawaii, USA

instagram: petroleum_jesse

Highlights: Jesse’s 4th AE86; JDM Levin converted to Trueno; bodywork restoration to be started soon





Owner: Paras Tumber

Location: California, USA

Highlights: Owned for 10 years; set up for street and occasional track day use; soon to be restored





Owner: Lim Wai Hong

Location: Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Instagram: hayashi86

Highlights: Currently undergoing a full restoration and converting from kouki to zenki spec





Owner: Toby Coomber

Location: East Sussex, UK

Instagram: shiro_ae86





Owner: Rob Rayment

Location: Tønsberg, Norway

Instagram: vestfoldracer

Highlights: Purchased the car one month ago; previously in storage for over 10 years and originally from Denmark; one of less than 30 AE86s in Norway; currently being rebuilt for summer 2023

Owner: Anthony Mattazaro

Location: Georgia, USA





Owner: Peter Diaz

Location: New Jersey, USA

Instagram: elfatherae86

Highlights: Owned since 2000; 4A-GE 20V Blacktop engine

Owner: Chris Holt

West Yorkshire, UK.

Highlights: Imported mostly stock from Japan four years ago; now running numerous period late-’90s JDM tuning parts





Owner: Kole Grove

Location: Indianapolis, Indiana, USA

Instagram: straypath86

Highlights: Imported from Japan over four years ago; modified 4A-GE 20V Blacktop engine; TRD 2-way LSD; extensive suspension upgrades; 14×9-inch Work Equip 01 wheels





Owner: Steven Soto

Location: Costa Rica

Instagram: steve_ae86

Highlights: Purchased in 2017 with incomplete 4A-GE 20V Silvertop engine conversion and green paint; completely restored since

Owner: Angus Hamilton

Location: Southland, New Zealand

Highlights: Originally purchased by Angus’s late father for his mother brand new in 1984; odometer: 380,000km (236,000mi); engine was rebuilt 15,000km ago and upgraded with MRP headers and a custom exhaust, otherwise stock

Owner: Scott Henderson

Location: Sydney, Australia

Instagram: scottdh_





Owner: Petr Tybl

Location: Czech Republic

Instagram: malejyetti

Highlights: Honda F20C (AP1 S2000) engine conversion

Owner: Wesley Ong

Location: Fremont, California, USA





Owner: John Ly

Location: Los Angeles, California, USA

Instagram: mstoving

Highlights: Owned for 12 years; was John’s first and only car until a few months ago when he inherited a Mazda RX-2; odometer: 380,000mi (611,000km); used for daily commute, track days and drift events





Owner: Banpei

Location: Netherlands

Instagram: banpei_net

Owner: Andrew Sisavath

Location: Melbourne, Australia

Instagram: hachiroku_tofu

Highlights: Initial D replica; ADM Corolla Levin and converted to JDM Trueno; 4A-GE 20V Silvertop engine





Owner: CronoArms

Location: Mesa, Arizona, USA

Highlights: Honda F20C (AP1 S2000) engine and transmission; carbon fiber hood, front fenders and headlight covers; Wilwood big brake kit; Enkei Compe wheels; used for weekend drives and occasional track duty





Owner: Jonathan Renovales

Location: Orlando, Florida, USA

Instagram: johnpr21

Owner: Adam Cooke

Location: UK

Instagram: kukki_86





Owner: Patrick Dougherty

Location: South Lake Tahoe, California, USA

Instagram: notjusttoast

Highlights: Purchased in 2017 in tired mechanical condition; highly modified 3S-GE BEAMS swap (third engine) with ITBs and dry sump; set up for drift; soon to be fitted with full Run Free aero and repainted





Owner: Nikki Hayes

Location: Ireland

Instagram: nikkiroku

Highlights: 4A-GE 20V engine; full-spec race car that is road legal and driven

Owner: Pavlos Dimitropoulos

Location: Australia

Highlights: Car was once used in a Japanese TV commercial for Toyota (uploaded to YouTube with different soundtrack)

Photographer: Zac Allen, zac_allenph





Owner: Robert Daniels

Location: Sydney, Australia

Instagram: robdae86

Highlights: Car was previously built and owned by Bill Sherwood of Billzilla fame; 3S-GE BEAMS engine with ITBs; J160 6-speed gearbox; T-series rear end, Work Meister 15×8-inch wheels





Owner: Alex Dadson

Location: Tasmania, Australia.

Instagram: ad_hachiroku

Highlights: Previously 4A-GE turbo now Honda F20C (AP1 S2000) with Precision 6466 turbo; MoTeC M1 engine management system; Honda 6-speed gearbox; Hilux differential; Third Strike Fabrications 4-link; RAYS Volk Racing TE37V wheels; latest build by Kane at KC Kustom Engineering





Owner: Hans ten Hoeve

Location: Gouda, Netherlands

Highlights: Car is originally from Switzerland; original 4A-GE with 280,000km (174,000mi); Group A exhaust manifold; Recaro seats; RS Watanabe wheels; used by Hans and his sons for classic car road rallies





Owner: Andy Linehan

Location: Manchester, UK

Instagram: its_eddy_pal

Highlights: Purchased first AE86 (silver Levin) in 2012; imported this car (red/black Trueno GT Apex) from Japan in 2017; soon to receive a full bodywork restoration; lightly tuned for road use; third car (red/black Levin with Honda F20C engine) was won in a raffle in 2021 but sold to fund house purchase

Owner: Riki June

Location: Washington, USA

Highlights: 3S-GE BEAMS engine swap, Run Free aero, setup for occasional track duty

Sasaki Jun

Location: Chigasaki, Kanagawa, Japan

Instagram: jtaro86





Owner: Andre Casasola

Location: California, USA

Instagram: drekwondo

Owner: Csaba Vétek

Location: Hungary





Owner: Steve Watts

Cornwall, UK

Instagram: stevtec





Owner: Zachary Mathis

Location: Tucson, Arizona, USA

Instagram: mtlemmon86

Highlights: Owned since 2010; odometer: 300,000mi (482,000km) 220,000mi by Zachary; 7A-GE high-compression engine build; T3 suspension and brakes; period TRD steering wheel; used for mountain drives, autocross and road racing

Photographer: Colton Blackmore, sixspeedsoul

Owner: Brandon Ko

Location: Bay Area, California, USA

Instagram: brandon_ko98

Owner: Marco Garcia

Location: Clearwater, Florida, USA

Instagram: teqdigest

Highlights: Known as the Latteroku; owned for 17 years; various build but currently undergoing a 1UZ-FE V8 swap with W58 gearbox and Celica Supra rear axle; OEM Levin front and rear bumpers, Origin Lab front and rear over-fenders and Restore Japan carbon fiber hood, Centerline Convo Pro wheels; Marco is dedicating this build to his friend Steven Schelmety, who passed away three years ago, at which time he was taking on this project at his shop





Owners: Mohamad & Imran Zeed

Location: Victoria, Australia

Instagram: elusive_drive

Highlights: Owned by brothers Mohamad and Imran for 10 years; originally a stock ADM AE86 with 4A-C, now 4A-GE 20V, Run Free body kit; 15-inch Work Meister CR01 wheels

Owner: Roan Luiks

Location: Netherlands





Owner: Robert May

Location: Gloucestershire, UK

Instagram: boob86

Highlight: Owned for 19 years; currently setup for circuit racing





Owner: Martin Fleming

Location: Kidderminster, UK

Instagram: stichy82

Highlights: 4A-GE 20V engine, 2-way LSD; Wilwood brakes, 15×9-inch/15×9.5-inch RAYS Volk Racing TE37V wheels; currently set up for drift





Owner: Misawa Noritaka

Location: Odawara, Kanagawa, Japan





Owner: Robbie Durant

Location: West Midlands, UK

Instagram: robbie.durant

Highlights: Originally purchased as a shell, now known as the RD86; features a mix of Japanese parts including Honda F20C (AP1 S2000) engine, gearbox and Nissan S14 front crossmember and independent rear suspension; MoTeC electronics and custom wiring; multi-point roll cage; road legal but built for circuit racing, sprints, hill climbs and tarmac rally

Owner: Jordan Evans

Location: Australia

Instagram: jordylevins

Highlights: Full AE86 driveline converted 85; KAAZ 1.5-way LSD, 14×7-inch SSR Longchamps wheels, Recaro SR3 seats; daily driver





Owner: Fukui Naoki

Location: Odawara, Kanagawa, Japan

Instagram: naozo_86

Highlights: Owned for 27 years and originally white; 4A-GE 20V Silvertop engine swap was completed 23 years ago when still very uncommon; 4A-GE 20V Blacktop engine swap completed 13 years ago





Owner: Sylvain L

Location: France